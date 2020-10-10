COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: OT scores crush Texas-OU under bettors

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) is tackled after a short gain by Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) and defensive back Myles Jones (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

FILE - In this Sept., 12, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)

The college football season is heating up.

Saturday brings a top-10 clash between host No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami, along with several top-25 matchups: No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

1:10 p.m.: Oklahoma-Texas under bettors have watched their wagers die a cruel death. We’re going to double overtime tied at 38 after Oklahoma led 31-17 with under four minutes to play.

1 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Arkansas (+425) at No. 13 Auburn (-13½, 45½, -550), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (-6, 42½, -220) at Boston College (+190), 1 p.m.

Kansas State (+350) at TCU (-11, 49½, -420), 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+200) at Florida International (-6½, 57, -240), 1 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: Oklahoma is a -125 favorite in OT at William Hill.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Duke 38, Syracuse 24. The Blue Devils roll as 2½-point road favorites, -135 ML. The game goes over 52½.

12:52 p.m.: Wow. Texas has scored two TDs in three minutes to tie Oklahoma at 31 with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Now we’re headed to overtime.

12:50 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45. The Tar Heels cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game sails over 58½. The Hokies got as close as five in the second half after trailing 35-14 at halftime.

12:41 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 38, Virginia 21. The Wolfpack win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game went just over 58 on an N.C. State TD with under two minutes left.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41. Missouri wins outright as a 14-point home underdog, +450 ML. The game goes way over 53. Missouri stopped LSU at the goal line in the final seconds. The game had been scheduled for LSU’s home field in Baton Rouge, but hurricane concerns moved it to Missouri.

12:38 p.m.: Missouri stops LSU on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 16 seconds left and is poised to score a big upset.

12:28 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 14 Tennessee (+400) at Georgia (-12, 42½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

UTSA (no ML) at No. 15 BYU (-34½, 63, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (+300) at No. 24 Iowa State (-11, 63½, -360), 12:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas (+525) at Arkansas State (-15½, 56, -750), 12:30 p.m.

Texas State (+230) at Troy (-7, 58½, -270), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38. The Aggies win outright as 5½-point home underdogs, +195 ML. The game goes over 60. A&M hit a 26-yard field goal on the final play.

12:21 p.m.: Missouri takes a 45-41 lead on LSU with 5:18 to play. The Tigers were +14 and +450 ML pregame.

12:19 p.m.: Texas A&M forces a fumble at midfield and will have a chance to win with 3:30 to go.

12:17 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7. The Flames win easily as 17-point home favorites, -800 ML. The game stays under 63½.

12:14 p.m.: And Texas A&M responds. Caleb Chapman makes a spectacular 51-yard TD catch, and the Aggies tie the game at 38 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7. The Gamecocks easily cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 40½.

12:09 p.m.: Dameon Pierce catches a 1-yard TD pass, and Florida goes back into the lead on Texas A&M at 38-31 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter. Florida goes to -600 on the live line (Aggies +420).

11:59 a.m.: Evan McPherson kicks a 53-yard field goal, and Florida ties Texas A&M at 31 with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is a slight -125 favorite on the live line (A&M -105).

11:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -13, total 17½.

11:55 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 7, The Citadel 3. First-half winners: The Citadel +19½, under 27.

11:50 a.m.: Virginia Tech is mounting a big comeback. The Hokies trailed North Carolina 35-14 at halftime, but Virginia Tech has cut the lead to 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. North Carolina is -280 on the live line (Virginia Tech +225).

11:46 a.m.: Oklahoma gets some breathing room. The Sooners lead Texas 31-17 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma is now -1,400 on the live line (Texas +800), spread -13½, total 68½.

11:44 a.m.: Texas A&M has taken a 31-28 lead on Florida with 12:35 left in the fourth quarter. A&M is now -145 on the live line (Florida +115).

11:39 a.m.: Missouri is giving LSU everything it wants. Missouri has tied the game at 38 with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma took a 24-17 on Texas and is getting the ball back with 9:42 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -350 on the live line (Longhorns +270), spread -6½, total 69½.

11:17 a.m.: Second-half line: Duke -½, total 26.

11:12 a.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 24, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Duke -1, over 26½.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -1, total 35.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 17, Texas 17. First-half winners: Texas +1, under 36½.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -1½, total 28.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14. First-half winners: North Carolina -2½, over 29½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half line: LSU -7, total 27½.

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 24, Missouri 24. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -7, total 28½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 24, Virginia 7. First-half winners: N.C. State +4, over 29½, N.C. State +200 ML. Virginia scored right before halftime to push the first-half total over.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -7 (-120), total 24½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 24, Louisiana-Monroe 0. First-half winners: Liberty -10, under 33.

10:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -1½, total 31.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 21, Texas A&M 17. First-half winners: Florida -3 (-120), over 30½.

10:29 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

The Citadel (no ML) at Army (-30½, 46½, no ML), 10:30 a.m.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half line: South Carolina -6½, total 19½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 10, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: South Carolina -7 (-120), under 20½.

10:23 a.m.: Oklahoma blocks a punt and retakes the lead on Texas at 17-10 with 6:58 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is now -250 on the live line (Texas +200), spread -6½, total 75½.

10:13 a.m.: North Carolina State is working on a sizable upset, taking a 17-0 lead on Virginia with 5:49 left until halftime. N.C. State was a 7-point underdog (+240 ML) pregame. N.C. State is now -250 on the live line (Virginia +200), spread -6½, total 52½.

10:08 a.m.: Oklahoma has inserted Tanner Mordecai at quarterback. It’s unclear whether that is because of an injury or ineffectiveness from Spencer Rattler.

10:06 a.m.: Sam Ehlinger runs in from six yards out, and Texas tied Oklahoma at 10 with 11:44 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is now -175 on the live line (Texas +145), spread -3½, total 73½.

9:44 a.m.: North Carolina is all over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels lead 21-0 with 4:09 left in the first quarter. North Carolina was -3 or -3½ pregame.

9:40 a.m.: Florida goes back in front 14-7 on Texas A&M with 1:42 left in the first quarter. The Gators are now -400 on the live line (A&M +300), spread -9½, total 66½.

9:34 a.m.: Oklahoma is putting early pressure on Texas, up 10-0 with 6:47 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now -320 on the live line (Texas +250), spread -9½, total 76½.

9:31 a.m.: Texas A&M strikes back, tying Florida at 7 with 3:59 left in the first quarter. Florida is now -200 on the live line (A&M +165), spread -4½, total 64½.

9:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Duke (-2½, 52½, -135) at Syracuse (+115), 9:30 a.m.

9:24 a.m.: Oklahoma takes a 3-0 lead on Texas with 9:34 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now -150 on the live line (Texas +120), spread -2½, total 71½.

9:19 a.m.: Florida takes a 7-0 lead on Texas A&M on a 5-yard TD catch by Kyle Pitts with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is now -320 on the live line (Texas A&M +250), spread -8½, total 58½.

9 a.m.: The first batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 4 Florida (-5½, 60, -230) at No. 21 Texas A&M (+195), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (+145) at No. 8 North Carolina (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

No. 17 LSU (-14, 53, -600) at Missouri (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 22 Texas (+125) vs. Oklahoma (-3, 74, -145), 9 a.m. at Dallas

Louisiana-Monroe (+550) at Liberty (-17, 63½, -800), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (+240) at Virginia (-7, 58, -280), 9 a.m.

South Carolina (-14, 40½, -550) at Vanderbilt (+425), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning.

Florida-Texas A&M total from 58 to 60

LSU-Missouri total from 54 to 53

Texas-Oklahoma total from 73 to 74½

South Carolina-Vanderbilt total from 41½ to 40½

Iowa State from -11½ to -13½

Texas Tech-Iowa State total from 64½ to 63½

Texas State-Troy total from 59½ to 58½

Kansas State-TCU total from 50½ to 49½

Florida International from -6 to -7

East Carolina-South Florida total from 57 to 58

Miami-Clemson total from 60½ to 59

Alabama-Mississippi total from 69 to 70½

UTEP-Louisiana Tech total from 53½ to 55

