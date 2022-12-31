63°F
Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog TCU covers 1st half

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws agaisnt Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bow ...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
FILE - Michigan award-winning center Olusegun Oluwatimi plays during the second half of an NCAA ...
FILE - Michigan award-winning center Olusegun Oluwatimi plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oluwatimi lost three friends and former teammates at Virginia and four days later, his father had surgery to remove a brain tumor. Oluwatimi endured the heartache and finished off a season that were better than his dreams. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sidelines during the first half of the Big Te ...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sidelines during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andr ...
FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores, heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football ...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) gives the thumbs up prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college footb ...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) gives the thumbs up prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch as TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) defends du ...
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch as TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) and linebacker Jamoi Hodge celebrates a goal line stop against Michig ...
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) and linebacker Jamoi Hodge celebrates a goal line stop against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) is tackled by TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during ...
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) is tackled by TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) def ...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball against Michigan during the first half of the Fie ...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) is hit by TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the f ...
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) is hit by TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) celebrate his intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver R ...
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) celebrate his intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) for a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

First, No. 3 seed Texas Christian plays No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona, followed by No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:08 p.m.: The second half is underway. TCU gets the ball to open the third quarter.

2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -8, total 28.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Christian 21, Michigan 6. First-half winners: TCU +5, under 28. QB Max Duggan accounted for two scores, and the Horned Frogs added a defensive TD for the outright first-half cover. The Wolverines were held out of the end zone and hurt by a video review that overturned a touchdown when TCU led 14-3. Michigan fumbled the next play, one of two turnovers committed by the Wolverines, who also were stopped on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive.

2:39 p.m.: This is not a good look for the Big Ten. Michigan looks plodding right now.

2:21 p.m.: Taye Barber finds room on the crossing route, and Max Duggan finds him for a 6-yard touchdown reception. TCU leads Michigan 21-3 with 4:56 left in the second quarter. TCU is -260 on the live line (Michigan +210), spread -8½, total 57½.

2:12 p.m.: TCU is -130 on the live line (Michigan even), spread -2½, total 54½.

2:04 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -1½, total 57½.

2:01 p.m.: Another mistake by Michigan, as J.J. McCarthy and Kalel Mullings fumble the exchange, and TCU recovers at the goal line. Wild sequence.

1:57 p.m.: The Wolverines with a sudden change after the Rod Moore interception. J.J. McCarthy hits Roman Wilson for the long gain and he’s ruled just short of the end zone after video review.

1:55 p.m.: Michigan’s drive stalls and Jake Moody hits from 42 yards to put the Wolverines on the board. TCU leads 14-3 with 13:46 left in the second quarter. TCU is -125 on the live line (Michigan -105), spread -3½, total 58½.

1:52 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -2½, total 59½.

1:51 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: TCU 14, Michigan 0. First-quarter winners: TCU +3, over 12½.

1:42 p.m.: Max Duggan caps off a long, smashmouth drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge and TCU leads Michigan 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. TCU is -145 on the live line (Michigan +115), spread -3½, total 59½.

1:30 p.m.: Clark (the field) was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

1:27 p.m.: TCU makes the first big play of the game, as Bud Clark intercepts Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and returns it 39 yards for a touchdown. The Horned Frogs lead 7-0 with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

1:25 p.m.: Michigan is -8 on the live line, -365 on the money line; TCU is +275 on the money line, total 50½.

1:21 p.m.: The Wolverines try to get tricky on fourth down and TCU sniffs it out. It’s Horned Frogs ball with 10:30 left in the first quarter.

1:18 p.m.: Someone liked the Horned Frogs.

1:14 p.m.: The Edwards run went for 54 yards unofficially.

1:12 p.m.: Donovan Edwards nearly hits a home run on the first play of the game for the Wolverines.

1:11 p.m.: And we’re off. Michigan gets the ball first.

1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Texas Christian-Michigan game:

Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -120), Michigan 32½.

Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+400), +3½ (+175), +10½ (-155); -14½ (-240); Michigan +3½ (-500), -3½ (-200), -10½ (+135), -14½ (+200).

Alternate totals: 65½ (Over +235/Under -275); 51½ (Over -215/Under +185).

TCU props: Max Duggan 245½ passing yards; Keandre Miller 69½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 68½ receiving yards.

Michigan props: J.J. McCarthy 211½ passing yards; Donovan Edwards 134½ rushing yards; Ronnie Bell 54½ receiving yards.

12:55 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

12:50 p.m.: Money continues to pour in on Ohio State.

12:45 p.m.: Live parlay from Caesars Sportsbook:

12:30 p.m.: The rundown of today’s College Football Playoff games:

— Texas Christian (+270) vs. Michigan (-8, 56, -330) 1:20 p.m.

— Ohio State (+175) vs. Georgia (-4½, 62½, -200), 5:20 p.m.

Today’s line movement:

Georgia from -6 to -4½

Michigan from -7½ to -8 about an hour before kickoff

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

