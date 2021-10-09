COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Texas A&M’s upset of Alabama highlights day

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 6 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, and No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn. There are 46 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:30 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 22-24 against the spread, with 14 underdogs scoring outright upsets, led by Texas A&M, which knocked off No. 1 Alabama 41-38 at +700. Other major upsets included Florida State (+600 at North Carolina), Akron (+475 at Bowling Green), Northern Illinois (+400 at Toledo) and Ball State (+375 at Western Michigan).

Totals went 24-22 to the over.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the NFL.

11:17 p.m.: That’s all the games today. We’ll be back to wrap everything up in a few minutes.

11:16 p.m.: FINAL: UNR 55, New Mexico State 28. The Aggies score a TD with six seconds left to cover as 29-point road underdogs, but the Wolf Pack win easily outright at -8,000 ML. The game goes over 64½.

10:56 p.m.: One game left, and it still has spread drama. UNR leads New Mexico State 52-21 with 6:30 remaining, but has not locked up the cover -29.

10:51 p.m.: FINAL: UCLA 34, Arizona 16. The Bruins kick a late field goal to cover as 16-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game stays under 60½.

10:46 p.m.: UCLA backers are smiling. The Bruins hit a 43-yard field goal to extend their lead to 34-16 over Arizona with 1:43 remaining, and UCLA is now in position to cover -16.

10:28 p.m.: UCLA extends its lead to 31-16 with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter, but the Bruins still have work to do to cover. Arizona is still inside the number at +16.

10:05 p.m.: No drama in the only other game still going on. UNR leads New Mexico State 45-7 with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter and is on track to cover -29.

9:50 p.m.: UCLA get a little breathing room. The Bruins score a TD to extend their lead to 24-16 over Arizona with 4:06 left in the third quarter. UCLA is -1,100 on the live line (Arizona +600), spread -8½, total 58½.

9:36 p.m.: FINAL: Tulsa 35, Memphis 29. The Golden Hurricane make a late interception to preserve the win and cover as 2½-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 60½.

9:22 p.m.: Second-half line: UNR -10, total 28.

9:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNR 31, New Mexico State 7. First-half winners: UNR -18½, over 35.

9:16 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 San Diego State 31, New Mexico 7. The Aztecs cover as 19-point favorites, -1,100 ML in the neutral-site game in Carson, California. The game stays under 42½.

9:04 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -6, total 31.

9:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 14, Arizona 13. First-half winners: Arizona +8, under 31.

8:47 p.m.: FINAL: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38. The Aggies kick a 28-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 18½-point home underdogs, +700 ML. The game goes over 50½.

8:38 p.m.: Texas A&M will get a shot to win. The Aggies force a punt and have the ball back with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter, tied with Alabama at 38.

8:35 p.m.: Texas A&M won’t go away. The Aggies tie Alabama at 38 with 3:00 left. Alabama is -550 on the live line (Texas A&M +400).

8:33 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 55, Louisiana-Monroe 21. The Panthers cover as 15½-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 49½.

8:32 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 42, Southern California 26. The Utes roll as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 52½.

8:24 p.m.: Alabama takes its first lead since 7-3. The Crimson Tide score on a 7-yard TD pass, then get the 2-point conversion to take a 38-31 lead on Texas A&M with 5:00 left in the fourth quarter. Alabama is -3,000 on the live line (A&M +1,200).

8:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29. The Wolverines recover a fumble, kick a 39-yard field goal with 1:24 to go, then hang on in the final minute to win and cover as 2½-point road favorites, -135 ML. The game goes over 50. Early bettors won with Nebraska +3½ or pushed with +3.

8:12 p.m.: Alabama still can’t quite take the lead. The Crimson Tide add a 22-yard field goal to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 31-30 with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter. Alabama is -295 on the live line (Aggies +220).

8:09 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29. The Fighting Irish kick a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game goes over 47.

8:04 p.m.: Michigan kicks a field goal to tie Nebraska at 29 with 3:00 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -115 on the live line (Nebraska -111).

7:57 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: UTSA 52, Western Kentucky 46. The Roadrunners get a goal-line interception in the final minute to preserve the outright win as 3½-point road underdogs, +140 ML. The game cruises over 72.

FINAL: Kent State 48, Buffalo 38. The Golden Flashes rally in the fourth quarter to win and cover as 6½-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes over 66.

FINAL: Texas State 33, South Alabama 31 (4OT). The Bobcats win outright in the fourth overtime as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 52½ in overtime after landing at 48 in regulation.

7:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21. The Wildcats roll as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game goes over 50½.

7:53 p.m.: Lot of action. Notre Dame gets a 2-point conversion to tie Virginia Tech at 29 with 2:26 to play.

7:50 p.m.: Nebraska takes a 29-26 lead on Michigan with 7:08 to play. The Cornhuskers are -188 on the live line (Wolverines +146).

7:49 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 31-27 with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter. Alabama is -164 on the live line (Texas A&M +128).

7:43 p.m.: Alabama is in the red zone looking for the tying score at the end of the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -170 on the live line (Texas A&M +140).

7:39 p.m.: The momentum has shifted to Alabama. The Crimson Tide force a punt and have the ball back, trailing Texas A&M 31-24 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.

7:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

San Diego State -7½, total 19½

Tulsa -2, total 31½

7:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 14, Memphis 13. First-half winners: Memphis +2½, under 30½.

7:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 17, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: San Diego State -10½, under 22½.

7:29 p.m.: The last games are about to kick off:

— UCLA (-16, 60½, -800) at Arizona (+550), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+1,800) at UNR (-29, 64½, -8,000), 7:30 p.m.

7:28 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: UTEP 26, Southern Mississippi 13. The Miners cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 46.

FINAL: TCU 52, Texas Tech 31. The Horned Frogs rolls as 2-point road favorites, -130 ML. The game goes over 60½.

FINAL: Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24. The Eagles rally to cover as 5½-point road underdogs, but the Trojans win outright at -220 ML. The game goes just over 50½.

FINAL: Air Force 24, Wyoming 14. The Falcons cover as 5-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 46½.

7:22 p.m.: Texas A&M gets the special teams TD back. Devon Achane returns the kickoff 96 yards, and Texas A&M leads Alabama 31-17 with 8:04 left in the third quarter. The Aggies are -280 on the live line (Crimson Tide +210), spread -6½, total 68½.

7:20 p.m.: Alabama gets a big play. The Crimson Tide block a punt and fall on the ball in the end zone to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 24-17 with 8:18 left in the third quarter. Alabama is favored again at -130 on the live line (Aggies +102), spread -1½, total 60½.

7:10 p.m.: Alabama has to punt to open the second half. Texas A&M has the ball, holding a 24-10 lead with 10:05 left in the third quarter. The Aggies are -225 on the live line (Crimson Tide +172), spread -5½, total 57½.

6:51 p.m.: Nebraska gets going in the second half with a 46-yard TD pass, cutting Michigan’s lead to 13-7 with 12:49 left in the third quarter. Michigan is -290 on the live line (Cornhuskers +215), spread -5½, total 40½.

6:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -6½, total 24.

6:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 28, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Georgia State -8½, over 26.

6:43 p.m.: At halftime, Texas A&M is -128 on the live line (Alabama +100), spread -1½, total 61½.

6:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:

USC -1, total 26

Alabama -11, total 28

6:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 24, Alabama 10. First-half winners: Texas A&M +12½, over 27.

6:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 21, Southern California 10. First-half winners: Utah +2, over 26½, Utah +110 ML. Utah scored a TD with 10 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

6:30 p.m.: Texas A&M extends its lead. The Aggies add a TD to go up 24-10 on Alabama with 2:09 left in the second quarter. Texas A&M is now favored at -115 on the live line (Alabama -111), spread -½, total 62½.

6:29 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 20, East Carolina 16. The Pirates cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Knights score a TD with 23 seconds left to win outright at -380 ML. The game stays well under 65½.

6:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -2½, total 23½.

6:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 13, Nebraska 0. First-half winners: Michigan -1½, under 24½.

6:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -½, total 21½.

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 13. First-half winners: Notre Dame +½, over 23. The Irish dug out of a 10-0 hole and scored with 32 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

6:05 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -½, total 23½.

6:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 14, LSU 0. First-half winners: Kentucky -1, under 24½.

5:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— New Mexico (+700) vs. No. 25 San Diego State (-19, 42½, -1,100) (at Carson, Calif.), 6 p.m.

— Memphis (+130) at Tulsa (-2½, 60½, -150), 6 p.m.

5:48 p.m.: Texas A&M has come to play. The Aggies lead Alabama 17-7 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Alabama is -400 on the live line (Texas A&M +290), spread -7½, total 65½.

5:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Air Force -3, total 24

Texas Tech -1, total 28

Kent State -1½, total 28½

Western Kentucky -3, total 38½

5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 28, Western Kentucky 24. First-half winners: UTSA +2½, over 36½, UTSA +140 ML.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 31, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Kent State -3½, over 33.

5:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 35, Texas Tech 10. First-half winners: TCU -½, over 30½.

5:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 14, Wyoming 14. First-half winners: Wyoming +3, over 23½.

5:31 p.m.: Second-half lines:

South Alabama -½, total 24

Troy -2, total 24

Southern Miss -½, total 23½

5:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 14, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: UTEP -½, under 22.

5:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 17, Georgia Southern 3. First-half winners: Troy -3, under 24½.

5:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 17, Texas State 7. First-half winners: South Alabama -2½, under 26½.

5:23 p.m.: Virginia Tech jumps on Notre Dame. The Hokies lead 10-0 with 10:35 left in the second quarter and are -400 on the live line (Irish +285), spread -8½, total 41½.

5:19 p.m.: A scoreless first quarter for Michigan and Nebraska. Michigan is slightly favored at -115 on the live line (Nebraska -111), total 37½.

4:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-18½, 50½, -1,100) at Texas A&M (+700), 5 p.m.

— Georgia State (-15½, 49½, -600) at Louisiana-Monroe (+450), 5 p.m.

— Utah (+130) at Southern California (-3, 52½, -150), 5 p.m.

4:44 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Iowa 23, No. 4 Penn State 20. The Hawkeyes rally from deficits of 17-3 and 20-10 to cover as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 41. Penn State struggled on offense after quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with an injury.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 48, North Texas 35. The Mean Green score on a 77-yard TD pass with 3:13 to go to cover as 18½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game goes over 69.

4:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -4½, total 27½.

4:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 3, East Carolina 3. First-half winners: East Carolina +6½, under 34.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 50, -135) at Nebraska (+115), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Notre Dame (-105) at Virginia Tech (-1, 47, -115), 4:30 p.m.

— LSU (+110) at No. 16 Kentucky (-2, 50½, -130), 4:30 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: Iowa takes its first lead since 3-0. Nico Ragaini catches a 44-yard TD pass, and the Hawkeyes lead Penn State 23-20 with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter. Iowa is -295 on the live line (Penn State +220).

4:19 p.m.: Iowa has a chance. The Hawkeyes force a punt and have the ball in Penn State territory, trailing 20-16 with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State is -192 on the live line (Iowa +146).

4:17 p.m.: FINAL: Washington State 31, Oregon State 24. The Cougars win outright as 4½-point home underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 59.

4:16 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37 (OT). The Orange cover as 6-point home underdogs, but the Demon Deacons score a TD after a Syracuse field goal in overtime to win outright at -220 ML. The game goes over 59.

4:09 p.m.: FINAL: Boise State 26, No. 10 BYU 17. The Broncos win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 58.

4;05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10. The Bulldogs cover as 15-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game stays just under 45½.

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 35, North Carolina 25. The Seminoles win outright as 17½-point road underdogs, +600 ML. The game stays under 64½.

4:01 p.m.: Some more recent finals:

FINAL: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27. The Bobcats cover as 5-point home underdogs, but the Chippewas rally to win outright at -210 ML. The game stays just under 57½.

FINAL: UAB 31, Florida Atlantic 14. The Blazers cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 49½.

FINAL: Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13. The Flames cover as 20½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 58½.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— UTEP (-1½, 46, -125) at Southern Mississippi (+105), 4 p.m.

— UTSA (+140) at Western Kentucky (-3½, 72, -160), 4 p.m.

— TCU (-2, 60½, -130) at Texas Tech (+110), 4 p.m.

— Buffalo (+220) at Kent State (-6½, 66, -260), 4 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+190) at Troy (-5½, 50½, -220), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-4, 52½, -180) at Texas State (+160), 4 p.m.

— Wyoming (+175) at Air Force (-5, 46½, -200), 4 p.m.

3:52 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado State 32, San Jose State 14. The Rams roll as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 44 on a San Jose State TD with 1:19 left.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 45, Western Michigan 20. The Cardinals dominate the second half to win outright as 12½-point road underdogs, +375 ML. The game goes over 57½.

3:50 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12. The Eagles win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays way under 58½.

3:44 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 SMU 31, Navy 24. The Midshipmen cover as 13½-point home underdogs, but the Mustangs win outright at -550 ML. The game stays under 56½.

3:43 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 34, Louisville 33. The Cavaliers score a TD with 22 seconds remaining to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 69½. Louisville missed a 49-yard field goal on the final play.

3:40 p.m.: FINAL: Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0. The Badgers cover as 12-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 42.

3:33 p.m.: FINAL: Massachusetts 27, Connecticut 13. The Minutemen win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 57.

3:31 p.m.: Penn State kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 20-10 on Iowa with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions are -350 on the live line (Iowa +255), spread -5½, total 44½.

3:25 p.m.: BYU is in trouble. The Cougars fail on fourth-and-goal, and Boise State maintains a 23-10 lead with 11:01 left in the fourth quarter. Boise State was +210 on the money line pregame.

2:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— East Carolina (+320) at Central Florida (-10, 65½, -380), 3 p.m.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -2½, total 19½.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Iowa 10. First-half winners: Penn State +1, over 20, Penn State +110 ML.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -5½, total 30.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 31, North Texas 7. First-half winners: Missouri -10½, over 36.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -½, under 28.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 10, Washington State 3. First-half winners: Oregon State -2½, under 29½.

2:25 p.m.: FINAL: Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13 (OT). The Monarchs cover easily as 21-point road underdogs, but the Thundering Herd score a tying TD in the final minute then prevail in overtime at -1,600 ML. The game stays well under 62½.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -8, total 34

Florida Atlantic -½, total 23½

SMU -4½, total 28

BYU -6, total 27½

Georgia -6½, total 20½

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 17, Auburn 3. First-half winners: Georgia -8½, under 23½.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 20, BYU 10. First-half winners: Boise State +3½, over 28, Boise State +170 ML. Boise State kicked a 20-yard field goal with one second left to push the first-half total over.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 21, North Carolina 10. First-half winners: Florida State +10, under 34, Florida State +425 ML.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 21, SMU 21. First-half winners: Navy +7, over 28½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 24, Florida Atlantic 14. First-half winners: UAB -2½, over 24.

2:10 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -1, total 29½

Liberty -9½, total 28

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 21, Wake Forest 17. First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 30, Syracuse +160 ML.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 24, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Liberty -11½, over 30½. Liberty kicked a 37-yard field goal with 40 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -½, total 21½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 16, San Jose State 7. First-half winners: Colorado State -2½, over 22½. Colorado State kicked a 21-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Michigan -6½, total 31

Wisconsin -7, total 17½

Miami (Ohio) -2½, total 27½

Central Michigan -2½, total 28½

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 17, Ball State 17. First-half winners: Ball State +7, over 29½.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 10, Illinois 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -7, under 21.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 13, Ohio 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 28½.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 10, Miami (Ohio) 6. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan +1½, under 28½.

1:56 p.m.: Second-half line: UConn -½, total 27.

1:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 10, Massachusetts 7. First-half winners: UConn -1½, under 27½.

1:47 p.m.: Penn State has opened up a 14-3 lead on Iowa with 3:21 left in the first quarter. The Nittany Lions are -460 on the live line (Iowa +320), spread -9½, total 50½.

1:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisville -1½, total 34.

1:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 13, Louisville 10. First-half winners: Virginia +1, under 34½.

1:28 p.m.: Penn State leads Iowa 7-3 with 8:37 left in the first quarter of their top-five clash. Penn State is -156 on the live line (Iowa +122), spread -2½, total 47½.

1:07 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Not only did Texas lose outright after having leads of 28-7 and 41-23 against Oklahoma, bettors who snagged the Longhorns +3½ or +4 also lost on the Sooners’ TD with one second left when Oklahoma was just trying to set up a field goal try. The line was Oklahoma -3 for much of the week.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48. Kennedy Brooks runs for a 33-yard TD with one second left, and the Sooners cover as 4-point favorites at the neutral site at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game sails over 65½.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27. The Blue Devils cover as 4½-point home underdogs, but the Yellow Jackets score on a 36-yard TD pass with 51 seconds left to win outright at -185 ML. The game stays under 60½. Some early bettors won with Georgia Tech -3 or -3½.

12:57 p.m.: Texas ties Oklahoma at 48 with 1:23 left in the regulation.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 4 Penn State (+125) at No. 3 Iowa (-2½, 41, -145), 1 p.m.

— North Texas (+700) at Missouri (-18½, 69, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Oregon State (-4½, 59, -185) at Washington State (+165), 1 p.m.

12:50 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17. The Buckeyes roll to the cover as 21½-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes over 71½.

FINAL: No. 11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13. The Spartans cover as 3½-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 49½.

FINAL: No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0. The Gators cover as 39-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 60.

FINAL: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20. The Volunteers cover easily as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game goes over 56½.

FINAL: Baylor 45, West Virginia 20. The Bears romp as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game goes over 45.

FINAL: Northern Illinois 22, Toledo 20. The Huskies kick a 29-yard field goal with 26 seconds left to win outright as 13-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game stays under 51½.

FINAL: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20. The Zips dominate the second half to win outright as 14-point road underdogs, +475 ML. The game goes over 46.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Mississippi 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51. The Razorbacks score a TD on the final play to cover as 5-point road underdogs, but the Rebels stop the subsequent 2-point conversion try to win outright at -180 ML. The game sails over 66½.

12:36 p.m.: Wow. Oklahoma takes the lead. The Sooners force a fumble on the kickoff, then score on the first play to take a 48-41 lead on Texas with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter.

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma has come all the way back to tie Texas at 41 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Georgia (-15, 45½, -800) at No. 18 Auburn (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Boise State (+210) at No. 10 Brigham Young (-6½, 58, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Wake Forest (-6, 59, -220) at Syracuse (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 SMU (-13½, 56½, -550) at Navy (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+150) at UAB (-3½, 49½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at Liberty (-20½, 58½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+600) at North Carolina (-17½, 64½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-12, 42, -450) at Illinois (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Connecticut (-3, 57, -150) at Massachusetts (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-3, 58½, -150) at Eastern Michigan (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+375) at Western Michigan (-12½, 57½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-5, 57½, -210) at Ohio (+180), 12:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+145) at Colorado State (-3½, 44, -165), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -9½, total 29½.

12:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 10, Marshall 6. First-half winners: Old Dominion +12½, under 33½.

12:13 p.m.: Oklahoma is within one score. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to 41-33 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -800 on the live line (Sooners +480).

11:58 a.m.: Oklahoma is not going away. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to 41-30 with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Texas is -700 on the live line (Sooners +440).

11:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Virginia (+120) at Louisville (-2½, 69½, -140), noon

11:54 a.m.: Arkansas comes right back. The Razorbacks tie Mississippi at 38 with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss is -154 on the live line (Arkansas +120), spread -2½, total 89½.

11:48 a.m.: Mississippi retakes the lead at 38-31 on Arkansas with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Rebels are -430 on the live line (Razorbacks +300), spread -6½, total 83½.

11:46 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 41-23 on Oklahoma with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The Longhorns are -2,500 on the live line (Sooners +900), spread -13½, total 80½.

11:36 a.m.: Arkansas and Ole Miss are going back and forth. Arkansas scores to tie the Rebels at 31 with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Mississippi is -140 on the live line (Razorbacks +110), spread -2½, total 82½.

11:15 a.m.: Arkansas trims Mississippi’s lead to 24-21 with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Ole Miss is -280 on the live line (Arkansas +210), spread -3½, total 69½.

11:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Tech -2, total 29½.

11:07 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 17, Duke 14. First-half winners: Georgia Tech -2½, over 30½.

10:58 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -7, total 31½.

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 38, Oklahoma 20. First-half winners: Texas +2½, over 32½, Texas +125 ML.

10:55 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Old Dominion (+900) at Marshall (-21, 62½, -1,600), 11 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -8½, total 31

Florida -14½, total 25

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 35, Maryland 10. First-half winners: Ohio State -13½, over 38.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 21, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +24½, under 34.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -6½, total 26

Tennessee -3½, total 24

West Virginia -½, total 22½

Mississippi PK, total 33½

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 38, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: Tennessee -6½, over 28½.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 28, West Virginia 10. First-half winners: Baylor -½, over 21½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 16, Toledo 14. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +7, over 27, Northern Illinois +320. Northern Illinois scored a TD in the final minute to cash the first-half money line and push the first-half total over.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 21, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: Mississippi -3, over 34.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan State -3, total 26

Bowling Green -6, total 22

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Rutgers 13. First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, over 24.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 13, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +8, under 23½.

10:10 a.m.: Oklahoma draws within 28-14 with 14:45 left in the second quarter. Texas is -225 on the live line (Oklahoma +172), spread -5½, total 93½.

9:57 a.m.: Texas is blowing out Oklahoma so far. Another long TD pass gives the Longhorns a 28-7 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter. Texas is -440 on the live line (Sooners +300), spread -11½, total 86½.

9:47 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 21-7 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -220 on the live line (Sooners +168), spread -5½, total 84½.

9:34 a.m.: Oklahoma answers, cutting Texas’ lead to 14-7 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now favored at -130 (Texas +100), spread -2½, total 81½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

9:17 a.m.: Texas rolling to start the game. The Longhorns block a punt and cash in with a short TD run. The Longhorns lead Oklahoma 14-0 and are -265 on the live line (Sooners +200), spread -7½, total 77½.

9:11 a.m.: Texas scores on the first play. Xavier Worthy slips a tackle on a screen and goes 75 yards for a TD, and the Longhorns lead Oklahoma 7-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. Texas is -125 on the live line (Oklahoma -102), spread -1½, total 72½.

8:59 a.m.: A late move on Oklahoma pushed the line from -3 to -4.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning:

Buffalo-Kent State total from 64½ to 66

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 21 Texas 48 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -4, over 65½, Oklahoma -180 ML

First-half winners: Texas +2½, over 32½ (Texas 38-20)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -7, over 31½ (Oklahoma 35-10)

— No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -21½, over 71½, Ohio State -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State -13½, over 38 (Ohio State 35-10)

Second-half winners: Ohio State -8½, over 31 (Ohio State 31-7)

— No. 11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Michigan State -3½, under 49½, Michigan State -175 ML

First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, over 24 (Michigan State 21-13)

Second-half winners: Michigan State -3, under 26 (Michigan State 10-0)

— No. 17 Mississippi 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +5, over 66½, Mississippi -180 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi -3, over 34 (Mississippi 21-14)

Second-half winners: Arkansas PK, over 33½ (Arkansas 37-31)

— No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Florida -39, under 60, Florida -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Vanderbilt +24½, under 34 (Florida 21-0)

Second-half winners: Florida -14½, under 25 (Florida 21-0)

— Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Tennessee -10½, over 56½, Tennessee -400 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -6½, over 28½ (Tennessee 38-7)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +3½, under 24 (South Carolina 13-7)

— Baylor 45, West Virginia 20 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor -1, over 45, Baylor -120 ML

First-half winners: Baylor -½, over 21½ (Baylor 28-10)

Second-half winners: Baylor +½, over 22½ (Baylor 17-10)

— Northern Illinois 22, Toledo 20 (at Toledo)

Full-game winners: Northern Illinois +13, under 51½, Northern Illinois +400 ML

First-half winners: Northern Illinois +7, over 27 (Northern Illinois 16-14)

Second-half winners: Northern Illinois +6½, under 26 (tied 6-6)

— Akron 35, Bowling Green 20 (at Bowling Green)

Full-game winners: Akron +14, over 46, Akron +475 ML

First-half winners: Akron +8, under 23½ (Bowling Green 13-7)

Second-half winners: Akron +6, over 22 (Akron 28-7)

— Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27 (at Duke)

Full-game winners: Duke +4½, under 60½, Georgia Tech -185 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Tech -2½, over 30½ (Georgia Tech 17-14)

Second-half winners: Duke +2, under 29½ (Georgia Tech 14-13)

— Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13 (OT) (at Marshall)

Full-game winners: Old Dominion +21, under 62½, Marshall -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Old Dominion +12½, under 33½ (Old Dominion 10-6)

Second-half winners: Marshall -9½, under 29½ (Marshall 14-3)

— Virginia 34, Louisville 33 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Virginia +2½, under 69½, Virginia +120 ML

First-half winners: Virginia +1, under 34½ (Virginia 13-10)

Second-half winners: Louisville -1½, over 34 (Louisville 23-21)

— No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Georgia -15, under 45½, Georgia -800 ML

First-half winners: Georgia -8½, under 23½ (Georgia 17-3)

Second-half winners: Georgia -6½, over 20½ (Georgia 17-7)

— Boise State 26, No. 10 Brigham Young 17 (at BYU)

Full-game winners: Boise State +6½, under 58, Boise State +210 ML

First-half winners: Boise State +3½, over 28 (Boise State 20-10)

Second-half winners: Boise State +6, under 27½ (BYU 7-6)

— No. 19 Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37 (OT) (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Syracuse +6, over 59, Wake Forest -220 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 30 (Syracuse 21-17)

Second-half winners: Wake Forest -1, over 29½ (Wake Forest 23-16)

— No. 24 SMU 31, Navy 24 (at Navy)

Full-game winners: Navy +13½, under 56½, SMU -550 ML

First-half winners: Navy +7, over 28½ (tied 21-21)

Second-half winners: SMU -4½, under 28 (SMU 10-3)

— UAB 31, Florida Atlantic 14 (at UAB)

Full-game winners: UAB -3½, under 49½, UAB -170 ML

First-half winners: UAB -2½, over 24 (UAB 24-14)

Second-half winners: UAB +½, under 23½ (UAB 7-0)

— Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: Liberty -20½, under 58½, Liberty -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Liberty -11½, over 30½ (Liberty 24-7)

Second-half winners: Liberty -9½, under 28 (Liberty 17-6)

— Florida State 35, North Carolina 25 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: Florida State +17½, under 64½, Florida State +600 ML

First-half winners: Florida State +10, under 34 (Florida State 21-10)

Second-half winners: Florida State +8, under 34 (North Carolina 15-14)

— Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0 (at Illinois)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -12, under 42, Wisconsin -450 ML

First-half winners: Wisconsin -7, under 21 (Wisconsin 10-0)

Second-half winners: Wisconsin -7, under 17½ (Wisconsin 14-0)

— Massachusetts 27, Connecticut 13 (at UMass)

Full-game winners: UMass +3, under 57, UMass +130 ML

First-half winners: UConn -1½, under 27½ (UConn 10-7)

Second-half winners: UMass +½, under 27 (UMass 20-3)

— Eastern Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12 (at Eastern Michigan)

Full-game winners: Eastern Michigan +3, under 58½, Eastern Michigan +130 ML

First-half winners: Eastern Michigan +1½, under 28½ (Eastern Michigan 10-6)

Second-half winners: Miami -2½, under 27½ (Miami 6-3)

— Ball State 45, Western Michigan 20 (at Western Michigan)

Full-game winners: Ball State +12½, over 57½, Ball State +375 ML

First-half winners: Ball State +7, over 29½ (tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Ball State +6½, total pushes on 31 (Ball State 28-3)

— Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27 (at Ohio)

Full-game winners: Ohio +5, under 57½, Central Michigan -210 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 28½ (Central Michigan 13-10)

Second-half winners: Ohio +2½, over 28½ (tied 17-17)

— Colorado State 32, San Jose State 14 (at Colorado State)

Full-game winners: Colorado State -3½, over 44, Colorado State -165 ML

First-half winners: Colorado State -2½, over 22½ (Colorado State 16-7)

Second-half winners: Colorado State +½, over 21½ (Colorado State 16-7)

— No. 3 Iowa 23, No. 4 Penn State 20 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Iowa -2½, over 41, Iowa -145 ML

First-half winners: Penn State +1, over 20 (Penn State 17-10)

Second-half winners: Iowa -2½, under 19½ (Iowa 13-3)

— Missouri 48, North Texas 35 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: North Texas +18½, over 69, Missouri -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Missouri -10½, over 36 (Missouri 31-7)

Second-half winners: North Texas +5½, over 30 (North Texas 28-17)

— Washington State 31, Oregon State 24 (at Washington State)

Full-game winners: Washington State +4½, under 59, Washington State +165 ML

First-half winners: Oregon State -2½, under 29½ (Oregon State 10-3)

Second-half winners: Washington State +½, over 28 (Washington State 28-14)

— Central Florida 20, East Carolina 16 (at UCF)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +10, under 65½, UCF -380 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina +6½, under 34 (tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: East Carolina +4½, over 27½ (UCF 17-13)

— UTEP 26, Southern Mississippi 13 (at Southern Miss)

Full-game winners: UTEP -1½, under 46, UTEP -125 ML

First-half winners: UTEP -½, under 22 (UTEP 14-7)

Second-half winners: UTEP +½, under 23½ (UTEP 12-6)

— UTSA 52, Western Kentucky 46 (at Western Kentucky)

Full-game winners: UTSA +3½, over 72, UTSA +140 ML

First-half winners: UTSA +2½, over 36½ (UTSA 28-24)

Second-half winners: UTSA +3, over 38½ (UTSA 24-22)

— TCU 52, Texas Tech 31 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: TCU -2, over 60½, TCU -130 ML

First-half winners: TCU -½, over 30½ (TCU 35-10)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech -1, over 28 (Texas Tech 21-17)

— Kent State 48, Buffalo 38 (at Kent State)

Full-game winners: Kent State -6½, over 66, Kent State -260 ML

First-half winners: Kent State -3½, over 33 (Kent State 31-10)

Second-half winners: Buffalo +1½, over 28½ (Buffalo 28-17)

— Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +5½, over 50½, Troy -220 ML

First-half winners: Troy -3, under 24½ (Troy 17-3)

Second-half winners: Georgia Southern +2, over 24 (Georgia Southern 21-10)

— Texas State 33, South Alabama 31 (4OT) (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Texas State +4, over 52½, Texas State +160 ML

First-half winners: South Alabama -2½, under 26½ (South Alabama 17-7)

Second-half winners: Texas State +½, over 24 (Texas State 26-14)

— Air Force 24, Wyoming 14 (at Air Force)

Full-game winners: Air Force -5, under 46½, Air Force -200 ML

First-half winners: Wyoming +3, over 23½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Air Force -3, under 24 (Air Force 10-0)

— No. 9 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Michigan -2½, over 50, Michigan -135 ML

First-half winners: Michigan -1½, under 24½ (Michigan 13-0)

Second-half winners: Nebraska -2½, over 23½ (Nebraska 29-19)

— No. 14 Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Notre Dame +1, over 47, Notre Dame -105 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame +½, over 23 (Notre Dame 14-13)

Second-half winners: Notre Dame -½, over 21½ (Notre Dame 18-16)

— No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Kentucky -2, over 50½, Kentucky -130 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky -1, under 24½ (Kentucky 14-0)

Second-half winners: Kentucky +½, over 23½ (Kentucky 28-21)

— Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M +18½, over 50½, Texas A&M +700 ML

First-half winners: Texas A&M +12½, over 27 (Texas A&M 24-10)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 11, over 28 (Alabama 28-17)

— Georgia State 55, Louisiana-Monroe 21 (at Monroe)

Full-game winners: Georgia State -15½, over 49½, Georgia State -600 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State -8½, over 26 (Georgia State 28-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia State -6½, over 24 (Georgia State 27-14)

— Utah 42, Southern California 26 (at USC)

Full-game winners: Utah +3, over 52½, Utah +130 ML

First-half winners: Utah +2, over 26½ (Utah 21-10)

Second-half winners: Utah +1, over 26 (Utah 21-16)

— No. 25 San Diego State 31, New Mexico 7 (at Carson, Calif.)

Full-game winners: San Diego State -19, under 42½, San Diego State -1,100 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State -10½, under 22½ (San Diego State 17-0)

Second-half winners: New Mexico +7½, over 19½ (San Diego State 14-7)

— Tulsa 35, Memphis 29 (at Tulsa)

Full-game winners: Tulsa -2½, over 60½, Tulsa -150 ML

First-half winners: Memphis +2½, under 30½ (Tulsa 14-13)

Second-half winners: Tulsa -2, over 31½ (Tulsa 21-16)

— UCLA 34, Arizona 16 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: UCLA -16, under 60½, UCLA -800 ML

First-half winners: Arizona +8, under 31 (UCLA 14-13)

Second-half winners: UCLA -6, under 31 (UCLA 20-3)

— UNR 55, New Mexico State 28 (at UNR)

Full-game winners: New Mexico State +29, over 64½, UNR -8,000 ML

First-half winners: UNR -18½, over 35 (UNR 31-7)

Second-half winners: New Mexico State +10, over 28 (UNR 24-21)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.