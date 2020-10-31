COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Texas upsets No. 6 Oklahoma State in OT

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

No. 1 Clemson might have to deal with some drama Saturday — emphasis on might.

The Tigers will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as the presumed starter for a home game against Boston College at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Despite the change, Clemson is still a 24½-point favorite.

There are 38 games overall. Top games include No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, and UNLV being thrown into the fire for its first game at Allegiant Stadium with the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -12½, total 26½.

5:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 27, Mississippi State 0. First-half winners: Alabama -18½, under 35.

5:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -3, total 24.

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Duke 24, Charlotte 7. First-half winners: Duke -7, over 27½.

5:25 p.m.: No. 3 Ohio State leads No. 18 Penn State 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -1,800 on the live line (Nittany Lions +900), spread -19½, total 67½.

5:07 p.m.: FINAL: Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT). The Longhorns win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 57½.

5 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 15 North Carolina (-8, 61, -290) at Virginia (+245), 5 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma (-16½, 66½, -700) at Texas Tech (+500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (-16½, 57, -800) at Texas State (+550), 5 p.m.

4:50 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana Tech 37, UAB 34 (2OT). The Bulldogs win outright as 13½-point home underdogs, +400 ML. The game sails over 47½.

4:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -4, total 26½.

4:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 28, Air Force 17. First-half winners: Boise State -7, over 26.

4:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 3 Ohio State (-10, 63, -370) at No. 18 Penn State (+310), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+450) at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14½, 54½, -600), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (+400) at No. 10 Florida (-13½, 63½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

Navy (+400) at No. 22 SMU (-13, 58½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21. The Rebels cover as 17½-point road favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 63½.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21. The Hoosiers cover as 11½-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 54.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: TCU 33, Baylor 23. The Horned Frogs cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game goes over 47.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35. The Hokies cover as 5-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 67.

4:08 p.m.: Catching up with some finals:

FINAL: No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13. The Yellow Jackets cover as 20½-point home underdogs, but the Irish win outright at -1,400 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: Auburn 48, LSU 11. Auburn wins at home easily in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 63½.

FINAL: Northwestern 21, Iowa 20. The spread pushes on 1, but early bettors won with the Wildcats from +2½ to PK. The Wildcats were -120 ML. The game stays just under 42½.

FINAL: Appalachian State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13. The Warhawks cover as 29-point home underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 56½.

4 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+2,000) at No. 2 Alabama (-29½, 63½, -10,000), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (+400) at San Jose State (-13½, 56, -500), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (+330) at Duke (-11, 55, -400), 4 p.m.

3:34 p.m.: After falling behind 31-20, Texas immediately responds. D’Shawn Jamison returns the kickoff 100 yards for a TD, and the Longhorns cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 31-26 with 7:57 left in the third quarter (extra point no good). Oklahoma State is -280 on the live line (Texas +205), spread -4½, total 78½.

3:21 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 38, Arkansas State 10. The Trojans win outright easily as 3½-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game stays well under 69½.

3:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 30, Southern Mississippi 6. The Owls win easily as 1-point road favorites, -115 ML. The game stays under 58½.

3:01 p.m.: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the Tigers’ game next week at No. 4 Notre Dame after testing positive this week for the coronavirus, the team confirmed. D.J. Uiagalelei will start again after leading Clemson to a 34-28 comeback win over Boston College today.

2:59 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 25 Boise State (-13, 49½, -450) at Air Force (+375), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 44, Houston 21. The Knights cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 81½.

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -2½, total 30.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 24, Texas 20. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2½, over 29½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Mississippi -6½ (-120), total 30½

Appalachian State -14, total 27

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 21, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Monroe +17, under 31.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 33, Vanderbilt 14. First-half winners: Mississippi -10, over 32.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -½, total 20½.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 30, Baylor 7. First-half winners: TCU -1, over 23½.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -2½, total 31½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 21, Louisville 14. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -3, over 34.

2:19 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Notre Dame -10, total 26

Indiana -6½, total 22½

Northwestern -2½ (-120), total 22½

LSU -1, total 28

UAB -8, total 24½

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 17, UAB 14. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +7, over 24, Louisiana Tech +275 ML.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 20, Rutgers 7. First-half winners: Indiana -6½, under 27½.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 21, LSU 3. First-half winners: Auburn PK, under 31½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +11, under 30½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 20, Northwestern 14. First-half winners: Iowa +½ (-125), over 21.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas State -4, total 31.

1:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 24, Arkansas State 3. First-half winners: Troy +2½, under 34½.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Southern Mississippi -½, total 27½.

1:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 23, Southern Mississippi 6. First-half winners: Rice PK, under 29½.

1:01 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Texas (+150) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 57½, -170), 1 p.m.

Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

Appalachian State (-29, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-5, 67, -200) at Louisville (+175), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24. The Spartans win outright as 21½-point road underdogs, +1,000 ML. The game stays just under 52.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28. The Eagles cover easily as 26½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers rally to win outright at -3,000 ML. The total goes over 56.

12:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -½, total 37½.

12:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Houston 7. First-half winners: Central Florida -1½, under 41½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22. The Cyclones cover as 27-point road favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10. The Mountaineers win easily as 5-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes just over 46.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: Florida Atlantic 24, UTSA 3. The Owls cover as 5½-point home favorites, -215 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,400) at Georgia Tech (+800), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana (-11½, 54, -380) at Rutgers (+320), 12:30 p.m.

UAB (-13½, 47½, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

TCU (-2½, 47, -140) at Baylor (+120), 12:30 p.m.

LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern (-1, 42½, -120) at Iowa (+100), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10. The Bearcats cover easily as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes just over 57½.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 31, Illinois 24. The Illini cover as 10-point home underdogs, but the Boilermakers win outright at -360 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14. The Demon Deacons cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 38, Temple 3. The Green Wave cover as 7-point home favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3. The Wildcats cover as 17-point home underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays easily under 42.

12:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0. The Chanticleers completely dominate the Panthers and cover as 4-point road underdogs, -175 ML. The game stays under 60½.

12:01 p.m.: Clemson takes the lead. Travis Etienne scores on a 17-yard run, and Clemson takes a 32-28 lead over Boston College with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good). Clemson is -1,000 on the live line (BC +570).

11:58 a.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Rice (-1, 58½, -115) at Southern Mississippi (-105), noon

Troy (+145) at Arkansas State (-3½, 69½, -165), noon

11:48 a.m.: Boston College holds a 28-26 lead over No. 1 Clemson going to the fourth quarter. Clemson has the ball and is -600 on the live line (BC +370), spread -4½, total 67½.

11:33 a.m.: Clemson draws closer. Amari Rodgers catches an 8-yard TD pass, and Clemson cuts Boston College’s lead to 28-26 with 6:16 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). Clemson is now -550 on the live line (BC +340).

11:25 a.m.: Michigan has tied Michigan State at 17 with 8:00 left in the third quarter. Michigan is -600 on the live line (Michigan State +380), spread -6½, total 54½.

11:13 a.m.: Clemson gets right back in the game. D.J. Uiagalelei runs for a 30-yard TD on fourth-and-1 to cut Boston College’s lead to 28-20 with 11:38 left in the third quarter. Clemson is now -260 on the live line (BC +190), spread -3½, total 72½.

11:08 a.m.: Clemson receives the second-half kickoff, trailing Boston College 28-13. Clemson is -156 on the live line (Boston College +122), spread -1½, total 70½.

10:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Central Florida (-3, 81½, -150) at Houston (+130), 11 a.m.

10:54 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -1, total 21½.

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 24, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: West Virginia -3, over 23.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -10, total 27

Clemson -14, total 29½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 28, Clemson 13. First-half winners: Boston College +15, over 29½, Boston College +800 ML. The Eagles stun the top-ranked Tigers in the first half.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +12½, under 27½, Michigan State +650 ML. The Spartans surprise the rival Wolverines in the first half.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -11½, total 23½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 20, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas +16½, total pushes on 27.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -6, total 27½

Florida Atlantic -½, total 21½

Cincinnati -1½, total 27½

Purdue -4, total 27½

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 21, Memphis 10. First-half winners: Cincinnati -4, over 29½.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 17, UTSA 3. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic -3, under 23½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 7. First-half winners: Wake Forest -7½, under 30½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 17, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Purdue -5½, under 27½.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Tulane -2½, total 24½

Coastal Carolina -½, total 24

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 10, Temple 3. First-half winners: Tulane -3½, under 27½.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 34, Georgia State 0. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -2½, over 30½.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -9, total 20½.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 7, Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Kentucky +10, under 22½.

10:01 a.m.: Oh my. Travis Etienne fumbles on the goal line, and Brandon Sebastian returns it 97 yards for a TD for Boston College. The Eagles lead Clemson 21-7 with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Clemson is down to -330 on the live line (Boston College +235), spread -6½, total 69½.

9:53 a.m.: Boston College leads Clemson 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Clemson is driving. Clemson is -1,600 on the live line (Boston College +840), spread -17½, total 66½.

9:48 a.m.: Michigan and Michigan State are tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Michigan is still -1,350 on the live line (Michigan State +740), spread -16½, total 54½.

9:27 a.m.: So far the problem for Clemson is its defense. Boston College scores again to take a 14-7 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Clemson is still -1,300 on the live line (Boston College +690), spread -17½, total 72½.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Boston College (+1,200) at No. 1 Clemson (-26½, 56, -3,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Georgia (-17, 42, -1,000) at Kentucky (+650), 9 a.m.

Memphis (+200) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½, 57½, -240), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+1,000) at No. 13 Michigan (-21½, 52, -2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 16 Kansas State (+175) at West Virginia (-5, 46, -200), 9 a.m.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (-4, 60½, -175) at Georgia State (+155), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Iowa State (-27, 49½, -5,000) at Kansas (+1,500), 9 a.m.

UTSA (+185) at Florida Atlantic (-5½, 47, -215), 9 a.m.

Temple (+240) at Tulane (-7, 55½, -280), 9 a.m.

Purdue (-10, 55½, -360) at Illinois (+300), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-14, 59½, -550) at Syracuse (+425), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Clemson from -25 to -26½

Tulane from -5 to -7

Temple-Tulane total from 59 to 57

Purdue from -7½ to -9½

Purdue-Illinois total from 57 to 55

Rice from +1½ to -1

Auburn from +2 to PK

Northwestern from +2½ to +1

Northwestern-Iowa total from 45 to 43½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Boston College +26½, over 56, Clemson -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Boston College +15, over 29½ (Boston College 28-13)

Second-half winners: Clemson -14, under 29½ (Clemson 21-0)

— No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Kentucky +17, under 42, Georgia -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky +10, under 22½ (Georgia 7-3)

Second-half winners: Kentucky +9, under 20½ (Georgia 7-0)

— No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -6½, over 57½, Cincinnati -240 ML

First-half winners: Cincinnati -4, over 29½ (Cincinnati 21-10)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati -1½, over 27½ (Cincinnati 28-0)

IN PROGRESS

— No. 4 Notre Dame (-20½, 58½, -1,400) at Georgia Tech (+800), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Indiana (-11½, 54, -380) at Rutgers (+320), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (-13½, 47½, -500) at Louisiana Tech (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— TCU (-2½, 47, -140) at Baylor (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— LSU (PK, 63½, -110) at Auburn (-110), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (-1, 42½, -120) at Iowa (+100), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas (+150) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½, 57½, -170), 1 p.m.

— Mississippi (-17½, 63½, -900) at Vanderbilt (+600), 1 p.m.

— Appalachian State (-29, 56½, -10,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+2,000), 1 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (-5, 67, -200) at Louisville (+175), 1 p.m.

— No. 25 Boise State (-13, 49½, -450) at Air Force (+375), 3 p.m.

UPCOMING

Mississippi State (+2,000) at No. 2 Alabama (-29½, 63½, -10,000), 4 p.m.

New Mexico (+400) at San Jose State (-13½, 56, -500), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (+330) at Duke (-11, 55, -400), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State (-10, 63, -370) at No. 18 Penn State (+310), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas (+450) at No. 8 Texas A&M (-14½, 54½, -600), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (+400) at No. 10 Florida (-13½, 63½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

Navy (+400) at No. 22 SMU (-13, 58½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina (-8, 61, -290) at Virginia (+245), 5 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma (-16½, 66½, -700) at Texas Tech (+500), 5 p.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (-16½, 57, -800) at Texas State (+550), 5 p.m.

San Diego State (-9, 42, -330) at Utah State (+270), 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 11 BYU (-30½, 52, -10,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNR (-13½, 59½, -500) at UNLV (+400), 7:30 p.m.

