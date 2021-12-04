COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Oklahoma State trying to rally

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.

There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

11:21 a.m.: Oklahoma State is back in the game. Baylor fails on fourth down on its end of the field, and the Cowboys cash in to cut the Bears’ lead to 21-13 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -360 on the live line (Oklahoma State +260), spread -6½, total 50½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -6, total 22.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6. First-half winners: Baylor +4, over 22½, Baylor +185 ML.

10:31 a.m.: Oklahoma State cuts Baylor’s lead to 21-6 with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -460 on the live line (Oklahoma State +320).

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -6½, total 35.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 17, Kent State 0. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +2½, under 37½, Northern Illinois +125 ML.

10:17 a.m.: Baylor is destroying Oklahoma State. The Bears extend their lead to 21-3 with 5:29 left in the second quarter and are -650 on the live line (Cowboys +420), spread -11½, total 51½.

9:59 a.m.: Northern Illinois is rolling. The Huskies extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:33 left in the second quarter and are -390 on the live line (Kent State +280), spread -8½, total 65½.

9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma State is in trouble. Drew Estrada catches a 4-yard TD, and Baylor leads 14-3 with 14:54 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -178 on the live line (Oklahoma State +138), spread -3½, total 52½.

9:43 a.m.: Spencer Sanders throws another interception, and Baylor has the ball again in Oklahoma State territory.

9:36 a.m.: Northern Illinois is out to a 10-0 lead over Kent State with 2:09 left in the first quarter. The Huskies are -160 on the live line (Kent State +124), spread -2½, total 72½.

9:35 a.m.: Baylor gets an interception and cashes in on a 2-yard TD pass to Ben Sims. The Bears lead 7-3 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma State is still favored at -184 on the live line (Baylor +142), spread -3½, total 47½.

9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.

8:56 a.m.: The first two games are about to kick off:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½

— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½

Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:

— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)

— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)

— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3

It's College Football Championship week 🏆🔥 Notable #BetLikeACaesar CFB wagers:

🏈 $180,000 Georgia ML (-250)

🏈 $130,000 Utah State +7 (-130)

8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½

Michigan from -11 to -12½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)

— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+190) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6, 49½, -220), noon (at Carson, Calif.)

— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6½, 49, -240) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+200), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)

— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.

— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12½, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -165) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+145), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)

— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+170) at California (-4½, 57½, -190), 8 p.m.

