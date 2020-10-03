COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Oklahoma, Texas, UCF upset on wild day

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Texas wide receiver Jake Smith (7) is hit by TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) as he makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Two big Southeastern Conference matchups highlight another week of college football.

No. 2 Alabama welcomes No. 13 Texas A&M, and No. 4 Georgia hosts No. 7 Auburn on the 30-game slate. We’ll be with you all the way for every game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:05 p.m.: That’s it for another wild day of college football with big upsets by Tulsa +750 (at No. 11 Central Florida), Arkansas (+600 at No. 16 Mississippi State), North Carolina State (+450 at No. 24 Pittsburgh), TCU (+330 at No. 9 Texas) and Iowa State (+260 vs. No. 18 Oklahoma).

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday morning for the NFL.

8:49 p.m.: FINAL: Tulsa 34, No. 11 Central Florida 26. The Golden Hurricane win outright as 20½-point road underdogs, +750 ML. The game stays under 70.

8:39 p.m.: Tulsa hits a 34-yard field goal to take a 34-26 lead on Central Florida with 1:30 remaining.

8:29 p.m.: There’s no more game left, and one more upset brewing. Tulsa has the ball and a 31-26 lead on No. 11 Central Florida with approaching four minutes left. Tulsa was a 20½-point underdog, +750 ML pregame.

8:28 p.m.: FINAL: Iowa State 37, No. 18 Oklahoma 30. The Cyclones win outright as 8-point home underdogs, +260 ML. The game goes over 62½.

8:23 p.m.: Iowa State intercepts Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler in the end zone with 1:02 remaining, and that will all but seal a 37-30 victory. The Sooners still have two timeouts.

8:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23. The Cavaliers cover as 28-point road underdogs. Clemson wins outright at -5,000 ML. The game goes over 55.

8:11 p.m.: Iowa State takes a 37-30 lead on Oklahoma on Breece Hall’s 8-yard TD run with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter.

8:05 p.m.: Tulsa has taken a 31-26 lead on Central Florida with 12:56 left in the fourth quarter. Central Florida is the slight -120 favorite on the live line (Tulsa -110).

8:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6. The Bulldogs roll as 7-point home favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 44.

8:01 p.m.: FINAL: Southern Mississippi 41, North Texas 31. The Golden Eagles win outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays just under 74½.

7:59 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14. The Razorbacks win outright as 17-point road underdogs, +600 ML. The game stays way under 68½.

7:45 p.m.: Oklahoma’s Brkic hits a 51-yard field goal, and the Sooners tie Iowa State at 23 with 12:48 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma is a -150 favorite on the live line (Iowa State +120).

7:44 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7. The Tigers bounce back from an opening defeat and cover easily as 21-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 50.

7:42 p.m.: Arkansas again stops Mississippi State on fourth down and takes over at its own 9 with 4:39 to play, leading 21-14.

7:29 p.m.: Arkansas stops Mississippi State on fourth down and is on the verge of a major upset, leading 21-14 with 8:52 left in the fourth quarter. Arkansas is a -138 favorite on the live line. The Razorbacks were 17-point underdogs, +600 ML pregame.

7:27 p.m.: Central Florida is clinging to a 26-25 lead after a Tulsa missed extra point with 7:31 left in the third quarter. Central Florida is still -350 on the live line (Tulsa +270).

7:24 p.m.: Iowa State takes a 23-20 lead Oklahoma on Xavier Hutchinson’s 65-yard TD catch with 1:18 left in the third quarter. The Cyclones are now -125 favorites on the live line (Sooners -105).

7:22 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 35, Louisiana-Monroe 30. Monroe covers as a 19½-point home underdog. Georgia Southern wins outright at -1,400 ML. The game goes over 51. Monroe was stopped inside the 1 on the final play.

7:12 p.m.: Oklahoma kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 20-16 over Iowa State with 2:01 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma is still -300 on the live line (Iowa State +240), spread -4½, total 52½.

7:02 p.m.: Georgia kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 27-6 over Auburn with 5:55 left in the third quarter. Georgia is -21½ on the live spread (live ML turned off), total 47½.

7 p.m.: Iowa State kicks another field goal to trim Oklahoma’s lead to 17-16 with 8:19 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma is still -300 on the live line (Iowa State +240), spread -5½, total 57½.

6:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -10½, total 26.

6:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 24, Virginia 10. First-half winners: Virginia +17½, over 30½. Virginia’s Terrell Jana scored on a 23-yard TD pass with 41 seconds left until halftime to make Virginia and the over winners in the first half.

6:30 p.m.: Second-half lines: Central Florida -8½, 32½.

6:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Tulsa 12. First-half winners: Spread pushes on UCF -11, under 37.

6:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Oklahoma -3, total 31

Georgia -2½, total 20½

6:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Auburn 3. First-half winners: Georgia -4, over 21½.

6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 17, Iowa State 13. First-half winners: Iowa State +4½, under 31. Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic missed a 54-yard field goal on the final play that would have made the Sooners and the over winners in the first half.

6:21 p.m.: FINAL: Air Force 40, Navy 7. The Falcons dominate, winning outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game pushes on the total of 47.

6:19 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -9, total 31½.

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 14, Mississippi State 7. First-half winners: Arkansas +10, under 35, Arkansas +450 ML.

6:17 p.m.: Second-half line: North Texas -2, total 36.

6:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 20, North Texas 10. First-half winners: Southern Miss +½, under 38.

6:12 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -10, total 23½.

6:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 21, Vanderbilt 7. First-half winners: LSU -11½, over 26.

5:49 p.m.: Air Force is rolling its season debut, up 26-7 on Navy with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Falcons were 6½-point underdogs.

5:41 p.m.: Georgia and Oklahoma are starting fast. Georgia leads Auburn 17-0 with 10:56 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -4,000 on the live line (Auburn +1,400).

Oklahoma is up 17-6 at Iowa State with 11:46 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -900 on the live line (Iowa State +575).

5:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern -9½, total 25½.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 21, Louisiana-Monroe 17. First-half winners: Monroe +10½, over 26½. Monroe threw a 2-yard TD pass on the last play of the half to cover the first-half spread.

5:19 p.m.: Georgia kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 10-0 over Auburn with 4:00 left in the first quarter. Georgia is now -900 on the live line (Auburn +575), spread -14½, total 46½.

5:11 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 20, Middle Tennessee 17. The Blue Raiders cover as 7-point home underdogs. The Hilltoppers win outright at -265 ML. The game stays under 52½. Middle Tennessee scored a TD with 2:07 left to get the cover.

5:03 p.m.: Georgia draws first blood on Auburn. Zamir White scores from a yard out, and the Bulldogs lead the Tigers 7-0 with 9:31 left in the first quarter. Georgia is -650 on the live line (Auburn +450), spread -13½, total 49½.

4:58 p.m.: The last game of the day is about to kick off:

Virginia (+1,500) at No. 1 Clemson (-28, 55, -5,000), 5 p.m.

4:39 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24. Jacksonville State covers easily as a 27-point road underdog. The Seminoles rally from deficits of 14-0 and 21-7 to win outright at -4,000 ML (Jacksonville State +1,400). The game goes over 53.

4:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Navy -3½, total 23.

4:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 16, Navy 7. First-half winners: Air Force +3½, under 23½, Air Force +175 ML.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 21, Charlotte 17. Charlotte covers as a 5-point road underdog. Florida Atlantic rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to win outright at -200 ML. The game stays well under 61½.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41 (OT). The Rebels win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 63. Kentucky scored first in overtime but missed the extra point. Ole Miss scored and got the extra point to win.

4:29 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 7 Auburn (+240) at No. 4 Georgia (-7, 44, -280), 4:30 p.m.

Tulsa (+750) at No. 11 Central Florida (-20½, 70, -1,200), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+600) at No. 16 Mississippi State (-17, 68½, -900), 4:30 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma (-8, 62½, -310) at Iowa State (+260), 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 LSU (-21, 50, -1,600) at Vanderbilt (+900), 4:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (+105) at North Texas (-1½, 74½, -125), 4:30 p.m.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31. The Blue Devils cover as 11-point home underdogs. The Hokies win outright at -400 ML. The game goes over 54.

4:17 p.m.: Kentucky and Mississippi are going to overtime tied at 35. Kentucky is a -140 favorite on the live line (Mississippi +110).

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22. The Eagles cover as 14½-point home underdogs. The Tar Heels win outright at -600 ML. The game stays under 52½.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21. The Wildcats win at home in a pick’em game. The game stays under 62.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27. The Mustangs kick a 43-yard field goal with 13 seconds left to break a 27-27 tie and secure the win as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 75.

3:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24. The Crimson Tide cover as 18-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game goes over 53.

3:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Georgia Southern (-19½, 51, -1,400) at Louisiana-Monroe (+800), 4 p.m.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7. The Bulls cover as 22½-point road underdogs. Cincinnati wins outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 45. Early bettors won with Cincinnati -20½ or pushed on Cincinnati -21.

3:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7. The Cowboys cruise to the cover as 21½-point road favorites, -1,800 ML. The game goes just over 52½.

3:34 p.m.: Florida State is finally asserting itself against Jacksonville State. The Seminoles have their first lead of the day at 28-24 and are driving again with 2:39 left in the third quarter. Florida State is up to -2,200 on the live line (Jacksonville State +870), spread -11½, total 68½.

3:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -3½, total 24½.

3:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 10, Western Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +4, under 26½.

3:17 p.m.: Jacksonville State leads Florida State 24-21 with 8:45 left in the third quarter. Florida State is still a -340 on the live line (Jacksonville State +250).

3:07 p.m.: Memphis has rallied from a 24-3 deficit to tie SMU at 27 with 2:53 left in the third quarter. SMU is still a -140 favorite on the live line (Memphis +110).

3:03 p.m.: Alabama is putting some distance between it and Texas A&M. Jaylen Waddle catches an 87-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide lead 42-17 with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -28½ on the live spread, total 75½.

2:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Navy (-6½, 47, -250) at Air Force (+210), 3 p.m.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -14, total 23½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jacksonville State 21, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Jacksonville State +17½, over 30, Jacksonville State ML +900. Jacksonville State was +27, +1,400 ML pregame.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -3, total 31½

Florida Atlantic -3, total 27½

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 21, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Kentucky -3½, over 31½. Terry Wilson ran for a TD with 22 seconds left to make Kentucky and the over winners in in the first half.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 10, Florida Atlantic 0. First-half winners: Charlotte +3 (-120), under 31.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -5, total 24.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 10, Duke 7. First-half winners: Duke +6½, under 27.

2:23 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -7, total 24½

Memphis -1, total 38

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 35, Texas A&M 14. First-half winners: Alabama -11, over 28.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 24, Memphis 20. First-half winners: SMU -½, over 38.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -7, total 27.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 21, Boston College 16. First-half winners: Boston College +7½, over 27.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas Tech -2½, total 26½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 14, Texas Tech 0. First-half winners: Kansas State -½ (+105), under 31.

2:11 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -10, total 20½

Oklahoma State -9½, total 21

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, South Florida 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -13½, under 23½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -11, over 27½.

2:04 p.m.: FINAL: Army 55, Abilene Christian 23. Army scores a TD with 37 seconds left to cover as a 31-point home favorite. No ML was available. The game sailed over 49½. Some bettors won with Abilene Christian at +32½ on this morning’s opening line.

2:01 p.m.: Alabama returns an interception for a touchdown and is back in control, up 28-14 on Texas A&M with 6:19 left in the second quarter. Alabama is now -24½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 74½.

1:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Western Kentucky (-7, 52½, -265) at Middle Tennessee (+225), 2 p.m.

1:38 p.m.: Jacksonville State holds a 14-0 lead over Florida State with under two minutes left in the first quarter. Jacksonville State is a 27-point road underdog, +1,400 on the money line.

1:33 p.m.: Texas A&M forces a turnover, then scores on the next play to tie Alabama at 14 with 14:44 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are still -1,000 on the live line (Aggies +625), spread -14½, total 68½.

1:29 p.m.: Alabama leads Texas A&M 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -4,000 on the live line (Aggies +1,400), spread -22½, total 62½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2OT). The Mountaineers win outright as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game stays under 54, but bettors had to sweat when a game that was 14-14 in regulation went to double overtime tied at 21.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31. The Horned Frogs win outright as 10-point road underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 62 when TCU takes a safety on the final play to run out the clock.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 28, North Alabama 7. North Alabama covers as a 32½-point road underdog. No ML was available. The game stays well under 65.

12:58 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Charlotte (+175) at Florida Atlantic (-5, 61½, -200), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-11, 54, -400) at Duke (+330), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (+220) at Kentucky (-7, 63, -260), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State (+1,400) at Florida State (-27, 53, -4,000), 1 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29. The Wolfpack score a TD with 1:54 left to win outright as 14-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game went over 46½.

12:54 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, UTSA 13. The Roadrunners cover as 21½-point road underdogs. The Blazers win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:52 p.m.: Baylor and West Virginia have gone to overtime tied at 14.

12:47 p.m.: TCU retakes the lead at 33-29 on Texas on Max Duggan’s 26-yard run with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs are -190 on the live line to hold on (Texas +155).

12:42 p.m.: Baylor finally ties West Virginia. After Baylor was stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on the previous drive, Charlie Brewer hits Josh Fleeks on a 34-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14 with 1:19 to play.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29. Georgia State covers as a 1½-point home underdog, +105 ML. The game goes over 69½.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24. The Gamecocks score the final 10 points to cover as 15-point road underdogs. The Gators win outright at -700 ML. The game goes over 56½.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 23. The Chanticleers roll as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:33 p.m.: Texas finally takes the lead at 29-26 on TCU on a Malcolm Epps 7-yard TD pass with just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Texas is now -250 on the live line (TCU +200).

12:29 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 13 Texas A&M (+700) at No. 2 Alabama (-18, 53, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Carolina (-14½, 52½, -600) at Boston College (+450), 12:30 p.m.

South Florida (+1,000) at No. 15 Cincinnati (-22½, 45, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Oklahoma State (-21½, 52½, -1,800) at Kansas (+950), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Memphis (+110) at SMU (-2, 75, -130), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (-110) at Kansas State (PK, 62, -110), 12:30 p.m.

12:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -11, total 21.

12:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 23, Abilene Christian 3. First-half winners: Abilene Christian +20½, under 28½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12. Tennessee covers as a 10-point home favorite, -370 ML. The game stays just under 48½.

12:06 p.m.: Texas punts the ball back to TCU. The Longhorns still trail 23-21 with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Texas is still favored at -140 on the live line (TCU +110), spread -1½, total 61½.

11:59 a.m.: South Carolina is back inside the number (+15), trailing Florida 38-24 with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is -14½ on the live line, total 69½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -17½, total 28½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 7, North Alabama 0. First-half winners: North Alabama +20½, under 36½.

11:17 a.m.: Florida extends its lead to 31-14 over South Carolina with 7:47 left in the third quarter. The line line is turned off. The Gators are -20½ on the live spread, total 66½.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: UAB -10, total 26½.

11:13 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 14, UTSA 6. First-half winners: UTSA +12½, under 29.

11:10 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -5½, total 30½.

11:08 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 20, Texas 14. First-half winners: TCU +6½, over 31, TCU ML +250.

11:03 a.m.: Texas avoids disaster after an interception and holds TCU to a 32-yard field goal. TCU leads 20-14 with 59 seconds left until halftime. Texas is still a -125 favorite on the live line (TCU -105), total 63½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

East Carolina -1½, total 31

Baylor PK (-120), total 24

Arkansas State -3, total 31

Pittsburgh -7, total 23½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +½, under 26½.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 17, Pittsburgh 13. First-half winners: N.C. State +7½ (-120), over 23½, N.C. State +375.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina +2½, over 33.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 35, East Carolina 13. First-half winners: Georgia State PK, over 35.

10:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -7, total 27½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 24, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Florida -8, over 28½. The Gators scored late in the first half to cover the first-half spread.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -3½, total 22½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 21, Missouri 6. First-half winners: Tennessee -6½ (-120), over 24.

10:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Abilene Christian at Army (-31, 49½, no ML), 10:30 a.m.

10:17 a.m.: TCU was a sharp play this week, and the Horned Frogs are backing that up. Max Duggan runs in from 5 yards out, and TCU leads Texas 14-7 with 14:22 left in the second quarter. Texas is still favored at -150 on the live line (TCU +120), spread -2½, total 66½.

10:15 a.m.: Florida kicks a field goal to go up 17-14 on South Carolina with 3:30 left in the second quarter. The Gators are -500 on the live line (South Carolina +375), spread -9½, total 62½.

10:02 a.m.: In what has been a penalty-filled game so far, Texas ties TCU at 7 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -300 on the live line (TCU +240), spread -7½, total 60½.

9:55 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

North Alabama at Liberty (-32½, 65, no ML), 10 a.m.

9:42 a.m.: Darwin Barlow scores from a yard out, and TCU takes a 7-0 lead on Texas with 4:01 left in the first quarter. Texas is -160 on the live line (TCU +130), spread -3½, total 58½.

9:32 a.m.: Points are flying in East Carolina-Georgia State. Georgia State leads 21-7 with 7:19 left in the first quarter. The live total is up to 89½, 20 points higher than the closing line of 69½.

9:29 a.m.: Dameon Pierce runs for a 2-yard touchdown, and Florida ties South Carolina at 7 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. Florida is now -500 on the live line (South Carolina +375), spread -10½, total 62½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UTSA (+1,000) at UAB (-21½, 55½, -2,000), 9:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m.: South Carolina strikes first against Florida, taking a 7-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first quarter. Florida is -280 on the live line (South Carolina +225), spread -6½, total 57½. The Gamecocks were 15-point underdogs.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

South Carolina (+500) at No. 3 Florida (-15, 56½, -700), 9 a.m.

TCU (+330) at No. 9 Texas (-10, 62, -400), 9 a.m.

Missouri (+310) at No. 21 Tennessee (-10, 48½, -370), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (+450) at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-14, 46½, -600), 9 a.m.

East Carolina (-1½, 69½, -125) at Georgia State (+105), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (-3½, 64½, -170) at Coastal Carolina (+150), 9 a.m.

Baylor (-1, 54 -120) at West Virginia (+100), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— South Carolina from +16½ to +15½

— South Carolina-Florida total from 57½ to 56½

— TCU-Texas total from 63 to 62

— Missouri from +12½ to +11

— Missouri-Tennessee total from 49½ to 48½

— East Carolina from PK to -1½

— North Carolina-Boston College total from 54 to 53

— SMU from PK to -1½

— Texas Tech from +2½ to +1

— Charlotte from +6½ to +5

— Charlotte-Florida Atlantic total from 60 to 61

— Tulsa from +21 to +20

— Oklahoma-Iowa State total from 63½ to 62½

— Southern Mississippi-North Texas total from 72½ to 74

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: South Carolina +15, over 56½, Florida -700 ML

First-half winners: Florida -8, over 28½ (Florida 24-14)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +7, under 27½ (Florida 14-10)

— TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31 (at Texas)

Full-game winners: TCU +10, over 62, TCU +330 ML

First-half winners: TCU +6½, over 31 (TCU 20-14)

Second-half winners: TCU +5½, under 30½ (Texas 17-13)

— No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Tennessee -10, under 48½, Tennessee -370 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -6½ (-120), over 24 (Tennessee 21-6)

Second-half winners: Tennessee -3½, under 22½ (Tennessee 14-6)

— North Carolina State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: N.C. State +14, over 46½, N.C. State +450 ML

First-half winners: N.C. State +7½ (-120), over 23½ (N.C. State 17-13)

Second-half winners: N.C. State +7, over 23½ (Pittsburgh 16-13)

— Georgia State 49, East Carolina 29 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +1½, over 69½, Georgia State +105 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State PK, over 35 (Georgia State 35-13)

Second-half winners: East Carolina -1½, under 31 (East Carolina 16-14)

— Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 23 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina +3½, over 64½, Coastal Carolina +150 ML

First-half winners: Coastal Carolina +2½, over 33 (Coastal Carolina 24-14)

Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina +3, over 31 (Coastal Carolina 28-9)

— West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2OT) (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia +1, under 54, West Virginia +100 ML

First-half winners: West Virginia +½, under 26½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: West Virginia PK (+100), over 24 (West Virginia 20-14)

— UAB 21, UTSA 13 (at UAB)

Full-game winners: UTSA +21½, under 55½, UAB -2,000 ML

First-half winners: UTSA +12½, under 29 (UAB 14-6)

Second-half winners: UTSA +10, under 26½ (tied 7-7)

— Liberty 28, North Alabama 7 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: North Alabama +32½, under 65, no ML available

First-half winners: North Alabama +20½, under 36½ (Liberty 7-0)

Second-half winners: North Alabama +17½, under 28½ (Liberty 21-7)

— Army 55, Abilene Christian 23 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -31, over 49½, no ML available

First-half winners: Abilene Christian +20½, under 28½ (Army 23-3)

Second-half winners: Army -11, over 21 (Army 32-20)

— No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -18, over 53, Alabama -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -11, over 28 (Alabama 35-14)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on -7, under 24½ (Alabama 17-10)

— No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Boston College +14½, under 52½, North Carolina -600 ML

First-half winners: Boston College +7½, over 27 (North Carolina 21-16)

Second-half winners: Boston College +7, under 27 (Boston College 6-5)

— No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: South Florida +22½, under 45, Cincinnati -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Cincinnati -13½, under 23½ (Cincinnati 14-0)

Second-half winners: South Florida +10, over 20½ (Cincinnati 14-7)

— No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7 (at Kansas)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -21½, over 52½, Oklahoma State -1,800 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma State -11, over 27½ (Oklahoma State 31-0)

Second-half winners: Kansas +9½, over 21 (Oklahoma State 16-7)

— SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -2, under 75, SMU -130 ML

First-half winners: SMU -½, over 38 (SMU 24-20)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on Memphis -1, under 38 (Memphis 7-6)

— Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State PK, under 62, Kansas State -110 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State -½ (+105), under 31 (Kansas State 14-0)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech -2½, over 26½ (Texas Tech 21-17)

— Florida Atlantic 21, Charlotte 17 (at Florida Atlantic)

Full-game winners: Charlotte +5, under 61½, Florida Atlantic -200 ML

First-half winners: Charlotte +3 (-120), under 31 (Charlotte 10-0)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic -3, over 27½ (Florida Atlantic 21-7)

— Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Duke +11, under 54, Virginia Tech -400 ML

First-half winners: Duke +6½, under 27 (Virginia Tech 10-7)

Second-half winners: Duke +5, over 24 (Virginia Tech 28-24)

— Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41 (OT) (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Mississippi +7, over 63, Mississippi +220 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky -3½, over 31½ (Kentucky 21-14)

Second-half winners: Mississippi +3, over 31½ (Mississippi 28-20)

— Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24 (at Florida State)

Full-game winners: Jacksonville State +27, over 53, Florida State -4,000 ML

First-half winners: Jacksonville State +17½, over 30 (Jacksonville State 21-14)

Second-half winners: Florida State -14, over 23½ (Florida State 27-3)

— Western Kentucky 20, Middle Tennessee 17 (at Middle Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Middle Tennessee +7, under 52½, Western Kentucky -265 ML

First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +4, under 26½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Middle Tennessee +3½, under 24½ (Western Kentucky 10-7)

— Air Force 40, Navy 7 (at Air Force)

Full-game winners: Air Force +6½, total pushes on 47, Air Force +210 ML

First-half winners: Air Force +3½, under 23½ (Air Force 16-7)

Second-half winners: Air Force +3½, over 23 (Air Force 24-0)

— Georgia Southern 35, Louisiana-Monroe 30 (at Monroe)

Full-game winners: Monroe +19½, over 51, Georgia Southern -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Monroe +10½, over 26½ (Georgia Southern 21-17)

Second-half winners: Monroe +9½, over 25½ (Georgia Southern 14-13)

— No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Georgia -7, under 44, Georgia -280 ML

First-half winners: Georgia -4, over 21½ (Georgia 24-3)

Second-half winners: Auburn +2½, under 20½ (tied 3-3)

— Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14 (at Mississippi State)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +17, under 68½, Arkansas +600 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas +10, under 35 (Arkansas 14-7)

Second-half winners: Arkansas +9, under 31½ (tied 7-7)

— Iowa State 37, No. 18 Oklahoma 30 (at Iowa State)

Full-game winners: Iowa State +8, over 62½, Iowa State +260

First-half winners: Iowa State +4½, under 31 (Oklahoma 17-13)

Second-half winners: Iowa State +3, over 31 (Iowa State 24-13)

— No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: LSU -21, under 50, LSU -1,600 ML

First-half winners: LSU -11½, over 26 (LSU 21-7)

Second-half winners: LSU -10, under 23½ (LSU 20-0)

— Southern Mississippi 41, North Texas 31 (at North Texas)

Full-game winners: Southern Mississippi +1½, under 74½, Southern Mississippi +105 ML

First-half winners: Southern Mississippi +½, under 38 (Southern Mississippi 20-10)

Second-half winners: Southern Mississippi +2, over 36 (tied 21-21)

— No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Virginia +28, over 55, Clemson -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Virginia +17½, over 30½ (Clemson 24-10)

Second-half winners: Virginia +10½, over 26 (Clemson 17-13)

— Tulsa 34, No. 11 Central Florida 26 (at Central Florida)

Full-game winners: Tulsa +20½, under 70, Tulsa +750 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on UCF -11, under 37 (UCF 23-12)

Second-half winners: Tulsa +8½, under 32½ (Tulsa 22-3)

