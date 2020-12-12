COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA, LSU fighting for upsets
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
College football motors deeper into December.
There are 32 games overall (California-Washington State was canceled Saturday). Games of interest include No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami, LSU at No. 6 Florida and No. 16 Southern California at UCLA.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
7:14 p.m.: UCLA gets breathing room again, extending its lead to 35-23 on USC with 1:16 left in the third quarter. UCLA is -850 on the live line (USC +500).
7:08 p.m.: LSU goes back in front of Florida 34-31 with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is still -240 on the live line (LSU +195).
7:01 p.m.: USC has come alive. The Trojans have scored two quick TDs to cut UCLA’s lead to 28-23 with 4:00 left in the third quarter. UCLA is -215 on the live line (USC +162), spread -3½, total 69½.
6:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
San Diego State (+500) at No. 14 BYU (-16, 47, -700), 7 p.m.
Stanford (-2½, 55½, -140) at Oregon State (+120), 7 p.m.
6:50 p.m.: Florida goes back in front. Kadarius Toney catches a 9-yard TD, and the Gators lead LSU 31-27 with 3:13 left in the third quarter. Florida is -950 on the live line (LSU +550), spread -7½, total 75½.
6:37 p.m.: UCLA extends its lead to 28-10 over USC with 12:28 left in the third quarter. The Bruins are -1,000 on the live line (Trojans +570), spread -13½, total 65½.
6:35 p.m.: Florida scores to cut LSU’s lead to 27-24 with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Florida is -310 on the live line (LSU +220), total 73½.
6:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -1½, total 30.
6:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 27, Virginia 7. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -1½, over 31½. Virginia Tech threw a 60-yard TD pass with 31 seconds left to push the first-half total over.
6:22 p.m.: FINAL: Boise State 17, Wyoming 9. The Cowboys cover as 8½-point home underdogs, but the Broncos win outright at -330 ML. The game stays under 47. Wyoming kicked a field goal with 4:34 left to cover the spread.
6:21 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 34, Georgia Southern 26. The Eagles cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Mountaineers rally from a 17-7 halftime deficit to win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 45.
6:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:
USC -4, total 33
Auburn -1½, total 21
6:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 6, Mississippi State 3. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 24½.
6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 21, USC 10. First-half winners: UCLA +2½ (+100), under 33, UCLA +130 ML.
5:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -13½, total 35.
5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 24, Florida 17. First-half winners: LSU +13, over 35½, LSU +600 ML.
5:45 p.m.: LSU takes a 21-17 lead on No. 6 Florida with 33 seconds left in the second quarter. Florida is -430 on the live line (LSU +300), spread -6½, total 69½.
5:42 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -7½, total 21.
5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 31, Louisiana Tech 0. First-half winners: TCU -11, over 26½.
5:07 p.m.: LSU punts the ball back, but the Tigers lead Florida 14-7 with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Florida is -750 on the live line (LSU +470), spread -9½, total 65½.
5:05 p.m.: LSU is hanging with Florida early. The Tigers lead the Gators 14-7 after an interception return for a TD, and Florida just threw another interception in the red zone off a deflection with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
4:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
Virginia (+135) at Virginia Tech (-3, 64, -155), 5 p.m.
4:42 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 56, Duke 35. The Seminoles roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game sails over 57.
4:34 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Boise State -4½, total 21
Appalachian State -4½, total 23
4:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 17, Appalachian State 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +4½, over 23, Georgia Southern +210 ML.
4:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 10, Wyoming 3. First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 24.
4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17. The Volunteers cover as 15½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 50½.
4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 65, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.
Auburn (-6, 50, -220) at Mississippi State (+190), 4:30 p.m.
4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 North Carolina 62, No. 9 Miami 26. The Tar Heels win outright easily as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 72.
4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 30, Houston 27. The Tigers kick a 46-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +200 ML. The game stays under 64½.
4:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Iowa 28, No. 25 Wisconsin 7. The Hawkeyes win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 40.
3:59 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 42, Baylor 3. The Cowboys roll as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 49½.
3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
LSU (+900) at No. 6 Florida (-23, 66½, -1,600), 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (+750) at TCU (-21, 50½, -1,200), 4 p.m.
3:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38. The Trojans cover as 12½-point home underdogs, but the Chanticleers score a TD with 35 seconds remaining to remain undefeated and win outright at -420 ML. The game goes over 53.
3:31 p.m.: Coastal Carolina roars back. Jaivon Heiligh catches a 23-yard TD, and the Chanticleers lead Troy 42-38 with 35 seconds remaining.
3:26 p.m.: Troy takes the lead. Tray Eafford catches a 6-yard TD, and the Trojans lead Coastal Carolina 38-35 with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).
3:24 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 24, Central Michigan 23. The Chippewas cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Rockets score a TD with 1:33 left to win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54.
3:21 p.m.: No. 11 Coastal Carolina is in trouble. The undefeated Chanticleers lead Troy 35-30 with 2:31 to play, but Troy has the ball in Coastal territory after an interception.
3:15 p.m.: FINAL: Army 15, Navy 0. The Knights cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes under 36.
3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -½, total 29.
3:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 28, Duke 21. First-half winners: Florida State -1½, over 28½.
2:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
Boise State (-8½, 47, -330) at Wyoming (+270), 3 p.m.
Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.
2:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Buffalo 56, Akron 7. The Bulls cover as 33-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 58½.
2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -6½, total 24.
2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10. First-half winners: Tennessee -8, over 26.
2:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -3½, total 31½.
2:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 34, Miami 10. First-half winners: North Carolina +2, over 36½.
2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Houston -5, total 31
Oklahoma State -3, total 21
Wisconsin -2, total 16½
2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Houston 6. First-half winners: Memphis +3½, under 32½, Memphis +175 ML.
2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 28, Baylor 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3½, over 24½.
2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 6, Wisconsin 0. First-half winners: Iowa PK, under 20.
1:39 p.m.: No. 20 North Carolina is rolling against No. 9 Miami, up 24-3 with 10:48 left in the second quarter. The Tar Heels are -550 on the live line (Hurricanes +340), spread -12½, total 78½.
1:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Coastal Carolina -4½, total 28½
Toledo -6, total 27
1:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 17, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: Toledo -6½, total pushes on 27.
1:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 21, Troy 16. First-half winners: Troy +7, over 27.
1:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -3, total 14½.
1:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 3, Navy 0. First-half winners: Navy +4, under 17½.
1:20 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, Rice 16. The Owls cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Blazers win outright at -265 ML. The game stays under 42½.
1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -13½, total 24.
1:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Akron 0. First-half winners: Buffalo -20½, over 33.
1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT). The Scarlet Knights prevail in overtime as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 54½.
12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
Duke (+130) at Florida State (-3, 57, -150), 1 p.m.
Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.
12:46 p.m.: Rutgers kicked a field goal on the final play to force overtime with Maryland.
12:42 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 33. The Eagles cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 56.
12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 30, Western Michigan 27. The Cardinals kick a field goal with 32 seconds left to win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 66½.
12:32 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 39, Michigan State 24. The Nittany Lions outscore the Spartans 29-3 in the second half to cover as 14½-point home favorites, -700 ML. Some bettors won with Michigan State +15½ or better. The game goes over 45½.
12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
No. 20 North Carolina (+150) at No. 9 Miami (-3½, 72, -170), 12:30 p.m.
No. 25 Wisconsin (-110) at No. 19 Iowa (PK, 40, -110), 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State (-6½, 49½, -240) at Baylor (+200), 12:30 p.m.
Houston (-6½, 64½, -240) at Memphis (+200), 12:30 p.m.
12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17. The Golden Gophers win outright as 9-point road underdogs, +290 ML. The game stays under 62.
12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21. The Cardinals roll as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 62.
12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21. The Utes control the second half to cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game goes over 48½.
12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Georgia 49, Missouri 14. The Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 28-0 in the second half to cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 54½.
12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3. The Crimson Tide cover easily as 29½-point road favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 68½.
12:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10. The Wildcats cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 41½.
11:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -420) at Troy (+350), noon
Central Michigan (+300) at Toledo (-10, 54, -360), noon
Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon
11:49 a.m.: Michigan State has collapsed, and Penn State is in position to cover -14½. An 81-yard punt return for a TD gives the Nittany Lions a 39-24 lead with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State trailed 21-10 at halftime.
11:32 a.m.: Penn State has erased a 21-10 halftime deficit. The Nittany Lions score a TD to take a 25-24 lead on Michigan Stae with two seconds left in the third quarter. Penn State is -380 on the live line (Michigan State +270).
11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: UAB -4, total 21½.
11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 13, UAB 7. First-half winners: Rice +3½, under 21½, Rice +180 ML.
11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.
11:17 a.m.: Utah has rallied from a 21-10 deficit to take a 24-21 lead on Colorado with 6:23 left in the third quarter. Utah is -196 on the live line (Colorado +152), total 62½.
10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wake Forest -2½, total 30½
Ball State -½ (+115), total 32½
Eastern Michigan -3, total 24½
Nebraska -5½, total 30½
10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Louisville +½ (-120), under 31½.
10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Minnesota +6, total pushes on 31, Minnesota +240 ML.
10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Ball State 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, under 34.
10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3½, over 28½.
10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Utah -½, total 24½
Alabama -10, total 27½
Georgia -7, total 27
Penn State -8½, total 23½
Maryland -½, total 21
Northwestern -6, total 20
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 38, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½. Alabama scored a TD with 33 seconds left to push the first-half total over.
10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +7½, over 23½, Michigan State +400 ML.
10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Utah 10. First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24. Utah kicked a field goal on the final play to make the first-half total a push.
10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 3, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 27½.
10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21.
9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.
9:50 a.m.: Alabama has asserted itself. The Crimson Tide take a 17-3 lead on Arkansas with 12:04 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,600), spread -33½, total 64½.
9:30 a.m.: Arkansas is competing early with Alabama. The Razorbacks get a fourth-down stop and take over at their 43 with 4:18 left in the first quarter with the game tied at 3. Alabama is -2,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,040), spread -20½, total 59½.
8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.
No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.
Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.
Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.
Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.
Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.
Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.
Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.
Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.
Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.
8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Arkansas from +32 to +30½
Utah -1 to -2½
Minnesota-Nebraska total from 61 to 62½
Rutgers from +6½ to +3
Rutgers-Maryland total from 59 to 54½
Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan total from 54½ to 56
Central Michigan from +12 to +10½
Navy-Army total from 37½ to 36
North Carolina-Miami total from 69½ to 72
LSU-Florida total from 68 to 66½
Virginia-Virginia Tech total from 62½ to 64
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
COMPLETED
— No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3 (at Arkansas)
Full-game winners: Alabama -29½, under 68½, Alabama -10,000 ML
First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½ (Alabama 38-3)
Second-half winners: Alabama -10, under 27½ (Alabama 14-0)
— No. 12 Georgia 49, Missouri 14 (at Missouri)
Full-game winners: Georgia -14, over 54½, Georgia -550 ML
First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½ (Georgia 21-14)
Second-half winners: Georgia -7, over 27 (Georgia 28-0)
— No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10 (at Northwestern)
Full-game winners: Northwestern -12½, under 41½, Northwestern -500 ML
First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21 (Northwestern 14-3)
Second-half winners: Northwestern -6, over 20 (Northwestern 14-7)
— Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21 (at Colorado)
Full-game winners: Utah -2½, over 48½, Utah -140 ML
First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24 (Colorado 14-10)
Second-half winners: Utah -½, over 24½ (Utah 28-7)
— Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -420) at Troy (+350), noon
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Central Michigan (+300) at Toledo (-10, 54, -360), noon
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— No. 20 North Carolina (+150) at No. 9 Miami (-3½, 72, -170), 12:30 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— No. 25 Wisconsin (-110) at No. 19 Iowa (PK, 40, -110), 12:30 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Oklahoma State (-6½, 49½, -240) at Baylor (+200), 12:30 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Houston (-6½, 64½, -240) at Memphis (+200), 12:30 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Duke (+130) at Florida State (-3, 57, -150), 1 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Boise State (-8½, 47, -330) at Wyoming (+270), 3 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
— Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.
Full-game winners: xxxx
First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)
Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)
IN PROGRESS
— LSU (+900) at No. 6 Florida (-23, 66½, -1,600), 4 p.m.
— Louisiana Tech (+750) at TCU (-21, 50½, -1,200), 4 p.m.
— No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 65, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.
— Auburn (-6, 50, -220) at Mississippi State (+190), 4:30 p.m.
— Virginia (+135) at Virginia Tech (-3, 64, -155), 5 p.m.
UPCOMING
— San Diego State (+500) at No. 14 BYU (-16, 47, -700), 7 p.m.
— Stanford (-2½, 55½, -140) at Oregon State (+120), 7 p.m.
— Fresno State (-14½, 56½, -550) vs. New Mexico (+425), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium
— UNLV (+700) at Hawaii (-19½, 60, -1,100), 8 p.m.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.