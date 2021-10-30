COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ohio State trying to shake Penn State
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 9 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, and No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State. There are 49 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
7:29 p.m.: Penn State is not going away. The Nittany Lions cut Ohio State’s lead to 27-24 with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. The Buckeyes are -750 on the live line (Penn State +460), spread -6½, total 65½.
7:28 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17. The Bulldogs win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game goes just over 47.
7:26 p.m.: The last games are about to kick off:
— Fresno State (-2, 44½, -130) vs. No. 21 San Diego State (+110) (at Carson, Calif.), 7:30 p.m.
— Washington (+120) at Stanford (-2½, 46½, -140), 7:30 p.m.
7:21 p.m.: FINAL: California 39, Oregon State 25. The Golden Bears win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 56½.
7:19 p.m.: Ohio State gets some breathing room. The Buckeyes extend their lead to 27-17 with 3:35 left in the third quarter and are -3,500 on the live line (Penn State +1,060), spread -12½, total 61½.
7:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3. The Cowboys cover as 29-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 54½.
7:11 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:
— Virginia (+115) at No. 25 Brigham Young (-2½, 67, -135), 7:15 p.m.
7:05 p.m.: Ohio State kicks a 23-yard field goal to take a 20-17 lead with 6:42 left in the third quarter. The Buckeyes are -620 on the live line (Penn State +400), spread -6½, total 57½.
6:57 p.m.: Penn State is in the game. The Nittany Lions tie Ohio State at 17 with 10:26 left in the third quarter. The Buckeyes are -430 on the live line (Penn State +300), spread -6½, total 57½.
6:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— UCLA (+215) at Utah (-7, 60½, -255), 7 p.m.
6:50 p.m.: Mississippi fails on fourth down, and Auburn maintains a 28-20 lead with 1:08 left in the third quarter. Auburn is -620 on the live line (Ole Miss +400), spread -7½, total 65½.
6:46 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 28, UTEP 25. The Miners score 15 points in the final 4½ minutes to cover as 11-point road underdogs, but the Owls hold on to win outright at -420 ML. The game goes over 48½ on UTEP’s late flurry.
6:23 p.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -6, total 28.
6:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 17, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Penn State +11, under 31.
6:10 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 21, Georgia Southern 14. The Panthers score a TD with 26 seconds left to cover as 5½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game stays under 55.
6:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Notre Dame -½, total 31
N.C. State -2½, total 27½
6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 7, Louisville 7. First-half winners: Louisville +3½, under 29.
6:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, North Carolina 13. First-half winners: Notre Dame -2½, under 31.
5:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -2½, total 24½.
5:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 16, Boise State 7. First-half winners: Colorado State +1, under 26.
5:52 p.m.: Second-half lines:
USC -7, total 26
SMU -½, total 31
Mississippi -1½, total 34
5:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 23, SMU 20. First-half winners: Houston PK, over 30½.
5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern California 35, Arizona 14. First-half winners: USC -13, over 30½.
5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 28, Mississippi 17. First-half winners: Auburn -1½, over 34½.
5:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State PK, total 23½.
5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 14, Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Mississippi State PK, over 23.
5:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -13, total 24.
5:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 38, Kansas 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -18, over 30½.
5:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -1½, total 28.
5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 17, Oregon State 10. First-half winners: California +1, under 28.
5:25 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 13. The Jaguars cover as 9-point home favorites, -350 ML. The game stays under 66.
5:02 p.m.: Penn State strikes first on Ohio State, taking a 7-0 lead with 6:08 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -340 on the live line (Nittany Lions +250), spread -6½, total 61½.
4:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida Atlantic -3½, total 24.
4:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 14, UTEP 10. First-half winners: UTEP +7, under 24½.
4:26 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 20 Penn State (+700) at No. 5 Ohio State (-18½, 60½, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.
— North Carolina (+150) at No. 11 Notre Dame (-3½, 62½, -170), 4:30 p.m.
— Louisville (+190) at North Carolina State (-6, 57, -220), 4:30 p.m.
4:20 p.m.: Catching up on a bunch of recent finals:
FINAL: Washington State 34, Arizona State 21. The Cougars roll to the outright upset as 16½-point road underdogs, +525 ML. The game goes just over 54 on an Arizona State TD with 28 seconds left.
FINAL: Utah State 51, Hawaii 31. The Aggies cruise as 3½-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game goes over 66.
FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21. The Sooners cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game goes over 67.
FINAL: No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29. The Buffaloes cover as 24½-point road underdogs, but the Ducks win outright at -4,000 ML. The game goes well over 49½.
FINAL: Marshall 38, Florida International 0. The Thundering Herd cover as 22-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 64.
FINAL: Old Dominion 23, Louisiana Tech 20. The Monarchs win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game stays under 52.
FINAL: Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Mississippi 10. The Blue Raiders cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 47½.
FINAL: Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14. The Golden Gophers cover as 7½-point road favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 43½.
FINAL: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23. The Boilermakers win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game stays under 54.
FINAL: Kansas State 31, TCU 12. The Wildcats cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 58.
FINAL: No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7. The Demon Deacons roll to the cover as 16½-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game stays under 71½.
FINAL: Western Kentucky 45, Charlotte 13. The Hilltoppers cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game stays under 71½.
FINAL: San Jose State 27, Wyoming 21. The Spartans cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 40.
4:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -3, total 27.
4:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 7, Georgia State 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +3½, under 27½, Georgia Southern +155 ML.
4:07 p.m.: That kind of bad beat happens every couple of seasons, it seems like. The trailing team keeps going backward on the final play while trying a series of laterals. The last one doesn’t get caught, and the defense grabs it and scores a TD. This one at Clemson was especially painful — or glorious, depending on your perspective — affecting the side and total.
4:05 p.m.: FINAL: Clemson 30, Florida State 20. Pain for Seminoles backers. Clemson scores a defensive touchdown on the final play as Florida State tries a series of laterals. The Tigers cover as 9½-point home favorites, -370 ML. The game also goes over 47 on the final play. BAD BEATS.
3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 10 Mississippi (+130) at No. 18 Auburn (-3, 67½, -150), 4 p.m.
— No. 12 Kentucky (-110) at Mississippi State (PK, 47, -110), 4 p.m.
— Kansas (no ML) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-29, 54½, no ML), 4 p.m.
— No. 19 SMU (-105) at Houston (-1, 61½, -115), 4 p.m.
— Oregon State (-2½, 56½, -130) at California (+110), 4 p.m.
— Arizona (+850) at Southern California (-22, 55½, -1,500), 4 p.m.
— Boise State (-2, 51½, -130) at Colorado State (+110), 4 p.m.
3:45 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7. The Bulldogs cover as 14-point favorites, -600 ML in the neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Florida. The game stays under 51.
3:39 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 59, Louisiana-Monroe 28. The Mountaineers hold on to cover as 27-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game sails over 57½.
3:38 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 21, Boston College 6. The Orange dominate the second half to cover as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game stays under 52.
3:37 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28. The Commodores cover as 16-point home underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -800 ML. The game goes over 61½.
3:36 p.m.: Second-half line: South Alabama -3 total 28.
3:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 28, Arkansas State 7. First-half winners: South Alabama -6½, over 34½.
3:16 p.m.: No. 1 Georgia is a stone wall on defense. The Bulldogs lead Florida 27-0 with 10:00 left in the fourth quarter and are cruising toward covering -14.
2:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— UTEP (+350) at Florida Atlantic (-11, 48½, -420), 3 p.m.
— Georgia State (-5½, 55, -210) at Georgia Southern (+180), 3 p.m.
2:46 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 30, Rice 24 (OT). The Mean Green win in overtime as 1½-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays just under 55.
2:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -8, total 33½.
2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 28, Charlotte 13. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -11, over 38.
2:40 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31. The Mountaineers win outright as 8-point home underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 49.
2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -4½, total 28½.
2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 28, Duke 0. First-half winners: Wake Forest -9½, under 37½.
2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -½, total 19½.
2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Jose State 17, Wyoming 7. First-half winners: San Jose State -2, over 20.
2:19 p.m.: Second-half line: Middle Tennessee -4, total 21.
2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 21, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -7, over 24.
2:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -9, total 24.
2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 31, Colorado 14. First-half winners: Oregon -14, over 27.
2:15 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Oklahoma -7, total 28½
Georgia -5, total 20½
2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 28, Texas Tech 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -11, over 34½.
2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Florida 0. First-half winners: Georgia -8½, under 26.
2:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Minnesota -1½, total 21
Louisiana Tech -3½, total 24
Nebraska -4, total 28
Appalachian State -7½, total 23½
2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 10, Old Dominion 10. First-half winners: Old Dominion +3, under 26½.
2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 49, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Appalachian State -16½, over 31.
2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 17, Purdue 14. First-half winners: Purdue +4½, over 27.
2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 20, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Minnesota -4, over 21½.
2:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -3, total 23½.
2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 17, Florida State 13. First-half winners: Florida State +6½, over 24.
2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Arizona State -9½, total 28½
Kansas State -1½, total 26½
Marshall -10, total 27
2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 24, Florida International 0. First-half winners: Marshall -13, under 34½.
1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 21, TCU 5. First-half winners: Kansas State -2½, under 28½.
1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 28, Arizona State 7. First-half winners: Washington State +9, over 28, Washington State +425 ML.
1:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Arkansas State (+290) at South Alabama (-9, 66, -350), 2 p.m.
1:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Syrause -4½, total 24.
1:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 3, Syracuse 0. First-half winners: Boston College +4, under 25½, Boston College +175 ML.
1:49 p.m.: Georgia forces a fumble, then cashes in to take a 10-0 lead on Florida with 2:16 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -2,500 on the live line (Gators +900), spread -16½, total 36½.
1:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -5½, total 30½.
1:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +9. The total pushed on 31 when Missouri completed a 45-yard Hail Mary on the final play. Bad beat for Vandy first-half +375 ML bettors.
1:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah State -½, total 31½.
1:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah State 20, Hawaii 10. First-half winners: Utah State -3, under 34.
1:26 p.m.: Defensive struggle in Jacksonville. Georgia takes a 3-0 lead on Florida with 8:38 left in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs are -670 on the live line (Gators +430), spread -9½, total 34½.
12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Duke (+525) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-16½, 71½, -750), 1 p.m.
— Charlotte (+750) at Western Kentucky (-19½, 71½, -1,200), 1 p.m.
— Wyoming (+130) at San Jose State (-3, 40, -150), 1 p.m.
12:55 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33. The Spartans rally from a 30-14 deficit in the third quarter to win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +170 ML. The game goes over 50½.
12:47 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:
FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pittsburgh 34. The Hurricanes hold on to win outright as 9½-point road underdogs, +290 ML. The game goes over 61.
FINAL: Maryland 38, Indiana 35. The Hoosiers cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Terrapins win outright at -165 ML. The game goes over 48.
FINAL: Liberty 62, Massachusetts 17. The Flames cover as 35-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 56.
FINAL: Central Florida 49, Temple 7. The Knights roll as 11½-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 52½.
FINAL: Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44. The Falcons score the outright upset as 13½-point road underdogs, +425 ML. The game goes way over 51½.
12:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -5½, total 24½.
12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 17, West Virginia 17. First-half winners: West Virginia +4½, over 24.
12:36 p.m.: Michigan State goes in front. Kenneth Walker scores his fifth TD of the day to give the Spartans a 37-33 lead on Michigan with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan State is -196 on the live line (Michigan +152). Spartans backers are in great position to at least cover +4.
12:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Rice -1½, total 24.
12:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 10, Rice 3. First-half winners: North Texas +½, under 27½.
12:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 1 Georgia (-14, 51, -600) vs. Florida (+450) (at Jacksonville, Fla.), 12:30 p.m.
— Texas Tech (+700) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-19½, 67, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.
— Colorado (+1,400) at No. 7 Oregon (-24½, 49½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.
— Florida International (+900) at Marshall (-22, 64, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.
— Louisiana Tech (-4, 52, -180) at Old Dominion (+160), 12:30 p.m.
— Southern Mississippi (+400) at Middle Tennessee (-12½, 47½, -500), 12:30 p.m.
— Florida State (+310) at Clemson (-9½, 47, -370), 12:30 p.m.
— Boston College (+220) at Syracuse (-7, 52, -260), 12:30 p.m.
— Minnesota (-7½, 43½, -300) at Northwestern (+250), 12:30 p.m.
— Purdue (+240) at Nebraska (-7½, 54, -280), 12:30 p.m.
— TCU (+150) at Kansas State (-3½, 58, -170), 12:30 p.m.
— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,800) at Appalachian State (-27, 57½, -8,000), 12:30 p.m.
12:21 p.m.: Michigan takes a 33-30 lead on Michigan State with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -210 on the live line (Spartans +162).
12:19 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24. The Bears rally in the fourth quarter to cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 61½.
12:18 p.m.: FINAL: Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7. The Badgers roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under the low total of 35.
12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17. The Hokies win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game stays under 55½.
12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 20, Illinois 14. The Scarlet Knights cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 41½.
12:13 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12. The Green Wave cover as 28½-point home underdogs, but the Bearcats win outright at -6,000 ML. The game stays under 61½.
12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 45, Texas State 0. The Ragin’ Cajuns cruise to the cover as 21-point home favorites, -1,500 ML. The game stays under 58.
12:10 p.m.: Tie game. Michigan State gets a second straight touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie Michigan at 30 with 12:29 left in the fourth quarter.
11:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Missouri (-16, 61½, -800) at Vanderbilt (+550), noon
— Washington State (+525) at Arizona State (-16½, 54, -750), noon
— Hawaii (+155) at Utah State (-3½, 66, -175), noon
11:31 a.m.: Michigan gets more breathing room. The Wolverines extend their lead to 30-14 over Michigan State with 6:47 left in the third quarter and are -4,000 on the live line (Spartans +1,100), spread -15½, total 61½.
11:27 a.m.: Pittsburgh has rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie Miami at 31 with 5:50 left in the third quarter. Pitt is -225 on the live line (Miami +172), spread -3½, total 84½.
11:13 a.m.: Iowa cuts Wisconsin’s lead to 20-7 with 8:21 left in the third quarter. Wisconsin is -5,000 on the live line (Iowa +1,300), spread -13½, total 37½.
10:56 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 22 Iowa State (-8, 49, -300) at West Virginia (+250), 11 a.m.
— North Texas (+105) at Rice (-1½, 55, -125), 11 a.m.
10:53 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Michigan -1, total 27
Pitt -7½, total 32½
Liberty -13½, total 24
10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 41, Massachusetts 3. First-half winners: Liberty -22½, over 31½.
10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 23, Michigan State 14. First-half winners: Michigan -3, over 24½.
10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 31, Pittsburgh 17. First-half winners: Miami +6½, over 31, Miami +230 ML.
10:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -8, total 25½.
10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 28, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Bowling Green +7½, over 26½, Bowling Green +330 ML.
10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Rutgers PK, total 21
Georgia Tech -3, total 26½
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 20, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Virginia Tech +2½, under 27½, Virginia Tech +130 ML.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 14, Rutgers 10. First-half winners: Illinois +½, over 20½.
10:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wisconsin -½, total 14½
Maryland -1½, total 24
Central Florida -6, total 23
Baylor -½, total 30
Cincinnati -12, total 29½
10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 21, Temple 0. First-half winners: Central Florida -7, under 27.
10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 14, Indiana 10. First-half winners: Maryland -2½, total pushes on 24.
10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 14, Baylor 10. First-half winners: Texas +1, under 30½.
10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -1½, over 17.
10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, Tulane 12. First-half winners: Tulane +17½, under 33½.
10:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -7½, total 24.
10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 17, Texas State 0. First-half winners: Louisiana -11½, under 30½.
10:09 a.m.: Michigan State takes a 14-13 lead on Michigan with 7:16 left in the second quarter. Michigan is still -172 on the live line (Spartans +134), spread -2½, total 59½.
10:04 a.m.: Wisconsin is rolling against Iowa. The Badgers lead 17-0 with 7:40 left in the second quarter and are -4,500 on the live line (Iowa +1,200), spread -19½, total 38½.
9:58 a.m.: Tulane is giving Cincinnati problems. The Green Wave get a safety, then score a TD on the subsequent drive to take a 9-7 lead with 7:58 left in the second quarter. Cincinnati is -1,400 on the live line (Tulane +700), spread -15½, total 54½.
9:53 a.m.: Michigan State gets into the game. The Spartans cut Michigan’s lead to 10-7 with 14:52 left in the second quarter. Michigan is -265 on the live line (Spartans +200), spread -6½, total 54½.
9:47 a.m.: Wisconsin leads Iowa 10-0 with 12:18 left in the second quarter. The Badgers are -720 on the live line (Hawkeyes +450), spread -10½, total 33½.
9:42 a.m.: Michigan adds a field goal to take a 10-0 lead on Michigan State with 1:18 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -460 on the live line (Spartans +320), spread -10½, total 50½.
9:39 a.m.: Miami has come to play. The Hurricanes lead Pittsburgh 21-7 with 6:21 left in the first quarter and are -148 on the live line (Pitt +116), spread -3½, total 82½.
9:14 a.m.: Michigan strikes first with a 93-yard TD pass. The Wolverines lead Michigan State 7-0 with 11:03 left in the first quarter and are -430 on the live line (Spartans +300), spread -10½, total 54½.
8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28½, 61½, -6,000) at Tulane (+1,600), 9 a.m.
— No. 6 Michigan (-4, 50½, -190) at No. 8 Michigan State (+170), 9 a.m.
— No. 9 Iowa (+130) at Wisconsin (-3, 35, -150), 9 a.m.
— Texas (+110) at No. 16 Baylor (-2, 61½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Fla.) (+290) at No. 17 Pittsburgh (-9½, 61, -350), 9 a.m.
— Virginia Tech (+145) at Georgia Tech (-3½, 55½, -165), 9 a.m.
— Rutgers (-1½, 41½, -125) at Illinois (+105), 9 a.m.
— Indiana (+145) at Maryland (-3½, 48, -165), 9 a.m.
— Massachusetts (+4,000) at Liberty (-35, 56, -100,000), 9 a.m.
— Central Florida (-11½, 52½, -450) at Temple (+375), 9 a.m.
— Bowling Green (+425) at Buffalo (-13½, 51½, -550), 9 a.m.
— Texas State (+850) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21, 58, -1,500), 9 a.m.
8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Central Florida from -10½ to -11½
Hawaii-Utah State total from 65 to 66
Mississippi State from -1 to -2
Oregon State from -1½ to -2½
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
COMPLETED
— No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 (at Tulane)
Full-game winners: Tulane +28½, under 61½, Cincinnati -6,000 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33 (at Michigan State)
Full-game winners: Michigan State +4, over 50½, Michigan State +170 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7 (at Wisconsin)
Full-game winners: Wisconsin -3, under 35, Wisconsin -150 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24 (at Baylor)
Full-game winners: Baylor -2, under 61½, Baylor -130 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pittsburgh 34 (at Pittsburgh)
Full-game winners: Miami +9½, over 61, Miami +290 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17 (at Georgia Tech)
Full-game winners: Virginia Tech +3½, under 55½, Virginia Tech +145 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Rutgers 20, Illinois 14 (at Illinois)
Full-game winners: Rutgers -1½, under 41½, Rutgers -125 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Maryland 38, Indiana 35 (at Maryland)
Full-game winners: Indiana +3½, over 48, Maryland -165 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Liberty 62, Massachusetts 17 (at Liberty)
Full-game winners: Liberty -35, over 56, Liberty -100,000 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Central Florida 49, Temple 7 (at Temple)
Full-game winners: Central Florida -11½, over 52½, Central Florida -450 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44 (at Buffalo)
Full-game winners: Bowling Green +13½, over 51½, Bowling Green +425 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Louisiana (Lafayette) 45, Texas State 0 (at Louisiana)
Full-game winners: Louisiana -21, under 58, Louisiana -1,500 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31 (at West Virginia)
Full-game winners: West Virginia +8, over 49, West Virginia +250 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— North Texas 30, Rice 24 (OT) (at Rice)
Full-game winners: North Texas +1½, under 55, North Texas +105 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28 (at Vanderbilt)
Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +16, over 61½, Missouri -800 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Washington State 34, Arizona State 21 (at Arizona State)
Full-game winners: Washington State +16½, over 54, Washington State +525 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Utah State 51, Hawaii 31 (at Utah State)
Full-game winners: Utah State -3½, over 66, Utah State -175 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7 (at Jacksonville, Fla.)
Full-game winners: Georgia -14, under 51, Georgia -600 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21 (at Oklahoma)
Full-game winners: Oklahoma -19½, over 67, Oklahoma -1,100 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29 (at Oregon)
Full-game winners: Colorado +24½, over 49½, Oregon -4,000 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Marshall 38, Florida International 0 (at Marshall)
Full-game winners: Marshall -22, under 64, Marshall -1,600 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Old Dominion 23, Louisiana Tech 20 (at Old Dominion)
Full-game winners: Old Dominion +4, under 52, Old Dominion +160 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Mississippi 10 (at Middle Tennessee)
Full-game winners: Middle Tennessee -12½, under 47½, Middle Tennessee -500 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Clemson 30, Florida State 20 (at Clemson)
Full-game winners: Clemson -9½, over 47, Clemson -370 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Syracuse 21, Boston College 6 (at Syracuse)
Full-game winners: Syracuse -7, under 52, Syracuse -260 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14 (at Northwestern)
Full-game winners: Minnesota -7½, over 43½, Minnesota -300 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 (at Nebraska)
Full-game winners: Purdue +7½, under 54, Purdue +240 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Kansas State 31, TCU 12 (at Kansas State)
Full-game winners: Kansas State -3½, under 58, Kansas State -170 ML
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,800) at Appalachian State (-27, 57½, -8,000), 12:30 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Duke (+525) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-16½, 71½, -750), 1 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Charlotte (+750) at Western Kentucky (-19½, 71½, -1,200), 1 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Wyoming (+130) at San Jose State (-3, 40, -150), 1 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Arkansas State (+290) at South Alabama (-9, 66, -350), 2 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— UTEP (+350) at Florida Atlantic (-11, 48½, -420), 3 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
— Georgia State (-5½, 55, -210) at Georgia Southern (+180), 3 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
Second-half winners: xxx (xxxx)
IN PROGRESS
— No. 10 Mississippi (+130) at No. 18 Auburn (-3, 67½, -150), 4 p.m.
— No. 12 Kentucky (-110) at Mississippi State (PK, 47, -110), 4 p.m.
— Kansas (no ML) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-29, 54½, no ML), 4 p.m.
— No. 19 SMU (-105) at Houston (-1, 61½, -115), 4 p.m.
— Oregon State (-2½, 56½, -130) at California (+110), 4 p.m.
— Arizona (+850) at Southern California (-22, 55½, -1,500), 4 p.m.
— Boise State (-2, 51½, -130) at Colorado State (+110), 4 p.m.
— No. 20 Penn State (+700) at No. 5 Ohio State (-18½, 60½, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.
— North Carolina (+150) at No. 11 Notre Dame (-3½, 62½, -170), 4:30 p.m.
— Louisville (+190) at North Carolina State (-6, 57, -220), 4:30 p.m.
— UCLA (+215) at Utah (-7, 60½, -255), 7 p.m.
— Virginia (+115) at No. 25 Brigham Young (-2½, 67, -135), 7:15 p.m.
— Fresno State (-2, 44½, -130) vs. No. 21 San Diego State (+110) (at Carson, Calif.), 7:30 p.m.
— Washington (+120) at Stanford (-2½, 46½, -140), 7:30 p.m.
