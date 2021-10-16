COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog LSU builds lead on Florida

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) carries in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas, and Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas. Also, UNLV, still seeking its first win under coach Marcus Arroyo, hosts Utah State.

There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -4, total 23½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 9. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 24, Minnesota +145 ML.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -6, total 28.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 21, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Ohio +4½, over 27, Ohio +195 ML.

10:22 a.m.: Reports of LSU’s demise have been exaggerated. The Tigers lead Florida 21-6 with 6:51 left in the second quarter and are -178 on the live line (Gators +138), spread -3½, total 64½.

10:11 a.m.: Indiana takes a 9-7 lead on Michigan State with 6:55 left in the second quarter. The game is even on the live line (-113 both sides), total 46½.

9:54 a.m.: Auburn starts strongly. The Tigers lead Arkansas 14-3 with 9:59 left in the second quarter and are -205 on the live line (Razorbacks +154), spread -4½, total 54½.

9:39 a.m.: No hangover for Texas A&M after last week’s upset of Alabama. The Aggies lead Missouri 21-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter and are -20,000 on the live line (Missouri +2,500), spread -32½, total 66½.

9:32 a.m.: Michigan State shakes off a slow start by returning an interception for a TD. The Spartans lead Indiana 7-3 with 4:33 left in the first quarter and are -280 on the live line (Hoosiers +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Duke (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 69½, -400), 9:30 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Florida-LSU total from 59 to 60½

Pittsburgh from -5 to -6½

Utah State-UNLV total from 62½ to 64

Tennessee from +2½ to +1

Army-Wisconsin total from 39 to 37½

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Central Florida (+900) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-22, 56½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Michigan State (-3½, 48½, -165) at Indiana (+145), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Oklahoma State (+145) at No. 25 Texas (-3½, 61, -165), 9 a.m.

— Auburn (+155) at No. 17 Arkansas (-4, 54, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 20 Florida (-12½, 60, -450) at LSU (+375), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Texas A&M (-11½, 59, -430) at Missouri (+360), 9 a.m.

— Nebraska (-4½, 48, -185) at Minnesota (+165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 45, -130) at Northwestern (+110), 9 a.m.

— Yale (-3, 47, -150) at Connecticut (+130), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-7, 55½, -280) at South Florida (+240), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+260) at Buffalo (-7½, 54½, -310), 9 a.m.

— Duke (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 69½, -400), 9:30 a.m.

— Ball State (-1, 54½, -115) at Eastern Michigan (-105), 11 a.m.

— Akron (+750) at Miami (Ohio) (-20, 50½, -1,200), 11:30 a.m.

— Troy (-7½, 48½, -280) at Texas State (+240), noon

— No. 11 Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 1 Georgia (-22½, 44½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+360) at No. 2 Iowa (-11, 43, -430), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Brigham Young (+175) at Baylor (-5, 52, -200), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-13½, 67, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (-16½, 43½, -700) at Southern Mississippi (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+250) at North Carolina (-7½, 63, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Pittsburgh (-6½, 55½, -250) at Virginia Tech (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Toledo (-5½, 53, -200) at Central Michigan (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+290) at Northern Illinois (-9, 45, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+215) at Western Michigan (-6½, 68½, -255), 12:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+180) at Colorado (-6, 46½, -210), 12:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-3½, 53½, -160) at Wyoming (+140), 12:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+700) at South Carolina (-18, 51, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Texas Tech (-18½, 68½, -1,000) at Kansas (+650), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+600) at UTSA (-17, 53, -900), 3 p.m.

— No. 5 Alabama (-17, 58½, -900) at Mississippi State (+600), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-32½, 57½, no ML) at Louisiana-Monroe (no ML), 4 p.m.

— Colorado State (-12, 45, -430) at New Mexico (+360), 4 p.m.

— Utah State (-7, 64, -280) at UNLV (+240), 4 p.m.

— TCU (+425) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-13½, 64, -550), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 13 Mississippi (-1, 81½, -115) at Tennessee (-105), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 North Carolina State (-3, 51, -155) at Boston College (+135), 4:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-6½, 50½, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Stanford (-105) at Washington State (-1, 54, -115), 4:30 p.m.

— Army (+450) at Wisconsin (-14, 37½, -600), 5 p.m.

— UCLA (+105) at Washington (-1½, 55½, -125), 5:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-6½, 55½, -265) at UTEP (+225), 6 p.m.

— Air Force (+140) at Boise State (-3½, 52, -160), 6 p.m.

— No. 18 Arizona State (+105) at Utah (-1½, 51, -125), 7 p.m.

— Hawaii (+450) at UNR (-14½, 61½, -600), 7:30 p.m.

