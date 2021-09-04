COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Penn State finally puts score on board

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson catches a pass in front of Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Welcome to Week 1 of the college football season.

And there’s no starting slowly out of the gate. There are five games involving two ranked teams, headlined by No. 3 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There are 58 games overall. Other top matchups include No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Florida) in Atlanta; No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin; and No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) at No. 21 Texas.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:08 a.m.: Penn State ends the scoring drought, taking a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 12:08 left in the third quarter. Penn State is now favored at -210 on the live line (Badgers +170), spread -3½, total 26½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Fresno State (+800) at No. 11 Oregon (-19½, 62½, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rice (+800) at Arkansas (-19½, 50, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40½, 49½, -100,000), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -10½, total 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 37, Tulane 14. First-half winners: Oklahoma -20½, over 36½. The Sooners kicked a 56-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -2½, total 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Holy Cross 24, Connecticut 21. First-half winners: Holy Cross +1½, over 25, Holy Cross +115 ML.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3, total 21½

Rutgers -5½, total 20½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 0, Penn State 0. First-half winners: Penn State +3, under 23½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 26, Temple 7. First-half winners: Rutgers -7½, over 26½.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -4, total 27½

Army PK, total 23½

Kentucky -13½, total 25½

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 28, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Kentucky -18, over 30.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 27, Georgia State 7. First-half winners: Army +1, over 24½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 27, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Michigan -9½, over 33½. The Wolverines kicked a field goal right before halftime to put the first-half total over.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -14½, total 20½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 27, Colgate 0. First-half winners: Colgate +28, under 35.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -½, total 27.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 14, Stanford 0. First-half winners: Kansas State -1½, under 26½.

10:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -17, total 24½.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 24, Fordham 7. First-half winners: Fordham +28, under 34½.

10:04 a.m.: Oklahoma takes its first lead at 21-14 with 10:00 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -20½, total 76½.

9:57 a.m.: Still scoreless in Wisconsin, as the Badgers have a short field goal blocked with 13:25 left in the second quarter. Wisconsin is -240 on the live line (Penn State +195), spread -6½, total 41½.

9:47 a.m.: Track meet in Oklahoma. The Sooners strike right back to tie Tulane at 14 with 2:38 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -4,000 on the live line (Tulane +1,400), spread -23½, total 78½.

9:37 a.m.: Tulane is feisty. The Green Wave retake the lead on Oklahoma at 14-7 with 4:44 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -4,000 on the live line (Tulane +1,400), spread -24½, total 70½.

9:31 a.m.: No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 Penn State are still scoreless with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Wisconsin is -210 on the live line (Penn State +170), spread -5½, total 41½.

9:26 a.m.: Oklahoma makes quick work of that deficit, tying Tulane at 7 with 5:59 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -6,000 on the live line (Tulane +2,000), spread -25½, total 70½.

9:15 a.m.: Tulane strikes first against Oklahoma, taking a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -22½, total 70½.

8:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

— Tulane (+2,200) at No. 2 Oklahoma (-31½, 66, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Penn State (+190) at No. 12 Wisconsin (-5½, 48½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,200) at Kentucky (-31, 54, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Colgate (+3,000) at Boston College (-42½, 57, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+600) at Michigan (-16, 65, -900), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+500) at Rutgers (-14½, 52, -700), 9 a.m.

— Holy Cross (+135) at Connecticut (-3, 50, -155), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-3, 54, -160) vs. Stanford (+140) (at Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m.

— Army (+115) at Georgia State (-2, 49½, -135), 9 a.m.

— Fordham (+3,000) at Nebraska (-42½, 55, -100,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colgate from +44½ to +42½

Central Michigan-Missouri total from 60½ to 58½

Northern Iowa from +31½ to +29

Houston from PK to -2½

Monmouth-Middle Tennessee total from 55 to 57½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Tulane (+2,200) at No. 2 Oklahoma (-31½, 66, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Penn State (+190) at No. 12 Wisconsin (-5½, 48½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,200) at Kentucky (-31, 54, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Colgate (+3,000) at Boston College (-42½, 57, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+600) at Michigan (-16, 65, -900), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+500) at Rutgers (-14½, 52, -700), 9 a.m.

— Holy Cross (+135) at Connecticut (-3, 50, -155), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-3, 54, -160) vs. Stanford (+140) (at Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m.

— Army (+115) at Georgia State (-2, 49½, -135), 9 a.m.

— Fordham (+3,000) at Nebraska (-42½, 55, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Fresno State (+800) at No. 11 Oregon (-19½, 62½, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rice (+800) at Arkansas (-19½, 50, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40½, 49½, -100,000), 11 a.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 61½, -1,200) vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (+750) (at Atlanta), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+1,100) at No. 8 Cincinnati (-22½, 49½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Indiana (+155) at No. 18 Iowa (-3½, 46, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-3, 47, -145) at Navy (+125), 12:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (-2½, 57½, -140) at Maryland (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+1,100) at Mississippi State (-22, 52½, -2,500), 1 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+450) at Missouri (-14, 58½, -600), 1 p.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Pittsburgh (-37½, 56, -100,000), 1 p.m.

— Montana State (+750) at Wyoming (-19, 45, -1,200), 1 p.m.

— Nothern Iowa (no ML) at No. 7 Iowa State (-29, 50, no ML), 1:30 p.m.

— No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+280) at No. 21 Texas (-9, 58, -340), 1:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+475) at No. 15 Southern California (-14, 60, -650), 2 p.m.

— Campbell (no ML) at Liberty (-35, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (+2,000) at Georgia Southern (-28, 47, -10,000), 3 p.m.

— Akron (no ML) at Auburn (-36½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Illinois (no ML) at South Carolina (-31½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Monmouth (+265) at Middle Tennessee (-8½, 57½, -320), 4 p.m.

— Syracuse (+105) at Ohio (-1½, 55½, -125), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (+225) at Purdue (-7, 68, -265), 4 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+120) at Houston (-2½, 64, -140) (at Texans’ stadium), 4 p.m.

— Missouri State (no ML) at Oklahoma State (-38, 55, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Baylor (-14, 53, -600) at Texas State (+450), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (+1,500) at Memphis (-23½, 69½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (no ML) at SMU (-33, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Toledo (-39½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Central Arkansas (+400) at Arkansas State (-13, 64, -500), 4 p.m.

— Southern (+1,600) at Troy (-25, 54, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 3 Clemson (-2½, 51, -140) vs. No. 5 Georgia (+120) (at Charlotte, N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+1,100) at No. 13 Florida (-23½, 52½, -2,500), 4:30 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+800) at North Texas (-20, 65, -1,400), 4:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+160) at Illinois (-4½, 51½, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— Northern Illinois (+700) at Georgia Tech (-19, 56½, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— William & Mary (+2,200) at Virginia (-31½, 52½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+2,200) at No. 6 Texas A&M (-29, 67½, -10,000), 5 p.m.

— Montana (+1,500) at No. 20 Washington (-23, 54, -5,000), 5 p.m.

— East Tennessee State (+850) at Vanderbilt (-20½, 44½, -1,500), 5 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (-105) at South Alabama (-1, 56½, -115), 5 p.m.

— Duquesne (+3,000) at TCU (-43, 56, -100,000), 5 p.m.

— No. 16 LSU (-2½, 64½, -140) at UCLA (+120), 5:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (+900) at UTEP (-21, 52½, -1,600), 6 p.m.

— UNR (+140) at California (-3, 52½, -160), 7:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+400) vs. BYU (-12½, 54, -500) (at Allegiant Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+2,500) at San Diego State (-31, 51, -10,000), 7:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+650) at Washington State (-18, 66½, -1,000), 8 p.m.

— Portland State (+1,600) at Hawaii (-26, 57, -6,000), 9 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.