COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Under bettors looking good

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Friday’s college playoff games. Bad beats, player props, live line movement and more.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) leaps into the end zone or a touchdown after getting past Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) fights off a tackle attempt by Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau (35) in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Can anything stop another Alabama-Clemson national title showdown?

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are big favorites in today’s College Football Playoff semifinals. The title game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:02 p.m.: Tough sequence for Notre Dame +19 bettors. The Irish threw a TD pass, but it was nullified by an illegal shift penalty. Notre Dame ended up turning the ball over on downs, and Alabama still leads 31-7 with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter.

3:51 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 31-7 with 12:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -24½ on the live spread, total 48½.

3:46 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Alabama 28, Notre Dame 7. The Crimson Tide are driving for a TD that would almost lock up the cover at -19. Under 65½ looking like a done deal.

3:29 p.m.: DeVonta Smith again. He catches a 7-yard TD pass, and Alabama extends its lead over Notre Dame to 28-7 with 4:58 left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -25½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 55½.

3:21 p.m.: Under 65½ is looking better all the time. Alabama gets an interception to take back over, leading 21-7 with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -8,000 on the live line (Notre Dame +2,600), spread -20½ (-156), total 51½.

3:15 p.m.: Notre Dame gets a stop to open the second half. The Irish have the ball back at their 10 with 10:58 left in the third quarter, trailing Alabama 21-7. The Crimson Tide are -6,000 on the live line (Irish +2,300), spread -20½, total 55½.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -10½, total 31½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Notre Dame 7. First-half winners: Alabama -11½, under 35. Notre Dame missed a 51-yard field goal with six seconds left that would have covered the first-half spread.

2:20 p.m.: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has already hit his TD pass prop of over 2½ (-170) with three so far.

2:19 p.m.: Notre Dame can’t stop Alabama. DeVonta Smith scores again, this time on a 34-yard catch-and-run, and the Crimson Tide lead the Irish 21-7 with 8:49 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -5,000 on the live line (Notre Dame +2,000), spread -25½, total 71½.

2:13 p.m.: Williams was -140 to score at any point.

2:12 p.m.: Notre Dame gains a foothold. Kyren Williams scores on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Irish cut Alabama’s lead to 14-7 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,800 on the live line (Notre Dame +900), spread -20½, total 69½.

1:59 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 14, Notre Dame 0. First-quarter winners: Alabama -7 (+110), total pushes on 14. The Irish are driving at the Alabama 20 as the quarter ends.

1:46 p.m.: Billingsley was +260 to score a TD.

1:45 p.m.: Is the rout on already? Jahleel Billingsley catches a 12-yard TD pass, and Alabama leads Notre Dame 14-0 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -5,000 on the live line (Irish +2,000), spread -28½, total 68½.

1:31 p.m.: Smith was +250 to score the first TD and -550 to score at any point.

1:30 p.m.: Alabama makes it look easy. The Tide get a stop, then a quick drive, capped by DeVonta Smith’s 26-yard TD catch. Alabama leads Notre Dame with 10:14 left in the first quarter. The Tide are -2,400 on the live line (Irish +1,120), spread -24½, total 65½.

1:18 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-19, 65½, -1,200) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+750), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

1:10 p.m.: The Westgate also confirmed that it took a $110,000 wager (to win $100,000) on Ohio State +7½.

🚨 BIG BET ALERT 🚨 One SuperBook fan is starting off the New Year with a $110,000 wager on Ohio State +7.5 against Clemson in the #SugarBowl 🏈 😱 pic.twitter.com/GpuOcrPXl1 — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) January 1, 2021

1:01 p.m.: A bettor in Indiana placed a $1.3 million bet on Ohio State +7½ against Clemson, FanDuel Sportsbook confirmed on its Twitter account. The bet would pay $1,131,000.

🚨 BIG BET ALERT 🚨 An Indiana Retail customer known as “THE INDIANA MAN” placed a $1.3M wager on Ohio State +7.5 💰 Potential Payout: $2,431,000 pic.twitter.com/BXp60wAhSC — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 1, 2021

12:45 p.m.: Here’s the schedule for today’s College Football Playoff semifinals:

No. 1 Alabama (-19, 65½, -1,200) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+750), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

No. 2 Clemson (-7½, 68½, -280) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+240), 5 p.m. at New Orleans (Sugar Bowl)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.