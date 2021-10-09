COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Penn State upsets Iowa in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) cannot make the catch as Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) steps into the end zone against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Top matchups include No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, and No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn. There are 46 games overall.

UPDATES

2:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— East Carolina (+320) at Central Florida (-10, 65½, -380), 3 p.m.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -2½, total 19½.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Iowa 10. First-half winners: Penn State +1, over 20, Penn State +110 ML.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -5½, total 30.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 31, North Texas 7. First-half winners: Missouri -10½, over 36.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -½, under 28.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 10, Washington State 3. First-half winners: Oregon State -2½, under 29½.

2:25 p.m.: FINAL: Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13 (OT). The Monarchs cover easily as 21-point road underdogs, but the Thundering Herd score a tying TD in the final minute then prevail in overtime at -1,600 ML. The game stays well under 62½.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -8, total 34

Florida Atlantic -½, total 23½

SMU -4½, total 28

BYU -6, total 27½

Georgia -6½, total 20½

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 17, Auburn 3. First-half winners: Georgia -8½, under 23½.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 20, BYU 10. First-half winners: Boise State +3½, over 28, Boise State +170 ML. Boise State kicked a 20-yard field goal with one second left to push the first-half total over.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 21, North Carolina 10. First-half winners: Florida State +10, under 34, Florida State +425 ML.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 21, SMU 21. First-half winners: Navy +7, over 28½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, Florida Atlantic 14. First-half winners: UAB -2½, over 24.

2:10 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -1, total 29½

Liberty -9½, total 28

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 21, Wake Forest 17. First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 30, Syracuse +160 ML.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 24, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Liberty -11½, over 30½. Liberty kicked a 37-yard field goal with 40 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -½, total 21½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 16, San Jose State 7. First-half winners: Colorado State -2½, over 22½. Colorado State kicked a 21-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Michigan -6½, total 31

Wisconsin -7, total 17½

Miami (Ohio) -2½, total 27½

Central Michigan -2½, total 28½

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 17, Ball State 17. First-half winners: Ball State +7, over 29½.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 10, Illinois 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -7, under 21.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 13, Ohio 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 28½.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 10, Miami (Ohio) 6. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan +1½, under 28½.

1:56 p.m.: Second-half line: UConn -½, total 27.

1:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 10, Massachusetts 7. First-half winners: UConn -1½, under 27½.

1:47 p.m.: Penn State has opened up a 14-3 lead on Iowa with 3:21 left in the first quarter. The Nittany Lions are -460 on the live line (Iowa +320), spread -9½, total 50½.

1:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisville -1½, total 34.

1:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 13, Louisville 10. First-half winners: Virginia +1, under 34½.

1:28 p.m.: Penn State leads Iowa 7-3 with 8:37 left in the first quarter of their top-five clash. Penn State is -156 on the live line (Iowa +122), spread -2½, total 47½.

1:07 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Not only did Texas lose outright after having leads of 28-7 and 41-23 against Oklahoma, bettors who snagged the Longhorns +3½ or +4 also lost on the Sooners’ TD with one second left when Oklahoma was just trying to set up a field goal try. The line was Oklahoma -3 for much of the week.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48. Kennedy Brooks runs for a 33-yard TD with one second left, and the Sooners cover as 4-point favorites at the neutral site at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game sails over 65½.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27. The Blue Devils cover as 4½-point home underdogs, but the Yellow Jackets score on a 36-yard TD pass with 51 seconds left to win outright at -185 ML. The game stays under 60½. Some early bettors won with Georgia Tech -3 or -3½.

12:57 p.m.: Texas ties Oklahoma at 48 with 1:23 left in the regulation.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 4 Penn State (+125) at No. 3 Iowa (-2½, 41, -145), 1 p.m.

— North Texas (+700) at Missouri (-18½, 69, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Oregon State (-4½, 59, -185) at Washington State (+165), 1 p.m.

12:50 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17. The Buckeyes roll to the cover as 21½-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes over 71½.

FINAL: No. 11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13. The Spartans cover as 3½-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 49½.

FINAL: No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0. The Gators cover as 39-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 60.

FINAL: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20. The Volunteers cover easily as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game goes over 56½.

FINAL: Baylor 45, West Virginia 20. The Bears romp as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game goes over 45.

FINAL: Northern Illinois 22, Toledo 20. The Huskies kick a 29-yard field goal with 26 seconds left to win outright as 13-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game stays under 51½.

FINAL: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20. The Zips dominate the second half to win outright as 14-point road underdogs, +475 ML. The game goes over 46.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Mississippi 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51. The Razorbacks score a TD on the final play to cover as 5-point road underdogs, but the Rebels stop the subsequent 2-point conversion try to win outright at -180 ML. The game sails over 66½.

12:36 p.m.: Wow. Oklahoma takes the lead. The Sooners force a fumble on the kickoff, then score on the first play to take a 48-41 lead on Texas with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter.

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma has come all the way back to tie Texas at 41 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Georgia (-15, 45½, -800) at No. 18 Auburn (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Boise State (+210) at No. 10 Brigham Young (-6½, 58, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Wake Forest (-6, 59, -220) at Syracuse (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 SMU (-13½, 56½, -550) at Navy (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+150) at UAB (-3½, 49½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at Liberty (-20½, 58½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+600) at North Carolina (-17½, 64½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-12, 42, -450) at Illinois (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Connecticut (-3, 57, -150) at Massachusetts (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-3, 58½, -150) at Eastern Michigan (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+375) at Western Michigan (-12½, 57½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-5, 57½, -210) at Ohio (+180), 12:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+145) at Colorado State (-3½, 44, -165), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -9½, total 29½.

12:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 10, Marshall 6. First-half winners: Old Dominion +12½, under 33½.

12:13 p.m.: Oklahoma is within one score. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to 41-33 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -800 on the live line (Sooners +480).

11:58 a.m.: Oklahoma is not going away. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to 41-30 with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Texas is -700 on the live line (Sooners +440).

11:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Virginia (+120) at Louisville (-2½, 69½, -140), noon

11:54 a.m.: Arkansas comes right back. The Razorbacks tie Mississippi at 38 with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss is -154 on the live line (Arkansas +120), spread -2½, total 89½.

11:48 a.m.: Mississippi retakes the lead at 38-31 on Arkansas with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Rebels are -430 on the live line (Razorbacks +300), spread -6½, total 83½.

11:46 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 41-23 on Oklahoma with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The Longhorns are -2,500 on the live line (Sooners +900), spread -13½, total 80½.

11:36 a.m.: Arkansas and Ole Miss are going back and forth. Arkansas scores to tie the Rebels at 31 with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Mississippi is -140 on the live line (Razorbacks +110), spread -2½, total 82½.

11:15 a.m.: Arkansas trims Mississippi’s lead to 24-21 with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Ole Miss is -280 on the live line (Arkansas +210), spread -3½, total 69½.

11:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Tech -2, total 29½.

11:07 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 17, Duke 14. First-half winners: Georgia Tech -2½, over 30½.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -7, total 31½.

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 38, Oklahoma 20. First-half winners: Texas +2½, over 32½, Texas +125 ML.

10:55 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Old Dominion (+900) at Marshall (-21, 62½, -1,600), 11 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -8½, total 31

Florida -14½, total 25

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 35, Maryland 10. First-half winners: Ohio State -13½, over 38.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 21, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +24½, under 34.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -6½, total 26

Tennessee -3½, total 24

West Virginia -½, total 22½

Mississippi PK, total 33½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 38, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: Tennessee -6½, over 28½.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 28, West Virginia 10. First-half winners: Baylor -½, over 21½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 16, Toledo 14. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +7, over 27, Northern Illinois +320. Northern Illinois scored a TD in the final minute to cash the first-half money line and push the first-half total over.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 21, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: Mississippi -3, over 34.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan State -3, total 26

Bowling Green -6, total 22

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Rutgers 13. First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, over 24.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 13, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +8, under 23½.

10:10 a.m.: Oklahoma draws within 28-14 with 14:45 left in the second quarter. Texas is -225 on the live line (Oklahoma +172), spread -5½, total 93½.

9:57 a.m.: Texas is blowing out Oklahoma so far. Another long TD pass gives the Longhorns a 28-7 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter. Texas is -440 on the live line (Sooners +300), spread -11½, total 86½.

9:47 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 21-7 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -220 on the live line (Sooners +168), spread -5½, total 84½.

9:34 a.m.: Oklahoma answers, cutting Texas’ lead to 14-7 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now favored at -130 (Texas +100), spread -2½, total 81½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

9:17 a.m.: Texas rolling to start the game. The Longhorns block a punt and cash in with a short TD run. The Longhorns lead Oklahoma 14-0 and are -265 on the live line (Sooners +200), spread -7½, total 77½.

9:11 a.m.: Texas scores on the first play. Xavier Worthy slips a tackle on a screen and goes 75 yards for a TD, and the Longhorns lead Oklahoma 7-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. Texas is -125 on the live line (Oklahoma -102), spread -1½, total 72½.

8:59 a.m.: A late move on Oklahoma pushed the line from -3 to -4.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning:

Buffalo-Kent State total from 64½ to 66

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

— Old Dominion (+900) at Marshall (-21, 62½, -1,600), 11 a.m.

— Virginia (+120) at Louisville (-2½, 69½, -140), noon

— No. 2 Georgia (-15, 45½, -800) at No. 18 Auburn (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Boise State (+210) at No. 10 Brigham Young (-6½, 58, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Wake Forest (-6, 59, -220) at Syracuse (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 SMU (-13½, 56½, -550) at Navy (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+150) at UAB (-3½, 49½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at Liberty (-20½, 58½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+600) at North Carolina (-17½, 64½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-12, 42, -450) at Illinois (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Connecticut (-3, 57, -150) at Massachusetts (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-3, 58½, -150) at Eastern Michigan (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+375) at Western Michigan (-12½, 57½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-5, 57½, -210) at Ohio (+180), 12:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+145) at Colorado State (-3½, 44, -165), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 4 Penn State (+125) at No. 3 Iowa (-2½, 41, -145), 1 p.m.

— North Texas (+700) at Missouri (-18½, 69, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Oregon State (-4½, 59, -185) at Washington State (+165), 1 p.m.

— East Carolina (+320) at Central Florida (-10, 65½, -380), 3 p.m.

— UTEP (-2, 45, -130) at Southern Mississippi (+110), 4 p.m.

— UTSA (+135) at Western Kentucky (-3, 72, -155), 4 p.m.

— TCU (-2, 60½, -130) at Texas Tech (+110), 4 p.m.

— Buffalo (+210) at Kent State (-6½, 66, -250), 4 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+190) at Troy (-5½, 50½, -220), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-4, 52½, -180) at Texas State (+160), 4 p.m.

— Wyoming (+180) at Air Force (-5½, 46½, -210), 4 p.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 49½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Notre Dame (-110) at Virginia Tech (PK, 47, -110), 4:30 p.m.

— LSU (+110) at No. 16 Kentucky (-2, 50½, -130), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-18, 50½, -1,000) at Texas A&M (+650), 5 p.m.

— Georgia State (-15½, 49½, -600) at Louisiana-Monroe (+450), 5 p.m.

— Utah (+130) at Southern California (-3, 52½, -150), 5 p.m.

— New Mexico (+750) vs. No. 25 San Diego State (-19½, 42½, -1,200) (at Carson, Calif.), 6 p.m.

— Memphis (+140) at Tulsa (-3, 60½, -160), 6 p.m.

— UCLA (-16, 61, -800) at Arizona (+550), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at UNR (-29, 64, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

