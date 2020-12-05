COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Texas A&M trying to hold on

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

College football’s spotlight falls on the little guys Saturday.

The marquee game of the day is between two unlikely unbeatens: No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0). The non-Power Five schools are trying to bolster their resumes to increase their chances of making a major bowl or even sneaking into the College Football Playoff discussion.

They have some work to do, as BYU is No. 13 and Coastal Carolina is No. 18 in the CFP rankings.

There are 41 games overall. Other top games include No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 1 Alabama at Louisiana State, even though the Crimson Tide are massive favorites.

UPDATES

11:59 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Louisiana-Monroe (+800) at Arkansas State (-20½, 71, -1,400), noon

11:37 a.m.: Texas A&M has moved into position to cover -5½, leading Auburn 28-20 with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies are -1,600 on the live line (Auburn +880).

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 2 Notre Dame (-34, 51, no ML), 11:30 a.m.

11:23 a.m.: Texas A&M gets a gift, as a pass goes right through an Auburn defender’s hands to Jalen Wydermyer in the end zone for a 20-yard TD. A&M now leads 21-20 with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies are -250 on the live line (Auburn +186), spread -1½, total 50½.

11:07 a.m.: Auburn has taken a 20-14 lead on Texas A&M with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Texas A&M is still favored at -118 on the live line (Auburn -108), spread -½, total 47½.

11:02 a.m.: Rice is on the verge of a huge upset. The Owls lead undefeated No. 15 Marshall 20-0 with 7:50 left in the third quarter. Rice was a 12-1 underdog but is now -700 on the live line.

11 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Troy (-3½, 54½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 11 a.m.

Bowling Green (+120) at Akron (-2½, 54½, -140), 11 a.m.

Ball State (-2½, 63, -145) at Central Michigan (+125), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (+400) at Western Michigan (-13½, 67½, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -10, total 24

Toledo -6, total 32

Texas -3, total 27½

Tulane PK, total 30½

Missouri -2½, total 30½

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 24, Toledo 24. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +5½, over 27.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 28, Michigan State 0. First-half winners: Ohio State -13, under 32.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 21, Memphis 14. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 32½.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 27, Missouri 20. First-half winners: Arkansas +1, over 27.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 31, Kansas State 17. First-half winners: Texas -4, over 27.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

TCU -½, total 24½

Texas Tech -13, total 28½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 10, Kansas 3. First-half winners: Kansas +15½, under 34½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 26½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -2, total 30½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. First-half winners: Nebraska +½ (-120), over 32.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: North Carolina -15, total 25½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 42, Western Carolina 3. First-half winners: North Carolina -35, total pushes on 45.

10:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -7, total 21½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Penn State -7 (+100), under 26.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -11, total 21½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Marshall 0. First-half winners: Rice +14, under 23½, Rice +750 ML. Big upset by the Owls in the first half.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -3, total 26.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 14, Auburn 10. First-half winners: Texas A&M -3½, total pushes on 24. Texas A&M scored a TD with 24 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

10:17 a.m.: Texas A&M takes a 14-10 lead on Auburn with 24 seconds left in the first half. A&M is -380 on the live line (Auburn +270), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:05 a.m.: Auburn takes the lead. Bo Nix escapes a sack and scores on a spectacular 5-yard run, and the Tigers take a 10-7 lead on Texas A&M with 3:36 left in the second quarter. Texas A&M is -136 on the live line (Auburn +108), spread -1½, total 43½.

9:47 a.m.: Ohio State is cruising, up 14-0 on Michigan State with 2:01 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -8,000 on the live line (Michigan State +2,600), spread -31½, total 60½.

9:44 a.m.: Auburn kicks a field goal to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 7-3 with 14:11 left in the second quarter. A&M is -360 on the live line (Auburn +260), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:34 a.m.: Texas A&M is forced to punt, but the Aggies lead Auburn 7-0 with 3:30 left in the first quarter. A&M is -430 on the live line (Auburn +290).

9:02 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-22½, 59, -1,600) at Michigan State (+900), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½, 48½, -210) at Auburn (+180), 9 a.m.

Rice (+1,200) at No. 15 Marshall (-24½, 42½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma State (-2½, 53, -135) at TCU (+115), 9 a.m.

Western Carolina (no ML) at North Carolina (-49, 70, no ML), 9 a.m.

Toledo (-9½, 53½, -340) at Northern Illinois (+280), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+1,400) at Texas Tech (-26½, 63½, -4,000), 9 a.m.

Texas (-7, 54, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+100) at Purdue (-1½, 64, -120), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-13½, 51½, -450) at Rutgers (+375), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+130) at Tulane (-3, 64½, -150), 9 a.m.

Arkansas (+125) at Missouri (-2½, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Rice-Marshall total from 44½ to 42½

Toledo-Northern Illinois total from 55½ to 53½

Arkansas-Missouri total from 53½ to 55½

Iowa-Illinois total from 50½ to 52½

