COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Onside kick helps USC rally for win

In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis throws against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles. Last season's surprise starting quarterback could be one of the nation's best passers this fall, even if he won't catch anybody off guard this weekend when the No. 20 Trojans finally begin their regular season.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

All the college football conferences are back in the fold this week, as the Pac-12 finally begins its abbreviated season.

And the conference is starting early, with Southern California hosting Arizona State in a 9 a.m. Pacific time kickoff.

There are 38 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida in a neutral site game in Jacksonville, Florida; Fresno State at UNLV; and No. 1 Clemson, again without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at No. 4 Notre Dame.

UPDATES

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 14 Oklahoma State (-14, 48½, -600) at Kansas State (+450), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (-1½, 52½, -120) at Florida State (+100), 1 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21. The Hoosiers win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 55.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Southern California 28, Arizona State 27. The Trojans use an onside kick to rally from a late 27-14 deficit to win outright at -420 ML. The Sun Devils cover as 11½-point road underdogs. The game stays under 57½.

12:40 p.m.: Catching up on finals from earlier:

FINAL: Tulane 38, East Carolina 21. The Green Wave cover as 3½-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 63½.

FINAL: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7. The Hawkeyes roll as 5½-point home favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 46.

FINAL: Memphis 34, South Florida 33. The Tigers score a TD with 1:03 remaining to win outright at -900 ML, but the Bulls cover easily as 18-point road underdogs. The game stays just under 67½.

FINAL: No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35. The Flames kick a 51-yard field goal with five seconds left to win outright as 17-point road underdogs, +550 ML. The game goes over 67½.

FINAL: North Carolina 56, Duke 24. The Tar Heels romp as 11½-point road favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 63½.

FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 27, Arkansas State 20. The Red Wolves cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright at -550 ML. The game stays under 68½.

FINAL: Georgia State 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34. The Warhawks barely cover as 19-point road underdogs, but the Panthers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13. The Mountaineers cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Longhorns win outright at -250 ML. The game goes under 55½.

12:38 p.m.: USC has come all the way back. Drake London catches a 21-yard TD pass on fourth down, and the Trojans lead Arizona State 28-27 with 1:20 to play.

12:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -6½, total 24½.

12:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 10, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Syracuse +7½, under 27½.

12:33 p.m.: USC has life. The Trojans score, then get an onside kick. They have a chance to drive for the winning score, down 27-21 to Arizona State with 2:49 to play.

12:32 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 8 Florida (+125) vs. No. 5 Georgia (-3, 54½, -145), 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville, Florida

Houston (+350) at No. 6 Cincinnati (-12, 51½, -420), 12:30 p.m.

Kansas (no ML) at No. 19 Oklahoma (-38½, 63, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Maryland (+1,400) at Penn State (-27½, 63, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota (-8, 65, -300) at Illinois (+250), 12:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (+650) at Mississippi State (-18, 45, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+280) at TCU (-9½, 60, -340), 12:30 p.m.

Fresno State (-11½, 58, -450) at UNLV (+375), 12:30 p.m.

12:18 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 SMU 47, Temple 23. The Mustangs dominate the second half to cover as 17-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game goes over 63½.

12:17 p.m.: Arizona State (+11½, +350) is headed toward an upset of USC. The Sun Devils have a 27-14 lead and the ball with 4:38 left to play.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13. The Wildcats hold off two late Cornhuskers drives to cover as 4-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays well under 54.

12:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

North Alabama (+550) at Southern Mississippi (-16½, 51½, -800), noon

Appalachian State (-21, 58½, -2,000) at Texas State (+1,000), noon

11:31 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Massachusetts (no ML) at No. 16 Marshall (-44½, 55½, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Troy -½, total 24.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 10, Georgia Southern 6. First-half winners: Troy -1½, under 25½.

11 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Boston College (-14, 54, -600) at Syracuse (+450), 11 a.m.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -2½, total 25½.

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 10, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +3½, under 28. Texas’ Cameron Dicker missed a 48-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have covered the first-half spread for the Longhorns.

10:47 a.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -8½, total 30½

Virginia Tech -8½, total 32

Georgia State -6½, total 27

North Carolina -4½, total 28

Michigan -3, total 25

Iowa -½ (+100), total 19

Memphis -10, total 33½

USC -7, total 30

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 24, Michigan 7. First-half winners: Indiana +3, over 27½, Indiana +145 ML.

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 17, USC 14. First-half winners: Arizona State +6½ (+100), over 28½, Arizona State +270 ML.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 42, Duke 10. First-half winners: North Carolina -7 (+100), over 31½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14. First-half winners: Georgia State -10½, over 30½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 14. First-half winners: Liberty +10, under 34½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 27, Memphis 13. First-half winners: South Florida +10, over 35, South Florida +450 ML.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 35, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Iowa -3 (-120), over 23½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 13, SMU 10. First-half winners: Temple +9½, under 32, Temple +400 ML.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Northwestern -3, total 24½

Louisiana -8½, total 30

Tulane PK, total 29½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 21, East Carolina 7. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, under 31½.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 13, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Nebraska +3, under 27, Nebraska +140 ML.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 6, Louisiana (Lafayette) 0. First-half winners: Arkansas State +7½, under 35, Arkansas State +330 ML.

10:24 a.m.: And Arizona State comes right back with a 55-yard TD pass to Rachaad White. The Sun Devils lead USC 17-14 with 4:48 left in the second quarter. USC is -260 on the live line (Arizona State +192), spread -4½, total 64½.

10:17 a.m.: USC responds and takes a 14-10 lead on Arizona State with 6:10 left in the second quarter. USC is -750 on the live line (Arizona State +460), spread -10½, total 58½.

10:04 a.m.: DeaMonte Trayanum runs 25 yards for a TD, and Arizona State takes a 10-7 lead on USC with 10:39 left in the second quarter. USC is still -300 on the live line (Arizona State +220), spread -6½, total 55½.

9:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Troy (-3, 52, -155) at Georgia Southern (+135), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Iowa has jumped all over Michigan State. The Hawkeyes lead 21-0 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. Iowa is -3,500 on the live line (Spartans +1,550), spread -22½, total 52½.

9:45 a.m.: Indiana leads Michigan 14-7 with 1:41 left in the first quarter. The Hoosiers are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 65½.

9:42 a.m.: USC scores to take a 7-3 lead on Arizona State with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The Trojans are -700 on the live line (Arizona State +450), spread -12½, total 55½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

No. 23 Michigan (-4, 55, -180) at No. 13 Indiana (+160), 9 a.m.

No. 18 SMU (-17, 63½, -800) at Temple (+550), 9 a.m.

Arizona State (+350) at No. 20 Southern California (-11½, 57½, -420), 9 a.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 22 Texas (-6½, 55½, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 25 Liberty (+550) at Virginia Tech (-17, 67½, -800), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+600) at Memphis (-18, 67½, -900), 9 a.m.

Tulane (-3½, 63½, -165) at East Carolina (+145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina (-11½, 63½, -410) at Duke (+340), 9 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+700) at Georgia State (-19, 59, -1,100), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+165) at Northwestern (-4, 54, -185), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+180) at Iowa (-5½, 46, -210), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (+425) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 68½, -550), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

North Alabama-Southern Mississippi total from 53½ to 51½

Houston-Cincinnati total from 53 to 51½

Oklahoma State from -12½ to -14

New Mexico from +16 to +14½

