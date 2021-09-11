COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Oregon upsets Ohio State in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Melquise Stovall (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

Welcome to Week 2 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State; No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State; and No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action at No. 23 Arizona State. There are 78 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Toledo (+600) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-16, 55, -900), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: FINAL: Virginia 42, Illinois 14. The Cavaliers cover as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays just under 56½. Illinois drove inside the Virginia 20 in the final minute but couldn’t punch in a score to push the total over.

11:09 a.m.: Ohio State might be in trouble. CJ Verdell runs 77 yards for a touchdown, and Oregon extends its lead to 21-7 with 13:38 left in the third quarter. The Ducks are -200 on the live line (Ohio State +165), spread -4½, total 59½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh PK, total 29½.

10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 20. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -2½, over 28.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at No. 19 Virginia Tech (-20, 55, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Syracuse (+120), 11 a.m.

— Duquesne (no ML) at Ohio (-29, 48, no ML), 11 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: South Carolina -3½, total 27.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 14, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1, under 28½.

10:45 a.m.: Sportsbooks letting bettors wager on essentially Ohio State to win the game. Going to be a lot of Buckeyes money.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -6½, total 31½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 14, Ohio State 7. First-half winners: Oregon +8½, under 33½, Oregon +350 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -7, total 24

Oklahoma State -5, total 23

Wake Forest -16½, total 23

Michigan State -10½, total 24½

Georgia Tech -7½, total 24½

Auburn -17½, total 21

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 20, Alabama State 0. First-half winners: Alabama State +34½, under 37½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 35, Youngstown State 7. First-half winners: Michigan State -17, over 28½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Minnesota -10½, under 28½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 24, Kennesaw State 3. First-half winners: Georgia Tech -12½, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Norfolk State 9. First-half winners: Norfolk State +26½, under 34.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 7, Tulsa 7. First-half winners: Tulsa +6½, under 26.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Wyoming (-7, 44½, -265) at Northern Illinois (+225), 10:30 a.m.

10:25 a.m.: Oregon takes back the lead at 14-7 on Ohio State with 4:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still favored at -160 on the live line (Ducks +130), spread -3½, total 59½.

10:21 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -3, total 33.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 39, VMI 0. First-half winners: Kent State -11, under 39½. The Flashes score 39 points, but over bettors still don’t get there in the first half.

10:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Northwestern -11½, total 19.

10:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Indiana State 0. First-half winners: Indiana State +16½, under 24½.

10:11 a.m.: Ohio State strikes back. Garrett Wilson catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes tie Oregon at 7 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -280 on the live line (Ducks +225), spread -6½, total 55½.

9:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 13 Florida (-29, 57, -8,000) at South Florida (+1,800), 10 a.m.

— Morgan State (no ML) at Tulane (-48½, 58, no ML) (at Birmingham, Ala.), 10 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -½, total 27½.

9:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 21, Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: Army -3½, over 26.

9:46 a.m.: Oregon gets on the board first, taking a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 14:27 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still favored at -190 on the live line (Oregon +155), spread -5½, total 55½.

9:32 a.m.: Ohio State and Oregon are still scoreless with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -550 on the live line (Ducks +400), spread -11½, total 51½.

9:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -3½, total 28.

9:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 21, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Virginia -6½, under 28½.

9:11 a.m.: Ohio State is stopped on fourth down on its opening drive. The Buckeyes are -400 on the live line (Oregon +300), spread -10½, total 59½.

9:01 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 12 Oregon (+500) at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½, 65, -700), 9 a.m.

— Alabama State (+3,000) at No. 25 Auburn (-50, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (-3, 56½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-4, 56, -175) at Tennessee (+155), 9 a.m.

— Kennesaw State (+900) at Georgia Tech (-20, 53, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— Norfolk State (+3,000) at Wake Forest (-43, 58, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Youngstown State (+2,200) at Michigan State (-29, 52½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+700) at Minnesota (-18, 55, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Indiana State (+2,500) at Northwestern (-28, 46, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (+375) at Oklahoma State (-11½, 50, -450), 9 a.m.

8:27 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

8:16 a.m.: Virginia has jumped all over Illinois. The Cavaliers lead 14-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter and are now -1,600 on the live line (Illini +850), spread -22½, total 66½.

7:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

7:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State from -17½ to -19½

UTSA from -37 to -38½

North Carolina Central from +44½ to +42½

Old Dominion from -17½ to -20

McNeese State-LSU total from 67½ to 65½

7:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

— No. 12 Oregon (+500) at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½, 65, -700), 9 a.m.

— Alabama State (+3,000) at No. 25 Auburn (-50, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (-3, 56½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-4, 56, -175) at Tennessee (+155), 9 a.m.

— Kennesaw State (+900) at Georgia Tech (-20, 53, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— Norfolk State (+3,000) at Wake Forest (-43, 58, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Youngstown State (+2,200) at Michigan State (-29, 52½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+700) at Minnesota (-18, 55, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Indiana State (+2,500) at Northwestern (-28, 46, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (+375) at Oklahoma State (-11½, 50, -450), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Florida (-29, 57, -8,000) at South Florida (+1,800), 10 a.m.

— Morgan State (no ML) at Tulane (-48½, 58, no ML) (at Birmingham, Ala.), 10 a.m.

— Wyoming (-7, 44½, -265) at Northern Illinois (+225), 10:30 a.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at No. 19 Virginia Tech (-20, 55, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Syracuse (+120), 11 a.m.

— Duquesne (no ML) at Ohio (-29, 48, no ML), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (+600) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-16, 55, -900), 11:30 a.m.

— Purdue (-34½, 57, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), noon

— Robert Morris (no ML) at Central Michigan (-37½, 54, no ML), noon

— UAB (+1,300) at No. 2 Georgia (-23, 44, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Texas A&M (-17½, 50, -900) vs. Colorado (+600) (at Denver), 12:30 p.m.

— Murray State (no ML) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-36½, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+1,000) at No. 11 Penn State (-22½, 58, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+220) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 48, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-38, 57, no ML) at Massachusetts (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (+450) at Nebraska (-14, 54½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

— California (+375) at TCU (-11½, 47½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Temple (-6½, 52½, -250) at Akron (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-6, 40, -220) at Navy (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— Mercer (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-54, 60, no ML), 1 p.m.

— South Alabama (-14, 48, -600) at Bowling Green (+450), 1 p.m.

— No. 10 Iowa (+170) at No. 9 Iowa State (-4½, 46, -190), 1:30 p.m.

— South Carolina State (no ML) at No. 6 Clemson (-50, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at West Virginia (-48½, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Illinois State (+400) at Western Michigan (-11½, 57, -500), 2 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (no ML) at Charlotte (-23, 58, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (no ML) at UTSA (-38½, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Portland State (no ML) at Washington State (-31, 66, no ML), 3 p.m.

— North Carolina Central (no ML) at Marshall (-42½, 51, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Houston (-8, 51½, -340) at Rice (+280), 3:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (no ML) at Central Florida (-46, 67, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-51, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 15 Texas (-6½, 56½, -250) at Arkansas (+210), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (+1,600) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-26, 52, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— Appalachian State (+260) at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (-8½, 54½, -310), 4 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 4 p.m.

— Texas State (+115) at Florida International (-2, 55, -135), 4 p.m.

— Southeastern Louisiana (+375) at Louisiana Tech (-11½, 71, -450), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+1,100) at SMU (-22½, 74, -2,500), 4 p.m.

— Hampton (+800) at Old Dominion (-20, 55, -1,400), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+1,200) at Southern Mississippi (-23, 48, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Kentucky (no ML) at Louisville (-30½, 62, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-4, 61, -185) at Troy (+165), 4 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Baylor (-44½, 53½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Southern Illinois (+600) at Kansas State (-18, 55, -900), 4 p.m.

— Stephen F. Austin (no ML) at Texas Tech (-32, 51½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-5½, 65, -210) at Arkansas State (+180), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (no ML) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-26½, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+750) at New Mexico (-19, 56, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Austin Peay (no ML) at No. 20 Mississippi (-35, 70, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,500) at No. 24 North Carolina (-26, 66, -5,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Missouri (+185) at Kentucky (-5½, 57, -215), 4:30 p.m.

— Idaho (no ML) at Indiana (-31, 52½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Howard (no ML) at Maryland (-49, 55½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— McNeese State (no ML) at LSU (-39½, 65½, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Jacksonville State (no ML) at Florida State (-26½, 57, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Washington (+220) at Michigan (-6½, 48, -260), 5 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+225) at Colorado State (-7, 51½, -265), 7 p.m.

— San Diego State (+110) at Arizona (-2, 46½, -130), 7 p.m.

— Cal Poly (no ML) at Fresno State (-31½, 58, no ML), 7 p.m.

— No. 21 Utah (-7, 49½, -265) at BYU (+225), 7:15 p.m.

— Stanford (+650) at No. 14 Southern California (-17, 53, -1,000), 7:30 p.m.

— UNLV (no ML) at No. 23 Arizona State (-34, 54½, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at UNR (-34½, 54, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Hawaii (+360) at Oregon State (-11, 65, -430), 8 p.m.

