COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Stanford builds lead on No. 3 Oregon
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 5 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, and No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. There are 57 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
2:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Washington State (+250) at California (-7½, 52, -300), 2:30 p.m.
2:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Ohio State -7½, total 23½
Florida Atlantic -4, total 27
2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 6. First-half winners: Ohio State -9, over 29½.
2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 34, Florida International 21. First-half winners: -6½, over 26½.
2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Florida State -2½, total 24
Boise State -2, total 31
Central Michigan -½, total 28
Oklahoma -3½, total 27
Tulane -4½, total 28½
2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 31, Tulane 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1½, over 31½.
2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 16, Syracuse 13. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 25½.
2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 21, UNR 20. First-half winners: UNR +2½, over 28½.
2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 14, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: Miami +½, under 27½.
2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 13, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: Kansas State +7, under 27.
2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Kent State -6½, total 24½
Alabama -6½, total 34
Ohio -3½, total 27
2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Alabama -9½, under 41½.
2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 10, Ohio 10. First-half winners: Akron +6, under 27½.
2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 13, Bowling Green 6. First-half winners: Bowling Green +10, under 29.
2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:
West Virginia -6½, total 24½
South Carolina -½, total 21
Central Florida -7½, total 27
1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Navy 17. First-half winners: Navy +8, over 27½.
1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 17, Troy 7. First-half winners: South Carolina -3½, over 22. South Carolina returned an interception for a TD in the final minute to push the first-half total over.
1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Texas Tech +4½, under 27½, Texas Tech +200 ML.
1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Army (-10, 47, -380) at Ball State (+320), 2 p.m.
1:52 p.m.: Oregon is in trouble. Stanford scores a TD to extend its lead to 17-7 with 8:02 left in the second quarter. The teams are even at -113 on the live line.
1:50 p.m.: Notre Dame fails on fourth down, and the Cincinnati maintains a 17-0 lead with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -6,000 on the live line (Irish +1,400).
1:38 p.m.: Cincinnati misses a short field goal to open the second half. The Bearcats lead Notre Dame 17-0 with 11:58 left in the third quarter and are -2,500 on the live line (Irish +900), spread -16½, total 37½.
1:34 p.m.: Oregon cuts Stanford’s lead to 10-7 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.
1:28 p.m.: No. 3 Oregon trails Stanford 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Ducks are deep in the red zone. Oregon is -200 on the live line (Stanford +154), spread -3½, total 58½.
1:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -½, total 21½.
1:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -1, under 24½.
1:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34. The Cardinals cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Demon Deacons kick a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to win outright at -275 ML. The game goes over 65.
1:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -12½, total 27.
12:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 38, Louisiana-Monroe 3. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -21, over 31.
12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— South Florida (+900) at SMU (-22, 68½, -1,600), 1 p.m.
— Arkansas State (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 66½, -130), 1 p.m.
12:45 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:
FINAL: No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17. The Wolverines dominate the second half to win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 43½.
FINAL: Tennessee 62, Missouri 24. The Volunteers romp as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 66.
FINAL: Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21. The Panthers roll to the cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 57½.
FINAL: Texas 32, TCU 27. The Longhorns cover as 4-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 65½. Early bettors pushed with TCU +5.
FINAL: Temple 34, Memphis 31. The Owls pull off the outright win as 11½-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 58½.
FINAL: Western Michigan 24, Buffalo 17. The spread pushes on 7, but the Broncos win outright at -260 ML. The game stays under 59½.
12:42 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Appalachian State -4½, total 24
USC -6, total 22½
12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: USC 20, Colorado 7. First-half winners: USC -5½, over 24½.
12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Georgia State 6. First-half winners: Appalachian State -6½, under 27½.
12:39 p.m.: Cincinnati is out to a 10-0 lead on Notre Dame with 10:32 left in the second quarter. The Bearcats are -310 on the live line (Irish +230), spread -7½, total 45½.
12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 12 Mississippi (+450) at No. 1 Alabama (-15, 79½, -600), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 3 Oregon (-8½, 57½, -330) at Stanford (+270), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 6 Oklahoma (-11½, 53½, -430) at Kansas State (+360), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 11 Ohio State (-15½, 59, -700) at Rutgers (+500), 12:30 p.m.
— Troy (+210) at South Carolina (-6½, 43½, -250), 12:30 p.m.
— Florida International (+330) at Florida Atlantic (-10½, 52, -400), 12:30 p.m.
— Syracuse (+180) at Florida State (-5, 51, -210), 12:30 p.m.
— Texas Tech (+240) at West Virginia (-7½, 55½, -280), 12:30 p.m.
— Central Florida (-15½, 52½, -700) at Navy (+500), 12:30 p.m.
— Tulane (-3, 64½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 12:30 p.m.
— Central Michigan (-2, 56, -135) at Miami (Ohio) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
— Ohio (-9½, 55, -360) at Akron (+300), 12:30 p.m.
— Bowling Green (+600) at Kent State (-17, 56, -900), 12:30 p.m.
— UNR (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 12:30 p.m.
12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0. The Bulldogs roll as 16½-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 48½.
12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13. The Golden Gophers win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 46½.
12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7. The Rockets cover as 27-point road favorites, -6,000 ML. The game stays under 56½.
12:10 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 38, Duke 7. The Tar Heels cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game stays well under 74.
12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 24, Charlotte 14. The game pushes on 10, but the Illini win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54. Some early bettors won with Charlotte +10½ or better.
12:01 p.m.: Michigan is cruising to victory over Wisconsin, leading 31-10 with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter. And so is Georgia, leading Arkansas 34-0 with 5:15 to play.
11:59 a.m.: Texas is headed toward a victory and likely a cover -4. The Longhorns force a punt and have the ball back with a 32-20 lead on TCU with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -2,500 on the live line (TCU +900).
11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 7 Cincinnati (-2, 50, -125) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+105), 11:30 a.m.
— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,500) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-33½, 57½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.
— Eastern Michigan (-1, 62½, -115) at Northern Illinois (-105), 11:30 a.m.
11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -1, total 33½.
11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Louisville +4, over 32½.
10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -2½, total 30.
10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 45, Missouri 10. First-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 32½.
10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Appalachian State (-10, 54, -380) at Georgia State (+320), 11 a.m.
— Southern California (-9, 51, -330) at Colorado (+270), 11 a.m.
10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -1, total 33.
10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 23, TCU 17. First-half winners: Texas -2½, over 32½.
10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wisconsin -½, total 21
Georgia Tech -1, total 24
10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Pitt -2, over 29.
10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10. First-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21. Wisconsin scored a TD with seven seconds left to push the first-half total over.
10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -6½, total 20½.
10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Arkansas 0. First-half winners: Georgia -10, under 24½.
10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:
North Carolina -6½, total 29
Memphis -6½, total 30
Toledo -7½, total 23½
10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Temple 17. First-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30.
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 31, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Toledo -16½, total pushes on 31.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Duke 0. First-half winners: North Carolina -11½, under 38½.
10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Purdue PK, total 23½
Illinois -3, total 27½
Western Michigan -3½, total 30
10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 7, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Buffalo +3½, under 29½.
10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +6, under 27½, Charlotte +250 ML.
10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Minnesota 10. First-half winners: Purdue -½, total pushes on 23.
10:23 a.m.: TCU kicks a field goal to take a 17-16 lead on Texas with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Texas is -205 on the live line (TCU +158), spread -4½, total 76½.
9:58 a.m.: Michigan exends its lead to 10-0 with 13:17 left in the second quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Wisconsin +235), spread -6½, total 42½.
9:52 a.m.: TCU retakes the lead on Texas at 14-13 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -180 on the live line (TCU +150), spread -3½, total 78½.
9:48 a.m.: Georgia continues to roll, taking a 21-0 lead on Arkansas with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -100,000 on the live line (Razorbacks +5,500), spread -31½, total 59½.
9:45 a.m.: After falling behind 7-0, Texas has taken a 13-7 lead on TCU with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -350 on the live line (Horned Frogs +255), spread -8½, total 73½.
9:41 a.m.: Michigan takes a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 4:17 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -210 on the live line (Wisconsin +162), spread -4½, total 43½.
9:37 a.m.: Georgia has jumped on Arkansas. The Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,700), spread -24½, total 55½.
9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Louisville (+235) at No. 24 Wake Forest (-7, 65, -275), 9:30 a.m.
8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
— No. 8 Arkansas (+650) at No. 2 Georgia (-16½, 48½, -1,000), 9 a.m.
— No. 14 Michigan (+110) at Wisconsin (-2, 43½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Tennessee (+120) at Missouri (-2½, 66, -140), 9 a.m.
— Charlotte (+300) at Illinois (-10, 54, -360), 9 a.m.
— Pittsburgh (-3, 57½, -150) at Georgia Tech (+130), 9 a.m.
— Duke (+700) at North Carolina (-19½, 74, -1,100), 9 a.m.
— Minnesota (+110) at Purdue (-2, 46½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Toledo (-27, 56½, -6,000) at Massachusetts (+1,600), 9 a.m.
— Texas (-4, 65½, -190) at TCU (+170), 9 a.m.
— Memphis (-11½, 58½, -400) at Temple (+330), 9 a.m.
— Western Michigan (-7, 59½, -260) at Buffalo (+220), 9 a.m.
8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning (the only one that moved more than a point):
Eastern Michigan-Northern Illinois total from 60½ to 62½
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
COMPLETED
— No. 8 Arkansas (+650) at No. 2 Georgia (-16½, 48½, -1,000), 9 a.m.
— No. 14 Michigan (+110) at Wisconsin (-2, 43½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Tennessee (+120) at Missouri (-2½, 66, -140), 9 a.m.
— Charlotte (+300) at Illinois (-10, 54, -360), 9 a.m.
— Pittsburgh (-3, 57½, -150) at Georgia Tech (+130), 9 a.m.
— Duke (+700) at North Carolina (-19½, 74, -1,100), 9 a.m.
— Minnesota (+110) at Purdue (-2, 46½, -130), 9 a.m.
— Toledo (-27, 56½, -6,000) at Massachusetts (+1,600), 9 a.m.
— Texas (-4, 65½, -190) at TCU (+170), 9 a.m.
— Memphis (-11½, 58½, -400) at Temple (+330), 9 a.m.
— Western Michigan (-7, 59½, -260) at Buffalo (+220), 9 a.m.
— Louisville (+235) at No. 24 Wake Forest (-7, 65, -275), 9:30 a.m.
IN PROGRESS
— Appalachian State (-10, 54, -380) at Georgia State (+320), 11 a.m.
— Southern California (-9, 51, -330) at Colorado (+270), 11 a.m.
— No. 7 Cincinnati (-2, 50, -125) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+105), 11:30 a.m.
— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,500) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-33½, 57½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.
— Eastern Michigan (-1, 62½, -115) at Northern Illinois (-105), 11:30 a.m.
— No. 12 Mississippi (+450) at No. 1 Alabama (-15, 79½, -600), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 3 Oregon (-8½, 57½, -330) at Stanford (+270), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 6 Oklahoma (-11½, 53½, -430) at Kansas State (+360), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 11 Ohio State (-15½, 59, -700) at Rutgers (+500), 12:30 p.m.
— Troy (+210) at South Carolina (-6½, 43½, -250), 12:30 p.m.
— Florida International (+330) at Florida Atlantic (-10½, 52, -400), 12:30 p.m.
— Syracuse (+180) at Florida State (-5, 51, -210), 12:30 p.m.
— Texas Tech (+240) at West Virginia (-7½, 55½, -280), 12:30 p.m.
— Central Florida (-15½, 52½, -700) at Navy (+500), 12:30 p.m.
— Tulane (-3, 64½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 12:30 p.m.
— Central Michigan (-2, 56, -135) at Miami (Ohio) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
— Ohio (-9½, 55, -360) at Akron (+300), 12:30 p.m.
— Bowling Green (+600) at Kent State (-17, 56, -900), 12:30 p.m.
— UNR (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 12:30 p.m.
— South Florida (+900) at SMU (-22, 68½, -1,600), 1 p.m.
— Arkansas State (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 66½, -130), 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
— Army (-10, 47, -380) at Ball State (+320), 2 p.m.
— Washington State (+250) at California (-7½, 52, -300), 2:30 p.m.
— No. 10 Florida (-7½, 56, -300) at Kentucky (+250), 3 p.m.
— Louisiana Tech (+700) at No. 23 North Carolina State (-18½, 56, -1,100), 3 p.m.
— UNLV (+850) at UTSA (-21, 55, -1,500), 3 p.m.
— Southern Mississippi (+100) at Rice (-1½, 45, -120), 3:30 p.m.
— Air Force (-11½, 45½, -420) at New Mexico (+350), 3:30 p.m.
— Mississippi State (+250) at No. 15 Texas A&M (-7, 45½, -300), 4 p.m.
— No. 21 Baylor (+160) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (-4, 47, -180), 4 p.m.
— Marshall (-11, 65½, -420) at Middle Tennessee (+350), 4 p.m.
— Liberty (+130) at UAB (-3, 49, -150), 4 p.m.
— Kansas (no ML) at Iowa State (-34½, 57, no ML), 4 p.m.
— Indiana (+400) at No. 4 Penn State (-12½, 53½, -500), 4:30 p.m.
— Western Kentucky (+330) at No. 17 Michigan State (-11, 66, -400), 4:30 p.m.
— Boston College (+500) at No. 25 Clemson (-15, 46, -700), 4:30 p.m.
— Connecticut (+475) at Vanderbilt (-15, 51½, -650), 4:30 p.m.
— Northwestern (+330) at Nebraska (-11½, 51½, -400), 4:30 p.m.
— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-12, 53, -450) at South Alabama (+375), 5 p.m.
— No. 22 Auburn (+135) at LSU (-3, 56, -155), 6 p.m.
— Old Dominion (+195) at UTEP (-5½, 48½, -230), 6 p.m.
— Washington (+110) at Oregon State (-2, 58, -130), 6 p.m.
— Arizona State (+130) at No. 20 UCLA (-3, 56, -150), 7:30 p.m.
— New Mexico State (+1,500) at San Jose State (-25½, 51½, -5,000), 7:30 p.m.
— No. 18 Fresno State (-11, 64, -400) at Hawaii (+330), 8 p.m.
