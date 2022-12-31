COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog TCU covers 1st half
Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
First, No. 3 seed Texas Christian plays No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona, followed by No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta.
3:08 p.m.: The second half is underway. TCU gets the ball to open the third quarter.
2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -8, total 28.
2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Christian 21, Michigan 6. First-half winners: TCU +5, under 28. QB Max Duggan accounted for two scores, and the Horned Frogs added a defensive TD for the outright first-half cover. The Wolverines were held out of the end zone and hurt by a video review that overturned a touchdown when TCU led 14-3. Michigan fumbled the next play, one of two turnovers committed by the Wolverines, who also were stopped on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive.
2:39 p.m.: This is not a good look for the Big Ten. Michigan looks plodding right now.
2:21 p.m.: Taye Barber finds room on the crossing route, and Max Duggan finds him for a 6-yard touchdown reception. TCU leads Michigan 21-3 with 4:56 left in the second quarter. TCU is -260 on the live line (Michigan +210), spread -8½, total 57½.
MAX DUGGAN ARE YOU SERIOUS?
TCU with ANOTHER touchdown to take a commanding 20-3 lead in the first half 🐸 pic.twitter.com/ObkYQhsQYW
— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2022
2:12 p.m.: TCU is -130 on the live line (Michigan even), spread -2½, total 54½.
2:04 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -1½, total 57½.
2:01 p.m.: Another mistake by Michigan, as J.J. McCarthy and Kalel Mullings fumble the exchange, and TCU recovers at the goal line. Wild sequence.
1:57 p.m.: The Wolverines with a sudden change after the Rod Moore interception. J.J. McCarthy hits Roman Wilson for the long gain and he’s ruled just short of the end zone after video review.
1:55 p.m.: Michigan’s drive stalls and Jake Moody hits from 42 yards to put the Wolverines on the board. TCU leads 14-3 with 13:46 left in the second quarter. TCU is -125 on the live line (Michigan -105), spread -3½, total 58½.
1:52 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -2½, total 59½.
1:51 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: TCU 14, Michigan 0. First-quarter winners: TCU +3, over 12½.
1:42 p.m.: Max Duggan caps off a long, smashmouth drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge and TCU leads Michigan 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. TCU is -145 on the live line (Michigan +115), spread -3½, total 59½.
1:30 p.m.: Clark (the field) was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.
1:27 p.m.: TCU makes the first big play of the game, as Bud Clark intercepts Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and returns it 39 yards for a touchdown. The Horned Frogs lead 7-0 with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
TCU PICK-SIX FOR THE FIRST TD OF THE GAME‼️#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/bJ9MhzST4W
— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2022
1:25 p.m.: Michigan is -8 on the live line, -365 on the money line; TCU is +275 on the money line, total 50½.
1:21 p.m.: The Wolverines try to get tricky on fourth down and TCU sniffs it out. It’s Horned Frogs ball with 10:30 left in the first quarter.
1:18 p.m.: Someone liked the Horned Frogs.
JUST IN:
A bettor at @CaesarsPalace just put $110K on TCU +8 (-110) vs Michigan 😱 pic.twitter.com/Zp1YA1VpJ6
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 31, 2022
1:14 p.m.: The Edwards run went for 54 yards unofficially.
1:12 p.m.: Donovan Edwards nearly hits a home run on the first play of the game for the Wolverines.
1:11 p.m.: And we’re off. Michigan gets the ball first.
1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Texas Christian-Michigan game:
Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -120), Michigan 32½.
Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+400), +3½ (+175), +10½ (-155); -14½ (-240); Michigan +3½ (-500), -3½ (-200), -10½ (+135), -14½ (+200).
Alternate totals: 65½ (Over +235/Under -275); 51½ (Over -215/Under +185).
TCU props: Max Duggan 245½ passing yards; Keandre Miller 69½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 68½ receiving yards.
Michigan props: J.J. McCarthy 211½ passing yards; Donovan Edwards 134½ rushing yards; Ronnie Bell 54½ receiving yards.
12:55 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:
Updated Michigan-TCU betting at @BetMGM@UMichFootball open -9.5, now -8
▪️ 67% of bets, 72% of money on Michigan
Total open 59.5, now 56
▪️ 44% of bets, 56% of money on Under@TCUFootball open +290, now +260
▪️ 61% of bets, 38% of money on TCU
— John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 31, 2022
12:50 p.m.: Money continues to pour in on Ohio State.
Big money is coming in on the Buckeyes once again today at @CaesarsSports, including $100,000 on Ohio State +6 (-110) and $50,000 on Ohio State ML +210.
Georgia was moved down to -5.5 today after sitting at -6.5 less than 24 hours ago.
— Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) December 31, 2022
12:45 p.m.: Live parlay from Caesars Sportsbook:
A Nevada bettor placed this $20K parlay to win $120,000 💰
Alabama -7.5 (-110)
Michigan -7.5 (-110)
Georgia -6 (-110)
Does this cash? pic.twitter.com/nTODy8y57w
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 31, 2022
12:30 p.m.: The rundown of today’s College Football Playoff games:
— Texas Christian (+270) vs. Michigan (-8, 56, -330) 1:20 p.m.
— Ohio State (+175) vs. Georgia (-4½, 62½, -200), 5:20 p.m.
Today’s line movement:
Georgia from -6 to -4½
Michigan from -7½ to -8 about an hour before kickoff
