COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: One for the little guys

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

College football’s spotlight falls on the little guys Saturday.

The marquee game of the day is between two unlikely unbeatens: No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0). The non-Power Five schools are trying to bolster their resumes to increase their chances of making a major bowl or even sneaking into the College Football Playoff discussion.

They have some work to do, as BYU is No. 13 and Coastal Carolina is No. 18 in the CFP rankings.

There are 41 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 1 Alabama at Louisiana State, even though the Crimson Tide are massive favorites.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:34 a.m.: Texas A&M is forced to punt, but the Aggies lead Auburn 7-0 with 3:30 left in the first quarter. A&M is -430 on the live line (Auburn +290).

9:02 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Rice-Marshall total from 44½ to 42½

Toledo-Northern Illinois total from 55½ to 53½

Arkansas-Missouri total from 53½ to 55½

Iowa-Illinois total from 50½ to 52½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

Troy (-3½, 54½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 11 a.m.

Bowling Green (+130) at Akron (-3, 56, -150), 11 a.m.

Ball State (-2½, 63, -140) at Central Michigan (+120), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (+400) at Western Michigan (-13½, 66, -500), 11 a.m.

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34, 51, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+800) at Arkansas State (-21, 71½, -1,400), noon

No. 6 Florida (-18, 62½, -900) at Tennessee (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana (+400) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13, 44½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+185) at No. 12 Iowa State (-5½, 48, -215), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Tulsa (-12, 45, -420) at Navy (+350), 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa (-13½, 52½, -500) at Illinois (+400), 12:30 p.m.

Boston College (+140) at Virginia (-3½, 55, -160), 12:30 p.m.

Stanford (+330) at No. 23 Washington (-11, 49, -400), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+200) at North Carolina State (-6½, 60, -240), 1 p.m.

No. 8 BYU (-10½, 62, -380) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (+320), 2:30 p.m.

San Jose State (-2½, 60½, -145) at Hawaii (+125), 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 42, -130), 3 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon (-9½, 60, -340) at California (+280), 4 p.m.

Colorado State (+240) vs. San Diego State (-7, 46½, -280), 4 p.m. at Carson, California

Colorado (-8, 57½, -320) at Arizona (+265), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Clemson (-22½, 67, -2,500) at Virginia Tech (+1,100), 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+340) at Kentucky (-11½, 46½, -410), 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 65, -5,000) at LSU (+1,500), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Miami (-15½, 62½, -600) at Duke (+450), 5 p.m.

Baylor (+900) at No. 13 Oklahoma (-21½, 60½, -1,600), 5 p.m.

Fresno State (+200) at UNR (-6½, 59, -240), 6 p.m.

UCLA (+120) at Arizona State (-3, 56½, -140), 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming (-18, 52, -900) vs. New Mexico (+600), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

Oregon State (+340) at Utah (-11½, 51, -410), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.