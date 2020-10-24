COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Syracuse hanging with Clemson

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State hosts Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Now this is a college football schedule.

The Big Ten and Mountain West join the fray this week, boosting the slate to 42 games. Top games include No. 5 Ohio State hosting Nebraska, No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State and UNLV opening the Marcus Arroyo era vs. San Diego State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:56 a.m.: FINAL: Army 49, Mercer 3. The Knights cover as 30-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 47½ on an Army TD with 1:00 left in the fourth quarter.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -6½, total 24.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 35, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: Liberty -7½, over 30½.

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida Atlantic (+700) at No. 22 Marshall (-19, 51, -1,100), 11:30 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: Syracuse is making Clemson work. Nykiem Johnson catches an 83-yard TD pass, and the Orange have cut Clemson’s lead to 27-21 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Clemson is still -22½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 69½.

10:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tulane (+850) at Central Florida (-21, 71, -1,500), 11 a.m.

10:54 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -1½, total 30½

Clemson -19½, total 28½

Kansas State -7½, total 20½

Oklahoma -1, total 27

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 31, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Louisville -3½, over 31.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 17, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -3½, under 29.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 34, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas State -10½, over 24.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 27, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Syracuse +30½, over 37½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -7 (-120), total 29½

Michigan State -7 (-120), total 23½

Ohio State -13, total 34

Memphis -8, total 33½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 15, Memphis 10. First-half winners: Temple +7½, under 35½, Temple +320 ML.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 28, Michigan State 13. First-half winners: Rutgers +5½, over 22½, Rutgers +270 ML.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 24, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Nebraska +17, over 37.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 17, North Carolina State 7. First-half winners: North Carolina -9½, under 30½. North Carolina kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Charlotte -7 (-120), total 24

Coastal Carolina -2½, total 23½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Georgia Southern 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes at PK, over 24.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, UTEP 14. First-half winners: UTEP +10 (+100), over 27.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -3, total 37½

Army -11, total 19½

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Mississippi +2½, under 37½.

10:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 21, Mercer 3. First-half winners: Mercer +20, under 28½. Army missed a 39-yard field goal on the final play that would have covered the first-half spread.

10:02 a.m.: Oklahoma has jumped out to a 17-0 lead at TCU with 13:40 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -1,800 on the live line (Horned Frogs +940), spread -19½, total 59½.

10 a.m.: Nebraska ties Ohio State at 14 with 8:24 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still -1,600 on the live line (Nebraska +830), spread -17½, total 73½.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Southern Mississippi (+450) at Liberty (-14, 60, -600), 10 a.m.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State leads Nebraska 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -6,000 on the live line (Cornhuskers +2,700), spread -28½, total 73½.

9:27 a.m.: Rutgers has jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Michigan State with 6:57 left in the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights are now -140 on the live line (Michigan State +110), spread -2½, total 53½.

9:08 a.m.: The line for Coastal Carolina crashed from -5½ to pick’em this morning when starting quarterback Grayson McCall was declared out with an upper body injury.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 1 Clemson (-47, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+1,500) at No. 5 Ohio State (-27½, 69, -5,000), 9 a.m.

No. 23 North Carolina State (+525) at No. 14 North Carolina (-15½, 61½, -750), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+800) at No. 20 Kansas State (-19½, 45½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (-110) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (PK, 48½, -110), 9 a.m.

Mercer (+2,000) at Army (-30, 47½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Auburn (-3½, 73½, -170) at Mississippi (+150), 9 a.m.

Oklahoma (-6½, 59, -250) at TCU (+210), 9 a.m.

Temple (+450) at Memphis (-14, 70½, -600), 9 a.m.

UTEP (+650) at Charlotte (-17½, 50, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Florida State (+190) at Louisville (-5½, 62½, -220), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+280) at Michigan State (-10, 44½, -340), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Georgia Southern from +5½ to +1

Georgia Southern-Coastal Carolina total from 51 to 48½

Auburn-Mississippi total from 71½ to 73

Charlotte from -16 to -17½

Tulane-Central Florida total from 72 to 70

Georgia State from +2½ to +1

Utah State-Boise State total from 53 to 51½

Wyoming-UNR total from 51 to 53

Texas State-BYU total from 60 to 61½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up (odds at the Westgate):

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 1 Clemson (-47, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+1,500) at No. 5 Ohio State (-27½, 69, -5,000), 9 a.m.

No. 23 North Carolina State (+525) at No. 14 North Carolina (-15½, 61½, -750), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+800) at No. 20 Kansas State (-19½, 45½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (-110) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (PK, 48½, -110), 9 a.m.

Mercer (+2,000) at Army (-30, 47½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Auburn (-3½, 73½, -170) at Mississippi (+150), 9 a.m.

Oklahoma (-6½, 59, -250) at TCU (+210), 9 a.m.

Temple (+450) at Memphis (-14, 70½, -600), 9 a.m.

UTEP (+650) at Charlotte (-17½, 50, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Florida State (+190) at Louisville (-5½, 62½, -220), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+280) at Michigan State (-10, 44½, -340), 9 a.m.

Southern Mississippi (+450) at Liberty (-14, 60, -600), 10 a.m.

Tulane (+850) at Central Florida (-21, 71, -1,500), 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic (+700) at No. 22 Marshall (-19, 51, -1,100), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Alabama (-21½, 65½, -2,000) at Tennessee (+1,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (-10, 44, -380) at Pittsburgh (+320), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa State (+135) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3, 52½, -155), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Penn State (-6, 62, -230) at Indiana (+195), 12:30 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10½, 68, -380) at Wake Forest (+320), 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+155) at Rice (-4, 49, -175), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-15½, 56½, -700) at Navy (+500), 12:30 p.m.

Baylor (+340) at Texas (-11, 61½, -410), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (-3½, 52, -160) at Purdue (+140), 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State (+100) at Troy (-1, 68½, -120), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+145) at Boston College (-3½, 57, -165), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (+475) at Western Kentucky (-14½, 53½, -650), 1 p.m.

Kentucky (-3½, 47, -170) at Missouri (+150), 1 p.m.

West Virginia (-3, 54, -145) at Texas Tech (+125), 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina (+175) at LSU (-5, 55, -200), 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+475) at South Alabama (-15, 57, -650), 4 p.m.

Utah State (+600) at Boise State (-17, 51½, -900), 4 p.m.

Wyoming (-3, 53, -150) at UNR (+130), 4 p.m.

No. 18 Michigan (-3½, 53, -165) at No. 21 Minnesota (+145), 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii (+125) at Fresno State (-2½, 65½, -145), 4:30 p.m.

Maryland (+375) at Northwestern (-12, 53, -450), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+425) at No. 11 Miami (-14, 54½, -550), 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (-2½, 53½, -130) at UTSA (+110), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Cincinnati (+110) at No. 16 SMU (-2, 56½, -130), 6 p.m.

Texas State (+1,500) at No. 12 BYU (-28½, 61½, -5,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNLV (+450) vs. San Diego State (-14, 50½, -600), 7:30 p.m. at Carson, California

Air Force (-7½, 63, -300) at San Jose State (+250), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.