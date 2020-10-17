COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: South Florida wins 1st half at +375

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

This week brings the biggest showdown of the college football season so far, as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a game full of national title implications.

Other games involving top teams include No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:43 a.m.: Second-half line: Auburn -2½, total 26½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 16, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Auburn -½, over 26½. South Carolina scored with 35 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Temple -7 (-120), total 27½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 21, Temple 17. First-half winners: South Florida +7½, over 26½, South Florida +375 ML.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -5½, total 21

Navy -2½, total 26½

Liberty -1, total 28½

Tennessee -6½ (-120), total 22½

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 13, East Carolina 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +2½, under 27½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 21, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Liberty -1½, over 26½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 17, Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, over 22½, Kentucky +175 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 14, Pittsburgh 6. First-half winners: Miami -7, under 23½.

10:30 a.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Army (-8½, 46½, -320) at UTSA (+265), 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky (+360) at UAB (-11½, 44½, -430), 10:30 a.m.

10:16 a.m.: Tennessee gets on the board, cutting Kentucky’s lead to 17-7 with 1:36 left in the second quarter. Kentucky is -320 on the live line (Tennessee +230), spread -6½, total 45½.

10:05 a.m.: Kentucky kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 17-0 over Tennessee with 6:18 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats are -480 on the live line (Volunteers +330), spread -9½, total 44½.

10:01 a.m.: Clemson is having no trouble with Georgia Tech. The top-ranked Tigers lead 24-7 with 11:51 left in the second quarter.

9:46 a.m.: Kentucky does it again. This time, Jamin Davis returns an interception 85 yards for a TD, and the Wildcats lead Tennessee 14-0 with 10:33 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats are now -340 on the live line (Volunteers +240), spread -7½, total 44½.

9:39 a.m.: Kentucky returns an interception for a TD to take a 7-0 lead on Tennessee with 12:47 left in the second quarter. Kentucky is now favored at -150 on the live line (Tennessee +118), spread -3½, total 38½.

9:31 a.m.: Kansas is out to a surprisingly fast start. The Jayhawks (+21) lead West Virginia 10-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter. West Virginia is still -430 on the live line (Kansas +290), spread -7½, total 54½.

9:05 a.m.: The first set of games are starting:

No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 64½, -4,000) at Georgia Tech (+1,400), 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh (+375) at No. 13 Miami (-11½, 47½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 15 Auburn (-3, 53½, -150) at South Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

Kentucky (+195) at No. 18 Tennessee (-6, 45½, -230), 9 a.m.

Navy (-3½, 55½, -160) at East Carolina (+140), 9 a.m.

Texas State (+175) at South Alabama (-5, 57½, -200), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+475) at Temple (-14, 53, -650), 9 a.m.

Liberty (-3, 54, -150) at Syracuse (+130), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,000) at West Virginia (-21, 48½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson-Georgia Tech total from 64½ to 65½

Navy-East Carolina total from 54½ to 55½

South Alabama from -3½ to -5

Temple from -13 to -14

Kansas-West Virginia total from 47½ to 48½

Army from -8 to -9

Western Kentucky from +13½ to +12

Louisville-Notre Dame total from 62½ to 61½

Boston College-Virginia Tech total from 65 to 62½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 64½, -4,000) at Georgia Tech (+1,400), 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh (+375) at No. 13 Miami (-11½, 47½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 15 Auburn (-3, 53½, -150) at South Carolina (+130), 9 a.m.

Kentucky (+195) at No. 18 Tennessee (-6, 45½, -230), 9 a.m.

Navy (-3½, 55½, -160) at East Carolina (+140), 9 a.m.

Texas State (+175) at South Alabama (-5, 57½, -200), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+475) at Temple (-14, 53, -650), 9 a.m.

Liberty (-3, 54, -150) at Syracuse (+130), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,000) at West Virginia (-21, 48½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

Army (-8½, 46½, -320) at UTSA (+265), 10:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky (+360) at UAB (-11½, 44½, -430), 10:30 a.m.

Louisville (+500) at No. 4 Notre Dame (-16½, 61½, -700), 11:30 a.m.

Duke (+160) at North Carolina State (-4, 58½, -180), 12:30 p.m.

Central Florida (-2½, 76, -140) at Memphis (+120), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (-1½, 76½, -125) at Arkansas (+105), 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky (+1,700) at Troy (-29½, 60, -7,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M (-5, 56, -210) at Mississippi State (+180), 1 p.m.

Massachusetts (+1,800) at Georgia Southern (-31, 62, -8,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia (-1½, 56, -120) at Wake Forest (+100), 1 p.m.

North Texas (+190) at Middle Tennessee (-6, 72, -220), 2 p.m.

Marshall (-13½, 48, -550) at Louisiana Tech (+425), 3 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina (-13½, 64½, -500) at Florida State (+400), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia (+180) at No. 2 Alabama (-5, 58½, -210), 5 p.m.

Boston College (+400) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (-12½, 62½, -500), 5 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.