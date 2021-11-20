COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: South Carolina upsets Auburn

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs by Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair (15) with a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Clemson linebacker James Skalski(47) and cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) tackle Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Welcome to Week 12 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State, No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, and No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah. There are 55 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:15 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 21, Auburn 17. The Gamecocks win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays under 45.

6:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -5, total 21½.

6:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 13, Texas Tech 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -6, under 28.

6:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah State -4, total 28.

6:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wyoming 24, Utah State 17. First-half winners: Wyoming +3, over 26, Wyoming +155 ML.

6:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Tennessee -10½, total 25½

Oregon -½, total 24½

Mississippi -13½, total 30

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 28, Oregon 0. First-half winners: Utah -2½, under 28½.

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 35, South Alabama 7. First-half winners: Tennessee -17½, over 34.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 24, Vanderbilt 9. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +23, under 37½.

6:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -2½, total 26½.

6:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 28, Virginia Tech 13. First-half winners: Miami -4, over 28.

6:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas State 10. The Bears win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 50.

5:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,300) at LSU (-29, 58, -4,500), 6 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,700) at Boise State (-27, 47½, -7,000), 6 p.m.

5:47 p.m.: Oregon is in trouble. Utah takes a 14-0 lead with 5:08 left in the second quarter, and the Utes are -850 on the live line (Ducks +500), spread -13½, total 48½.

5:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas -3, total 21½

Stanford -½, total 23

5:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 14, Stanford 3. First-half winners: California -1, under 21½.

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 35, Florida International 0. First-half winners: North Texas -6½, over 29.

5:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Auburn -3½, total 23.

5:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: South Carolina +4, over 23.

4:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 9 Oklahoma State (-10, 55, -400) at Texas Tech (+330), 5 p.m.

— Wyoming (+190) at Utah State (-6, 52, -220), 5 p.m.

4:40 p.m.: Catching up on a bunch of recent finals:

FINAL: No. 3 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14. The Bearcats roll as 9½-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 65½.

FINAL: No. 20 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38. The Cavaliers cover as 12½-point road underdogs, but the Panthers win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 69½.

FINAL: Marshall 49, Charlotte 28. The Thundering Herd cover as 14½-point road favorites, -650 ML. The game goes over 62.

FINAL: Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17. The Monarchs win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 48.

FINAL: Minnesota 35, Indiana 14. The Golden Gophers cover as 7½-point road favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 43 on an Indiana TD with 22 seconds left.

FINAL: East Carolina 38, Navy 35. The Midshipmen cover as 3½-point home underdogs, but the Pirates kick a 54-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -175 ML. The game goes over 46½.

FINAL: Appalachian State 45, Troy 7. The Mountaineers roll as 10-point road favorites, -360 ML. The game goes just over 51½.

FINAL: No. 25 North Carolina State 41, Syracuse 17. The Wolf Pack cover as 11½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 49.

FINAL: UTEP 38, Rice 28. The Miners cover as 9½-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game goes over 47.

FINAL: Central Florida 49, Connecticut 17. The Knights cover as 30-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 55½.

FINAL: No. 22 Louisiana (Lafayette) 42, Liberty 14. The Ragin’ Cajuns romp to victory as 4-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game goes over 53½ on a Louisiana TD with 2:26 remaining.

FINAL: TCU 31, Kansas 28. The Jayhawks cover as 21-point road underdogs, but the Horned Frogs kick a 25-yard field goal with six seconds left to win outright at -1,500 ML. The game stays under 63½.

FINAL: Tulsa 44, Temple 10. The Golden Hurricane cover as 22-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 50½.

FINAL: UCLA 62, Southern California 33. The Bruins dominate the second half to cover as 4-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game goes way over 65½.

4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 24, Florida 23 (OT). The Tigers convert a 2-point conversion in overtime to win outright as 9-point home underdogs, +280 ML. The game stays under 67½.

4:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 4 Oregon (+140) at No. 24 Utah (-3½, 58½, -160), 4:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at No. 10 Mississippi (-35½, 65, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+2,000) at Tennessee (-29, 61½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+230) at Miami (Fla.) (-7, 56, -270), 4:30 p.m.

4:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -3½, total 24.

4:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Kansas State 7. First-half winners: Baylor +1, under 24½.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Brigham Young 34, Georgia Southern 17. The Eagles cover as 20-point home underdogs, but the Cougars win outright at -1,400 ML. The game stays under 57.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 UTSA 34, UAB 31. The Blazers cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Roadrunners score a TD with three seconds left to win outright at -175 ML and stay undefeated at 11-0. The game goes over 53½.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Michigan 59, Maryland 18. The Wolverines cover as 16-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 57½.

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35. The Razorbacks cover as 21-point road underdogs, but the Crimson Tide hold on to win at -1,600 ML. The game goes over 58½.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Auburn (-7, 45, -300) at South Carolina (+250), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (-10, 57½, -360) at Florida International (+300), 4 p.m.

— California (-2, 45½, -130) at Stanford (+110), 4 p.m.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28. The Cornhuskers cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Badgers hold on to win outright at -380 ML. The game goes over 43.

3:22 p.m.: Arkansas isn’t going away. The Razorbacks score on a fake field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 34-28 with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -2,200 on the live line (Arkansas +870).

3:14 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 20, Washington 17. The Buffaloes win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 43.

3:08 p.m.: Alabama has some work to do to cover -21. The Crimson Tide extend their lead to 34-21 with 1:09 left in the third quarter and are -6,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,400), spread -13½, total 69½.

2:57 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0. The Fighting Irish romp as 17½-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game stays under 58.

2:56 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Iowa 33, Illinois 23. The Illini score a TD with 31 seconds left to cover as 11½-point road underdogs, but the Hawkeyes win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 38½. Illinois’ backdoor cover saved its bettors after Iowa returned an interception for a TD with 1:36 left.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half lines:

UTEP -4, total 26

UCLA -2½, total 33

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 28, Southern California 17. First-half winners: UCLA -2½, over 33½.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 21, UTEP 14. First-half winners: Rice +6, over 24, Rice +240 ML.

2:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -4, total 24½.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 21, Liberty 7. First-half winners: Louisiana +3, over 27, Louisiana +145 ML.

2:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -13, total 25½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 35, Connecticut 14. First-half winners: Central Florida -19, over 31.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: N.C. State -3½, total 21.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 28, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: N.C. State -6½, over 26.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida -7, total 31

Tulsa -10, total 20

TCU -10½, total 34

BYU -10½, total 31

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 9, Florida 6. First-half winners: Missouri +5½, under 35, Missouri +210 ML.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 20, Georgia Southern 17. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +11, over 30.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 14, TCU 7. First-half winners: Kansas +13, under 33½.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 27, Temple 0. First-half winners: Tulsa -12½, total pushes on 27.

2:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 11 Baylor (+115) at Kansas State (-2½, 50, -135), 2:30 p.m.

2:21 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 28, Arkansas State 20. The Red Wolves cover as 15½-point road underdogs, but the Panthers win outright at -800 ML. The game stays under 66½.

2:20 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Pitt -3½, total 35

Michigan -7, total 24

Alabama -7, total 29½

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 24, Maryland 3. First-half winners: Michigan -8½, under 30.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 24, Virginia 21. First-half winners: Virginia +7, over 35.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 24, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: Arkansas +13, over 31.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -3½, total 28½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 27, SMU 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -6, under 33.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -4, total 21½

Marshall -7½, total 31

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 14, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Nebraska +6, over 21½.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 21, Charlotte 14. First-half winners: Charlotte +8, over 31½.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Minnesota -3, total 20½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Minnesota -4, over 21½.

2:03 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -4, total 23

Middle Tennessee -2½, total 23½

UTSA -3½, total 30

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 10, Old Dominion 10. First-half winners: Old Dominion +1½, under 24.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, UTSA 17. First-half winners: UAB +3, over 27, UAB +130 ML.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 10, Troy 7. First-half winners: Troy +5½, under 26½.

1:57 p.m.: Second-half line: East Carolina PK, total 25½.

1:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 24, Navy 21. First-half winners: East Carolina -2½, over 23. East Carolina scored a TD with 18 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

1:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -4½, total 21.

1:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 10, Washington 10. First-half winners: Colorado +3½, under 21½.

1:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -3½, total 21½.

1:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 0. First-half winners: Notre Dame -10½, over 30½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21. The Bobcats cover as 25-point road underdogs, but the Chanticleers win outright at -3,000 ML. The game stays under 60½.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 14 Brigham Young (-20, 57, -1,400) at Georgia Southern (+800), 1 p.m.

— Syracuse (+375) at No. 25 North Carolina State (-11½, 49, -450), 1 p.m.

— Florida (-9, 67½, -340) at Missouri (+280), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+300) at UTEP (-9½, 47, -360), 1 p.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Central Florida (-30, 55½, no ML), 1 p.m.

— No. 22 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+165) at Liberty (-4, 53½, -185), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+850) at TCU (-21, 63½, -1,500), 1 p.m.

— Temple (+900) at Tulsa (-22, 50½, -1,600), 1 p.m.

— UCLA (-4, 65½, -180) at Southern California (+160), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -5½, total 19.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 17, Illinois 13. First-half winners: Illinois +6½, over 20.

12:44 p.m.: FINAL: Clemson 48, No. 13 Wake Forest 27. The Tigers cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 56½.

12:39 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Kentucky 56, New Mexico State 16. The Wildcats cover as 36-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 60½.

FINAL: Western Kentucky 52, Florida Atlantic 17. The Hilltoppers roll as 12-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 64½.

FINAL: Florida State 26, Boston College 23. The Seminoles hold on to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game stays under 55½.

FINAL: West Virginia 31, Texas 23. The Mountaineers cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 56½.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21. The Sooners hold on to cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7. The Buckeyes roll as 19-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game stays under 69½.

12:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -6½, total 29½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 14, Arkansas State 13. First-half winners: Arkansas State +9½, under 34½.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 21 Arkansas (+900) at No. 2 Alabama (-21, 58½, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (+300) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-9½, 65½, -360), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 8 Michigan (-16, 57½, -700) at Maryland (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Nebraska (+320) at No. 19 Wisconsin (-10, 43, -380), 12:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+375) at No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 69½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+155) at No. 15 UTSA (-3½, 53½, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-14½, 62, -650) at Charlotte (+475), 12:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+130) at Middle Tennessee (-3, 48, -150), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (-7½, 43, -300) at Indiana (+250), 12:30 p.m.

— East Carolina (-3½, 46½, -175) at Navy (+155), 12:30 p.m.

— Appalachian State (-10, 51½, -360) at Troy (+300), 12:30 p.m.

12:18 p.m.: FINAL: Army 33, Massachusetts 17. The Minutemen cover as 37-point road underdogs, but the Black Knights win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 56½.

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7. The Buccaneers cover as 52-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright easily. No ML was available. The game goes over 59.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10. The Bulldogs kick a 43-yard field goal with 27 seconds left to cover as 44½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 56.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 28, Rutgers 0. The Nittany Lions cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 45½

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 32, Northwestern 14. The Boilermakers pull away to cover as 11-point favorites, -400 ML in the neutral-site game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game stays under 47½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 45, South Florida 14. The Green Wave roll as 5½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game stays just under 60.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 34, Wofford 14. The Terriers cover as 37-point road underdogs, but the Tar Heels win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 62½.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3. The Aggies cover as 42-point home favorites; no ML was available. The game goes over 50.

12:08 p.m.: FINAL: Kent State 38, Akron 0. The Golden Flashes cover easily as 13½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game stays well under 72½.

12:07 p.m.: Oklahoma is headed to victory. The Sooners extend their lead to 28-14 over Iowa State with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter.

11:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Washington (-6½, 43, -250) at Colorado (+210), noon

11:50 a.m.: Iowa State isn’t going away. The Cyclones cut Oklahoma’s lead to 21-14 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are -670 on the live line (Iowa State +430).

11:46 a.m.: Wake Forest isn’t clinching its ACC division on Clemson’s watch. Clemson extends its lead to 38-13 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are -24½ on the live spread, total 65½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -10, total 31.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Texas State 14. First-half winners: Texas State +14, under 31½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (+600) at No. 6 Notre Dame (-17½, 58, -900), 11:30 a.m.

10:56 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Illinois (+375) at No. 18 Iowa (-11½, 38½, -450), 11 a.m.

— Arkansas State (+550) at Georgia State (-15½, 66½, -800), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -3, total 27½

Western Kentucky -5½, total 28

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 31, Florida Atlantic 10. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -7, over 33½.

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Ohio State -11, over 36½.

10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -½, total 27.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 17, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Clemson -3, under 28½.

10:47 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kentucky -16, total 28½

Georgia -18½, total 25½

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 35, New Mexico State 16. First-half winners: New Mexico State +21½, over 33½.

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 49, Charleston Southern 0. First-half winners: Georgia -36½, over 37.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas -1, total 25

Boston College -1½, total 26

Iowa State -½, total 28½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 21, Texas 10. First-half winners: West Virginia -½, over 28.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 19, Boston College 3. First-half winners: Florida State +1, under 27½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -2, under 29½. Oklahoma returned a fumble for a touchdown in the final seconds to cover the first-half spread.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -15½, total 27½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 19, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: UMass +23½, under 31.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -6½, total 19

Purdue -3½, total 23½

Tulane -1½, total 27

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 35, South Florida 7. First-half winners: Tulane -3, over 30.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +6½, under 24.

1o:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 7, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Rutgers +7½, under 23.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -14½, total 24.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 35, Tennessee State 0. First-half winners: Mississippi State -28, over 34½.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kent State -7, total 31

North Carolina -14½, total 27

Texas A&M -14½, total 24

10:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 38, Prairie View A&M 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -26½, over 31.

10:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 20, Wofford 7. First-half winners: Wofford +23½, under 35½.

10:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 29, Akron 0. First-half winners: Kent State -7, under 37½.

10:04 a.m.: Ohio State extends its lead to 28-0 with 14:05 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -37½ on the live spread, total 77½.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Texas State (+1,200) at Coastal Carolina (-25, 60½, -3,000), 10 a.m.

9:52 a.m.: Ohio State is going for the early knockout. The Buckeyes lead Michigan State 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter and are -33½ on the live spread, total 75½. The live line is already turned off.

9:33 a.m.: Ohio State rolls to a 14-0 lead over Michigan State with 8:03 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -4,000 on the live line (Spartans +1,100), spread -27½, total 75½.

9:30 a.m.: Oklahoma strikes right back with a 74-yard TD run by Caleb Williams. The Sooners are tied at 7 and are -156 on the live line (Iowa State +122), spread -3½, total 68½.

9:25 a.m.: Iowa State takes a 7-0 lead on Oklahoma with 10:00 left in the first quarter. The Cyclones are now favored at -140 on the live line (Oklahoma +110), spread -2½, total 62½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Charleston Southern (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-52. 59, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 7 Michigan State (+750) at No. 5 Ohio State (-19, 69½, -1,200), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Wake Forest (+150) at Clemson (-3½, 56½, -170), 9 a.m.

— Iowa State (+135) at No. 12 Oklahoma (-3, 59½, -155), 9 a.m.

— Prairie View A&M (no ML) at No. 16 Texas A&M (-42, 50, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee State (no ML) at Mississippi State (-44½, 56, no ML), 9 a.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at Kentucky (-36, 60½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+375) at Western Kentucky (-12, 64½, -450), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+125) at Boston College (-3, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Wofford (no ML) at North Carolina (-37, 62½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Purdue (-11, 47½, -400) vs. Northwestern (+330), 9 a.m. (at Chicago)

— Rutgers (+450) at Penn State (-14, 45½, -600), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (no ML) at Army (-37, 56½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Texas (+110) at West Virginia (-2, 56½, -130), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+190) at Tulane (-5½, 60, -220), 9 a.m.

— Kent State (-13½, 72½, -500) at Akron (+400), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Georgia from -50 to -52

Charleston Southern-Georgia total from 57½ to 59

Tennessee State-Mississippi State total from 57½ to 56

Texas A&M from -41 to -42

Western Kentucky from -10½ to -11½

Arkansas State from +16½ to +15½

Old Dominion-Middle Tennessee total from 50 to 48

Syracuse-North Carolina State total from 50½ to 49

Kansas State from -1 to -2½

Oklahoma State-Texas Tech total from 56½ to 55

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Charleston Southern +52, over 59, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 5 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -19, under 69½, Ohio State -1,200 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Clemson 48, No. 13 Wake Forest 27 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Clemson -3½, over 56½, Clemson -170 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 12 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -3, under 59½, Oklahoma -155 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M -42, over 50, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10 (at Mississippi State)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State -44½, over 56, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Kentucky 56, New Mexico State 16 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Kentucky -36, over 60½, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Western Kentucky 52, Florida Atlantic 17 (at Western Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -12, over 64½, Western Kentucky -450 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Florida State 26, Boston College 23 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Florida State +3, under 55½, Florida State +125 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— North Carolina 34, Wofford 14 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: Wofford +37, under 62½, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Purdue 32, Northwestern 14 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Purdue -11, under 47½, Purdue -400 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Penn State 28, Rutgers 0 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Penn State -14, under 45½, Penn State -600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Army 33, Massachusetts 17 (at Army)

Full-game winners: UMass +37, under 56½, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— West Virginia 31, Texas 23 (at West Virginia)

Full-game winners: West Virginia -2, under 56½, West Virginia -130 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Tulane 45, South Florida 14 (at Tulane)

Full-game winners: Tulane -5½, under 60, Tulane -220 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Kent State 38, Akron 0 (at Akron)

Full-game winners: Kent State -13½, under 72½, Kent State -500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Texas State +25, under 60½, Coastal Carolina -3,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 18 Iowa 33, Illinois 23 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Illinois +11½, over 38½, Iowa -450 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Georgia State 28, Arkansas State 20 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State +15½, under 66½, Georgia State -800 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 6 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0 (at Notre Dame)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -17½, under 58, Notre Dame -900 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Colorado 20, Washington 17 (at Colorado)

Full-game winners: Colorado +6½, under 43, Colorado +210 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +21, over 58½, Alabama -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 3 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -9½, under 65½, Cincinnati -360 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 8 Michigan 59, Maryland 18 (at Maryland)

Full-game winners: Michigan -16, over 57½, Michigan -700 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 19 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28 (at Wisconsin)

Full-game winners: Nebraska +10, over 43, Wisconsin -380 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 20 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Virginia +12½, over 69½, Pitt -450 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 15 UTSA 34, UAB 31 (at UTSA)

Full-game winners: UAB +3½, over 53½, UTSA -175 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Marshall 49, Charlotte 28 (at Charlotte)

Full-game winners: Marshall -14½, over 62, Marshall -650 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17 (at Middle Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Old Dominion +3, under 48, Old Dominion +130 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Minnesota 35, Indiana 14 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Minnesota -7½, over 43, Minnesota -300 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— East Carolina 38, Navy 35 (at Navy)

Full-game winners: Navy +3½, over 46½, East Carolina -175 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Appalachian State 45, Troy 7 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Appalachian State -10, over 51½, Appalachian State -360 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 14 Brigham Young 34, Georgia Southern 17 (at Georgia Southern)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +20, under 57, BYU -1,400 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 25 North Carolina State 41, Syracuse 17 (at N.C. State)

Full-game winners: N.C. State -11½, over 49, N.C. State -450 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Missouri 24, Florida 23 (OT) (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Missouri +9, under 67½, Missouri +280 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— UTEP 38, Rice 28 (at UTEP)

Full-game winners: UTEP -9½, over 47, UTEP -360 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Central Florida 49, Connecticut 17 (at Central Florida)

Full-game winners: Central Florida -30, over 55½, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 22 Louisiana (Lafayette) 42, Liberty 14 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Louisiana +4, over 53½, Louisiana +165 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— TCU 31, Kansas 28 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: Kansas +21, under 63½, TCU -1,500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Tulsa 44, Temple 10 (at Tulsa)

Full-game winners: Tulsa -22, over 50½, Tulsa -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— UCLA 62, Southern California 33 (at USC)

Full-game winners: UCLA -4, over 65½, UCLA -180 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas State 10 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Baylor +2½, under 50, Baylor +115 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

IN PROGRESS

— Auburn (-7, 45, -300) at South Carolina (+250), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (-10, 57½, -360) at Florida International (+300), 4 p.m.

— California (-2, 45½, -130) at Stanford (+110), 4 p.m.

— No. 4 Oregon (+140) at No. 24 Utah (-3½, 58½, -160), 4:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at No. 10 Mississippi (-35½, 65, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+2,000) at Tennessee (-29, 61½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+230) at Miami (Fla.) (-7, 56, -270), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 9 Oklahoma State (-10, 55, -400) at Texas Tech (+330), 5 p.m.

— Wyoming (+190) at Utah State (-6, 52, -220), 5 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,300) at LSU (-29, 58, -4,500), 6 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,700) at Boise State (-27, 47½, -7,000), 6 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Arizona State (-3, 59, -150) at Oregon State (+130), 7:30 p.m.

— Colorado State (-3, 54½, -145) at Hawaii (+125), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.