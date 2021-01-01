COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs cash tickets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Friday’s college playoff games. Bad beats, player props, live line movement and more.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) fights off a tackle attempt by Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau (35) in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) leaps into the end zone or a touchdown after getting past Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud, right, defends in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Notre Dame safety DJ Brown (12) and others attempt to stop Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, right, breaks away from Clemson safety Lannden Zanders during a touchdown run in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Can anything stop another Alabama-Clemson national title showdown?

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are big favorites in today’s College Football Playoff semifinals. The title game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.

We’ll be following all the action. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:15 p.m.: That’s it for today. Underdogs won both College Football Playoff semifinals. Notre Dame scored in the final minute to cover +19 in a 31-14 loss to Alabama, while Ohio State romped to a 49-28 victory over Clemson as a 7-point underdog. Alabama has been installed as a 7-point favorite over Ohio State in the national title game Jan. 11 in Miami.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for Week 17 of the NFL.

9:10 p.m.: A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor in Indiana won a $1.3 million bet to win $1.131 million on Ohio State +7½. A Westgate bettor won a $110,000 bet to win $100,000 on the same wager.

9:06 p.m.: Ohio State-Clemson prop grades:

Team totals: Ohio State over 30, Clemson under 37½.

Ohio State props: Justin Fields over 20½ completions (22), longest completion over 34½ yards (56), over 1½ TD passes (6, -150), under 44½ rushing yards (42); Trey Sermon over 81½ rushing yards (193); Chris Olave over 96½ receiving yards (132), will score a TD (+100); Garrett Wilson under 90½ receiving yards (52).

Clemson props: Trevor Lawrence over 24½ completions (33), longest completion under 46½ yards (29), under 2½ TD passes (2, +115), under 55½ rushing yards (-8); Travis Etienne under 82½ yards (32); Amari Rodgers under 92½ receiving yards (54), won’t score a TD (-110).

9:01 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28. The Buckeyes roll to the outright win as 7-point underdogs, +235 ML. The game sails over 68½.

8:39 p.m.: Clemson turns the ball over on downs with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter and Ohio State leading 49-28. The Buckeyes are -20,000 on the live line (Clemson +2,600), spread -20½ (-142).

8:25 p.m.: Clemson is fighting but running out of time. A TD cuts Ohio State’s lead to 49-28 with 10:42 left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -6,000 on the live line (Clemson +2,300), spread -17½, total 90½.

8:12 p.m.: And that should do it. Jameson Williams catches a 45-yard TD strike, and Ohio State leads Clemson 49-21 with 14:03 left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -8,000 on the live line (Clemson +2,600).

8:06 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Ohio State 42, Clemson 21. Clemson will have fourth-and-1 at its 22 when the fourth quarter starts.

7:51 p.m.: Alabama opens as a 7-point favorite against Ohio State in the probable College Football Playoff title game Jan. 11 in Miami. Circa Sports set the line at Alabama -7, total 77, Alabama -260 ML (Ohio State +220).

7:50 p.m.: That might do it. Chris Olave catches a perfect 56-yard TD strike from Fields, and Ohio State leads Clemson 42-21 with 4:55 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -1,100 on the live line (Clemson +620), spread -13½, total 85½.

7:34 p.m.: Clemson takes the first step to creeping back into the game. Cornell Powell catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Tigers cut Ohio State’s lead to 35-21 with 7:56 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -380 on the live line (Clemson +270), spread -7½, total 79½.

7:25 p.m.: Clemson avoids the killshot, intercepting Fields in the end zone with 11:45 left in the third quarter. Ohio State still leads 35-14 and is -550 on the live line (Clemson +340), spread -10½, total 82½.

7:20 p.m.: The second half is underway.

6:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -7½, total 35.

6:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 35, Clemson 14. First-half winners: Ohio State +4, over 35, Ohio State +190 ML.

6:55 p.m.: Ohio State with a dagger before halftime. Ruckert catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes lead Clemson 35-14 with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.

6:35 p.m.: Fields was still grimacing after the play. We’ll have to wait and see if he is able to stay in.

6:34 p.m.: And Fields gets another TD strike, this time finding Chris Olave for a 9-yard score. Ohio State leads Clemson 28-14 with 5:12 left in the second quarter and is now -280 on the live line (Clemson +225), spread -7½, total 85½.

6:33 p.m.: Clemson linebacker and defensive leader James Skalski was ejected for targeting on a play that momentarily knocked Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields out of the game. Fields is back now.

6:12 p.m.: The Buckeyes are rolling. Jeremy Ruckert catches a 17-yard TD pass, and Ohio State takes a 21-14 lead on Clemson with 10:35 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is now favored at -130 on the live line (Clemson +100), total 84½.

6:03 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Clemson 14, Ohio State 14. First-quarter winners: Ohio State +3, over 14 (-130).

5:59 p.m.: Tied again. Luke Farrell catches an 8-yard TD pass on third-and-goal, and Ohio State ties Clemson at 14 with 1:36 left in the first quarter. Clemson is -280 on the live line (Ohio State +205), spread -6½, total 82½.

5:52 p.m.: It’s a track meet early. Travis Etienne scores on a 3-yard TD run, and Clemson takes a 14-7 lead on Ohio State with 5:01 left in the first quarter. Clemson is -550 on the live line (Ohio State +340), spread -11½, total 78½.

5:45 p.m.: The teams trade punts, then Ohio State answers. Trey Sermon runs for a 32-yard TD, and Ohio State ties Clemson at 7 with 7:59 left in the first quarter. Clemson is -290 on the live line (Ohio State +210), spread -6½, total 75½.

5:27 p.m.: Lawrence was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

5:26 p.m.: That was fast. Trevor Lawrence dives in for a 2-yard TD, and Clemson takes a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 12:10 left in the first quarter. Clemson is -600 on the live line (Ohio State +390), spread -13½, total 70½.

5:22 p.m.: Clemson-Ohio State is underway. Clemson has the ball first after Ohio State won the coin toss and deferred.

5:17 p.m.: The other semifinal is about to kick off:

No. 2 Clemson (-7, 68½, -275) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+235), 5 p.m. at New Orleans (Sugar Bowl)

4:50 p.m.: Alabama-Notre Dame prop grades:

Team totals: Alabama under 42½; Notre Dame under 23.

Alabama props: Mac Jones over 24½ completions (25), longest completion under 46½ yards (40), over 2½ TD passes (4, -170); Najee Harris over 119½ rushing yards (125), over 28½ receiving yards (30); DeVonta Smith under 163½ receiving yards (130); John Metchie under 67½ receiving yards (53), won’t score a TD (-130).

Notre Dame props: Ian Book over 20½ completions (27), longest completion under 36½ yards (27), under 1½ TD passes (0, -130); Kyren Williams under 67½ rushing yards (64), will score a TD (+120); Javon McKinley under 69½ receiving yards (20); Mike Mayer over 42½ receiving yards (62).

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14. The Fighting Irish scored a TD with 56 seconds left to cover as 19-point underdogs. The Crimson Tide win outright at -1,200 ML. The game stays under 65½.

4:26 p.m.: Our first “gambling moment” of the new year. Ian Book scores on a 1-yard keeper, and it appears Notre Dame will cover +19, cutting the Alabama lead to 31-14 with 56 seconds left.

4:12 p.m.: Notre Dame spread bettors get one last chance to cover +19. The Irish have the ball back after a punt with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter.

4:02 p.m.: Tough sequence for Notre Dame +19 bettors. The Irish threw a TD pass, but it was nullified by an illegal shift penalty. Notre Dame ended up turning the ball over on downs, and Alabama still leads 31-7 with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter.

3:51 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 31-7 with 12:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -24½ on the live spread, total 48½.

3:46 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Alabama 28, Notre Dame 7. The Crimson Tide are driving for a TD that would almost lock up the cover at -19. Under 65½ looking like a done deal.

3:29 p.m.: DeVonta Smith again. He catches a 7-yard TD pass, and Alabama extends its lead over Notre Dame to 28-7 with 4:58 left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -25½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 55½.

3:21 p.m.: Under 65½ is looking better all the time. Alabama gets an interception to take back over, leading 21-7 with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide are -8,000 on the live line (Notre Dame +2,600), spread -20½ (-156), total 51½.

3:15 p.m.: Notre Dame gets a stop to open the second half. The Irish have the ball back at their 10 with 10:58 left in the third quarter, trailing Alabama 21-7. The Crimson Tide are -6,000 on the live line (Irish +2,300), spread -20½, total 55½.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -10½, total 31½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Notre Dame 7. First-half winners: Alabama -11½, under 35. Notre Dame missed a 51-yard field goal with six seconds left that would have covered the first-half spread.

2:20 p.m.: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has already hit his TD pass prop of over 2½ (-170) with three so far.

2:19 p.m.: Notre Dame can’t stop Alabama. DeVonta Smith scores again, this time on a 34-yard catch-and-run, and the Crimson Tide lead the Irish 21-7 with 8:49 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -5,000 on the live line (Notre Dame +2,000), spread -25½, total 71½.

2:13 p.m.: Williams was -140 to score at any point.

2:12 p.m.: Notre Dame gains a foothold. Kyren Williams scores on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Irish cut Alabama’s lead to 14-7 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,800 on the live line (Notre Dame +900), spread -20½, total 69½.

1:59 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 14, Notre Dame 0. First-quarter winners: Alabama -7 (+110), total pushes on 14. The Irish are driving at the Alabama 20 as the quarter ends.

1:46 p.m.: Billingsley was +260 to score a TD.

1:45 p.m.: Is the rout on already? Jahleel Billingsley catches a 12-yard TD pass, and Alabama leads Notre Dame 14-0 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -5,000 on the live line (Irish +2,000), spread -28½, total 68½.

1:31 p.m.: Smith was +250 to score the first TD and -550 to score at any point.

1:30 p.m.: Alabama makes it look easy. The Tide get a stop, then a quick drive, capped by DeVonta Smith’s 26-yard TD catch. Alabama leads Notre Dame with 10:14 left in the first quarter. The Tide are -2,400 on the live line (Irish +1,120), spread -24½, total 65½.

1:18 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

No. 1 Alabama (-19, 65½, -1,200) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+750), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

1:10 p.m.: The Westgate also confirmed that it took a $110,000 wager (to win $100,000) on Ohio State +7½.

1:01 p.m.: A bettor in Indiana placed a $1.3 million bet on Ohio State +7½ against Clemson, FanDuel Sportsbook confirmed on its Twitter account. The bet would pay $1,131,000.

12:45 p.m.: Here’s the schedule for today’s College Football Playoff semifinals:

No. 1 Alabama (-19, 65½, -1,200) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+750), 1 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (Rose Bowl)

No. 2 Clemson (-7, 68½, -275) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+235), 5 p.m. at New Orleans (Sugar Bowl)

