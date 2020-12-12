COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA, LSU fighting for upsets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Colorado tight end Matt Lynch misses a pass against Utah in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is sacked by Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, center, is stopped after a short gain by Utah defensive end Maxs Tupai, left, and linebacker Devin Lloyd in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) is tackled by Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan (47) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Troy wide receiver Reggie Todd (2) battles Coastal Carolina linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) on a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

College football motors deeper into December.

There are 32 games overall (California-Washington State was canceled Saturday). Games of interest include No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami, LSU at No. 6 Florida and No. 16 Southern California at UCLA.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:14 p.m.: UCLA gets breathing room again, extending its lead to 35-23 on USC with 1:16 left in the third quarter. UCLA is -850 on the live line (USC +500).

7:08 p.m.: LSU goes back in front of Florida 34-31 with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter. Florida is still -240 on the live line (LSU +195).

7:01 p.m.: USC has come alive. The Trojans have scored two quick TDs to cut UCLA’s lead to 28-23 with 4:00 left in the third quarter. UCLA is -215 on the live line (USC +162), spread -3½, total 69½.

6:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

San Diego State (+500) at No. 14 BYU (-16, 47, -700), 7 p.m.

Stanford (-2½, 55½, -140) at Oregon State (+120), 7 p.m.

6:50 p.m.: Florida goes back in front. Kadarius Toney catches a 9-yard TD, and the Gators lead LSU 31-27 with 3:13 left in the third quarter. Florida is -950 on the live line (LSU +550), spread -7½, total 75½.

6:37 p.m.: UCLA extends its lead to 28-10 over USC with 12:28 left in the third quarter. The Bruins are -1,000 on the live line (Trojans +570), spread -13½, total 65½.

6:35 p.m.: Florida scores to cut LSU’s lead to 27-24 with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Florida is -310 on the live line (LSU +220), total 73½.

6:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -1½, total 30.

6:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 27, Virginia 7. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -1½, over 31½. Virginia Tech threw a 60-yard TD pass with 31 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

6:22 p.m.: FINAL: Boise State 17, Wyoming 9. The Cowboys cover as 8½-point home underdogs, but the Broncos win outright at -330 ML. The game stays under 47. Wyoming kicked a field goal with 4:34 left to cover the spread.

6:21 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 34, Georgia Southern 26. The Eagles cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Mountaineers rally from a 17-7 halftime deficit to win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 45.

6:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

USC -4, total 33

Auburn -1½, total 21

6:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 6, Mississippi State 3. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 24½.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 21, USC 10. First-half winners: UCLA +2½ (+100), under 33, UCLA +130 ML.

5:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -13½, total 35.

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 24, Florida 17. First-half winners: LSU +13, over 35½, LSU +600 ML.

5:45 p.m.: LSU takes a 21-17 lead on No. 6 Florida with 33 seconds left in the second quarter. Florida is -430 on the live line (LSU +300), spread -6½, total 69½.

5:42 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -7½, total 21.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 31, Louisiana Tech 0. First-half winners: TCU -11, over 26½.

5:07 p.m.: LSU punts the ball back, but the Tigers lead Florida 14-7 with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Florida is -750 on the live line (LSU +470), spread -9½, total 65½.

5:05 p.m.: LSU is hanging with Florida early. The Tigers lead the Gators 14-7 after an interception return for a TD, and Florida just threw another interception in the red zone off a deflection with 10:21 left in the second quarter.

4:57 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Virginia (+135) at Virginia Tech (-3, 64, -155), 5 p.m.

4:42 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 56, Duke 35. The Seminoles roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game sails over 57.

4:34 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Boise State -4½, total 21

Appalachian State -4½, total 23

4:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 17, Appalachian State 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +4½, over 23, Georgia Southern +210 ML.

4:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 10, Wyoming 3. First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 24.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17. The Volunteers cover as 15½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 50½.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 65, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.

Auburn (-6, 50, -220) at Mississippi State (+190), 4:30 p.m.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 North Carolina 62, No. 9 Miami 26. The Tar Heels win outright easily as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 72.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 30, Houston 27. The Tigers kick a 46-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +200 ML. The game stays under 64½.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Iowa 28, No. 25 Wisconsin 7. The Hawkeyes win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 40.

3:59 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 42, Baylor 3. The Cowboys roll as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 49½.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

LSU (+900) at No. 6 Florida (-23, 66½, -1,600), 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+750) at TCU (-21, 50½, -1,200), 4 p.m.

3:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38. The Trojans cover as 12½-point home underdogs, but the Chanticleers score a TD with 35 seconds remaining to remain undefeated and win outright at -420 ML. The game goes over 53.

3:31 p.m.: Coastal Carolina roars back. Jaivon Heiligh catches a 23-yard TD, and the Chanticleers lead Troy 42-38 with 35 seconds remaining.

3:26 p.m.: Troy takes the lead. Tray Eafford catches a 6-yard TD, and the Trojans lead Coastal Carolina 38-35 with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).

3:24 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 24, Central Michigan 23. The Chippewas cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Rockets score a TD with 1:33 left to win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54.

3:21 p.m.: No. 11 Coastal Carolina is in trouble. The undefeated Chanticleers lead Troy 35-30 with 2:31 to play, but Troy has the ball in Coastal territory after an interception.

3:15 p.m.: FINAL: Army 15, Navy 0. The Knights cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes under 36.

3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -½, total 29.

3:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 28, Duke 21. First-half winners: Florida State -1½, over 28½.

2:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Boise State (-8½, 47, -330) at Wyoming (+270), 3 p.m.

Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.

2:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Buffalo 56, Akron 7. The Bulls cover as 33-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 58½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -6½, total 24.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10. First-half winners: Tennessee -8, over 26.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -3½, total 31½.

2:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 34, Miami 10. First-half winners: North Carolina +2, over 36½.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Houston -5, total 31

Oklahoma State -3, total 21

Wisconsin -2, total 16½

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Houston 6. First-half winners: Memphis +3½, under 32½, Memphis +175 ML.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 28, Baylor 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3½, over 24½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 6, Wisconsin 0. First-half winners: Iowa PK, under 20.

1:39 p.m.: No. 20 North Carolina is rolling against No. 9 Miami, up 24-3 with 10:48 left in the second quarter. The Tar Heels are -550 on the live line (Hurricanes +340), spread -12½, total 78½.

1:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Coastal Carolina -4½, total 28½

Toledo -6, total 27

1:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 17, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: Toledo -6½, total pushes on 27.

1:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 21, Troy 16. First-half winners: Troy +7, over 27.

1:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -3, total 14½.

1:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 3, Navy 0. First-half winners: Navy +4, under 17½.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, Rice 16. The Owls cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Blazers win outright at -265 ML. The game stays under 42½.

1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -13½, total 24.

1:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Akron 0. First-half winners: Buffalo -20½, over 33.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT). The Scarlet Knights prevail in overtime as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 54½.

12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Duke (+130) at Florida State (-3, 57, -150), 1 p.m.

Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: Rutgers kicked a field goal on the final play to force overtime with Maryland.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 33. The Eagles cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 56.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 30, Western Michigan 27. The Cardinals kick a field goal with 32 seconds left to win outright as 2-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 66½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 39, Michigan State 24. The Nittany Lions outscore the Spartans 29-3 in the second half to cover as 14½-point home favorites, -700 ML. Some bettors won with Michigan State +15½ or better. The game goes over 45½.

12:30 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 20 North Carolina (+150) at No. 9 Miami (-3½, 72, -170), 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Wisconsin (-110) at No. 19 Iowa (PK, 40, -110), 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State (-6½, 49½, -240) at Baylor (+200), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-6½, 64½, -240) at Memphis (+200), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17. The Golden Gophers win outright as 9-point road underdogs, +290 ML. The game stays under 62.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21. The Cardinals roll as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 62.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21. The Utes control the second half to cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game goes over 48½.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Georgia 49, Missouri 14. The Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 28-0 in the second half to cover as 14-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 54½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3. The Crimson Tide cover easily as 29½-point road favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 68½.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10. The Wildcats cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 41½.

11:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -420) at Troy (+350), noon

Central Michigan (+300) at Toledo (-10, 54, -360), noon

Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon

11:49 a.m.: Michigan State has collapsed, and Penn State is in position to cover -14½. An 81-yard punt return for a TD gives the Nittany Lions a 39-24 lead with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State trailed 21-10 at halftime.

11:32 a.m.: Penn State has erased a 21-10 halftime deficit. The Nittany Lions score a TD to take a 25-24 lead on Michigan Stae with two seconds left in the third quarter. Penn State is -380 on the live line (Michigan State +270).

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: UAB -4, total 21½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 13, UAB 7. First-half winners: Rice +3½, under 21½, Rice +180 ML.

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:17 a.m.: Utah has rallied from a 21-10 deficit to take a 24-21 lead on Colorado with 6:23 left in the third quarter. Utah is -196 on the live line (Colorado +152), total 62½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest -2½, total 30½

Ball State -½ (+115), total 32½

Eastern Michigan -3, total 24½

Nebraska -5½, total 30½

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Wake Forest 10. First-half winners: Louisville +½ (-120), under 31½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Minnesota +6, total pushes on 31, Minnesota +240 ML.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Ball State 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, under 34.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3½, over 28½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Utah -½, total 24½

Alabama -10, total 27½

Georgia -7, total 27

Penn State -8½, total 23½

Maryland -½, total 21

Northwestern -6, total 20

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 21, Missouri 14. First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 38, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½. Alabama scored a TD with 33 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 21, Penn State 10. First-half winners: Michigan State +7½, over 23½, Michigan State +400 ML.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, Utah 10. First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24. Utah kicked a field goal on the final play to make the first-half total a push.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 3, Rutgers 0. First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 27½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

9:50 a.m.: Alabama has asserted itself. The Crimson Tide take a 17-3 lead on Arkansas with 12:04 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,600), spread -33½, total 64½.

9:30 a.m.: Arkansas is competing early with Alabama. The Razorbacks get a fourth-down stop and take over at their 43 with 4:18 left in the first quarter with the game tied at 3. Alabama is -2,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,040), spread -20½, total 59½.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-29½, 68½, -10,000) at Arkansas (+2,000), 9 a.m.

No. 12 Georgia (-14, 54½, -550) at Missouri (+425), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+400) at No. 15 Northwestern (-12½, 41½, -500), 9 a.m.

Utah (-2½, 48½, -140) at No. 21 Colorado (+120), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from +32 to +30½

Utah -1 to -2½

Minnesota-Nebraska total from 61 to 62½

Rutgers from +6½ to +3

Rutgers-Maryland total from 59 to 54½

Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan total from 54½ to 56

Central Michigan from +12 to +10½

Navy-Army total from 37½ to 36

North Carolina-Miami total from 69½ to 72

LSU-Florida total from 68 to 66½

Virginia-Virginia Tech total from 62½ to 64

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Alabama -29½, under 68½, Alabama -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -19½, over 38½ (Alabama 38-3)

Second-half winners: Alabama -10, under 27½ (Alabama 14-0)

— No. 12 Georgia 49, Missouri 14 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Georgia -14, over 54½, Georgia -550 ML

First-half winners: Missouri +7½ (-120), over 27½ (Georgia 21-14)

Second-half winners: Georgia -7, over 27 (Georgia 28-0)

— No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10 (at Northwestern)

Full-game winners: Northwestern -12½, under 41½, Northwestern -500 ML

First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 21 (Northwestern 14-3)

Second-half winners: Northwestern -6, over 20 (Northwestern 14-7)

— Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21 (at Colorado)

Full-game winners: Utah -2½, over 48½, Utah -140 ML

First-half winners: Colorado +½, total pushes on 24 (Colorado 14-10)

Second-half winners: Utah -½, over 24½ (Utah 28-7)

— Rutgers (+135) at Maryland (-3, 54½, -155), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Minnesota (+290) at Nebraska (-9, 62, -350), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Michigan State (+500) at Penn State (-14½, 45½, -700), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Northern Illinois (+195) at Eastern Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Western Michigan (-2, 66½, -130) at Ball State (+110), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Wake Forest (-1, 62, -120) at Louisville (+100), 9 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— UAB (-7, 42½, -265) at Rice (+225), 10 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Akron (+2,000) at No. 24 Buffalo (-33, 58½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— No. 11 Coastal Carolina (-12½, 53, -420) at Troy (+350), noon

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Central Michigan (+300) at Toledo (-10, 54, -360), noon

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Navy (+250) at Army (-7½, 36, -300), noon

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— No. 20 North Carolina (+150) at No. 9 Miami (-3½, 72, -170), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— No. 25 Wisconsin (-110) at No. 19 Iowa (PK, 40, -110), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Oklahoma State (-6½, 49½, -240) at Baylor (+200), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Houston (-6½, 64½, -240) at Memphis (+200), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Duke (+130) at Florida State (-3, 57, -150), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Tennessee (-15½, 50½, -700) at Vanderbilt (+500), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Boise State (-8½, 47, -330) at Wyoming (+270), 3 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

— Appalachian State (-9½, 45, -350) at Georgia Southern (+290), 3 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

IN PROGRESS

— LSU (+900) at No. 6 Florida (-23, 66½, -1,600), 4 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+750) at TCU (-21, 50½, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— No. 16 Southern California (-3½, 65, -170) at UCLA (+150), 4:30 p.m.

— Auburn (-6, 50, -220) at Mississippi State (+190), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+135) at Virginia Tech (-3, 64, -155), 5 p.m.

UPCOMING

— San Diego State (+500) at No. 14 BYU (-16, 47, -700), 7 p.m.

— Stanford (-2½, 55½, -140) at Oregon State (+120), 7 p.m.

— Fresno State (-14½, 56½, -550) vs. New Mexico (+425), 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium

— UNLV (+700) at Hawaii (-19½, 60, -1,100), 8 p.m.

