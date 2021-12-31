COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: SEC parlay pays off for bettors

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Friday’s College Football Playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis hits Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) defends during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to avoid Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers (0) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley (19) leaps over Cincinnati's Ja'von Hicks (3) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) scores a touchdown after catching a pass as Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook (6) defends during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett breaks away from Michigan defensive lineman Julius Welschof during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

First, No. 1 seed Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, then No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:15 p.m.: That’s it for today. Riding the Southeastern Conference paid off today, as Alabama and Georgia covered easily as favorites in the CFP semifinals. Totals also went 2-0 to the under.

Betting results for both games — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the NFL.

8:05 p.m.: Final prop grades for Michigan-Georgia:

Team totals: Michigan under 19½ (11), Georgia over 27½ (34).

Alternate totals: Georgia -14½ (+200), Georgia +3½ (-500).

General props: First team to score (Georgia, -145); there will be a score in the first seven minutes (yes, -120); first score of the game will be a TD (yes, -230); longest TD over 40½ yards (57); there will be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -230).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett over 16 completions (20), over 230½ passing yards (310), over 1½ TD passes (3, -125); Zamir White over 52½ rushing yards (54); Brock Bowers under 56½ receiving yards (55).

Michigan props: Cade McNamara under 17 completions (11), under 191½ passing yards (106), under 1½ TD passes (0, -220); Blake Corum under 43½ rushing yards (6); Hassan Haskins under 68½ rushing yards (39); Cornelius Johnson under 42½ receiving yards (18); Aidan Hutchinson under 1½ sacks (0, -170).

8:01 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia 34, Michigan 11. The Bulldogs roll as 7½-point favorites, -320 ML in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game stays just under 46½.

7:49 p.m.: Under 46½ bettors will have to sweat the final minutes and make sure Georgia doesn’t break one.

7:48 p.m.: Michigan finally scores a TD. Andrel Anthony catches a 35-yard TD pass to cut Georgia’s lead to 34-11 with 4:25 remaining (2-point try good).

7:19 p.m.: Cook was +140 to score a TD.

7:18 p.m.: Finally, a second-half score. James Cook catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs lead 34-3 with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter.

7:12 p.m.: Under bettors are perking up. Michigan fails on fourth down, and Georgia’s lead stays at 27-3 with 14:46 left in the fourth quarter. There have been no points so far in the second half.

7:07 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Georgia 27, Michigan 3.

7:01 p.m.: Georgia misses a field goal, and its lead remains at 27-3 with 1:59 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs are -23½ on the live spread, total 42½.

6:50 p.m.: Michigan fumbles with 7:25 left in the third quarter.

6:45 p.m.: Georgia punts with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

6:39 p.m.: Michigan throws an interception in the end zone. Georgia still leads 27-3 with 10:02 left in the third quarter and is -26½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 46½.

6:28 p.m.: The second half is underway.

6:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -3, total 20½.

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 27, Michigan 3. First-half winners: Georgia -4½, over 23.

6:02 p.m.: Michigan throws an interception. Two semifinal classics today.

5:56 p.m.: Burton was +280 to score a TD. Stetson Bennett goes over 1½ TD passes at -125.

5:55 p.m.: This game might already be over. Jermaine Burton catches a 57-yard TD pass, and Georgia extends its lead to 27-3 with 1:38 left in the second quarter.

5:53 p.m.: Michigan punts with 2:15 left in the second quarter.

5:45 p.m.: Georgia adds a field goal to extend its lead to 20-3 with 3:50 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -3,500 on the live line (Michigan +1,060), spread -18½, total 47½.

5:37 p.m.: Michigan gets on the board with a 36-yard field goal. Georgia leads 17-3 with 7:16 left in the second quarter and is -1,800 on the live line (Wolverines +900), spread -17½, total 48½.

5:28 p.m.: Georgia adds a 43-yard field goal to extend its lead to 17-0 with 12:26 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -3,500 on the live line (Michigan +1,060), spread -20½, total 50½.

5:17 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Georgia 14, Michigan 0. First-quarter winners: Georgia -½ (-125), over 9½.

5:12 p.m.: Michigan punts. Georgia leads 14-0 with 1:30 left in the first quarter and is -1,600 on the live line (Wolverines +850), spread -19½, total 48½.

5:04 p.m.: Mitchell was 6-1 to score a TD.

5:03 p.m.: Michigan is already in trouble. Adonai Mitchell catches an 18-yard TD pass on a halfback pass from running back Kenny McIntosh, and Georgia leads 14-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -1,600 on the live line (Wolverines +750), spread -18½, total 51½.

4:56 p.m.: Michigan fails on fourth down at the Georgia 41. The Bulldogs lead 7-0 with 7:59 left in the first quarter and are -1,000 on the live line (Wolverines +560), spread -16½, total 47½.

4:51 p.m.: Georgia scores first at -145. First score will be a TD cashes at -230. There will be a score in the first seven minutes cashes at -120.

4:50 p.m.: Bowers was 9-1 at Caesars Sports and +850 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD. Bowers was +130 to score at any point.

4:49 p.m.: Georgia strikes first. Brock Bowers catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Georgia leads Michigan 7-0 with 10:49 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -800 on the live line (Wolverines +480), spread -15½, total 49½.

4:30 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 2 Michigan (+265) vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7½, 46½, -320), 4:30 p.m. (at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

4:05 p.m.: Final prop grades for Alabama-Cincinnati:

Team totals: Alabama under 35½ (27), Cincinnati under 21½ (6).

Alternate lines: Alabama -6½ (-260), Alabama -20½ (+200).

General props: First team to score (Alabama, -170); there will be a score in the first five minutes (no, -145); first score of the game will be a TD (yes, -320); longest TD under 56½ yards (44); there will be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -250).

Alabama props: Bryce Young under 24½ completions (17), under 314½ passing yards (181), over 2½ TD passes (3, -130); Brian Robinson Jr. over 84½ rushing yards (204); Jameson Williams under 106½ receiving yards (62).

Cincinnati props: Desmond Ridder under 18½ completions (17), under 241½ passing yards (144), under 1½ TD passes (0, +100); Jerome Ford over 68½ rushing yards (77); Alec Pierce under 59½ receiving yards (17).

3:58 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6. The Crimson Tide cover as 13-point favorites, -500 ML in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 57½.

3:50 p.m.: That’ll do it. Cincinnati fails on fourth down, and Alabama is going to cover, holding a 27-6 lead with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter.

3:39 p.m.: A death blow for Cincinnati +13 bettors. Alabama adds a field goal to extend its lead to 27-6 with 6:20 left in teh fourth quarter. Even a late Bearcats TD won’t cover the spread now.

3:34 p.m.: Big fourth-down stop for Alabama -13 bettors. The Crimson Tide hold Cincinnati on fourth down and have the ball back with a 24-6 lead with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.

3:24 p.m.: Latu was +210 to score a TD. Young goes over 2½ TD passes at -130.

3:23 p.m.: That might clinch a national title berth for Alabama. Cameron Latu catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide extend their lead to 24-6 with 13:52 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

3:17 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Alabama 17, Cincinnati 6. The Crimson Tide are driving for a TD that would put them outside the number (-13) — for now.

3:13 p.m.: Under bettors are smiling. Cincinnati punts with 2:54 left in the third quarter.

3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati intercepts Bryce Young at midfield with 3:54 left in the third quarter.

2:59 p.m.: Cincinnati punts. Alabama leads 17-6 with 6:03 left in the third quarter and is -7,000 on the live line (Bearcats +1,500), spread -15½, total 40½.

2:53 p.m.: Alabama punts. The Crimson Tide lead 17-6 with 7:55 left in the third quarter and are -3,000 on the live line (Cincinnati +1,000), spread -11½, total 42½.

2:46 p.m.: Cincinnati gets a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter. Alabama leads 17-6 with 9:57 left in the third quarter and is -5,000 on the live line (Bearcats +1,300), spread -15½, total 44½.

2:39 p.m.: The second half is underway.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -5½, total 24½.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 17, Cincinnati 3. First-half winners: Alabama -7, under 29½.

2:07 p.m.: Brooks was +185 to score a TD.

2:06 p.m.: Alabama breaks through. Ja’Corey Brooks catches a 44-yard TD pass, and the Crimson Tide extend their lead to 17-3 with 1:36 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -3,500 on the live line (Cincinnati +1,060), spread -17½, total 48½.

2:01 p.m.: Cincinnati’s offense has done little since its opening field goal drive. The Bearcats punt, and Alabama has the ball back, leading 10-3 with 3:39 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -900 on the live line (Cincinnati +520), spread -10½, total 43½.

1:54 p.m.: Alabama misses a 44-yard field goal, and the lead remains 10-3 with 4:47 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -700 on the live line (Cincinnati +440), spread -10½, total 45½.

1:38 p.m.: And Cincinnati punts again. Alabama still leads 10-3 with 9:49 left in the second quarter and is -1,000 on the live line (Bearcats +560), spread -13½, total 50½.

1:33 p.m.: Three-and-out for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lead 10-3 with 11:17 left in the second quarter and are -670 on the live line (Bearcats +430), spread -10½, total 51½.

1:29 p.m.: Cincinnati goes three-and-out. Alabama leads 10-3 with 12:45 left in the second quarter and is -1,400 on the live line (Cincinnati +680), spread -15½, total 54½.

1:24 p.m.: Alabama kicks a 26-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-3 over Cincinnati with 14:56 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -700 on the live line (Bearcats +440), spread -11½, total 56½.

1:21 p.m.: Tough one for Alabama or over bettors in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide will likely kick a field goal on the first play of the second quarter that would have covered the first-quarter spread and pushed the total.

1:20 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 7, Cincinnati 3. First-quarter winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 13.

1:04 p.m.: Cincinnati’s long drive stalls out inside the Alabama 10. The Bearcats kick a 33-yard field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 7-3 with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -620 on the live line (Cincinnati +400), spread -11½, total 57½.

12:49 p.m.: Alabama scores first at -170. First score will be a TD cashes at -320. No score in the first five minutes barely cashes at -145.

12:48 p.m.: Bolden was 14-1 at Caesars Sports and 11-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD and +130 to score at any point.

12:47 p.m.: Statement opening drive for Alabama. The Crimson Tide run 10 straight times, then score on an 8-yard TD pass to Slade Bolden to take a 7-0 lead with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Alabama is -1,000 on the live line (Cincinnati +560), spread -16½, total 58½.

12:33 p.m.: Big bets have come in on Cincinnati today against Alabama.

Caesars Sports reported taking $390,000 to win $300,000 on Cincinnati +14½ (-130), and $150,000 to win $600,000 on Cincinnati +400 ML.

A #CaesarsSportsbook bettor just made a #BetLikeACaesar wager on Cincinnati to win outright against Alabama:

▪️ $150,000 on Cincinnati (+400) Potential Win: $600,000 https://t.co/FCi92WWLnY — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 31, 2021

BetMGM reported a $385,000 bet to win $350,000 on Cincinnati +13½.

12:28 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-13, 57½, -500) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (+400), 12:30 p.m. (at Arlington, Texas)

12:10 p.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved today:

Cincinnati from +13½ to +13

Michigan-Georgia line has held steady.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (at Arlington, Texas)

Full-game winners: Alabama -13, under 57½, Alabama -500 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -7, under 29½ (Alabama 17-3)

Second-half winners: Alabama -5½, under 24½ (Alabama 10-3)

— No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Full-game winners: Georgia -7½, under 46½, Georgia -320 ML

First-half winners: Georgia -4½, over 23 (Georgia 27-3)

Second-half winners: Michigan +3, under 20½ (Michigan 8-7)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.