COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Stanford builds lead on No. 3 Oregon

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder runs from Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson blocks the punt in the endzone by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer and Georgia recovered for the touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) tries to run past Arkansas defensive backs Simeon Blair (15) and Joe Foucha (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Welcome to Week 5 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, and No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. There are 57 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Washington State (+250) at California (-7½, 52, -300), 2:30 p.m.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7½, total 23½

Florida Atlantic -4, total 27

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 6. First-half winners: Ohio State -9, over 29½.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 34, Florida International 21. First-half winners: -6½, over 26½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida State -2½, total 24

Boise State -2, total 31

Central Michigan -½, total 28

Oklahoma -3½, total 27

Tulane -4½, total 28½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 31, Tulane 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1½, over 31½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 16, Syracuse 13. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 25½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 21, UNR 20. First-half winners: UNR +2½, over 28½.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 14, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: Miami +½, under 27½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 13, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: Kansas State +7, under 27.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kent State -6½, total 24½

Alabama -6½, total 34

Ohio -3½, total 27

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Alabama -9½, under 41½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 10, Ohio 10. First-half winners: Akron +6, under 27½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 13, Bowling Green 6. First-half winners: Bowling Green +10, under 29.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:

West Virginia -6½, total 24½

South Carolina -½, total 21

Central Florida -7½, total 27

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Navy 17. First-half winners: Navy +8, over 27½.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 17, Troy 7. First-half winners: South Carolina -3½, over 22. South Carolina returned an interception for a TD in the final minute to push the first-half total over.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Texas Tech +4½, under 27½, Texas Tech +200 ML.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Army (-10, 47, -380) at Ball State (+320), 2 p.m.

1:52 p.m.: Oregon is in trouble. Stanford scores a TD to extend its lead to 17-7 with 8:02 left in the second quarter. The teams are even at -113 on the live line.

1:50 p.m.: Notre Dame fails on fourth down, and the Cincinnati maintains a 17-0 lead with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -6,000 on the live line (Irish +1,400).

1:38 p.m.: Cincinnati misses a short field goal to open the second half. The Bearcats lead Notre Dame 17-0 with 11:58 left in the third quarter and are -2,500 on the live line (Irish +900), spread -16½, total 37½.

1:34 p.m.: Oregon cuts Stanford’s lead to 10-7 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.

1:28 p.m.: No. 3 Oregon trails Stanford 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Ducks are deep in the red zone. Oregon is -200 on the live line (Stanford +154), spread -3½, total 58½.

1:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -½, total 21½.

1:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -1, under 24½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34. The Cardinals cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Demon Deacons kick a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to win outright at -275 ML. The game goes over 65.

1:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -12½, total 27.

12:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 38, Louisiana-Monroe 3. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -21, over 31.

12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— South Florida (+900) at SMU (-22, 68½, -1,600), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 66½, -130), 1 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17. The Wolverines dominate the second half to win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 43½.

FINAL: Tennessee 62, Missouri 24. The Volunteers romp as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 66.

FINAL: Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21. The Panthers roll to the cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 57½.

FINAL: Texas 32, TCU 27. The Longhorns cover as 4-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 65½. Early bettors pushed with TCU +5.

FINAL: Temple 34, Memphis 31. The Owls pull off the outright win as 11½-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 58½.

FINAL: Western Michigan 24, Buffalo 17. The spread pushes on 7, but the Broncos win outright at -260 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:42 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -4½, total 24

USC -6, total 22½

12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: USC 20, Colorado 7. First-half winners: USC -5½, over 24½.

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Georgia State 6. First-half winners: Appalachian State -6½, under 27½.

12:39 p.m.: Cincinnati is out to a 10-0 lead on Notre Dame with 10:32 left in the second quarter. The Bearcats are -310 on the live line (Irish +230), spread -7½, total 45½.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 12 Mississippi (+450) at No. 1 Alabama (-15, 79½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 3 Oregon (-8½, 57½, -330) at Stanford (+270), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-11½, 53½, -430) at Kansas State (+360), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Ohio State (-15½, 59, -700) at Rutgers (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Troy (+210) at South Carolina (-6½, 43½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+330) at Florida Atlantic (-10½, 52, -400), 12:30 p.m.

— Syracuse (+180) at Florida State (-5, 51, -210), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+240) at West Virginia (-7½, 55½, -280), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Florida (-15½, 52½, -700) at Navy (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulane (-3, 64½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-2, 56, -135) at Miami (Ohio) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Ohio (-9½, 55, -360) at Akron (+300), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+600) at Kent State (-17, 56, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— UNR (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0. The Bulldogs roll as 16½-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 48½.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13. The Golden Gophers win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 46½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7. The Rockets cover as 27-point road favorites, -6,000 ML. The game stays under 56½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 38, Duke 7. The Tar Heels cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game stays well under 74.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 24, Charlotte 14. The game pushes on 10, but the Illini win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54. Some early bettors won with Charlotte +10½ or better.

12:01 p.m.: Michigan is cruising to victory over Wisconsin, leading 31-10 with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter. And so is Georgia, leading Arkansas 34-0 with 5:15 to play.

11:59 a.m.: Texas is headed toward a victory and likely a cover -4. The Longhorns force a punt and have the ball back with a 32-20 lead on TCU with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -2,500 on the live line (TCU +900).

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 7 Cincinnati (-2, 50, -125) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+105), 11:30 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,500) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-33½, 57½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-1, 62½, -115) at Northern Illinois (-105), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -1, total 33½.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Louisville +4, over 32½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -2½, total 30.

10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 45, Missouri 10. First-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 32½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Appalachian State (-10, 54, -380) at Georgia State (+320), 11 a.m.

— Southern California (-9, 51, -330) at Colorado (+270), 11 a.m.

10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -1, total 33.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 23, TCU 17. First-half winners: Texas -2½, over 32½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -½, total 21

Georgia Tech -1, total 24

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Pitt -2, over 29.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10. First-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21. Wisconsin scored a TD with seven seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -6½, total 20½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Arkansas 0. First-half winners: Georgia -10, under 24½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -6½, total 29

Memphis -6½, total 30

Toledo -7½, total 23½

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Temple 17. First-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 31, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Toledo -16½, total pushes on 31.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Duke 0. First-half winners: North Carolina -11½, under 38½.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue PK, total 23½

Illinois -3, total 27½

Western Michigan -3½, total 30

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 7, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Buffalo +3½, under 29½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +6, under 27½, Charlotte +250 ML.

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Minnesota 10. First-half winners: Purdue -½, total pushes on 23.

10:23 a.m.: TCU kicks a field goal to take a 17-16 lead on Texas with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Texas is -205 on the live line (TCU +158), spread -4½, total 76½.

9:58 a.m.: Michigan exends its lead to 10-0 with 13:17 left in the second quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Wisconsin +235), spread -6½, total 42½.

9:52 a.m.: TCU retakes the lead on Texas at 14-13 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -180 on the live line (TCU +150), spread -3½, total 78½.

9:48 a.m.: Georgia continues to roll, taking a 21-0 lead on Arkansas with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -100,000 on the live line (Razorbacks +5,500), spread -31½, total 59½.

9:45 a.m.: After falling behind 7-0, Texas has taken a 13-7 lead on TCU with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -350 on the live line (Horned Frogs +255), spread -8½, total 73½.

9:41 a.m.: Michigan takes a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 4:17 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -210 on the live line (Wisconsin +162), spread -4½, total 43½.

9:37 a.m.: Georgia has jumped on Arkansas. The Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,700), spread -24½, total 55½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisville (+235) at No. 24 Wake Forest (-7, 65, -275), 9:30 a.m.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 8 Arkansas (+650) at No. 2 Georgia (-16½, 48½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 14 Michigan (+110) at Wisconsin (-2, 43½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee (+120) at Missouri (-2½, 66, -140), 9 a.m.

— Charlotte (+300) at Illinois (-10, 54, -360), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-3, 57½, -150) at Georgia Tech (+130), 9 a.m.

— Duke (+700) at North Carolina (-19½, 74, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Minnesota (+110) at Purdue (-2, 46½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Toledo (-27, 56½, -6,000) at Massachusetts (+1,600), 9 a.m.

— Texas (-4, 65½, -190) at TCU (+170), 9 a.m.

— Memphis (-11½, 58½, -400) at Temple (+330), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (-7, 59½, -260) at Buffalo (+220), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning (the only one that moved more than a point):

Eastern Michigan-Northern Illinois total from 60½ to 62½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarne@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter.