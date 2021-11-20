COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ohio State, Oklahoma win, cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Clemson linebacker James Skalski(47) and cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) tackle Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)

Welcome to Week 12 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State, No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, and No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah. There are 55 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 14 Brigham Young (-20, 57, -1,400) at Georgia Southern (+800), 1 p.m.

— Syracuse (+375) at No. 25 North Carolina State (-11½, 49, -450), 1 p.m.

— Florida (-9, 67½, -340) at Missouri (+280), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+300) at UTEP (-9½, 47, -360), 1 p.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Central Florida (-30, 55½, no ML), 1 p.m.

— No. 22 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+165) at Liberty (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+850) at TCU (-21, 63½, -1,500), 1 p.m.

— Temple (+900) at Tulsa (-22, 50½, -1,600), 1 p.m.

— UCLA (-4, 65½, -180) at Southern California (+160), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -5½, total 19.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 17, Illinois 13. First-half winners: Illinois +6½, over 20.

12:44 p.m.: FINAL: Clemson 48, No. 13 Wake Forest 27. The Tigers cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 56½.

12:39 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Kentucky 56, New Mexico State 16. The Wildcats cover as 36-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 60½.

FINAL: Western Kentucky 52, Florida Atlantic 17. The Hilltoppers roll as 12-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 64½.

FINAL: Florida State 26, Boston College 23. The Seminoles hold on to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game stays under 55½.

FINAL: West Virginia 31, Texas 23. The Mountaineers cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 56½.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21. The Sooners hold on to cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7. The Buckeyes roll as 19-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game stays under 69½.

12:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -6½, total 29½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 14, Arkansas State 13. First-half winners: Arkansas State +9½, under 34½.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 21 Arkansas (+900) at No. 2 Alabama (-21, 58½, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (+300) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-9½, 65½, -360), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 8 Michigan (-16, 57½, -700) at Maryland (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Nebraska (+320) at No. 19 Wisconsin (-10, 43, -380), 12:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+375) at No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 69½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+155) at No. 15 UTSA (-3½, 53½, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-14½, 62, -650) at Charlotte (+475), 12:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+130) at Middle Tennessee (-3, 48, -150), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (-7½, 43, -300) at Indiana (+250), 12:30 p.m.

— East Carolina (-3½, 46½, -175) at Navy (+155), 12:30 p.m.

— Appalachian State (-10, 51½, -360) at Troy (+300), 12:30 p.m.

12:18 p.m.: FINAL: Army 33, Massachusetts 17. The Minutemen cover as 37-point road underdogs, but the Black Knights win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 56½.

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7. The Buccaneers cover as 52-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright easily. No ML was available. The game goes over 59.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10. The Bulldogs kick a 43-yard field goal with 27 seconds left to cover as 44½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 56.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 28, Rutgers 0. The Nittany Lions cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 45½

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 32, Northwestern 14. The Boilermakers pull away to cover as 11-point favorites, -400 ML in the neutral-site game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game stays under 47½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 45, South Florida 14. The Green Wave roll as 5½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game stays just under 60.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 34, Wofford 14. The Terriers cover as 37-point road underdogs, but the Tar Heels win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 62½.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3. The Aggies cover as 42-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 50.

12:08 p.m.: FINAL: Kent State 38, Akron 0. The Golden Flashes cover easily as 13½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game stays well under 72½.

12:07 p.m.: Oklahoma is headed to victory. The Sooners extend their lead to 28-14 over Iowa State with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter.

11:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Washington (-6½, 43, -250) at Colorado (+210), noon

11:50 a.m.: Iowa State isn’t going away. The Cyclones cut Oklahoma’s lead to 21-14 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are -670 on the live line (Iowa State +430).

11:46 a.m.: Wake Forest isn’t clinching its ACC division on Clemson’s watch. Clemson extends its lead to 38-13 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are -24½ on the live spread, total 65½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -10, total 31.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Texas State 14. First-half winners: Texas State +14, under 31½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (+600) at No. 6 Notre Dame (-17½, 58, -900), 11:30 a.m.

10:56 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Illinois (+375) at No. 18 Iowa (-11½, 38½, -450), 11 a.m.

— Arkansas State (+550) at Georgia State (-15½, 66½, -800), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -3, total 27½

Western Kentucky -5½, total 28

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 31, Florida Atlantic 10. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -7, over 33½.

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Ohio State -11, over 36½.

10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -½, total 27.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 17, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Clemson -3, under 28½.

10:47 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -16, total 28½

Georgia -18½, total 25½

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 35, New Mexico State 16. First-half winners: New Mexico State +21½, over 33½.

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 49, Charleston Southern 0. First-half winners: Georgia -36½, over 37.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas -1, total 25

Boston College -1½, total 26

Iowa State -½, total 28½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 21, Texas 10. First-half winners: West Virginia -½, over 28.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 19, Boston College 3. First-half winners: Florida State +1, under 27½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -2, under 29½. Oklahoma returned a fumble for a touchdown in the final seconds to cover the first-half spread.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -15½, total 27½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 19, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: UMass +23½, under 31.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -6½, total 19

Purdue -3½, total 23½

Tulane -1½, total 27

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 35, South Florida 7. First-half winners: Tulane -3, over 30.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +6½, under 24.

1o:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 7, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Rutgers +7½, under 23.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -14½, total 24.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 35, Tennessee State 0. First-half winners: Mississippi State -28, over 34½.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kent State -7, total 31

North Carolina -14½, total 27

Texas A&M -14½, total 24

10:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 38, Prairie View A&M 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -26½, over 31.

10:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 20, Wofford 7. First-half winners: Wofford +23½, under 35½.

10:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 29, Akron 0. First-half winners: Kent State -7, under 37½.

10:04 a.m.: Ohio State extends its lead to 28-0 with 14:05 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -37½ on the live spread, total 77½.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Texas State (+1,200) at Coastal Carolina (-25, 60½, -3,000), 10 a.m.

9:52 a.m.: Ohio State is going for the early knockout. The Buckeyes lead Michigan State 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter and are -33½ on the live spread, total 75½. The live line is already turned off.

9:33 a.m.: Ohio State rolls to a 14-0 lead over Michigan State with 8:03 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -4,000 on the live line (Spartans +1,100), spread -27½, total 75½.

9:30 a.m.: Oklahoma strikes right back with a 74-yard TD run by Caleb Williams. The Sooners are tied at 7 and are -156 on the live line (Iowa State +122), spread -3½, total 68½.

9:25 a.m.: Iowa State takes a 7-0 lead on Oklahoma with 10:00 left in the first quarter. The Cyclones are now favored at -140 on the live line (Oklahoma +110), spread -2½, total 62½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Charleston Southern (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-52. 59, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 7 Michigan State (+750) at No. 5 Ohio State (-19, 69½, -1,200), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Wake Forest (+150) at Clemson (-3½, 56½, -170), 9 a.m.

— Iowa State (+135) at No. 12 Oklahoma (-3, 59½, -155), 9 a.m.

— Prairie View A&M (no ML) at No. 16 Texas A&M (-42, 50, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee State (no ML) at Mississippi State (-44½, 56, no ML), 9 a.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at Kentucky (-36, 60½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+375) at Western Kentucky (-12, 64½, -450), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+125) at Boston College (-3, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Wofford (no ML) at North Carolina (-37, 62½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Purdue (-11, 47½, -400) vs. Northwestern (+330), 9 a.m. (at Chicago)

— Rutgers (+450) at Penn State (-14, 45½, -600), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (no ML) at Army (-37, 56½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Texas (+110) at West Virginia (-2, 56½, -130), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+190) at Tulane (-5½, 60, -220), 9 a.m.

— Kent State (-13½, 72½, -500) at Akron (+400), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Georgia from -50 to -52

Charleston Southern-Georgia total from 57½ to 59

Tennessee State-Mississippi State total from 57½ to 56

Texas A&M from -41 to -42

Western Kentucky from -10½ to -11½

Arkansas State from +16½ to +15½

Old Dominion-Middle Tennessee total from 50 to 48

Syracuse-North Carolina State total from 50½ to 49

Kansas State from -1 to -2½

Oklahoma State-Texas Tech total from 56½ to 55

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Charleston Southern (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-52. 59, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 7 Michigan State (+750) at No. 5 Ohio State (-19, 69½, -1,200), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Wake Forest (+150) at Clemson (-3½, 56½, -170), 9 a.m.

— Iowa State (+135) at No. 12 Oklahoma (-3, 59½, -155), 9 a.m.

— Prairie View A&M (no ML) at No. 16 Texas A&M (-42, 50, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee State (no ML) at Mississippi State (-44½, 56, no ML), 9 a.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at Kentucky (-36, 60½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+375) at Western Kentucky (-12, 64½, -450), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+125) at Boston College (-3, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Wofford (no ML) at North Carolina (-37, 62½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Purdue (-11, 47½, -400) vs. Northwestern (+330), 9 a.m. (at Chicago)

— Rutgers (+450) at Penn State (-14, 45½, -600), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (no ML) at Army (-37, 56½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Texas (+110) at West Virginia (-2, 56½, -130), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+190) at Tulane (-5½, 60, -220), 9 a.m.

— Kent State (-13½, 72½, -500) at Akron (+400), 9 a.m.

— Texas State (+1,200) at Coastal Carolina (-25, 60½, -3,000), 10 a.m.

— Illinois (+375) at No. 18 Iowa (-11½, 38½, -450), 11 a.m.

— Arkansas State (+550) at Georgia State (-15½, 66½, -800), 11 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (+600) at No. 6 Notre Dame (-17½, 58, -900), 11:30 a.m.

— Washington (-6½, 43, -250) at Colorado (+210), noon

— No. 21 Arkansas (+900) at No. 2 Alabama (-21, 58½, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (+300) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-9½, 65½, -360), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 8 Michigan (-16, 57½, -700) at Maryland (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Nebraska (+320) at No. 19 Wisconsin (-10, 43, -380), 12:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+375) at No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 69½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+155) at No. 15 UTSA (-3½, 53½, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-14½, 62, -650) at Charlotte (+475), 12:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+130) at Middle Tennessee (-3, 48, -150), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (-7½, 43, -300) at Indiana (+250), 12:30 p.m.

— East Carolina (-3½, 46½, -175) at Navy (+155), 12:30 p.m.

— Appalachian State (-10, 51½, -360) at Troy (+300), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Brigham Young (-20, 57, -1,400) at Georgia Southern (+800), 1 p.m.

— Syracuse (+375) at No. 25 North Carolina State (-11½, 49, -450), 1 p.m.

— Florida (-9, 67½, -340) at Missouri (+280), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+300) at UTEP (-9½, 47, -360), 1 p.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Central Florida (-30, 55½, no ML), 1 p.m.

— No. 22 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+165) at Liberty (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+850) at TCU (-21, 63½, -1,500), 1 p.m.

— Temple (+900) at Tulsa (-22, 50½, -1,600), 1 p.m.

— UCLA (-4, 65½, -180) at Southern California (+160), 1 p.m.

— No. 11 Baylor (+115) at Kansas State (-2½, 50, -135), 2:30 p.m.

— Auburn (-8, 45, -320) at South Carolina (+265), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (-10½, 57½, -370) at Florida International (+310), 4 p.m.

— California (-2, 45½, -135) at Stanford (+115), 4 p.m.

— No. 4 Oregon (+140) at No. 24 Utah (-3½, 58½, -160), 4:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at No. 10 Mississippi (-35½, 65, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+2,000) at Tennessee (-28, 61½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+235) at Miami (Fla.) (-7, 56, -275), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 9 Oklahoma State (-10, 55, -400) at Texas Tech (+330), 5 p.m.

— Wyoming (+190) at Utah State (-6, 52½, -220), 5 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (no ML) at LSU (-29, 57½, no ML), 6 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,800) at Boise State (-27½, 47½, -8,000), 6 p.m.

— Arizona State (-3, 59, -150) at Oregon State (+130), 7:30 p.m.

— Colorado State (-2½, 54½, -135) at Hawaii (+115), 8 p.m.

