COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ole Miss leading Alabama early

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday's college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches a pass in front of Texas defensive back Chris Brown (15) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FILE - In this Sept., 12, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) is tackled after a short gain by Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) and defensive back Myles Jones (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The college football season is heating up.

Saturday brings a top-10 clash between host No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami, along with several top-25 matchups: No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:11 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -10½, total 38½

Mississippi State -3 (+100), total 27

6:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Mississippi 21. First-half winners: Mississippi +14, over 38½.

6:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 14, Mississippi State 0. First-half winners: Kentucky -2½, under 28½.

6:07 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 31, Temple 29. The Midshipmen win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 51.

6:01 p.m.: Navy stops Temple on a 2-point conversion with 1:06 to play and is set to pull out an upset win. The Midshipmen lead 31-29 and will need to recover the onside kick to finish off the victory at +150 ML.

5:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -½, total 20.

5:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 28, Western Kentucky 0. First-half winners: Marshall -3½, over 21½.

5:41 p.m.: Second-half line: South Florida -6, total 31.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 31, South Florida 17. First-half winners: East Carolina +3½, over 29.

5:30 p.m.: Clemson takes a 14-0 lead on Miami with 14:54 left in the second quarter. Clemson is -5,000 on the live line (Miami +1,600).

5:27 p.m.: Mississippi leads Alabama 14-7 with 13:31 left in the second quarter. Alabama is still -400 on the live line (Ole Miss +300), spread -10½, total 78½.

5:02 p.m.: No. 1 Clemson starts strongly in today’s top-1o battle. The Tigers get a touchdown and force a punt from No. 7 Miami. Clemson leads 7-0 with 7:21 left in the first quarter. The Tigers are -1,600 on the live line (Hurricanes +850), spread -20½, total 59½.

4:57 p.m.: The last game of the day is about to kick off:

Charlotte (-3, 66½, -155) at North Texas (+135), 5 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30 (OT). The Eagles win when the Panthers miss an extra point to tie in overtime. Boston College wins outright as 6-point home underdogs, +190 ML. The game goes over 42½.

4:45 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28. The Tigers survive to win straight-up at -550 ML, but the Razorbacks cover as 13½-point road underdogs. The game goes over 45½. Auburn hit a field goal with seven seconds left to win.

4:41 p.m.: Auburn will survive. Anders Carlson hits a 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left to put Auburn in front of Arkansas 30-28.

4:39 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 21, TCU 14. The Wildcats win outright as 11-point road underdogs, +350 ML. The game stays under 49½.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 31, Florida International 28. The Blue Raiders win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +200 ML. The game goes just over 57.

4:37 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas State 50, Central Arkansas 27. Arkansas State covers as a 15½-point home favorite, -750 ML. The game goes over 56.

4:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Temple -4½, total 26½.

4:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 21, Temple 10. First-half winners: Navy +2½, over 25½.

4:30 p.m.: Auburn misses a field goal, and Arkansas will have a chance to finish off an upset win. Razorbacks have the ball with 2:30 left.

4:29 p.m.: The next batch of games are about to kick off:

No. 7 Miami (+475) at No. 1 Clemson (-14½, 60, -650), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama (-24, 73½, -2,000) at Mississippi (+1,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+900) at No. 5 Notre Dame (-21, 53½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

UTEP (+475) at Louisiana Tech (-14½, 55½, -650), 4:30 p.m.

Marshall (-6½, 43, -240) at Western Kentucky (+200), 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (+145) at Kentucky (-3½, 57½, -165), 4:30 p.m.

4:18 p.m.: Arkansas takes the lead. De’Vion Warren catches a 30-yard TD pass, and Arkansas takes a 28-27 lead on Auburn with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter. Auburn is still favored at -145 on the live line (Arkansas +115).

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21. The Bulldogs rally from a halftime deficit to cover as 12-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes well over 42½. Georgia trailed Tennessee 21-17 at halftime but shut the Volunteers out in the second half.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20. The Roadrunners cover easily as 34½-point road underdogs. No ML was available on BYU. The game stays under 63.

4:07 p.m.: Auburn is having serious trouble with Arkansas. Auburn leads 27-21 but just had to punt the ball back with 11 minutes to play. Auburn is still -400 on the live line (Arkansas +300). Arkansas was +13½, +425 ML pregame.

4:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15. The Cyclones cover as 11-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 63½.

3:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

East Carolina (+180) at South Florida (-5½, 58, -210), 4 p.m.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 37, Texas State 17. Troy covers as a 7-point home favorite, -270 ML. The game stayed under 58½.

3:43 p.m.: Now Tennessee +12 backers are in trouble. Georgia scores again and is now outside the number at 37-21 with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter.

3:28 p.m.: Georgia has finally gotten some breathing room. Kearis Jackson caught a 21-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs lead Tennessee 30-21 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. Georgia is now -2,000 on the live line (Tennessee +1,000), spread -9½, total 63½.

2:58 p.m.: Georgia forces a turnover and kicks another field goal to take the lead on Tennessee, 23-21, with 10:11 left in the third quarter. Georgia is now -400 on the live line (Tennessee +300), spread -6½, total 63½.

2:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Temple (-4, 51, -170) at Navy (+150), 3 p.m.

2:50 p.m.: Georgia kicks a field goal to cut Tennessee’s lead to 21-20 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter. Georgia is still -250 on the live line (Tennessee +200), spread -5½, total 61½.

2:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -6½, total 23½

TCU -4½, 24

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 20, Arkansas 12. First-half winners: Auburn -7, over 23. Auburn kicked a 25-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the half to cover the first-half spread.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 14, TCU 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +7, under 24½, Kansas State +280 ML.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Pittsburgh -3½, total 23

Florida International -4, total 28

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 17, Florida International 14. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +3½, over 28.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 17, Pittsburgh 14. First-half winners: Boston College +3, over 21.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas State -7, total 27½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 23, Central Arkansas 13. First-half winners: Arkansas State -8, over 28½.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -7½, total 23.

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 21, Georgia 17. First-half winners: Tennessee +7, over 21½, Tennessee +320 ML. Tennessee stopped Georgia on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on the final play of the half to hold the lead at halftime.

2:15 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -14½, total 27½.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 14, UTSA 3. First-half winners: UTSA +21, under 35.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Troy -2½, total 26½.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 23, Texas State 3. First-half winners: Troy -4½, under 29.

2:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -4½, total 28½.

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 21, Texas Tech 7. First-half winners: Iowa State -7 (+100), under 32½.

1:49 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4OT). The Sooners cover as 3-point favorites, -145 ML on the neutral field in Dallas. The game went over 74 in OT after being tied at 31 at the end of regulation (and Oklahoma leading 31-17 with under four minutes to play).

1:37 p.m.: Wow. Gabe Brkic shanks a 31-yard field goal, and we’re going to the fourth overtime.

1:33 p.m.: Oklahoma blocks a Texas field goal, and now the Sooners can win with any score on their possession in the third overtime.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: Army 14, The Citadel 9. The Bulldogs cover easily as 30½-point road underdogs. No ML was available on Army. The game stays easily under 46½.

1:28 p.m.: Texas and Oklahoma are still going. Headed to triple overtime tied at 45.

1:10 p.m.: Oklahoma-Texas under bettors have watched their wagers die a cruel death. We’re going to double overtime tied at 38 after Oklahoma led 31-17 with under four minutes to play.

1 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Arkansas (+425) at No. 13 Auburn (-13½, 45½, -550), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (-6, 42½, -220) at Boston College (+190), 1 p.m.

Kansas State (+350) at TCU (-11, 49½, -420), 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+200) at Florida International (-6½, 57, -240), 1 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: Oklahoma is a -125 favorite in OT at William Hill.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Duke 38, Syracuse 24. The Blue Devils roll as 2½-point road favorites, -135 ML. The game goes over 52½.

12:52 p.m.: Wow. Texas has scored two TDs in three minutes to tie Oklahoma at 31 with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Now we’re headed to overtime.

12:50 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45. The Tar Heels cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game sails over 58½. The Hokies got as close as five in the second half after trailing 35-14 at halftime.

12:41 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 38, Virginia 21. The Wolfpack win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game went just over 58 on an N.C. State TD with under two minutes left.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41. Missouri wins outright as a 14-point home underdog, +450 ML. The game goes way over 53. Missouri stopped LSU at the goal line in the final seconds. The game had been scheduled for LSU’s home field in Baton Rouge, but hurricane concerns moved it to Missouri.

12:38 p.m.: Missouri stops LSU on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 16 seconds left and is poised to score a big upset.

12:28 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 14 Tennessee (+400) at Georgia (-12, 42½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

UTSA (no ML) at No. 15 BYU (-34½, 63, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+300) at No. 24 Iowa State (-11, 63½, -360), 12:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas (+525) at Arkansas State (-15½, 56, -750), 12:30 p.m.

Texas State (+230) at Troy (-7, 58½, -270), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38. The Aggies win outright as 5½-point home underdogs, +195 ML. The game goes over 60. A&M hit a 26-yard field goal on the final play.

12:21 p.m.: Missouri takes a 45-41 lead on LSU with 5:18 to play. The Tigers were +14 and +450 ML pregame.

12:19 p.m.: Texas A&M forces a fumble at midfield and will have a chance to win with 3:30 to go.

12:17 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7. The Flames win easily as 17-point home favorites, -800 ML. The game stays under 63½.

12:14 p.m.: And Texas A&M responds. Caleb Chapman makes a spectacular 51-yard TD catch, and the Aggies tie the game at 38 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7. The Gamecocks easily cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 40½.

12:09 p.m.: Dameon Pierce catches a 1-yard TD pass, and Florida goes back into the lead on Texas A&M at 38-31 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter. Florida goes to -600 on the live line (Aggies +420).

11:59 a.m.: Evan McPherson kicks a 53-yard field goal, and Florida ties Texas A&M at 31 with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is a slight -125 favorite on the live line (A&M -105).

11:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -13, total 17½.

11:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 7, The Citadel 3. First-half winners: The Citadel +19½, under 27.

11:50 a.m.: Virginia Tech is mounting a big comeback. The Hokies trailed North Carolina 35-14 at halftime, but Virginia Tech has cut the lead to 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. North Carolina is -280 on the live line (Virginia Tech +225).

11:46 a.m.: Oklahoma gets some breathing room. The Sooners lead Texas 31-17 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma is now -1,400 on the live line (Texas +800), spread -13½, total 68½.

11:44 a.m.: Texas A&M has taken a 31-28 lead on Florida with 12:35 left in the fourth quarter. A&M is now -145 on the live line (Florida +115).

11:39 a.m.: Missouri is giving LSU everything it wants. Missouri has tied the game at 38 with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma took a 24-17 on Texas and is getting the ball back with 9:42 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -350 on the live line (Longhorns +270), spread -6½, total 69½.

11:17 a.m.: Second-half line: Duke -½, total 26.

11:12 a.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 24, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Duke -1, over 26½.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -1, total 35.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 17, Texas 17. First-half winners: Texas +1, under 36½.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -1½, total 28.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14. First-half winners: North Carolina -2½, over 29½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half line: LSU -7, total 27½.

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 24, Missouri 24. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -7, total 28½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 24, Virginia 7. First-half winners: N.C. State +4, over 29½, N.C. State +200 ML. Virginia scored right before halftime to push the first-half total over.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -7 (-120), total 24½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 24, Louisiana-Monroe 0. First-half winners: Liberty -10, under 33.

10:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -1½, total 31.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 21, Texas A&M 17. First-half winners: Florida -3 (-120), over 30½.

10:29 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

The Citadel (no ML) at Army (-30½, 46½, no ML), 10:30 a.m.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half line: South Carolina -6½, total 19½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 10, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: South Carolina -7 (-120), under 20½.

10:23 a.m.: Oklahoma blocks a punt and retakes the lead on Texas at 17-10 with 6:58 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is now -250 on the live line (Texas +200), spread -6½, total 75½.

10:13 a.m.: North Carolina State is working on a sizable upset, taking a 17-0 lead on Virginia with 5:49 left until halftime. N.C. State was a 7-point underdog (+240 ML) pregame. N.C. State is now -250 on the live line (Virginia +200), spread -6½, total 52½.

10:08 a.m.: Oklahoma has inserted Tanner Mordecai at quarterback. It’s unclear whether that is because of an injury or ineffectiveness from Spencer Rattler.

10:06 a.m.: Sam Ehlinger runs in from six yards out, and Texas tied Oklahoma at 10 with 11:44 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is now -175 on the live line (Texas +145), spread -3½, total 73½.

9:44 a.m.: North Carolina is all over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels lead 21-0 with 4:09 left in the first quarter. North Carolina was -3 or -3½ pregame.

9:40 a.m.: Florida goes back in front 14-7 on Texas A&M with 1:42 left in the first quarter. The Gators are now -400 on the live line (A&M +300), spread -9½, total 66½.

9:34 a.m.: Oklahoma is putting early pressure on Texas, up 10-0 with 6:47 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now -320 on the live line (Texas +250), spread -9½, total 76½.

9:31 a.m.: Texas A&M strikes back, tying Florida at 7 with 3:59 left in the first quarter. Florida is now -200 on the live line (A&M +165), spread -4½, total 64½.

9:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Duke (-2½, 52½, -135) at Syracuse (+115), 9:30 a.m.

9:24 a.m.: Oklahoma takes a 3-0 lead on Texas with 9:34 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now -150 on the live line (Texas +120), spread -2½, total 71½.

9:19 a.m.: Florida takes a 7-0 lead on Texas A&M on a 5-yard TD catch by Kyle Pitts with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is now -320 on the live line (Texas A&M +250), spread -8½, total 58½.

9 a.m.: The first batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 4 Florida (-5½, 60, -230) at No. 21 Texas A&M (+195), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (+145) at No. 8 North Carolina (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

No. 17 LSU (-14, 53, -600) at Missouri (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 22 Texas (+125) vs. Oklahoma (-3, 74, -145), 9 a.m. at Dallas

Louisiana-Monroe (+550) at Liberty (-17, 63½, -800), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (+240) at Virginia (-7, 58, -280), 9 a.m.

South Carolina (-14, 40½, -550) at Vanderbilt (+425), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning.

Florida-Texas A&M total from 58 to 60

LSU-Missouri total from 54 to 53

Texas-Oklahoma total from 73 to 74½

South Carolina-Vanderbilt total from 41½ to 40½

Iowa State from -11½ to -13½

Texas Tech-Iowa State total from 64½ to 63½

Texas State-Troy total from 59½ to 58½

Kansas State-TCU total from 50½ to 49½

Florida International from -6 to -7

East Carolina-South Florida total from 57 to 58

Miami-Clemson total from 60½ to 59

Alabama-Mississippi total from 69 to 70½

UTEP-Louisiana Tech total from 53½ to 55

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M +5½, over 60, Texas A&M +195 ML

First-half winners: Florida -3 (-120), over 30½ (Florida 21-17)

Second-half winners: Texas A&M +1½, over 31 (Texas A&M 24-17)

— No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: North Carolina -3½, over 58½, North Carolina -165 ML

First-half winners: North Carolina -2½, over 29½ (North Carolina 35-14)

Second-half winners: Virginia Tech -1½, over 28 (Virginia Tech 31-21)

— Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Missouri +14, over 53, Missouri +450 ML

First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27 (tied 24-24)

Second-half winners: Missouri +7, over 27½ (Missouri 21-17)

— Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4OT) (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -3, over 74, Oklahoma -145 ML

First-half winners: Texas +1, under 36½ (tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -1, over 35 (Oklahoma 36-28)

— Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Liberty -17, under 63½, Liberty -800 ML

First-half winners: Liberty -10, under 33 (Liberty 24-0)

Second-half winners: Liberty -7 (-120), under 24½ (Liberty 16-7)

— North Carolina State 38, Virginia 21 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: N.C. State +7, over 58, N.C. State +240 ML

First-half winners: N.C. State +4, over 29½ (N.C. State 24-7)

Second-half winners: N.C. State +7, under 28½ (tied 14-14)

— South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: South Carolina -14, over 40½, South Carolina -550 ML

First-half winners: South Carolina -7 (-120), under 20½ (South Carolina 10-0)

Second-half winners: South Carolina -6½, over 19½ (South Carolina 31-7)

— Duke 38, Syracuse 24 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Duke -2½, over 52½, Duke -135 ML

First-half winners: Duke -1, over 26½ (Duke 24-14)

Second-half winners: Duke -½, under 26 (Duke 14-10)

— Army 14, The Citadel 9 (at Army)

Full-game winners: The Citadel +30½, under 46½, no ML available

First-half winners: The Citadel +19½, under 27 (Army 7-3)

Second-half winners: The Citadel +13, under 17½ (Army 7-6)

— No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Georgia -12, over 42½, Georgia -500 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee +7, over 21½ (Tennessee 21-17)

Second-half winners: Georgia -7½, over 23 (Georgia 27-0)

— No. 15 BYU 27, UTSA 20 (at BYU)

Full-game winners: UTSA +34½, under 63, no ML available

First-half winners: UTSA +21, under 35 (BYU 14-3)

Second-half winners: UTSA +14½, over 27½ (UTSA 17-13)

— No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15 (at Iowa State)

Full-game winners: Iowa State -11, under 63½, Iowa State -360 ML

First-half winners: Iowa State -7 (+100), under 32½ (Iowa State 21-7)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech +4½, under 28½ (Iowa State 10-8)

— Arkansas State 50, Central Arkansas 27 (at Arkansas State)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State -15½, over 56, Arkansas State -750 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas State -8, over 28½ (Arkansas State 23-13)

Second-half winners: Arkansas State -7, over 27½ (Arkansas State 27-14)

— Troy 37, Texas State 17 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Troy -7, under 58½, Troy -270 ML

First-half winners: Troy -4½, under 29 (Troy 23-3)

Second-half winners: Texas State +2½, over 26½ (tied 14-14)

— No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +13½, over 45½, Auburn -550 ML

First-half winners: Auburn -7, over 23 (Auburn 20-12)

Second-half winners: Arkansas +6½, over 23½ (Arkansas 16-10)

— Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30 (OT) (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Boston College +6, over 42½, Boston College +190 ML

First-half winners: Boston College +3, over 21 (Boston College 17-14)

Second-half winners: Boston College +3½, over 23 (Pittsburgh 16-14)

— Kansas State 21, TCU 14 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: Kansas State +11, under 49½, Kansas State +350 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +7, under 24½ (Kansas State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +4½, under 24 (tied 7-7)

— Middle Tennessee 31, Florida International 28 (at FIU)

Full-game winners: Middle Tennessee +6½, over 57, Middle Tennessee +200 ML

First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +3½, over 28 (Middle Tennessee 17-14)

Second-half winners: Middle Tennessee +4, total pushes on 28 (tied 14-14)

— Temple (-4, 51, -170) at Navy (+150), 3 p.m.

IN PROGRESS

East Carolina (+180) at South Florida (-5½, 58, -210), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Miami (+475) at No. 1 Clemson (-14½, 60, -650), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama (-24, 73½, -2,000) at Mississippi (+1,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+900) at No. 5 Notre Dame (-21, 53½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

UTEP (+475) at Louisiana Tech (-14½, 55½, -650), 4:30 p.m.

Marshall (-6½, 43, -240) at Western Kentucky (+200), 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (+145) at Kentucky (-3½, 57½, -165), 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte (-3, 66½, -155) at North Texas (+135), 5 p.m.

