COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ohio State taking control

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Saturday brings a top-10 matchup between Ohio State and … Indiana?

The surprisingly 4-0 Hoosiers have moved up to No. 9 in The Associated Press rankings and now face the No. 3 Buckeyes to open a strong Saturday slate.

There are 34 games overall. Other top games include No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern, No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 20 Southern California at Utah.

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State was a late cancellation because of a positive coronavirus test.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Coastal Carolina -3, total 24

Florida -14, total 31½

Arkansas State -3½, total 37

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 27, Arkansas State 24. First-half winners: Texas State +3, over 35.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 17, Coastal Carolina 9. First-half winners: Appalachian State +2½, over 24.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 17, Vanderbilt 10. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +19, under 37½.

10:32 a.m.: Teague scores from 2 yards out, and Ohio State extends its lead to 21-7 over Indiana with 4:32 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -8,000 on the live line (Hoosiers +2,600), spread -25½, total 63½.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -3, total 20.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 21, Army 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +2½, over 19½.

10:17 a.m.: Master Teague runs for a 41-yard TD, and Ohio State takes a 14-7 lead on Indiana with 8:57 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -3,000 on the live line (Hoosiers +1,340), spread -20½, total 62½.

10:06 a.m.: Indiana ties Ohio State at 7 with 11:03 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -800 on the live line (Indiana +490), spread -13½, total 58½.

9:58 a.m.: Ohio State leads Indiana 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -2,400 on the live line (Indiana +1,120), spread -21½, total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Illinois was a 16½-point underdog but is taking it to Nebraska so far. The Illini lead the Cornhuskers 21-7 with 13:48 left in the second quarter. Nebraska is still -160 on the live line (Illinois +128), spread -2½, total 74½.

9:33 a.m.: East Carolina-Temple is delayed while waiting for coronavirus test results, according to reports.

9:15 a.m.: Ohio State strikes first, taking a 7-0 lead on Indiana with 12:32 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -4,500 on the live line (Indiana +1,600), spread -28½, total 70½.

9:01 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

No. 9 Indiana (+800) at No. 3 Ohio State (-21, 67½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Florida (-31½, 68, -10,000) at Vanderbilt (+2,000), 9 a.m.

Appalachian State (+145) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-3½, 48½, -165), 9 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin (+2,000) at Memphis (-31, 61, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+550) at Nebraska (-16½, 61, -800), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (-4½, 69, -190) at Texas State (+170), 9 a.m.

East Carolina (-7, 53, -270) at Temple (+230), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (+140) at Army (-3, 39, -160), 9 a.m.

LSU (-2, 65, -130) at Arkansas (+110), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Appalachian State from +5 to +3

Stephen F. Austin-Memphis total from 59½ to 61

Illinois-Nebraska total from 59 to 60½

Texas State from +6 to +4½

East Carolina from -3½ to -6½

East Carolina-Temple total from 57½ to 54

Georgia Southern-Army total from 40½ to 39

LSU-Arkansas total from 63½ to 65

BYU from -47½ to -49½

North Alabama-BYU total from 59½ to 61½

UCLA-Oregon total from 64 to 61½

Penn State from +1 to -1½

Iowa State from -11½ to -13

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 9 Indiana (+800) at No. 3 Ohio State (-21, 67½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Florida (-31½, 68, -10,000) at Vanderbilt (+2,000), 9 a.m.

Appalachian State (+145) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-3½, 48½, -165), 9 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin (+2,000) at Memphis (-31, 61, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+550) at Nebraska (-16½, 61, -800), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (-4½, 69, -190) at Texas State (+170), 9 a.m.

East Carolina (-7, 53, -270) at Temple (+230), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (+140) at Army (-3, 39, -160), 9 a.m.

LSU (-2, 65, -130) at Arkansas (+110), 9 a.m.

Florida International (+240) at Western Kentucky (-7½, 42½, -280), 11 a.m.

Rice (+115) at North Texas (-2½, 64½, -135), 11 a.m.

North Alabama (no ML) at No. 8 BYU (-49½, 61½, no ML), noon

UTSA (-9, 52, -350) at Southern Mississippi (+290), noon

No. 7 Cincinnati (-4, 65½, -185) at Central Florida (+165), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Wisconsin (-7½, 44, -300) at No. 19 Northwestern (+250), 12:30 p.m.

UCLA (+650) at No. 11 Oregon (-18, 61½, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State (-3½, 58½, -160) at South Alabama (+140), 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+375) at Troy (-12, 59½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (+105) at Penn State (-1½, 45, -125), 12:30 p.m.

San Diego State (-1½, 47, -120) at UNR (+100), 12:30 p.m.

California (-2½, 46½, -135) at Oregon State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 1 Alabama (-32, 57½, -10,000), 1 p.m.

Kansas State (+400) at No. 17 Iowa State (-13, 46½, -500), 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian (no ML) at Virginia (-38½, 61, no ML), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-3, 54, -150) at Pittsburgh (+130), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (+330) at No. 23 Auburn (-10½, 50½, -400), 4 p.m.

Mississippi State (+1,100) at No. 13 Georgia (-25, 44, -2,500), 4:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oklahoma State (+220) at No. 18 Oklahoma (-7, 60½, -260), 4:30 p.m.

No. 21 Liberty (+150) at North Carolina State (-4, 65½, -170), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (-5½, 57, -210) at South Carolina (+180), 4:30 p.m.

Michigan (-12, 52, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 4:30 p.m.

Arizona (+375) at Washington (-11½, 53½, -450), 5 p.m.

No. 20 Southern California (-2½, 58, -145) at Utah (+125), 7:30 p.m.

Boise State (-13½, 55, -500) at Hawaii (+400), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.