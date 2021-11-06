COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Purdue leading Michigan State in 2nd half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Welcome to Week 10 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 10 Wake Forest at North Carolina, No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M, and UNLV going for its first win of the season at New Mexico. There are 53 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Marshall (-1, 57½, -120) at Florida Atlantic (+100), 3 p.m.

— No. 21 Coastal Carolina (-16, 55½, -800) at Georgia Southern (+550), 3 p.m.

2:54 p.m.: Purdue retakes the lead. The Boilermakers go in front 28-21 on Michigan State with 9:31 left in the third quarter and are -210 on the live line (Spartans +162), spread -3½, total 72½.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah State -9½, total 35½.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 13, Utah State 7. First-half winners: New Mexico State +10½, under 38.

2:40 p.m.: Michigan State ties Purdue at 21 with 12:19 left in the third quarter. The Spartans are -136 on the live line (Purdue +106), spread -2½, total 66½.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -½, total 25.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 13, Mississippi State 7. First-half winners: Arkansas -3, under 27.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half lines:

N.C. State -2½, total 24

Central Florida -3, total 24

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 7, Tulane 0. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 28½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 14, Florida State 0. First-half winners: N.C. State -1, under 27½.

2:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -5½, total 28½.

2:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 16, Baylor 14. First-half winners: TCU +4½, over 29, TCU +195 ML.

2:20 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 48, Arkansas State 14. The Mountaineers pull away in the second half to cover as 21½-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 68.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -3, total 27

Troy -2½, total 21½

Michigan State -1½, total 27

Western Kentucky -6½, total 28

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 21, Michigan State 14. First-half winners: Purdue +1, over 26½, Purdue +110 ML.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 14. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -10½, over 35.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 7, Maryland 6. First-half winners: Maryland +6, under 28.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 31, South Alabama 14. First-half winners: Troy -3, over 23½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -11, total 28

Notre Dame -7½, total 20

Colorado State -1, total 20½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 17, Colorado State 10. First-half winners: Wyoming +2½, over 20½, Wyoming +135 ML.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, Navy 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -11½, under 24.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, Tulsa 12. First-half winners: Tulsa +13½, under 30.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -3½, total 24

UMass -½, total 26

BYU -14½, total 24½

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 42, Idaho State 7. First-half winners: BYU -23½, over 30½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 3, Auburn 3. First-half winners: Auburn +3, under 24½.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rhode Island 21, Massachusetts 16. First-half winners: Rhode Island +½, over 27½.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -4½, total 14½

Charlotte -½, total 25½

Oklahoma State -½, total 23½

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Rice 7. First-half winners: Charlotte -3½, under 26½.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 3. First-half winners: Wisconsin -7, over 20.

1:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 10, West Virginia 3. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2, under 24.

1:44 p.m.: Purdue leads Michigan State 14-7 with 7:43 left in the second quarter. Purdue is -156 on the live line (Spartans +122), spread -3½, total 54½.

1:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Monroe -½, total 28½.

1:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 20, Louisiana-Monroe 16. First-half winners: Texas State -2, over 29½.

1:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas -3, total 24

California -3, total 21

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 0, Arizona 0. First-half winners: Arizona +4, under 24.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 14, North Texas 7. First-half winners: Southern Miss +3, under 24½, Southern Miss +145 ML.

1:29 p.m.: Second-half line: East Carolina -6½, total 24½.

1:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 21, Temple 0. First-half winners: East Carolina -8, under 27½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 33, Georgia Tech 30. The Yellow Jackets cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Hurricanes win outright at -360 ML. The game goes just over 62½.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 58, No. 10 Wake Forest 55. The Tar Heels rally from a 45-27 third-quarter deficit to cover as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 78. Wake Forest’s unbeaten season is over.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Mississippi State (+165) at Arkansas (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-3, 55, -150) at Florida State (+130), 1 p.m.

— Tulane (+400) at Central Florida (-13, 57, -500), 1 p.m.

— Utah State (-18½, 72½, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17. The Cornhuskers cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Buckeyes win outright at -700 ML. The game stays easily under 68.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38. The spread pushes on 14, but the Blazers win outright at -600 ML. The game sails over 49. Louisiana Tech scored a TD with 21 seconds left to push +14. Early UAB bettors won at -13 or -13½.

12:41 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29. The Panthers score a TD with 2:22 left to cover as 21-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 64.

12:38 p.m.: Ohio State is going to win, but Nebraska is likely going to cover. The Buckeyes kick a 46-yard field goal to extend their lead to 26-17 with 1:29 left. Barring a pick-six or some other defensive TD, Nebraska should cover +14.

12:33 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25. The Tigers win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 72.

12:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -10, total 31.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Arkansas State +12½, over 35½.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 5 Michigan State (-2½, 53½, -140) at Purdue (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,100) at No. 2 Cincinnati (-23, 55½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Navy (+850) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-20½, 47½, -1,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Oklahoma State (-3½, 49, -165) at West Virginia (+145), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Baylor (-7½, 57, -290) at TCU (+245), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 12 Auburn (+175) at No. 13 Texas A&M (-4½, 49½, -200), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at No. 17 Brigham Young (-37, 55, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-13½, 37½, -550) at Rutgers (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Rice (+200) at Charlotte (-6½, 52½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+600) at Western Kentucky (-17½, 66½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 22 Penn State (-10, 56½, -380) at Maryland (+320), 12:30 p.m.

— Rhode Island (+100) at Massachusetts (-1, 56½, -120), 12:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+160) at Troy (-4, 47½, -180), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado State (-3, 41½, -150) at Wyoming (+130), 12:30 p.m.

12:21 p.m.: North Carolina has come all the way back to tie Wake Forest at 48 10:29 left in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-27 in the third quarter. North Carolina is slightly favored at -115 on the live line.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6. The Tigers hang on to cover as 40-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 59½.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 14, Minnesota 6. The Illini win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game stays easily under 44.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14. The Rebels intercept Liberty in the end zone in the final minute to preserve the cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game stays well under 67.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 35, Kansas 10. The Wildcats cover as 24-point road favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 56.

12:06 p.m.: Nebraska misses a 31-yard field goal, and Ohio State maintains a 23-17 lead with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes are -1,200 on the live line (Cornhuskers +630), spread -6½, total 50½. Nebraska is still in good position to cover +14.

11:59 a.m.: FINAL: Army 21, Air Force 14 (OT). The Black Knights hold on to win outright in overtime as 2½-point underdogs, +120 ML in the neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 37. Air Force failed on fourth-and-goal in overtime, which would have pushed the total over.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— North Texas (-5, 49, -210) at Southern Mississippi (+180), noon

— Temple (+500) at East Carolina (-15½, 52½, -700), noon

— Louisiana-Monroe (+130) at Texas State (-3, 57½, -150), noon

— California (-7, 47, -270) at Arizona (+230), noon

11:43 a.m.: Ohio State kicks a field to extend its lead to 23-10 over Nebraska with 2:05 left in the third quarter. The Buckeyes are -4,500 on the live line (Cornhuskers +1,200), spread -15½, total 52½.

11:37 a.m.: Wake Forest is looking good to stay unbeaten. The Demon Deacons extend their lead to 45-27 over North Carolina with 7:38 left in the third quarter and are -1,800 on the live line (Tar Heels +800), spread -14½, total 99½.

11:33 a.m.: Air Force kicks a field goal to tie Army at 14 with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -7½, total 31.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 21, Miami (Fla.) 17. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +6, over 31½, Georgia Tech +235 ML.

10:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Appalachian State (-21½, 68, -1,600) at Arkansas State (+900), 11 a.m.

10:53 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Pitt -9½, total 29½

UAB -6, total 24

North Carolina -2½, total 38½

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 30, Duke 19. First-half winners: Duke +11½, over 34½.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 31, North Carolina 24. First-half winners: Wake Forest +1, over 39½.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, Louisiana Tech 21. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +7, over 24½.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -5½, total 31½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 17, Nebraska 10. First-half winners: Nebraska +7½, under 35.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -15½, total 24½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 26, Missouri 3. First-half winners: Missouri +25½, under 34.

10:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -10½, total 24½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 21, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Kansas State -14, under 30.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Minnesota -7, total 22½

Mississippi -½, total 28

SMU -½, total 34½

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 10, Memphis 7. First-half winners: SMU -2½, under 37½. SMU kicked a field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 24, Liberty 0. First-half winners: Mississippi -4, under 35.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 14, Minnesota 0. First-half winners: Illinois +8, under 23, Illinois +360 ML.

10:14 a.m.: The expected shootout between Wake Forest and North Carolina is on. North Carolina leads 21-17 with 9:41 left in the second quarter, and the Tar Heels are -170 on the live line (Wake Forest +140), spread -3½, total 92½.

9:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -1½, total 17.

9:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 0, Army 0. First-half winners: Army +1, under 17½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (+300) at Miami (Fla.) (-10, 62½, -360), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Missouri (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-40, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 6 Ohio State (-14, 68, -700) at Nebraska (+500), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Wake Forest (+125) at North Carolina (-2½, 78, -145), 9 a.m.

— Liberty (+250) at No. 15 Mississippi (-7½, 67, -300), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+450) at Minnesota (-14½, 44, -600), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-21, 64, -1,600) at Duke (+900), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+450) at UAB (-14, 49, -600), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-24, 56, -2,500) at Kansas (+1,100), 9 a.m.

— No. 23 SMU (-3½, 72, -170) at Memphis (+150), 9 a.m.

8:26 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Army (+120) vs. Air Force (-2½, 37, -140), 8:30 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

8:10 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Ohio State-Nebraska total from 67 to 68

Liberty from +9½ to +8½

Louisiana-Monroe-Texas State total from 58½ to 57½

California-Arizona total from 49½ to 48½

Penn State-Maryland total from 55½ to 56½

Idaho State-BYU total from 53½ to 55

Colorado State-Wyoming total from 40½ to 41½

Georgia Southern from +17 to +16

Coastal Carolina-Georgia Southern total from 58 to 57

LSU-Alabama total from 66 to 67

8:05 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Army (+120) vs. Air Force (-2½, 37, -140), 8:30 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

— Missouri (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-40, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 6 Ohio State (-14, 68, -700) at Nebraska (+500), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Wake Forest (+125) at North Carolina (-2½, 78, -145), 9 a.m.

— Liberty (+250) at No. 15 Mississippi (-7½, 67, -300), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+450) at Minnesota (-14½, 44, -600), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-21, 64, -1,600) at Duke (+900), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+450) at UAB (-14, 49, -600), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-24, 56, -2,500) at Kansas (+1,100), 9 a.m.

— No. 23 SMU (-3½, 72, -170) at Memphis (+150), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (+300) at Miami (Fla.) (-10, 62½, -360), 9:30 a.m.

— Appalachian State (-21½, 68, -1,600) at Arkansas State (+900), 11 a.m.

— North Texas (-5, 49, -210) at Southern Mississippi (+180), noon

— Temple (+500) at East Carolina (-15½, 52½, -700), noon

— Louisiana-Monroe (+130) at Texas State (-3, 57½, -150), noon

— California (-7, 47, -270) at Arizona (+230), noon

— No. 5 Michigan State (-2½, 53½, -140) at Purdue (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,100) at No. 2 Cincinnati (-23, 55½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Navy (+850) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-20½, 47½, -1,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Oklahoma State (-3½, 49, -165) at West Virginia (+145), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Baylor (-7½, 57, -290) at TCU (+245), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 12 Auburn (+175) at No. 13 Texas A&M (-4½, 49½, -200), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at No. 17 Brigham Young (-37, 55, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-13½, 37½, -550) at Rutgers (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Rice (+200) at Charlotte (-6½, 52½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+600) at Western Kentucky (-17½, 66½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 22 Penn State (-10, 56½, -380) at Maryland (+320), 12:30 p.m.

— Rhode Island (+100) at Massachusetts (-1, 56½, -120), 12:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+160) at Troy (-4, 47½, -180), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado State (-3, 41½, -150) at Wyoming (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Mississippi State (+165) at Arkansas (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-3, 55, -150) at Florida State (+130), 1 p.m.

— Tulane (+400) at Central Florida (-13, 57, -500), 1 p.m.

— Utah State (-18½, 72½, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 1 p.m.

— Marshall (-1, 57½, -120) at Florida Atlantic (+100), 3 p.m.

— No. 21 Coastal Carolina (-16, 55½, -800) at Georgia Southern (+550), 3 p.m.

— LSU (+1,800) at No. 3 Alabama (-28½, 67, -8,000), 4 p.m.

— Tennessee (-1, 57, -115) at No. 18 Kentucky (-105), 4 p.m.

— No. 19 Iowa (-12, 40½, -500) at Northwestern (+400), 4 p.m.

— Boise State (+175) at No. 25 Fresno State (-5, 61, -200), 4 p.m.

— Old Dominion (-3, 50½, -145) at Florida International (+125), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (-11½, 55, -450) at Colorado (+375), 4 p.m.

— UNLV (+100) at New Mexico (-1½, 44½, -120), 4 p.m.

— No. 7 Oregon (-7, 48, -260) at Washington (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+800) at No. 9 Michigan (-20½, 50½, -1,400), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida (-20½, 52, -1,600) at South Carolina (+900), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-3½, 46, -170) at Louisville (+150), 4:30 p.m.

— Texas (+200) at Iowa State (-6½, 59½, -240), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Houston (-13½, 52½, -550) at South Florida (+425), 4:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+350) at UNR (-11, 55½, -420), 7 p.m.

— No. 16 UTSA (-11½, 53, -420) at UTEP (+350), 7:15 p.m.

— Southern California (+290) at Arizona State (-9½, 61, -350), 7:30 p.m.

— San Diego State (-7, 45, -280) at Hawaii (+240), 8 p.m.

