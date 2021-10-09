COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Texas builds lead on Oklahoma

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) warms up before playing TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Welcome to Week 6 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, and No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn. There are 46 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan State -3, total 26

Bowling Green -6, total 22

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Rutgers 13. First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, over 24.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 13, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +8, under 23½.

10:10 a.m.: Oklahoma draws within 28-14 with 14:45 left in the second quarter. Texas is -225 on the live line (Oklahoma +172), spread -5½, total 93½.

9:57 a.m.: Texas is blowing out Oklahoma so far. Another long TD pass gives the Longhorns a 28-7 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter. Texas is -440 on the live line (Sooners +300), spread -11½, total 86½.

9:47 a.m.: Texas extends its lead to 21-7 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -220 on the live line (Sooners +168), spread -5½, total 84½.

9:34 a.m.: Oklahoma answers, cutting Texas’ lead to 14-7 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is now favored at -130 (Texas +100), spread -2½, total 81½.

9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

9:17 a.m.: Texas rolling to start the game. The Longhorns block a punt and cash in with a short TD run. The Longhorns lead Oklahoma 14-0 and are -265 on the live line (Sooners +200), spread -7½, total 77½.

9:11 a.m.: Texas scores on the first play. Xavier Worthy slips a tackle on a screen and goes 75 yards for a TD, and the Longhorns lead Oklahoma 7-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. Texas is -125 on the live line (Oklahoma -102), spread -1½, total 72½.

8:59 a.m.: A late move on Oklahoma pushed the line from -3 to -4.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning:

Buffalo-Kent State total from 64½ to 66

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-4, 65½, -180) vs. No. 21 Texas (+160) (at Dallas), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+1,000) at No. 7 Ohio State (-21½, 71½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 11 Michigan State (-3½, 49½, -175) at Rutgers (+155), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Arkansas (+160) at No. 17 Mississippi (-5, 66½, -180), 9 a.m.

— Vanderbilt (+5,500) at No. 20 Florida (-39, 60, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (+330) at Tennessee (-10½, 56½, -400), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+100) at Baylor (-1, 45, -120), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+400) at Toledo (-13, 51½, -500), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+475) at Bowling Green (-14, 46, -650), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (-4½, 60½, -185) at Duke (+165), 9:30 a.m.

— Old Dominion (+900) at Marshall (-21, 62½, -1,600), 11 a.m.

— Virginia (+120) at Louisville (-2½, 69½, -140), noon

— No. 2 Georgia (-15, 46½, -800) at No. 18 Auburn (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Boise State (+200) at No. 10 Brigham Young (-6, 58, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Wake Forest (-6, 58½, -220) at Syracuse (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 SMU (-13½, 56½, -550) at Navy (+425), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+150) at UAB (-3½, 49½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+750) at Liberty (-19½, 58½, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+600) at North Carolina (-17½, 64½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— Wisconsin (-12, 42, -450) at Illinois (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— Connecticut (-3, 57, -150) at Massachusetts (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-2, 58½, -130) at Eastern Michigan (+110), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+375) at Western Michigan (-12½, 57½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-5, 57½, -210) at Ohio (+180), 12:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+130) at Colorado State (-3, 44½, -150), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 4 Penn State (+120) at No. 3 Iowa (-2½, 41, -140), 1 p.m.

— North Texas (+700) at Missouri (-18½, 69, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Oregon State (-4½, 59, -185) at Washington State (+165), 1 p.m.

— East Carolina (+320) at Central Florida (-10, 65½, -380), 3 p.m.

— UTEP (-2, 45, -130) at Southern Mississippi (+110), 4 p.m.

— UTSA (+135) at Western Kentucky (-3, 72, -155), 4 p.m.

— TCU (-2, 60½, -130) at Texas Tech (+110), 4 p.m.

— Buffalo (+210) at Kent State (-6½, 66, -250), 4 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+190) at Troy (-5½, 50½, -220), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-4, 52½, -180) at Texas State (+160), 4 p.m.

— Wyoming (+180) at Air Force (-5½, 46½, -210), 4 p.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 49½, -140) at Nebraska (+120), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Notre Dame (-110) at Virginia Tech (PK, 47, -110), 4:30 p.m.

— LSU (+110) at No. 16 Kentucky (-2, 50½, -130), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-18, 50½, -1,000) at Texas A&M (+650), 5 p.m.

— Georgia State (-15½, 49½, -600) at Louisiana-Monroe (+450), 5 p.m.

— Utah (+130) at Southern California (-3, 52½, -150), 5 p.m.

— New Mexico (+750) vs. No. 25 San Diego State (-19½, 42½, -1,200) (at Carson, Calif.), 6 p.m.

— Memphis (+140) at Tulsa (-3, 60½, -160), 6 p.m.

— UCLA (-16, 61, -800) at Arizona (+550), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at UNR (-29, 64, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.