COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA continues underdog parade

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith celebrates with Kelee Ringo, left, after intercepting a Clemson pass and returning it for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson catches a pass in front of Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks tackles Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball into the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener (9) scores during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is tripped up by Rice defender Cameron Montgomery (1) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, right, pushes off Clemson linebacker LaVonta Bentley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Welcome to Week 1 of the college football season.

And there’s no starting slowly out of the gate. There are five games involving two ranked teams, headlined by No. 3 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There are 58 games overall. Other top matchups include No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (Florida) in Atlanta; No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin; and No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) at No. 21 Texas.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:26 p.m.: FINAL: UTEP 38, Bethune-Cookman 28. The Wildcats cover as 21-point road underdogs, but the Miners win outright at -1,600 ML. The game goes over 52½.

9:23 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -4½, total 24.

9:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 14, Arizona 3. First-half winners: BYU -7, under 27.

9:14 p.m.: FINAL: UCLA 38, No. 16 LSU 27. The Bruins roll as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes just over 63.

9:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

San Diego State -12½, total 23

California -½, total 24½

9:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 10, San Diego State 0. First-half winners: New Mexico State +20, under 28.

9:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 14, UNR 13. First-half winners: UNR +2, over 25½. UNR kicked a field goal with two seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

8:56 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Portland State (+1,600) at Hawaii (-26, 57, -6,000), 9 p.m.

8:50 p.m.: UCLA is striking a blow for the Pac-12. The Bruins lead LSU 38-20 with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. UCLA was a 2-point home underdog.

8:37 p.m.: Pure gambling moment on that final play. Kent State hit a short field goal off the upright on the final play that would have covered +29. Instead, Aggies backers cash.

8:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10. The Aggies cover as 29-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 67½.

8:35 p.m.: In a short span, three underdogs of 7-1 or better won outright: Montana at 11-1 (at No. 20 Washington), East Tennessee State +850 (at Vanderbilt) and Northern Illinois +700 (at Georgia Tech).

8:25 p.m.: FINAL: East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3. The Buccaneers win easily as 20½-point road underdogs, +850 ML. The game stays under 44½.

8:23 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 31, Southern Mississippi 7. The Jaguars cruise as 2-point home favorites, -135 ML. The game stays under 56½.

8:17 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 37, Illinois 30. The Roadrunners win outright as 4½-point road underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 52.

8:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Florida 35, Florida Atlantic 14. The Owls cover as 23½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -2,500 ML. The game stays under 52½.

8:11 p.m.: A lot of drama in some more recent finals:

— FINAL: Montana 13, No. 20 Washington 7. The Grizzlies stun the Huskies as 22½-point road underdogs and 11-1 on the money line. The game stays way under 54.

— FINAL: Northern Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21. The Huskies score on a 3-yard TD pass with 38 seconds left to win outright as 18½-point road underdogs and 7-1 on the money line. The game stays under 57.

— FINAL: TCU 45, Duquesne 3. The spread pushes on 42, but the Horned Frogs win outright at -100,000 ML. The game stays under 54½.

8:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 3 Clemson 3. The Bulldogs prevail in a defensive slugfest in today’s marquee matchup, winning outright as 2½-point underdogs, +120 ML in the neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game stays way, way under 51½.

7:58 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 23, Missouri State 16. The Bears cover easily as 32½-point road underdogs, but the Cowboys survive to win outright (no ML available). The game stays under 52.

7:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Utah State (+575) at Washington State (-17, 66, -850), 8 p.m.

7:52 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 30, Oregon State 21. The Boilermakers cover as 7-point home favorites, -275 ML. The game stays under 68. Purdue added an insurance TD with 2:09 to play that secured the cover.

7:49 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 44, Northwestern State 14. The Mean Green pull away to cover as 19-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 67.

7:48 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 38, Houston 21. The Red Raiders dominate the second half to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML in a quasi-road game at the Houston Texans’ stadium. The game stays under 63.

7:36 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

— FINAL: Middle Tennessee 50, Monmouth 15. The Blue Raiders roll as 8-point home favorites, -320 ML. The game goes over 58½.

— FINAL: SMU 56, Abilene Christian 9. The Mustangs roll as 32½-point home favorites (no ML available). The game stays just under 66.

— FINAL: Toledo 49, Norfolk State 10. The Spartans cover (barely) as 39½-point road underdogs, but the Rockets win outright (no ML available). The game goes over 56.

— FINAL: Memphis 42, Nicholls State 17. The Tigers cover as 22½-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The game stays under 67½.

— FINAL: Baylor 29, Texas State 20. The Bobcats cover as 13½-point home underdogs, but the Bears win outright at -550 ML. The game stays under 53.

— FINAL: Arkansas State 40, Central Arkansas 21. The Red Wolves dominate the second half to cover as 13-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 64.

— FINAL: Virginia 43, William & Mary 0. The Cavaliers cover as 30½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 52½.

7:34 p.m.: Second-half line: UTEP -10½, total 21½.

7:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 10, Bethune-Cookman 0. First-half winners: Bethune-Cookman +12½, under 28.

7:29 p.m.: Clemson kicks a 22-yard field goal to get back within one score of Georgia at 10-3 with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter. Georgia is -600 on the live line (Clemson +420), total 20½.

7:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— UNR (+125) at California (-3, 52½, -145), 7:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+425) vs. BYU (-13½, 54, -550) (at Allegiant Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+3,000) at San Diego State (-31½, 50½, -20,000), 7:30 p.m.

7:23 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -1, total 28.

7:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 14, LSU 10. First-half winners: UCLA +1, under 31, UCLA +110 ML.

7:14 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0. The Gamecocks cover as 32-point home favorites (no ML available). The game stays under 56.

7:13 p.m.: FINAL: Auburn 60, Akron 10. The Tigers roll as 37½-point home favorites (no ML available). The game goes over 56.

7:08 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 55, Southern 3. The Trojans cover as 25-point home favorites, -6,000 ML. The game goes over 55½.

7:04 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 29, Ohio 9. The Orange win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 55½.

7:01 p.m.: Georgia extends its lead. The Bulldogs kick a field goal to go up 10-0 on Clemson with 2:38 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs are -700 on the live line (Clemson +475), spread -9½, total 23½.

6:50 p.m.: Georgia continues to lead Clemson 7-0 with 7:29 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs are -500 on the live line (Clemson +475), spread -7½, total 22½.

6:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

TCU -11, total 21½

Southern Mississippi -½, total 27

6:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 35, Duquesne 0. First-half winners: TCU -28½, over 34½.

6:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 14, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: South Alabama -½, under 27½.

6:38 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 25. The Bulldogs cover easily as 27½-point road underdogs, but the Eagles win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 48.

6:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -13, total 30½

Vanderbilt -11, total 21½

Washington -11½, total 24½

6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Tennessee State 10, Vanderbilt 3. First-half winners: East Tennessee State +12½, under 24.

6:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 7, Montana 3. First-half winners: Montana +13½, under 30.

6:31 p.m.: HALFTIME; Texas A&M 10, Kent State 3. First-half winners: Kent State +17½, under 35.

6:24 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 48, Campbell 7. The Flames cover as 34-point home favorites (no ML available). The game stays under 65.

6:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Illinois -4, total 27.

6:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 20, Illinois 14. First-half winners: UTSA +3, over 25½, UTSA +155 ML.

6:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -½, total 23½

Georgia Tech -10½, total 28½

Florida -10, total 23

North Texas -10½, total 32

6:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 7, Clemson 0. First-half winners: Georgia +2, under 24½, Georgia +115. The only score came on a 74-yard interception return.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 14, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +10, under 29½, Northern Illinois +450 ML.

6:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 14, Florida Atlantic 0. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 27½.

6:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 24, Northwestern State 14. First-half winners: Northwestern State +11, over 35.

6:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue -2½, total 30½

Virginia -13½, total 20½

5:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Oregon State 7. First-half winners: Purdue -4, under 34.

5:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 17, William & Mary 0. First-half winners: William & Mary +19½, under 30½.

5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Bethune-Cookman (+900) at UTEP (-21, 52½, -1,600), 6 p.m.

5:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -16½, total 21½.

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 20, Missouri State 3. First-half winners: Missouri State +23, under 33.

5:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas Tech -2½, total 28½.

5:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Texas Tech 7. First-half winners: Houston -1, under 31½.

5:46 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -14, total 24

SMU -9, total 28½

Memphis -9, total 30½

5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 29, Nicholls State 7. First-half winners: Memphis -13½, under 37½.

5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 35, Abilene Christian 3. First-half winners: SMU -20, over 37.

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 37, Akron 0. First-half winners: Auburn -24, over 31½.

5:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Troy -8½, total 23½

Middle Tennessee -3½, total 30

South Carolina -8½, total 23½

5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 29, Eastern Illinois 0. First-half winners: South Carolina -19, under 32½.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 21, Monmouth 7. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -5, under 28½.

5:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 34, Southern 3. First-half winners: Troy -14½, over 30½.

5:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -18½, total 21½

Arkansas State -5½, total 30½

5:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Arkansas 7, Arkansas State 6. First-half winners: Central Arkansas +7, under 32½, Central Arkansas +310 ML.

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 28, Norfolk State 7. First-half winners: Norfolk +27, over 33½.

5:32 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— No. 16 LSU (-2, 63, -130) at UCLA (+110), 5:30 p.m.

5:31 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Baylor -6, total 24½

Ohio -1½, total 27½

5:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 14, Texas State 10. First-half winners: Texas State +7, under 27½.

5:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 12, Ohio 6. First-half winners: Syracuse +½, under 27½.

5:26 p.m.: No score in the top-five showdown between Clemson and Georgia at the end of the first quarter. Georgia is in Clemson territory, and the Bulldogs are now slightly favored at -120 on the live line (Clemson -110), total 41½.

5:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Southern California 30, San Jose State 7. The Trojans cover as 14-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game stays under 60½.

5:01 p.m.: USC backers are getting closer to a win. The Trojans, 14-point home favorites, stop San Jose State on fourth down and have the ball back up 23-7 with a little over seven minutes to play.

4:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Kent State (+2,200) at No. 6 Texas A&M (-29, 67½, -10,000), 5 p.m.

— Montana (+1,100) at No. 20 Washington (-22½, 54, -2,500), 5 p.m.

— East Tennessee State (+850) at Vanderbilt (-20½, 44½, -1,500), 5 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+115) at South Alabama (-2, 56½, -135), 5 p.m.

— Duquesne (+3,000) at TCU (-42, 54½, -100,000), 5 p.m.

4:54 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Texas 38, No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) 18. The Longhorns cover as 8½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game stays under 58.

4:53 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24. The Chippewas cover as 14-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -600 ML. The game stays just under 59.

4:50 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 35, Louisiana Tech 34. Louisiana Tech covers easily as 20½-point road underdogs, but Mississippi State scores the last 21 points to win outright at -2,000 ML in a battle of the Bulldogs. The game goes over 53. Louisiana Tech would have paid 10-1 on the money line.

4:45 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10. The Panthers cover easily as 29-point road underdogs, but the Cyclones hang on to avoid a devastating defeat at -8,000 ML. The game stays way under 50.

4:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia Southern -10½, total 20½

Liberty -16, total 24

4:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 20, Campbell 7. First-half winners: Campbell +22½, under 37.

4:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 20, Gardner-Webb 6. First-half winners: Gardner-Webb +17½, under 27½.

4:29 p.m.: Mississippi State has come all the way back to take a 35-34 lead on Louisiana Tech with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State is -400 on the live line (Louisiana Tech +300).

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 3 Clemson (-2½, 51½, -140) vs. No. 5 Georgia (+120) (at Charlotte, N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+1,100) at No. 13 Florida (-23½, 52½, -2,500), 4:30 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+800) at North Texas (-19, 67, -1,400), 4:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+160) at Illinois (-4½, 52, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— Northern Illinois (+700) at Georgia Tech (-18½, 57, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— William & Mary (+2,200) at Virginia (-30½, 52½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 51, Massachusetts 7. The Panthers cover as 37½-point favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes just over 56.

4:14 p.m.: FINAL: Maryland 30, West Virginia 24. The Terrapins win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 57.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 44, No. 14 Miami (Fla.) 13. The Crimson Tide cover easily as 19½-point favorites, -1,200 ML at a neutral site in Atlanta. The game stays under 61½.

4:05 p.m.: FINAL: Wyoming 19, Montana State 16. The Bobcats cover as 19-point road underdogs, but the Cowboys score a touchdown in the final minute to win outright at -1,200 ML. The game stays under 45.

3:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Akron (no ML) at Auburn (-37½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Illinois (no ML) at South Carolina (-32, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Monmouth (+265) at Middle Tennessee (-8, 58½, -320), 4 p.m.

— Syracuse (+115) at Ohio (-2, 55½, -135), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (+235) at Purdue (-7, 68, -275), 4 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+120) at Houston (-2½, 63, -140) (at Texans’ stadium), 4 p.m.

— Missouri State (no ML) at Oklahoma State (-32½, 52, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Baylor (-13½, 53, -550) at Texas State (+425), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (+1,500) at Memphis (-22½, 67½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (no ML) at SMU (-32½, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Toledo (-39½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Central Arkansas (+400) at Arkansas State (-13, 64, -500), 4 p.m.

— Southern (+1,600) at Troy (-25, 55½, -6,000), 4 p.m.

3:58 p.m.: FINAL: Marshall 49, Navy 7. The Thundering Herd dominate as 3-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 46½.

3:57 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Cincinnati 49, Miami (Ohio) 14. The Bearcats roll to the cover as 22½-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game goes over 49½.

3:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Iowa 34, No. 17 Indiana 6. The Hawkeyes roll as 3½-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 46.

3:49 p.m.: Louisiana Tech is headed toward a massive upset as a 10-1 underdog. The Bulldogs lead Mississippi State 31-14 in the third quarter. The line was 26½ a few weeks but dropped all the way to 20½ by kickoff.

3:42 p.m.: Second-half line: USC -6½, total 28.

3:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern California 13, San Jose State 0. First-half winners: USC -7½, under 30½.

3:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -3½, total 26.

3:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 14, Louisiana (Lafayette) 6. First-half winners: Texas -4½, under 29½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -11½, total 21½.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 13, Northern Iowa 10. First-half winners: Northern Iowa +19, under 29½.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Campbell (no ML) at Liberty (-34, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (+2,000) at Georgia Southern (-27½, 48, -10,000), 3 p.m.

2:52 p.m.: USC is off to a solid start, leading San Jose State 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Trojans are up to -1,800 on the live line (San Jose +900), spread -21½, total 57½.

2:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -10, total 27½.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 21, Mississippi State 14. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +12½, over 27½.

2:40 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 38, Rice 17. The Razorbacks score 31 straight points to end the game, including a touchdown with 58 seconds left, to cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game also goes over 50 on the final TD. Tough break for Owls backers.

2:39 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Pittsburgh -14½, total 23

Missouri -4½, total 28½

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 23, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: UMass +24, under 32½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 17, Central Michigan 14. First-half winners: Central Michigan +7½, over 30. Missouri kicked a field goal in the final seconds to push the first-half total over.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -1½, total 28½.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 21, Maryland 20. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, over 27½.

2:26 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Oregon 31, Fresno State 24. The Bulldogs cover as 19½-point underdogs, but the Ducks rally to win outright at -1,400 ML. The game stays under 62½.

2:25 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -7, total 24½

Wyoming -10½, total 21

Iowa PK, total 20

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 31, Indiana 3. First-half winners: Iowa -2, over 22½.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Montana State 7, Wyoming 3. First-half winners: Montana State +10½, under 23½.

2:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 27, Miami (Fla.) 3. First-half winners: Alabama -11, under 31.

2:15 p.m.: FINAL: Air Force 35, Lafayette 14. The Leopards cover as 40½-point underdogs, but the Falcons win outright at -100,000 ML. The game stays just under 49½.

2:12 p.m.: Oregon retakes the lead at 31-24 with 2:57 remaining. The Ducks are -1,300 on the live line (Fresno State +750).

2:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -7, total 20.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -13½, over 26½.

2:06 p.m.: Oregon and Fresno State are tied at 24 with 6:03 to play. Oregon just forced a punt and has the ball back.

2:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall PK, total 22½.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 21, Navy 0. First-half winners: Marshall -1, under 23. Navy was stopped at the 5-yard line on the final play to keep the first-half total under.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— San Jose State (+475) at No. 15 Southern California (-14, 60½, -650), 2 p.m.

1:42 p.m.: Fresno State kicks a field goal to take a 24-21 lead on Oregon with 13:03 left in the fourth quarter. Oregon is still favored at -140 on the live line (Fresno +110), spread -2½, total 58½. Fresno State was a 19½-point underdog, +800 ML at kickoff.

1:36 p.m.: Oregon can’t shake Fresno State. The game is tied at 21 going to the fourth quarter. The Ducks are still -300 on the live line (Fresno +240), spread -6½, total 60½.

1:28 p.m.: The Tide is already rolling. No. 1 Alabama leads Miami 17-0 with 14:12 left in the second quarter. The Tide are -29½ on the live spread, total 61½ (live line turned off).

1:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Nothern Iowa (+1,800) at No. 7 Iowa State (-29, 50, -8,000), 1:30 p.m.

— No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+280) at No. 21 Texas (-8½, 58, -340), 1:30 p.m.

1:12 p.m.: Fresno State has rallied to tie Oregon at 21 with 6:45 left in the third quarter. Oregon is still -300 on the live line (Fresno +240), spread -6½, total 65½.

12:55 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (+1,000) at Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+450) at Missouri (-14, 59, -600), 1 p.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Pittsburgh (-37½, 56, -100,000), 1 p.m.

— Montana State (+750) at Wyoming (-19, 45, -1,200), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Penn State 16, No. 12 Wisconsin 10. The Nittany Lions win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +190 ML. The game stays way under 48½. Penn State made two interceptions in the final minutes to secure the victory.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35. The Green Wave put a scare into the Sooners as 31½-point road underdogs, but Oklahoma holds on to win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 66.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: Holy Cross 38, Connecticut 28. The Crusaders win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:42 p.m.: Some late drama. Penn State intercepts Wisconsin deep inside the 5 to preserve a 16-10 lead with just over two minutes to play. Oklahoma blew most of a 37-14 lead, but the Sooners just stopped Tulane on fourth down to preserve a 40-35 lead with under two minutes to play.

12:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -7½, total 30½.

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 21, Fresno State 13. First-half winners: Fresno State +11, over 33. Fresno scored with seven seconds left to put the first-half total over.

12:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -8, total 24½.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Arkansas 7. First-half winners: Rice +10½, under 26½, Rice +525 ML.

12:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -14½, total 19½.

12:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 28, Lafayette 7. First-half winners: Lafayette +27½, over 31½.

12:28 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 61, Temple 14. The Scarlet Knights dominate as 14½-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 52.

12:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 61½, -1,200) vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (+750) (at Atlanta), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+1,100) at No. 8 Cincinnati (-22½, 49½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 17 Indiana (+155) at No. 18 Iowa (-3½, 46, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-3, 46½, -165) at Navy (+145), 12:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (-2½, 57, -140) at Maryland (+120), 12:30 p.m.

12:21 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14. The Wolverines cruise to the cover as 16-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game stays under 65.

12:16 p.m.: Penn State goes in front 16-10 on Wisconsin with 9:17 remaining (extra point failed). The Nittany Lions are -250 on the live line (Wisconsin +200).

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10. The Wildcats score a touchdown with 1:00 remaining to cover as 31-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. That also pushes the total over 54. Tough one for Monroe and under backers.

12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Army 43, Georgia State 10. The Black Knights dominate as 2-point road underdogs, +115 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 24, Stanford 7. The Wildcats cruise as 3-point favorites, -160 ML in a neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays well under 54.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7. The Cornhuskers cover as 42½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 55.

12:02 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 51, Colgate 0. The Eagles cover as 42½-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game stays under 57.

11:59 a.m.: Penn State kicks a field goal to tie Wisconsin at 10 with 11:26 left in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin is -180 on the live line (Penn State +150), spread -2½, total 29½.

11:51 a.m.: Wisconsin kicks a 43-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead on Penn State with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter. The Badgers are -240 on the live line (Nittany Lions +195), spread -3½, total 26½.

11:31 a.m.: Penn State misses a 23-yard field goal, and the Nittany Lions remain tied at 7 with Wisconsin with 5:54 left in the third quarter. The Badgers are -170 on the live line (Penn State +140), spread -3½, total 30½.

11:23 a.m.: Wisconsin answers, tying Penn State at 7 with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Badgers are now favored at -150 (Penn State +120), spread -3½, total 31½.

11:08 a.m.: Penn State ends the scoring drought, taking a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 12:08 left in the third quarter. Penn State is now favored at -210 on the live line (Badgers +170), spread -3½, total 26½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Fresno State (+800) at No. 11 Oregon (-19½, 62½, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rice (+800) at Arkansas (-19½, 50, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40½, 49½, -100,000), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -10½, total 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 37, Tulane 14. First-half winners: Oklahoma -20½, over 36½. The Sooners kicked a 56-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -2½, total 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Holy Cross 24, Connecticut 21. First-half winners: Holy Cross +1½, over 25, Holy Cross +115 ML.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3, total 21½

Rutgers -5½, total 20½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 0, Penn State 0. First-half winners: Penn State +3, under 23½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 26, Temple 7. First-half winners: Rutgers -7½, over 26½.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -4, total 27½

Army PK, total 23½

Kentucky -13½, total 25½

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 28, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Kentucky -18, over 30.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 27, Georgia State 7. First-half winners: Army +1, over 24½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 27, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Michigan -9½, over 33½. The Wolverines kicked a field goal right before halftime to put the first-half total over.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -14½, total 20½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 27, Colgate 0. First-half winners: Colgate +28, under 35.

10:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -½, total 27.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 14, Stanford 0. First-half winners: Kansas State -1½, under 26½.

10:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -17, total 24½.

10:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 24, Fordham 7. First-half winners: Fordham +28, under 34½.

10:04 a.m.: Oklahoma takes its first lead at 21-14 with 10:00 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -20½, total 76½.

9:57 a.m.: Still scoreless in Wisconsin, as the Badgers have a short field goal blocked with 13:25 left in the second quarter. Wisconsin is -240 on the live line (Penn State +195), spread -6½, total 41½.

9:47 a.m.: Track meet in Oklahoma. The Sooners strike right back to tie Tulane at 14 with 2:38 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -4,000 on the live line (Tulane +1,400), spread -23½, total 78½.

9:37 a.m.: Tulane is feisty. The Green Wave retake the lead on Oklahoma at 14-7 with 4:44 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -4,000 on the live line (Tulane +1,400), spread -24½, total 70½.

9:31 a.m.: No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 Penn State are still scoreless with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Wisconsin is -210 on the live line (Penn State +170), spread -5½, total 41½.

9:26 a.m.: Oklahoma makes quick work of that deficit, tying Tulane at 7 with 5:59 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -6,000 on the live line (Tulane +2,000), spread -25½, total 70½.

9:15 a.m.: Tulane strikes first against Oklahoma, taking a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are still -2,500 on the live line (Tulane +1,100), spread -22½, total 70½.

8:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

— Tulane (+2,200) at No. 2 Oklahoma (-31½, 66, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Penn State (+190) at No. 12 Wisconsin (-5½, 48½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,200) at Kentucky (-31, 54, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Colgate (+3,000) at Boston College (-42½, 57, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (+600) at Michigan (-16, 65, -900), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+500) at Rutgers (-14½, 52, -700), 9 a.m.

— Holy Cross (+135) at Connecticut (-3, 50, -155), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-3, 54, -160) vs. Stanford (+140) (at Arlington, Texas), 9 a.m.

— Army (+115) at Georgia State (-2, 49½, -135), 9 a.m.

— Fordham (+3,000) at Nebraska (-42½, 55, -100,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colgate from +44½ to +42½

Central Michigan-Missouri total from 60½ to 58½

Northern Iowa from +31½ to +29

Houston from PK to -2½

Monmouth-Middle Tennessee total from 55 to 57½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 2 Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Tulane +31½, over 66, Oklahoma -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma -20½, over 36½ (Oklahoma 37-14)

Second-half winners: Tulane +10½, under 29½ (Tulane 21-3)

— No. 19 Penn State 16, No. 12 Wisconsin 10 (at Wisconsin)

Full-game winners: Penn State +5½, under 48½, Penn State +190 ML

First-half winners: Penn State +3, under 23½ (Tied 0-0)

Second-half winners: Penn State +3, over 21½ (Penn State 16-10)

— Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10 (at Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Kentucky -31, over 54, Kentucky -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky -18, over 30 (Kentucky 28-7)

Second-half winners: Kentucky -13½, under 25½ (Kentucky 17-3)

— Boston College 51, Colgate 0 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Boston College -42½, under 57, Boston College -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Colgate +28, under 35 (Boston College 27-0)

Second-half winners: Boston College -14½, over 20½ (Boston College 24-0)

— Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan -16, under 65, Michigan -900 ML

First-half winners: Michigan -9½, over 33½ (Michigan 27-7)

Second-half winners: Michigan -4, under 27½ (Michigan 20-7)

— Rutgers 61, Temple 14 (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Rutgers -14½, over 52, Rutgers -700 ML

First-half winners: Rutgers -7½, over 26½ (Rutgers 26-7)

Second-half winners: Rutgers -5½, over 20½ (Rutgers 35-7)

— Holy Cross 38, Connecticut 28 (at Connecticut)

Full-game winners: Holy Cross +3, over 50, Holy Cross +135 ML

First-half winners: Holy Cross +1½, over 25 (Holy Cross 24-21)

Second-half winners: Holy Cross +2½, under 27 (Holy Cross 14-7)

— Kansas State 24, Stanford 7 (at Arlington, Texas)

Full-game winners: Kansas State -3, under 54, Kansas State -160 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State -1½, under 26½ (Kansas State 14-0)

Second-half winners: Kansas State -½, under 27 (Kansas State 10-7)

— Army 43, Georgia State 10 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Army +2, over 49½, Army +115 ML

First-half winners: Army +1, over 24½ (Army 27-7)

Second-half winners: Army PK, under 23½ (Army 16-3)

— Nebraska 52, Fordham 7 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Nebraska -42½, over 55, Nebraska -100,000 ML

First-half winners: Fordham +28, under 34½ (Nebraska 24-7)

Second-half winners: Nebraska -17, over 24½ (Nebraska 28-0)

— No. 11 Oregon 31, Fresno State 24 (at Oregon)

Full-game winners: Fresno State +19½, under 62½, Oregon -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Fresno State +11, over 33 (Oregon 21-13)

Second-half winners: Fresno State +7½, under 30½ (Fresno State 11-10)

— Arkansas 38, Rice 17 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Arkansas -19½, over 50, Arkansas -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Rice +10½, under 26½ (Rice 10-7)

Second-half winners: Arkansas -8, total 24½ (Arkansas 31-7)

— Lafayette (+3,000) at Air Force (-40½, 49½, -100,000), 11 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 1 Alabama (-19½, 61½, -1,200) vs. No. 14 Miami (Fla.) (+750) (at Atlanta), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Miami (Ohio) (+1,100) at No. 8 Cincinnati (-22½, 49½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 17 Indiana (+155) at No. 18 Iowa (-3½, 46, -175), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Marshall (-3, 46½, -165) at Navy (+145), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— West Virginia (-2½, 57, -140) at Maryland (+120), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Louisiana Tech (+1,000) at Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -2,000), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Central Michigan (+450) at Missouri (-14, 59, -600), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Pittsburgh (-37½, 56, -100,000), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Montana State (+750) at Wyoming (-19, 45, -1,200), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Nothern Iowa (+1,800) at No. 7 Iowa State (-29, 50, -8,000), 1:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+280) at No. 21 Texas (-8½, 58, -340), 1:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— San Jose State (+475) at No. 15 Southern California (-14, 60½, -650), 2 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Campbell (no ML) at Liberty (-34, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Gardner-Webb (+2,000) at Georgia Southern (-27½, 48, -10,000), 3 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Akron (no ML) at Auburn (-37½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Illinois (no ML) at South Carolina (-32, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Monmouth (+265) at Middle Tennessee (-8, 58½, -320), 4 p.m.

— Syracuse (+115) at Ohio (-2, 55½, -135), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (+235) at Purdue (-7, 68, -275), 4 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+120) at Houston (-2½, 63, -140) (at Texans’ stadium), 4 p.m.

— Missouri State (no ML) at Oklahoma State (-32½, 52, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Baylor (-13½, 53, -550) at Texas State (+425), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (+1,500) at Memphis (-22½, 67½, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— Abilene Christian (no ML) at SMU (-32½, 66, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Toledo (-39½, 56, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Central Arkansas (+400) at Arkansas State (-13, 64, -500), 4 p.m.

— Southern (+1,600) at Troy (-25, 55½, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 3 Clemson (-2½, 51½, -140) vs. No. 5 Georgia (+120) (at Charlotte, N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+1,100) at No. 13 Florida (-23½, 52½, -2,500), 4:30 p.m.

— Northwestern State (+800) at North Texas (-19, 67, -1,400), 4:30 p.m.

— UTSA (+160) at Illinois (-4½, 52, -180), 4:30 p.m.

— Northern Illinois (+700) at Georgia Tech (-18½, 57, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— William & Mary (+2,200) at Virginia (-30½, 52½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+2,200) at No. 6 Texas A&M (-29, 67½, -10,000), 5 p.m.

— Montana (+1,100) at No. 20 Washington (-22½, 54, -2,500), 5 p.m.

— East Tennessee State (+850) at Vanderbilt (-20½, 44½, -1,500), 5 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+115) at South Alabama (-2, 56½, -135), 5 p.m.

— Duquesne (+3,000) at TCU (-42, 54½, -100,000), 5 p.m.

IN PROGRESS

— No. 16 LSU (-2, 63, -130) at UCLA (+110), 5:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (+900) at UTEP (-21, 52½, -1,600), 6 p.m.

— UNR (+125) at California (-3, 52½, -145), 7:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+425) vs. BYU (-13½, 54, -550) (at Allegiant Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+3,000) at San Diego State (-31½, 50½, -20,000), 7:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+575) at Washington State (-17, 66, -850), 8 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Portland State (+1,600) at Hawaii (-26, 57, -6,000), 9 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.