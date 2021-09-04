COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Penn State upsets Wisconsin at +190

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks tackles Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson catches a pass in front of Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball into the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Welcome to Week 1 of the college football season.

And there’s no starting slowly out of the gate. There are five games involving two ranked teams, headlined by No. 3 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There are 58 games overall. Other top matchups include No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Florida) in Atlanta; No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin; and No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) at No. 21 Texas.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:55 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (+1,000) at Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+450) at Missouri (-14, 59, -600), 1 p.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Pittsburgh (-37½, 56, -100,000), 1 p.m.

— Montana State (+750) at Wyoming (-19, 45, -1,200), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Penn State 16, No. 12 Wisconsin 10. The Nittany Lions win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +190 ML. The game stays way under 48½. Penn State made two interceptions in the final minutes to secure the victory.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35. The Green Wave put a scare into the Sooners as 31½-point road underdogs, but Oklahoma holds on to win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 66.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: Holy Cross 38, Connecticut 28. The Crusaders win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:42 p.m.: Some late drama. Penn State intercepts Wisconsin deep inside the 5 to preserve a 16-10 lead with just over two minutes to play. Oklahoma blew most of a 37-14 lead, but the Sooners just stopped Tulane on fourth down to preserve a 40-35 lead with under two minutes to play.

12:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -7½, total 30½.

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 21, Fresno State 13. First-half winners: Fresno State +11, over 33. Fresno scored with seven seconds left to put the first-half total over.

12:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -8, total 24½.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Arkansas 7. First-half winners: Rice +10½, under 26½, Rice +525 ML.

12:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -14½, total 19½.

12:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 28, Lafayette 7. First-half winners: Lafayette +27½, over 31½.

12:28 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 61, Temple 14. The Scarlet Knights dominate as 14½-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 52.

12:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 61½, -1,200) vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (+750) (at Atlanta), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+1,100) at No. 8 Cincinnati (-22½, 49½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Indiana (+155) at No. 18 Iowa (-3½, 46, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-3, 46½, -165) at Navy (+145), 12:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (-2½, 57, -140) at Maryland (+120), 12:30 p.m.

12:21 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14. The Wolverines cruise to the cover as 16-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game stays under 65.

12:16 p.m.: Penn State goes in front 16-10 on Wisconsin with 9:17 remaining (extra point failed). The Nittany Lions are -250 on the live line (Wisconsin +200).

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10. The Wildcats score a touchdown with 1:00 remaining to cover as 31-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. That also pushes the total over 54. Tough one for Monroe and under backers.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Army 43, Georgia State 10. The Black Knights dominate as 2-point road underdogs, +115 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 24, Stanford 7. The Wildcats cruise as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays well under 54.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7. The Cornhuskers cover as 42½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 55.

12:02 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 51, Colgate 0. The Eagles cover as 42½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 57.

11:59 a.m.: Penn State kicks a field goal to tie Wisconsin at 10 with 11:26 left in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin is -180 on the live line (Penn State +150), spread -2½, total 29½.

11:51 a.m.: Wisconsin kicks a 43-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead on Penn State with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter. The Badgers are -240 on the live line (Nittany Lions +195), spread -3½, total 26½.

11:31 a.m.: Penn State misses a 23-yard field goal, and the Nittany Lions remain tied at 7 with Wisconsin with 5:54 left in the third quarter. The Badgers are -170 on the live line (Penn State +140), spread -3½, total 30½.

11:23 a.m.: Wisconsin answers, tying Penn State at 7 with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Badgers are now favored at -150 (Penn State +120), spread -3½, total 31½.

11:08 a.m.: Penn State ends the scoring drought, taking a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 12:08 left in the third quarter. Penn State is now favored at -210 on the live line (Badgers +170), spread -3½, total 26½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Fresno State (+800) at No. 11 Oregon (-19½, 62½, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rice (+800) at Arkansas (-19½, 50, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40½, 49½, -100,000), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -10½, total 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 37, Tulane 14. First-half winners: Oklahoma -20½, over 36½. The Sooners kicked a 56-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -2½, total 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Holy Cross 24, Connecticut 21. First-half winners: Holy Cross +1½, over 25, Holy Cross +115 ML.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3, total 21½

Rutgers -5½, total 20½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 0, Penn State 0. First-half winners: Penn State +3, under 23½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 26, Temple 7. First-half winners: Rutgers -7½, over 26½.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -4, total 27½

Army PK, total 23½

Kentucky -13½, total 25½

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 28, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Kentucky -18, over 30.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 27, Georgia State 7. First-half winners: Army +1, over 24½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 27, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Michigan -9½, over 33½. The Wolverines kicked a field goal right before halftime to put the first-half total over.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -14½, total 20½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 27, Colgate 0. First-half winners: Colgate +28, under 35.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -½, total 27.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 14, Stanford 0. First-half winners: Kansas State -1½, under 26½.

10:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -17, total 24½.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 24, Fordham 7. First-half winners: Fordham +28, under 34½.

10:04 a.m.: Oklahoma takes its first lead at 21-14 with 10:00 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -20½, total 76½.

9:57 a.m.: Still scoreless in Wisconsin, as the Badgers have a short field goal blocked with 13:25 left in the second quarter. Wisconsin is -240 on the live line (Penn State +195), spread -6½, total 41½.

9:47 a.m.: Track meet in Oklahoma. The Sooners strike right back to tie Tulane at 14 with 2:38 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -4,000 on the live line (Tulane +1,400), spread -23½, total 78½.

9:37 a.m.: Tulane is feisty. The Green Wave retake the lead on Oklahoma at 14-7 with 4:44 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -4,000 on the live line (Tulane +1,400), spread -24½, total 70½.

9:31 a.m.: No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 Penn State are still scoreless with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Wisconsin is -210 on the live line (Penn State +170), spread -5½, total 41½.

9:26 a.m.: Oklahoma makes quick work of that deficit, tying Tulane at 7 with 5:59 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -6,000 on the live line (Tulane +2,000), spread -25½, total 70½.

9:15 a.m.: Tulane strikes first against Oklahoma, taking a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -22½, total 70½.

8:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

— Tulane (+2,200) at No. 2 Oklahoma (-31½, 66, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Penn State (+190) at No. 12 Wisconsin (-5½, 48½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,200) at Kentucky (-31, 54, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Colgate (+3,000) at Boston College (-42½, 57, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+600) at Michigan (-16, 65, -900), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+500) at Rutgers (-14½, 52, -700), 9 a.m.

— Holy Cross (+135) at Connecticut (-3, 50, -155), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-3, 54, -160) vs. Stanford (+140) (at Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m.

— Army (+115) at Georgia State (-2, 49½, -135), 9 a.m.

— Fordham (+3,000) at Nebraska (-42½, 55, -100,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colgate from +44½ to +42½

Central Michigan-Missouri total from 60½ to 58½

Northern Iowa from +31½ to +29

Houston from PK to -2½

Monmouth-Middle Tennessee total from 55 to 57½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Tulane (+2,200) at No. 2 Oklahoma (-31½, 66, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Penn State (+190) at No. 12 Wisconsin (-5½, 48½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,200) at Kentucky (-31, 54, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Colgate (+3,000) at Boston College (-42½, 57, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+600) at Michigan (-16, 65, -900), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+500) at Rutgers (-14½, 52, -700), 9 a.m.

— Holy Cross (+135) at Connecticut (-3, 50, -155), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-3, 54, -160) vs. Stanford (+140) (at Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m.

— Army (+115) at Georgia State (-2, 49½, -135), 9 a.m.

— Fordham (+3,000) at Nebraska (-42½, 55, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Fresno State (+800) at No. 11 Oregon (-19½, 62½, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rice (+800) at Arkansas (-19½, 50, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40½, 49½, -100,000), 11 a.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 61½, -1,200) vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (+750) (at Atlanta), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+1,100) at No. 8 Cincinnati (-22½, 49½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Indiana (+155) at No. 18 Iowa (-3½, 46, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-3, 46½, -165) at Navy (+145), 12:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (-2½, 57, -140) at Maryland (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+1,000) at Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+450) at Missouri (-14, 59, -600), 1 p.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Pittsburgh (-37½, 56, -100,000), 1 p.m.

— Montana State (+750) at Wyoming (-19, 45, -1,200), 1 p.m.

— Nothern Iowa (no ML) at No. 7 Iowa State (-29, 50, no ML), 1:30 p.m.

— No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+280) at No. 21 Texas (-9, 58, -340), 1:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+475) at No. 15 Southern California (-14, 60, -650), 2 p.m.

— Campbell (no ML) at Liberty (-35, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (+2,000) at Georgia Southern (-28, 47, -10,000), 3 p.m.

— Akron (no ML) at Auburn (-36½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Illinois (no ML) at South Carolina (-32, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Monmouth (+265) at Middle Tennessee (-8½, 58½, -320), 4 p.m.

— Syracuse (+105) at Ohio (-1½, 55½, -125), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (+235) at Purdue (-7, 68, -275), 4 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+120) at Houston (-2½, 64, -140) (at Texans’ stadium), 4 p.m.

— Missouri State (no ML) at Oklahoma State (-38, 55, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Baylor (-13½, 53, -550) at Texas State (+425), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (+1,500) at Memphis (-23½, 69½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (no ML) at SMU (-32½, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Toledo (-39½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Central Arkansas (+400) at Arkansas State (-13, 64, -500), 4 p.m.

— Southern (+1,600) at Troy (-25, 54, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 3 Clemson (-2½, 51½, -140) vs. No. 5 Georgia (+120) (at Charlotte, N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+1,100) at No. 13 Florida (-23½, 52½, -2,500), 4:30 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+800) at North Texas (-20, 65, -1,400), 4:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+160) at Illinois (-4½, 52, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— Northern Illinois (+700) at Georgia Tech (-19, 57, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— William & Mary (+2,200) at Virginia (-30½, 52½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+2,200) at No. 6 Texas A&M (-29, 67½, -10,000), 5 p.m.

— Montana (+1,100) at No. 20 Washington (-22½, 54, -2,500), 5 p.m.

— East Tennessee State (+850) at Vanderbilt (-20½, 44½, -1,500), 5 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+115) at South Alabama (-2, 56½, -135), 5 p.m.

— Duquesne (+3,000) at TCU (-42, 54½, -100,000), 5 p.m.

— No. 16 LSU (-2½, 64½, -140) at UCLA (+120), 5:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (+900) at UTEP (-21, 52½, -1,600), 6 p.m.

— UNR (+130) at California (-3, 52½, -150), 7:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+400) vs. BYU (-12½, 54, -500) (at Allegiant Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+2,500) at San Diego State (-31½, 50½, -10,000), 7:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+650) at Washington State (-18, 66½, -1,000), 8 p.m.

— Portland State (+1,600) at Hawaii (-26, 57, -6,000), 9 p.m.

