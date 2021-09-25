COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Oregon State rolls to +325 upset of USC

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey after Lacey got past lineman Kayden Lyles during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald (3) celebrates with teammates on the sideline after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

North Carolina State's Cory Durden (48) celebrates a sack with teammate Khalid Martin (21) and Shyheim Battle (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) carries the ball as Texas A&M defenders give chase in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald (3) smiles in celebration after winning 14-10 against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas. There are 62 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:18 p.m.: All the games are over. We’ll be back in a little bit to wrap up the day.

11:17 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 45, Southern California 27. The Beavers take control in the second half to win outright as 10½-point road underdogs, +325 ML. The game goes over 64.

11:07 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19. The Wildcats cover as 29½-point road underdogs, but the Ducks pull away to win at -6,000 ML. The game goes just over 59.

10:39 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 35, Colorado 13. The Sun Devils cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 45½

10:38 p.m.: Oregon has finally put some distance on Arizona, taking a 34-19 lead with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats remain in great position to cover as 29½-point underdogs.

10:29 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 BYU 35, South Florida 27. The Bulls cover as 23½-point road underdogs, but the Cougars win outright at -2,500 ML. The game goes over 54½.

10:20 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 31, California 24 (OT). The Golden Bears cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Huskies recover a fumble at the goal line in overtime to win outright at -300 ML. The game goes over 47½.

10:03 p.m.: Oregon State is taking it to USC. The Beavers extend their lead to 35-17 with 6:33 left in the third quarter and are now -720 on the live line (USC +450), spread -10½, total 77½.

10:01 p.m.: California misses a 55-yard field goal on the final play, and the Golden Bears and Washington are going to overtime tied at 24. Washington is -132 on the live line (Cal +104).

9:24 p.m.: FINAL: UTEP 20, New Mexico 13. The Miners win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 54½.

9:23 p.m.: Second-half line: USC -5½, total 34.

9:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 21, USC 17. First-half winners: Oregon State +6½, over 33, Oregon State +250 ML.

9:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -10, total 27½.

9:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 24, Arizona 10. First-half winners: Arizona +17½, over 31½.

9:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona State -6½, total 21.

8:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 14, Colorado 3. First-half winners: Arizona State -7½, under 23.

8:55 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -7, total 23.

8:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 28, South Florida 6. First-half winners: BYU -13½, over 28½. BYU scored a TD with 1:06 left to push the first-half total over.

8:44 p.m.: FINAL: Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31. The Hilltoppers cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Hoosiers hang on to win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 63 on a Western Kentucky TD with 2:43 to play.

8:27 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 28, Tulane 21. The Blazers build a 21-0 lead, then hang on to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 54½. UAB was one of the sharper plays this week, moving steadily down from +4 to +2½ today.

8:24 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana-Monroe 29, Troy 16. The Warhawks earn the outright upset as 23½-point home underdogs, +1,200 ML. The game stays under 49½.

8:23 p.m.: Hawaii becomes the latest big favorite to score in the final minutes to get the cover, joining Alabama and Ohio State.

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: Hawaii 41, New Mexico State 21. The Rainbow Warriors score a TD with 1:52 remaining to cover as 17-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays just under 63.

8:09 p.m.: FINAL: Air Force 31, Florida Atlantic 7. The Falcons roll to the cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 55.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22. The Yellow Jackets romp to the outright win as 14½-point underdogs, +450 ML at a quasi-neutral site in Atlanta. The game goes over 65 on a 50-yard Georgia Tech TD run with 1:13 to play.

8:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -½, total 23½.

8:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 21, California 10. First-half winners: Washington -4½, over 23½.

8:01 p.m.: Alabama and Ohio State took care of their backers tonight, scoring late in blowouts to cover big spreads.

7:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Ohio State 59, Akron 7. The Buckeyes score a final TD with 2:47 remaining to cover as 48-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game stays under 66½. Akron had a chance to score at the end to flip the winners to underdog and over, but Ohio State got sacks on the final two plays deep in Buckeye territory.

7:56 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13. The Mountaineers cover easily as 17½-point road underdogs, bu the Sooners kick a 29-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -900 ML. The game stays well under 56½. The final score was Oklahoma’s only lead in the game.

7:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 63, Southern Mississippi 14. The Crimson Tide punch in a TD with 2:49 remaining to cover as 45-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 58.

7:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT). The Cornhuskers cover as 3½-point underdogs, but the Spartans win outright in overtime at -165 ML. The game stays under 54½. Michigan State nearly punched in what would have been a covering TD in OT but settled for a field goal, to the delight of Nebraska backers.

7:36 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20. The Cowboys cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 47.

7:34 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Florida scores a TD with 1:45 left to cover -19 for the first time all game in a 38-14 victory over Tennessee. The Volunteers were outscored 21-0 in the second half.

7:33 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14. The Gators punch in a TD with 1:45 left to cover as 19-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game stays under 64½.

7:32 p.m.: Second-half line: UTEP -½, total 23½.

7:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 13, UTEP 3. First-half winners: New Mexico -1½, under 27.

7:29 p.m.: Oklahoma ties West Virginia at 13 with 8:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are -188 on the live line (West Virginia +146).

7:28 p.m.: The last games of the day are about to kick off:

— Arizona (+1,600) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 59, -6,000), 7:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+325) at Southern California (-10½, 64, -390), 7:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45½, -600), 7:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17. The Mean Green score the last 17 points of the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to get the backdoor cover as 9½-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs hold on to win outright at -340 ML. The game stays under 65.

7:17 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 48, Texas Southern 34. The Tigers cover as 37-point road underdogs, but the Owls win outright at -100,000 ML. The game sails over 54.

7:15 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 28, Navy 20. The Midshipmen cover as 20-point road underdogs, but the Cougars rally in the second half to win outright at -1,400 ML. The game goes just over 47.

7:14 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10. The Wildcats cover as 4½-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 48½.

7:12 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— South Florida (+1,100) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 54½, -2,500), 7:15 p.m.

7:08 p.m.: West Virginia still leads Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are up 13-10 going to the fourth quarter, but the Sooners are still favored at -162 on the live line (West Virginia +126).

6:54 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34. The Monarchs mount a huge rally to cover as 13-point home underdogs, but they miss an extra point with 19 seconds left, allowing the Bulls to escape with the outright win at -500 ML. The game goes over 50½. Old Dominion outscored Buffalo 27-0 in the second half.

FINAL: East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28. The Buccaneers cover as 25-point road underdogs, but the Pirates win outright at -3,000 ML. The total pushes on 59.

FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 28, Georgia Southern 20. The Eagles cover as 14½-point home underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright at -650 ML. The game stays under 54½.

6:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Indiana -2, total 30.

6:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 23,Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: Indiana -5, over 32.

6:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Air Force -2½, total 27

Troy -10½, total 24

Hawaii -7, total 30½

Tulane -3, total 28

6:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Hawaii 17, New Mexico State 13. First-half winners: New Mexico State +9½, under 31½.

6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 21, Tulane 14. First-half winners: UAB +1½, over 27.

6:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 24, Florida Atlantic 7. First-half winners: Air Force -2½, over 27.

6:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana-Monroe 10, Troy 3. First-half winners: Monroe +13½, under 27.

6:28 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24. The Bruins score a TD with 2:30 left to secure the cover as 4-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game stays just under 60.

6:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— California (+250) at Washington (-7½, 47½, -300), 6:30 p.m.

6:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -17, total 27½.

6:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 38, Akron 7. First-half winners: Ohio State -30½, over 38. The Buckeyes kicked a field goal with two seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

6:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Oklahoma -8, total 27½

Alabama -14, total 21½

North Carolina -7, total 30

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 13, North Carolina 7. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +8, under 33, Georgia Tech +320 ML.

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 42, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: Alabama -29½, over 34½. Alabama scored a TD with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 10, Oklahoma 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +10, under 29½, West Virginia +425 ML.

5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— New Mexico (-2½, 54½, -140) at UTEP (+120), 6 p.m.

5:49 p.m.: FINAL: Tulsa 41, Arkansas State 34. The Red Wolves cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but the Golden Hurricane win outright at -600 ML. The game goes over 65.

5:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida -7½, total 31½

Michigan State -½, total 26½

5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 13, Nebraska 10. First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, under 25½. A blocked field goal on the final play kept the first-half total under.

5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 17, Tennessee 14. First-half winners: Tennessee +10½, under 32½.

5:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -1½, total 24½.

5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 31, Kansas State 13. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3, over 23.

5:32 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky PK, total 21½

Louisiana Tech -4½, total 28½

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 7. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -6, under 31½.

5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 10, South Carolina 0. First-half winners: Kentucky -3, under 24.

5:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -7, total 26.

5:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Houston 7. First-half winners: Navy +11, under 24½.

5:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Rice -14½, total 22.

5:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 20, Texas Southern 6. First-half winners: Texas Southern +23, under 30½.

4:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Florida Atlantic (+145) at Air Force (-3½, 55, -165), 5 p.m.

— UAB (+120) at Tulane (-2½, 54½, -140), 5 p.m.

— Indiana (-9½, 63, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.

— Troy (-23½, 49½, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.

— Hawaii (-17, 63, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 5 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -5½, total 23.

4:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 7. First-half winners: Buffalo -7, over 26.

4:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisiana -6, total 27

East Carolina -12½, total 27½

4:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 24, Charleston Southern 14. First-half winners: Charleston Southern +15½, over 32½.

4:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Georgia Southern 13. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7½, under 27½. A blocked extra point kept the first half under.

4:41 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -½, total 27

4:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 21, Stanford 7. First-half winners: UCLA -2½, under 29½.

4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Duke 52, Kansas 33. The Blue Devils erase a 24-21 halftime deficit and end up covering as 16-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game goes over 57½. Kansas was stopped at the Duke 13 on the final play as the Jayhawks were driving for the score to cover.

4:31 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Auburn returned an interception 36 yards for a TD with 31 seconds left to push the total over 57½ in a 34-24 victory over Georgia State.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24. The Panthers cover easily as 27½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers score with 45 seconds left to win outright at -8,000 ML. The game goes over 57½ on an Auburn interception return for a TD with 31 seconds left that provided the final margin.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 31, Florida State 23. The Cardinals build a 31-13 halftime lead, then cruise to the win as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays under 60½.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-45, 58, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+600) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17½, 56½, -900), 4:30 p.m.

— Akron (no ML) at No. 10 Ohio State (-48, 66½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina (-14½, 65, -600) vs. Georgia Tech (+450) (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.

4:24 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: It took 20 points in overtime and double overtime for Clemson-N.C. State to sneak over 46½ in a 27-21 Wolfpack win.

4:23 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 27, Clemson 21 (2OT). The Wolfpack prevail in double overtime as 10½-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 46½ in double overtime.

— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 46½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m.: Some other recent finals:

FINAL: Maryland 37, Kent State 16. The Terrapins cover as 13-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 71½.

FINAL: Wyoming 24, Connecticut 22. The Huskies cover as 31½-point home underdogs, but the Cowboys stop a 2-point conversion try with four seconds left to hold on for the outright win. No ML was available. The game stays under 53½.

4:12 p.m.: Clemson and N.C. State are going to double overtime tied at 21. Clemson is -145 on the live line (Wolfpack +115).

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10. The Razorbacks win outright as 4½-point underdogs, +170 ML in the neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 47.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 31, Memphis 28. The Roadrunners kick a 42-yard field goal on the final play after rallying from a 21-0 deficit to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 67.

4:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Iowa 24, Colorado State 14. The Rams cover as 24-point road underdogs, but the Hawkeyes win outright at -3,500 ML. The game stays under 43½.

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29. The Bears stop a 2-point conversion with 24 seconds left to win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +225 ML. The game goes over 46.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13. The Scarlet Knights cover as 20-point road underdogs, but the Wolverines hold on to win outright at -1,200 ML. The game stays under 50.

3:59 p.m.: Clemson and N.C. State are in overtime tied at 14 after N.C. State missed a 39-yard field goal to win on the final play of regulation.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Tennessee (+750) at No. 11 Florida (-19, 64½, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Nebraska (+145) at No. 20 Michigan State (-3½, 54½, -165), 4 p.m.

— No. 25 Kansas State (+195) at Oklahoma State (-6, 47, -230), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-4½, 48½, -180) at South Carolina (+160), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+280) at Louisiana Tech (-9½, 65, -340), 4 p.m.

— Navy (+800) at Houston (-20, 47, -1,400), 4 p.m.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 13, Illinois 9. The Illini cover as 10½-point road underdogs, but the Boilermakers rally to win outright at -400 ML. The game stays way under 53.

3:50 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 48, Towson 21. The Aztecs cover as 23½-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes over 40½.

3:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Tulsa -6½, total 33.

3:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Tulsa -8, over 32½. Tulsa kicked a field goal in the final seconds to cover the first-half spread.

3:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Texas Southern (+3,000) at Rice (-37, 54, -100,000), 3:30 p.m.

3:23 p.m.: Clemson ties N.C. State at 14 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter. Clemson is -180 on the live line (Wolfpack +150).

3:22 p.m.: Arkansas is holding onto a 17-10 lead over Texas A&M at the end of the third quarter. The Razorbacks are -450 on the live line (Aggies +340), spread -6½, total 40½.

3:15 p.m.: Clemson does not look like Clemson this season. The Tigers trail North Carolina State 14-7 with 13:33 left in the fourth quarter.

3:05 p.m.: Catching up some recent finals:

FINAL: Western Michigan 23, San Jose State 3. The Broncos cover as 3-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game stays easily under 62.

FINAL: Toledo 22, Ball State 12. The Rockets cover as 4½-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 56½.

FINAL: Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21. The Eagles pull away to cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 62½.

FINAL: Northern Illinois 41, Maine 14. The Huskies score 17 in the fourth quarter to cover as 21½-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 61½.

FINAL: Utah 24, Washington State 13. The Cougars cover as 15-point road underdogs, but the Utes rally to win outright at -700 ML. The game stays under 53½.

2:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 24 UCLA (-4, 60, -170) at Stanford (+150), 3 p.m.

— Buffalo (-13, 50½, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 3 p.m.

— Charleston Southern (+1,200) at East Carolina (-25, 59, -3,000), 3 p.m.

— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 54½, -650) at Georgia Southern (+475), 3 p.m.

2:39 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Duke -7½, total 31

Auburn -14, total 30

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 24, Auburn 12. First-half winners: Georgia State +16½, over 31.

2:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 24, Duke 21. First-half winners: Kansas +9, over 30, Kansas +400 ML.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Maryland -3, total 34½

Florida State -½, total 30½

Texas A&M -1½, total 23

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 17, Texas A&M 3. First-half winners: Arkansas +3, under 23, Arkansas +150 ML.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 24, Kent State 9. First-half winners: Maryland -7, under 35½.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 31, Florida State 13. First-half winners: Louisville PK, over 30½.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wyoming -14½, total 26½

Iowa State -4½, total 23

Clemson -4½, total 22½

Michigan -7, total 21½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 13, Wyoming 3. First-half winners: UConn +19, under 29½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 20, Rutgers 3. First-half winners: Michigan -11, under 27.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Iowa State 13. First-half winners: Baylor +3½, over 23, Baylor +180 ML.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 7, North Carolina State 7. First-half winners: N.C. State +6, under 23½.

2:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue -4, total 24

Iowa -12, total 23

UTSA -½, total 31

San Diego State -10, total 20½

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 14, Iowa 7. First-half winners: Colorado State +13½, under 23½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 21, UTSA 7. First-half winners: Memphis -2½, under 32.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 6, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Illinois +6½, under 27½.

2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 21, Towson 14. First-half winners: Towson +14½, over 21.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Arkansas State (+450) at Tulsa (-14½, 65, -600), 2 p.m.

1:44 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Fla) 69, Central Connecticut 0. The Hurricanes roll as 46-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 55½.

1:19 p.m.: Arkansas starts fast. Treylon Burks hauls in an 85-yard TD pass, and the Razorbacks lead Texas A&M 10-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Arkansas is -170 on the live line (A&M +140), spread -4½, total 47½.

1:09 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Central Michigan 31, Florida International 27. The Panthers cover easily as 12-point road underdogs, but the Chippewas score a TD with 1:18 remaining to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 55½ on the final TD.

FINAL: No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53, Massachusetts 3. The Chanticleers cover as 36-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 66.

1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Northern Illinois -10, total 29½.

1:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 21, Maine 14. First-half winners: Maine +13, over 32½.

12:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah -6, total 24.

12:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 7, Washington State 6. First-half winners: Washington State +7½, under 27½.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Georgia State (+1,800) at No. 23 Auburn (-27½, 57½, -8,000), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+525) at Duke (-16, 57½, -750), 1 p.m.

12:54 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Tough one for under 44 backers in Notre Dame-Wisconsin. The Irish scored 31 points in the fourth quarter with a kickoff return for a TD and two interception returns for TDs, making for a deceptive final score.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13. The Fighting Irish pull away to win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +200 ML in the neutral-site game in Chicago. The game goes over 44 with 34 points in the fourth quarter.

12:42 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Boise State 27, Utah State 3. The Broncos roll as 9½-point road favorites, -350 ML. The game stays way under 69½.

FINAL: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35. The Longhorns romp as 9-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game goes well over 62½.

FINAL: SMU 42, TCU 34. The Mustangs win outright as 9½-point road underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 65½.

FINAL: Boston College 41, Missouri 34 (OT). The Eagles win in overtime in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game goes over 58.

FINAL: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25. The Tigers hold on to win as 1-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -1½, total 28

Eastern Michigan -2½, total 31½

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 28, Texas State 14. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -4½, over 31.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 14, Ball State 9. First-half winners: Toledo -3, under 27½.

12:33 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -1½, total 27.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, San Jose State 3. First-half winners: Western Michigan -1½, under 31.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Colorado State (+1,300) at No. 5 Iowa (-24, 43½, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 7 Texas A&M (-4½, 47, -190) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+170) (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 46½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 46, -265) at Baylor (+225), 12:30 p.m.

— Rutgers (+750) at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 50, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+130) at Memphis (-3, 67, -150), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisville (-105) at Florida State (-1, 60½, -115), 12:30 p.m.

— Illinois (+330) at Purdue (-10½, 53, -400), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+375) at Maryland (-13, 71½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Wyoming (-31½, 53½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Towson (+1,000) at San Diego State (-23½, 40½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

12:21 p.m.: FINAL: Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10. The Falcons shock the Golden Gophers as 30½-point road underdogs and 25-1 on the money line. The game stay well under 51.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Northwestern 35, Ohio 6. The Wildcats cover as 14-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0. The Bulldogs romp as 36-point road favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 54.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10. The Black Knights cover as 8-point home favorites, -310 ML. The game stays under 48½.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7. The Panthers crush the Wildcats as 29-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game goes over 53.

12:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17. The Wildcats cover as 30-point road underdogs, but the Nittany Lions win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes just over 53 on a Villanova TD with 1:28 remaining.

12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10. The Spiders cover easily as 30-point road underdogs, but the Hokies win outright at -8,000 ML. The game stays under 50.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Temple 41, Wagner 7. The Seahawks cover as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Owls win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 55½.

11:55 a.m.: There’s an answer from Notre Dame. Chris Tyree returns the kickoff 96 yards for a TD, and Notre Dame retakes the lead at 17-13 on Wisconsin with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Irish are -190 on the live line (Badgers +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

11:54 a.m.: Wisconsin takes a 13-10 lead with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Badgers are -290 on the live line (Notre Dame +215), total 32½.

11:38 a.m.: Wisconsin and Notre Dame are tied at 10 with 4:43 left in the third quarter. The Badgers are -158 on the live line (Irish +124), spread -2½, total 36½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -10½, total 28½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 36, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -22½, under 37½.

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Maine (+1,100) at Northern Illinois (-21½, 61½, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

— Washington State (+500) at Utah (-15, 53½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

11:07 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -15, total 20½.

11:06 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 49, Central Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Miami -31, over 33½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (-4½, 56½, -190) at Ball State (+170), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+250) at Eastern Michigan (-7½, 62½, -300), 11 a.m.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3, total 20½

Central Michigan -6½, total 27

Texas -2½, total 28

Pittsburgh -7, total 23½

Boise State -3, total 31½

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 10, Utah State 0. First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 35.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame +3½, under 20½, Notre Dame +170 ML.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 42, Texas Tech 14. First-half winners: Texas -5½, over 31½.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 49, New Hampshire 7. First-half winners: Pitt -18½, over 27½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida International 14, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: FIU +7, under 28½, FIU +290 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -13½, total 24½

Army -4, total 21½

Boston College -2½, total 31

Northwestern -4½, total 22

Georgia -14, total 23½

TCU -6, total 34½

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Georgia -23, over 30½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 21, SMU 21. First-half winners: SMU +6½, over 32.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 17, Missouri 17. First-half winners: Boston College +½, over 28.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 17, Ohio 0. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 24.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 7, Minnesota 3. First-half winners: Bowling Green +19, under 28½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 17, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Army -5, under 24½.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -½, total 26½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 7, Mississippi State 3. First-half winners: LSU -½, under 27.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Temple -17, total 24

Penn State -12½, total 21½

Virginia Tech -13, total 21

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 17, Wagner 7. First-half winners: Wagner +23½, under 31½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Richmond 7. First-half winners: Richmond +19, under 28½.

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Villanova 3. First-half winners: Villanova +19, under 30½.

10:22 a.m.: Notre Dame takes the lead. Kevin Austin Jr. makes a tough 36-yard TD catch, and the Irish lead Wisconsin 10-3 with 4:48 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame is -172 on the live line (Wisconsin +134), spread -3½, total 37½.

10:04 a.m.: Stronger start for Texas. An interception return for a TD gives Texas a 28-7 lead over Texas Tech with 9:49 left in the second quarter. The Longhorns are -4,000 on the live line (Red Raiders +1,400), spread -25½, total 76½.

9:59 a.m.: Strong start for Texas. The Longhorns lead Texas Tech 21-7 with 10:16 left in the second quarter. Texas is -1,600 on the live line (Texas Tech +850), spread -18½, total 70½.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Massachusetts (+2,500) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, -10,000), 10 a.m.

9:43 a.m.: Strong start for under bettors in Chicago. Wisconsin lead Notre Dame 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Badgers on -250 on the live line (Irish +190), spread -5½, total 35½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Central Connecticut (+3,000) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, -100,000), 9:30 a.m.

9:05 a.m.: Some big bets reported this morning:

— $366,971 to win $143,632 at Caesars Sports on a six-team money-line parlay of big favorites Iowa, Michigan, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Utah.

— $220,000 to win $200,000 at William Hill on Boston College PK in the first half.

— $220,000 to win $200,000 at Caesars on Georgia-Vanderbilt over 30 in the first half.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Villanova (+2,500) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 53, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.

— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.

— Missouri (PK, 58, -110) at Boston College (-110), 9 a.m.

— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.

— New Hampshire (+1,800) at Pittsburgh (-29, 53, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Richmond (+1,800) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.

— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.

— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 55½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.

— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Villanova-Penn State total from 54½ to 52½

Richmond-Virginia Tech total from 52 to 50

Temple from -35 to -36½

Miami (Fla.) from -44 to -46

Maine-Northern Illinois total from 59½ to 61½

Towson-San Diego State total from 42 to 40½

Rice from -35 to -38

Nebraska-Michigan State total from 52½ to 54

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: Georgia -36, over 54, no ML

First-half winners: Georgia -23, over 30½ (Georgia 38-0)

Second-half winners: Georgia -14, over 23½ (Georgia 24-0)

— No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Villanova +30, over 53, Penn State -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Villanova +19, under 30½ (Penn State 17-3)

Second-half winners: Villanova +12½, over 21½ (Penn State 21-14)

— No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame +6½, over 44, Notre Dame +200 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame +3½, under 20½ (Notre Dame 10-3)

Second-half winners: Notre Dame +3, over 20½ (Notre Dame 31-10)

— LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 (at Mississippi State)

Full-game winners: LSU -1, under 55½, LSU -120 ML

First-half winners: LSU -½, under 27 (LSU 7-3)

Second-half winners: Mississippi State -½, over 26½ (Mississippi State 22-21)

— Boston College 41, Missouri 34 (OT) (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Boston College PK, over 58, Boston College -110 ML

First-half winners: Boston College +½, over 28 (tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Boston College -2½, over 31 (Boston College 24-17)

— Central Michigan 31, Florida International 27 (at Central Michigan)

Full-game winners: FIU +12, over 55½, Central Michigan -450 ML

First-half winners: FIU +7, under 28½ (FIU 14-10)

Second-half winners: Central Michigan -6½, over 27 (Central Michigan 21-13)

— Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Pitt -29, over 53, Pitt -8,000 ML

First-half winners: Pitt -18½, over 27½ (Pitt 49-7)

Second-half winners: Pitt -7, over 23½ (Pitt 28-0)

— Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Richmond +30, under 50, Virginia Tech -8,000 ML

First-half winners: Richmond +19, under 28½ (Virginia Tech 14-7)

Second-half winners: Richmond +13, under 21 (Virginia Tech 7-3)

— Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Bowling Green +30½, under 51, Bowling Green +2,500 ML

First-half winners: Bowling Green +19, under 28½ (Bowling Green 7-3)

Second-half winners: Bowling Green +13½, under 24½ (tied 7-7)

— Northwestern 35, Ohio 6 (at Northwestern)

Full-game winners: Northwestern -14, under 47, Northwestern -650 ML

First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 24 (Northwestern 17-0)

Second-half winners: Northwestern -4½, over 22 (Northwestern 18-6)

— SMU 42, TCU 34 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: SMU +9½, over 65½, SMU +300 ML

First-half winners: SMU +6½, over 32 (tied 21-21)

Second-half winners: SMU +6, under 34½ (SMU 21-13)

— Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 (at Texas)

Full-game winners: Texas -9, over 62½, Texas -360 ML

First-half winners: Texas -5½, over 31½ (Texas 42-14)

Second-half winners: Texas -2½, over 28 (Texas 28-21)

— Temple 41, Wagner 7 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Wagner +36½, under 55½, no ML

First-half winners: Wagner +23½, under 31½ (Temple 17-7)

Second-half winners: Temple -17, total pushes on 24 (Temple 24-0)

— Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -8, under 48½, Army -310 ML

First-half winners: Army -5, under 24½ (Army 17-3)

Second-half winners: Miami +4, under 21½ (Miami 7-6)

— Boise State 27, Utah State 3 (at Utah State)

Full-game winners: Boise State -9½, under 69½, Boise State -350 ML

First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 35 (Boise State 10-0)

Second-half winners: Boise State -3, under 31½ (Boise State 17-3)

— Miami (Fla.) 69, Central Connecticut 0 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Miami -46, over 55½, Miami -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Miami -31, over 33½ (Miami 49-0)

Second-half winners: Miami -15, under 20½ (Miami 20-0)

— No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53, Massachusetts 3 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina -36, under 66, Coastal Carolina -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -22½, under 37½ (Coastal Carolina 36-0)

Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina -10½, under 28½ (Coastal Carolina 17-3)

— Western Michigan 23, San Jose State 3 (at Western Michigan)

Full-game winners: Western Michigan -3, under 62, Western Michigan -145 ML

First-half winners: Western Michigan -1½, under 31 (Western Michigan 20-3)

Second-half winners: Western Michigan +1½, under 27 (Western Michigan 3-0)

— Toledo 22, Ball State 12 (at Ball State)

Full-game winners: Toledo -4½, under 56½, Toledo -190 ML

First-half winners: Toledo -3, under 27½ (Toledo 14-9)

Second-half winners: Toledo -1½, under 28 (Toledo 8-3)

— Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21 (at Eastern Michigan)

Full-game winners: Eastern Michigan -7½, over 62½, Eastern Michigan -300 ML

First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -4½, over 31 (Eastern Michigan 28-14)

Second-half winners: Eastern Michigan -2½, over 31½ (Eastern Michigan 31-7)

— Northern Illinois 41, Maine 14 (at Northern Illinois)

Full-game winners: Northern Illinois -21½, under 61½, Northern Illinois -2,500 ML

First-half winners: Maine +13, over 32½ (Northern Illinois 21-14)

Second-half winners: Northern Illinois -10, under 29½ (Northern Illinois 20-0)

— Utah 24, Washington State 13 (at Utah)

Full-game winners: Washington State +15, under 53½, Utah -700 ML

First-half winners: Washington State +7½, under 27½ (Utah 7-6)

Second-half winners: Utah -6, total pushes on 24 (Utah 17-7)

— No. 5 Iowa 24, Colorado State 14 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Colorado State +24, under 43½, Iowa -3,500 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10 (at Arlington, Texas)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +4½, under 47, Arkansas +170 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— North Carolina State 27, No. 9 Clemson 21 (2OT) (at N.C. State)

Full-game winners: N.C. State +10½, over 46½, N.C. State +330 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor +7, over 46, Baylor +225 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +20, under 50, Michigan -1,200 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— UTSA 31, Memphis 28 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: UTSA +3, under 67, UTSA +130 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Louisville 31, Florida State 23 (at Florida State)

Full-game winners: Louisville +1, under 60½, Louisville -105 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Purdue 13, Illinois 9 (at Purdue)

Full-game winners: Illinois +10½, under 53, Purdue -400 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Maryland 37, Kent State 16 (at Maryland)

Full-game winners: Maryland -13, under 71½, Maryland -450 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Wyoming 24, Connecticut 22 (at Connecticut)

Full-game winners: UConn +31½, under 53½, no ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— San Diego State 48, Towson 21 (at San Diego State)

Full-game winners: San Diego State -23½, over 40½, San Diego State -2,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +27½, over 57½, Auburn -8,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Duke 52, Kansas 33 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Duke -16, over 57½, Duke -750 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Tulsa 41, Arkansas State 34 (at Tulsa)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State +14½, over 65, Tulsa -600 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24 (at Stanford)

Full-game winners: UCLA -4, under 60, UCLA -170 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34 (at Old Dominion)

Full-game winners: Old Dominion +13, over 50½, Buffalo -500 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: Charleston Southern +25, total pushes on 59, East Carolina -3,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 28, Georgia Southern 20 (at Georgia Southern)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +14½, under 54½, Louisiana -650 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Rice 48, Texas Southern 34 (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Texas Southern +37, over 54, Rice -100,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida -19, under 64½, Florida -1,200 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 20 Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT) (at Michigan State)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +3½, under 54½, Michigan State -165 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20 (at Oklahoma State)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -6, over 47, Oklahoma State -230 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 (at South Carolina)

Full-game winners: Kentucky -4½, under 48½, Kentucky -180 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17 (at Louisiana Tech)

Full-game winners: North Texas +9½, under 65, Louisiana Tech -340 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Houston 28, Navy 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Navy +20, over 47, Houston -1,400 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 1 Alabama 63, Southern Mississippi 14 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -45, over 58, no ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: West Virginia +17½, under 56½, Oklahoma -900 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 10 Ohio State 59, Akron 7 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -48, under 66½, no ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Georgia Tech +14½, over 65, Georgia Tech +450 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Florida Atlantic (+145) at Air Force (-3½, 55, -165), 5 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— UAB (+120) at Tulane (-2½, 54½, -140), 5 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Indiana (-9½, 63, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Troy (-23½, 49½, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Hawaii (-17, 63, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 5 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— New Mexico (-2½, 54½, -140) at UTEP (+120), 6 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— California (+250) at Washington (-7½, 47½, -300), 6:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— South Florida (+1,100) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 54½, -2,500), 7:15 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Arizona (+1,600) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 59, -6,000), 7:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Oregon State (+325) at Southern California (-10½, 64, -390), 7:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45½, -600), 7:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

