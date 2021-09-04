COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Tulane grabs early lead on Oklahoma

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 1 of the college football season.

And there’s no starting slowly out of the gate. There are five games involving two ranked teams, headlined by No. 3 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There are 58 games overall. Other top matchups include No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Florida) in Atlanta; No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin; and No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) at No. 21 Texas.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:15 a.m.: Tulane strikes first against Oklahoma, taking a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -22½, total 70½.

8:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

— Tulane (+2,200) at No. 2 Oklahoma (-31½, 66, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Penn State (+190) at No. 12 Wisconsin (-5½, 48½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,200) at Kentucky (-31, 54, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Colgate (+3,000) at Boston College (-42½, 57, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+600) at Michigan (-16, 65, -900), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+500) at Rutgers (-14½, 52, -700), 9 a.m.

— Holy Cross (+135) at Connecticut (-3, 50, -155), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-3, 54, -160) vs. Stanford (+140) (at Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m.

— Army (+115) at Georgia State (-2, 49½, -135), 9 a.m.

— Fordham (+3,000) at Nebraska (-42½, 55, -100,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colgate from +44½ to +42½

Central Michigan-Missouri total from 60½ to 58½

Northern Iowa from +31½ to +29

Houston from PK to -2½

Monmouth-Middle Tennessee total from 55 to 57½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Fresno State (+800) at No. 11 Oregon (-20, 63½, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rice (+800) at Arkansas (-20, 50, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40, 50, -100,000), 11 a.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 61½, -1,200) vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (+750) (at Atlanta), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+1,100) at No. 8 Cincinnati (-22½, 49½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Indiana (+155) at No. 18 Iowa (-3½, 46, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-3, 47, -145) at Navy (+125), 12:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (-2½, 57½, -140) at Maryland (+120), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+1,100) at Mississippi State (-22, 52½, -2,500), 1 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+450) at Missouri (-14, 58½, -600), 1 p.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Pittsburgh (-37½, 56, -100,000), 1 p.m.

— Montana State (+750) at Wyoming (-19, 45, -1,200), 1 p.m.

— Nothern Iowa (no ML) at No. 7 Iowa State (-29, 50, no ML), 1:30 p.m.

— No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+280) at No. 21 Texas (-9, 58, -340), 1:30 p.m.

— San Jose State (+475) at No. 15 Southern California (-14, 60, -650), 2 p.m.

— Campbell (no ML) at Liberty (-35, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (+2,000) at Georgia Southern (-28, 47, -10,000), 3 p.m.

— Akron (no ML) at Auburn (-36½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Illinois (no ML) at South Carolina (-31½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Monmouth (+265) at Middle Tennessee (-8½, 57½, -320), 4 p.m.

— Syracuse (+105) at Ohio (-1½, 55½, -125), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (+225) at Purdue (-7, 68, -265), 4 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+120) at Houston (-2½, 64, -140) (at Texans’ stadium), 4 p.m.

— Missouri State (no ML) at Oklahoma State (-38, 55, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Baylor (-14, 53, -600) at Texas State (+450), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (+1,500) at Memphis (-23½, 69½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (no ML) at SMU (-33, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Toledo (-39½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Central Arkansas (+400) at Arkansas State (-13, 64, -500), 4 p.m.

— Southern (+1,600) at Troy (-25, 54, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 3 Clemson (-2½, 51, -140) vs. No. 5 Georgia (+120) (at Charlotte, N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+1,100) at No. 13 Florida (-23½, 52½, -2,500), 4:30 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+800) at North Texas (-20, 65, -1,400), 4:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+160) at Illinois (-4½, 51½, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— Northern Illinois (+700) at Georgia Tech (-19, 56½, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— William & Mary (+2,200) at Virginia (-31½, 52½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+2,200) at No. 6 Texas A&M (-29, 67½, -10,000), 5 p.m.

— Montana (+1,500) at No. 20 Washington (-23, 54, -5,000), 5 p.m.

— East Tennessee State (+850) at Vanderbilt (-20½, 44½, -1,500), 5 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (-105) at South Alabama (-1, 56½, -115), 5 p.m.

— Duquesne (+3,000) at TCU (-43, 56, -100,000), 5 p.m.

— No. 16 LSU (-2½, 64½, -140) at UCLA (+120), 5:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (+900) at UTEP (-21, 52½, -1,600), 6 p.m.

— UNR (+140) at California (-3, 52½, -160), 7:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+400) vs. BYU (-12½, 54, -500) (at Allegiant Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+2,500) at San Diego State (-31, 51, -10,000), 7:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+650) at Washington State (-18, 66½, -1,000), 8 p.m.

— Portland State (+1,600) at Hawaii (-26, 57, -6,000), 9 p.m.

