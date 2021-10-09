COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Oklahoma on comeback trail

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) cannot make the catch as Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) steps into the end zone against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Welcome to Week 6 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, and No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn. There are 46 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:13 p.m.: Oklahoma is within one score. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to 41-33 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -800 on the live line (Sooners +480).

11:58 a.m.: Oklahoma is not going away. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to 41-30 with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Texas is -700 on the live line (Sooners +440).

11:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Virginia (+120) at Louisville (-2½, 69½, -140), noon

11:54 a.m.: Arkansas comes right back. The Razorbacks tie Mississippi at 38 with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss is -154 on the live line (Arkansas +120), spread -2½, total 89½.

11:48 a.m.: Mississippi retakes the lead at 38-31 on Arkansas with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Rebels are -430 on the live line (Razorbacks +300), spread -6½, total 83½.

11:46 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 41-23 on Oklahoma with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The Longhorns are -2,500 on the live line (Sooners +900), spread -13½, total 80½.

11:36 a.m.: Arkansas and Ole Miss are going back and forth. Arkansas scores to tie the Rebels at 31 with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Mississippi is -140 on the live line (Razorbacks +110), spread -2½, total 82½.

11:15 a.m.: Arkansas trims Mississippi’s lead to 24-21 with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Ole Miss is -280 on the live line (Arkansas +210), spread -3½, total 69½.

11:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Tech -2, total 29½.

11:07 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 17, Duke 14. First-half winners: Georgia Tech -2½, over 30½.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -7, total 31½.

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 38, Oklahoma 20. First-half winners: Texas +2½, over 32½, Texas +125 ML.

10:55 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Old Dominion (+900) at Marshall (-21, 62½, -1,600), 11 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -8½, total 31

Florida -14½, total 25

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 35, Maryland 10. First-half winners: Ohio State -13½, over 38.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 21, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +24½, under 34.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -6½, total 26

Tennessee -3½, total 24

West Virginia -½, total 22½

Mississippi PK, total 33½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 38, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: Tennessee -6½, over 28½.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 28, West Virginia 10. First-half winners: Baylor -½, over 21½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 16, Toledo 14. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +7, over 27, Northern Illinois +320. Northern Illinois scored a TD in the final minute to cash the first-half money line and push the first-half total over.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 21, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: Mississippi -3, over 34.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan State -3, total 26

Bowling Green -6, total 22

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Rutgers 13. First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, over 24.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 13, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +8, under 23½.

10:10 a.m.: Oklahoma draws within 28-14 with 14:45 left in the second quarter. Texas is -225 on the live line (Oklahoma +172), spread -5½, total 93½.

9:57 a.m.: Texas is blowing out Oklahoma so far. Another long TD pass gives the Longhorns a 28-7 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter. Texas is -440 on the live line (Sooners +300), spread -11½, total 86½.

9:47 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 21-7 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -220 on the live line (Sooners +168), spread -5½, total 84½.

9:34 a.m.: Oklahoma answers, cutting Texas’ lead to 14-7 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now favored at -130 (Texas +100), spread -2½, total 81½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

9:17 a.m.: Texas rolling to start the game. The Longhorns block a punt and cash in with a short TD run. The Longhorns lead Oklahoma 14-0 and are -265 on the live line (Sooners +200), spread -7½, total 77½.

9:11 a.m.: Texas scores on the first play. Xavier Worthy slips a tackle on a screen and goes 75 yards for a TD, and the Longhorns lead Oklahoma 7-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. Texas is -125 on the live line (Oklahoma -102), spread -1½, total 72½.

8:59 a.m.: A late move on Oklahoma pushed the line from -3 to -4.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning:

Buffalo-Kent State total from 64½ to 66

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

— Old Dominion (+900) at Marshall (-21, 62½, -1,600), 11 a.m.

— Virginia (+120) at Louisville (-2½, 69½, -140), noon

— No. 2 Georgia (-15, 46½, -800) at No. 18 Auburn (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Boise State (+200) at No. 10 Brigham Young (-6, 58, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Wake Forest (-6, 58½, -220) at Syracuse (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 SMU (-13½, 56½, -550) at Navy (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+150) at UAB (-3½, 49½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+750) at Liberty (-19½, 58½, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+600) at North Carolina (-17½, 64½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-12, 42, -450) at Illinois (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Connecticut (-3, 57, -150) at Massachusetts (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-2, 58½, -130) at Eastern Michigan (+110), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+375) at Western Michigan (-12½, 57½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-5, 57½, -210) at Ohio (+180), 12:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+130) at Colorado State (-3, 44½, -150), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 4 Penn State (+120) at No. 3 Iowa (-2½, 41, -140), 1 p.m.

— North Texas (+700) at Missouri (-18½, 69, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Oregon State (-4½, 59, -185) at Washington State (+165), 1 p.m.

— East Carolina (+320) at Central Florida (-10, 65½, -380), 3 p.m.

— UTEP (-2, 45, -130) at Southern Mississippi (+110), 4 p.m.

— UTSA (+135) at Western Kentucky (-3, 72, -155), 4 p.m.

— TCU (-2, 60½, -130) at Texas Tech (+110), 4 p.m.

— Buffalo (+210) at Kent State (-6½, 66, -250), 4 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+190) at Troy (-5½, 50½, -220), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-4, 52½, -180) at Texas State (+160), 4 p.m.

— Wyoming (+180) at Air Force (-5½, 46½, -210), 4 p.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 49½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Notre Dame (-110) at Virginia Tech (PK, 47, -110), 4:30 p.m.

— LSU (+110) at No. 16 Kentucky (-2, 50½, -130), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-18, 50½, -1,000) at Texas A&M (+650), 5 p.m.

— Georgia State (-15½, 49½, -600) at Louisiana-Monroe (+450), 5 p.m.

— Utah (+130) at Southern California (-3, 52½, -150), 5 p.m.

— New Mexico (+750) vs. No. 25 San Diego State (-19½, 42½, -1,200) (at Carson, Calif.), 6 p.m.

— Memphis (+140) at Tulsa (-3, 60½, -160), 6 p.m.

— UCLA (-16, 61, -800) at Arizona (+550), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at UNR (-29, 64, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.