COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, overs pay off for bettors

Welcome to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

First, No. 3 seed Texas Christian plays No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona, followed by No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:08 p.m.: That’s it for today. Riding the underdogs and the over paid off for bettors, as Texas Christian won outright and Ohio State covered as ‘dogs in the CFP semifinals. Totals were 2-0 to the under.

Betting results for both games — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the NFL.

9:03 p.m.: Georgia vs. Texas Christian for the national championship Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

9:01 p.m.: FINAL. Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Stetson Bennett threw three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining to help the Bulldogs avoid the outright upset as 4½-point favorites. Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds for Ohio State. C.J. Stroud was the best player on the field, throwing four touchdowns. The game sailed over the total of 62.

8:47 p.m.: Adonai Mitchell grabs the go-ahead touchdown in the back corner of the end zone on a 10-yard pass from Stetson Bennett with 54 seconds left. Georgia leads Ohio State 42-41. Georgia is -210 on the live line, Ohio State +170.

GEORGIA TAKES THE LEAD WITH UNDER ONE MINUTE LEFT‼️ What. A. Game. #CFBPlayoff

8:44 p.m.: Georgia takes over down 41-35 with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -145 on the live line, Georgia +115.

8:27 p.m.: Arian Smith gets behind the Ohio State defense and Stetson Bennett is on target for a 76-yard touchdown strike. Ohio State now leads Georgia 38-35 after the two-point conversion with 8:41 to play in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -145 on the live line (Georgia +115), spread -2½, total 80½.

8:22 p.m.: That might be a game-saving timeout by Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

8:17 p.m.: The over is in.

8:16 p.m.: Georgia can’t take advantage of the new set of downs and has to settle for a short field goal. Ohio State leads the Bulldogs 38-27 with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -900 on the live line (Georgia +575), spread -10½, total 72½.

8:13 p.m.: Georgia catches a break as the video review overturns the fourth-down call. Ohio State is -300 on the live line (Georgia +240), spread -6½, total 79½.

8:03 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Ohio State 38, Georgia 24.

8:00 p.m.: Marvin Harrison Jr. takes a hard hit in the back of the end zone on third down, and the Buckeyes add a field goal to go up 38-24 over Georgia late in the third quarter. Ohio State is -500 on the live line (Georgia +375), spread -7½, total 78½.

7:53 p.m.: Emeka Egbuka over 71½ receiving yards set to cash.

7:47 p.m.: Jack Podlesny can’t hit from 52 yards out for the Bulldogs, and Ohio State’s lead remains 35-24 over Georgia with 3:50 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -380 on the live line (Georgia +290), spread -8½, total 79½.

7:30 p.m.: The Ohio State offense keeps rolling. Emeka Egbuka hauls in the 10-yard TD pass from C.J. Stroud to extend the Buckeyes lead to 35-24 over Georgia early in the third quarter. Ohio State is -200 on the live line (Georgia +165), spread -5½, total 86½.

7:22 p.m.: The second half is underway.

7:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -7, total 35.

6:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 28, Georgia 24. First-half winners: Ohio State +3, over 31. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud had almost as many touchdown passes (3) as incompletions (4), and Ohio State covered the first half outright.

6:54 p.m.: The Buckeyes strike back almost immediately. C.J. Stroud hits Xavier Johnson out of the backfield for a 37-yard touchdown and Ohio State regains the lead 28-24 with 49 seconds left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes went 75 in four plays and it took just 55 seconds. Georgia is -160 on the live line (Ohio State +130), spread -2½, total 86½.

6:51 p.m.: Georgia has scored 17 unanswered points after a short field goal by Jack Podlesny and leads Ohio State 24-21 with 1:44 until halftime. Georgia is -250 on the live line (Ohio State +200), spread -6½, total 77½.

6:35 p.m.: Stetson Bennett vultures a touchdown for the Bulldogs two plays after Kenny McIntosh’s long run. Georgia and Ohio State are tied at 21 with 6:07 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -200 on the live line (Ohio State +165), spread -4½, total 81½.

6:27 p.m.: Marvin Harrison over 91½ receiving yards prop is in. He’s up to 106 receiving yards unofficially.

6:20 p.m.: Impressive response from Georgia. Kendall Milton gets around the corner and scores from 11 yards out. Georgia trails Ohio State 21-14 wtih 9:16 left in the second quarter, and the first-half over is in. Ohio State is -125 on the live line (Georgia -105), spread -2½, total 76½.

6:13 p.m.: C.J. Stroud escapes pressure and delivers a 16-yard TD strike to Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State leads Georgia 21-7 with 10:56 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -190 on the live line (Georgia +155), spread -5½, total 71½.

MARVIN. HARRISON. JR. A diving catch to extend the Buckeyes' lead 💪 #CFBPlayoff

6:10 p.m.: There’s the first turnover. Stetson Bennett badly underthrows his receiver and it’s intercepted by the Buckeyes. Ohio State is -160 on the live line (Georgia +130), spread -3½, total 69½.

6:07 p.m.: Miyan Williams plows into the end zone from 2 yards out, and Ohio State leads Georgia 14-7 with 12:30 left until halftime. Georgia is -125 on the live line (Ohio State -105), spread -1½, total 66½.

5:55 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Ohio State 7, Georgia 7. First-quarter winners: Ohio State +½, over 13½. Georgia is -150 on the live line (Ohio State +120), spread -3½, total 63½.

5:44 p.m.: Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh takes the hitch pass and zips up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 7-7. Georgia is -190 on the live line (Ohio State +155), spread -5½, total 64½.

5:36 p.m.: Harrison was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

5:33 p.m.: Marvin Harrison Jr. settles into a soft spot in the end zone and C.J. Stroud finds him for a 31-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes lead Georgia 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Georgia is -135 on the live line (Ohio State +105), spread -2½, total 62½.

OHIO STATE STRIKES FIRST 🎯 C.J. Stroud ➡️ Marvin Harrison Jr. for 6❗️

5:28 p.m.: Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny pulls a 47-yard field-goal attempt and neither team is able to score on its first possession. Georgia is -200 on the live line (Ohio State +165), spread -5½, total 56½.

5:21 p.m.: The Peach Bowl is underway.

5:10 p.m.: That gets you fired in some parts. Or hired by the Indianapolis Colts.

Michigan is 1-6 SU and ATS in bowl games under Jim Harbaugh 😬

5:06 p.m.: William Hill is at Georgia -5 in the Peach Bowl.

5:04 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Christian 51, Michigan 45. The Horned Frogs rushing game gashed the Wolverines, and TCU scored two defensive touchdowns to pull the outright upset as +270 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 56 in the third quarter.

4:59 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this evening’s Ohio State-Georgia game:

Team totals: Ohio State 29½ (over -120), Georgia 34½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Ohio State -3½ (+270), +3½ (+110), +10½ (-240); +14½ (-240); Georgia +3½ (-330), -3½ (-130), -10½ (+200), -14½ (+275).

Alternate totals: 69½ (Over +185/Under -215); 55½ (Over -240/Under +200).

Ohio State props: C.J. Stroud 290½ passing yards; Miyan Williams 61½ rushing yards; Marvin Harrison Jr. 91½ receiving yards; Emeka Egbuka 71½ receiving yards.

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 264½ passing yards; Kenny McIntosh 60½ rushing yards; Brock Bowers 56½ receiving yards; Ladd McConkey 58½ receiving yards.

4:53 p.m.: The current outlook for tonight’s Peach Bowl:

— Ohio State (+175) vs. Georgia (-4½, 62, -200), 5:00 p.m.

4:43 p.m.: The Wolverines aren’t done yet. J.J. McCarthy rolls to his right and finds Roman Wilson alone in the back of the end zone. Michigan trails TCU 51-45 with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. TCU IS -280 on the live line (Michigan +225).

4:34 p.m.: Michigan is running out of time with 6:46 to play in the fourth quarter. TCU is -550 on the live line (Michigan +400), spread -6½.

4:24 p.m.: TCU tacks on a 33-yard field goal and the Horned Frogs lead 51-38 with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter. TCU is -380 on the live line (Michigan +290), spread -6½, total 102½.

4:12 p.m.: A missed tackle and Horned Frogs receiver Quentin Johnson explodes for a 76-yard touchdown reception. TCU leads 48-38 with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter. Back and forth we go. TCU is -210 on the live line (Michigan +170), spread -3½, total 99½.

BACK AND FORTH WE GO! 😮‍💨 TCU just scored ANOTHER touchdown #CFBPlayoff

4:08 p.m.: Roman Wilson helicopters into the end zone at the end of an 18-yard run, and Ronnie Bell adds the two-point conversion run. Michigan trails TCU 41-38 with 14:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -160 on the live line (TCU +130), total 92½.

4:06 p.m.: The ruling on the field stands and it’s Michigan ball to start the fourth quarter. TCU is -130 on the live line (Michigan even), spread -2½, total 88½.

4:03 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Texas Christian 41, Michigan 30. Michigan recovered a fumble on the final play of the quarter.

4:00 p.m.: Bell is ruled down at the 1 yard line, but this time Kalel Mullings plows into the end zone on the next play. J.J. McCarthy scores on the two-point conversion and Michigan now trails TCU 41-30 late in the third quarter. TCU is -320 on the live line (Michigan +250), spread -5½, total 84½.

3:57 p.m.: Michigan is staying in the game with explosive plays. Ronnie Bell is well over the 54½ receiving yards prop.

3:52 p.m.: The Wolverines sell out to stop the run, and Emari Demercado breaks free for a 69-yard gain. Max Duggan sneaks in from 1 yard out on the next play and TCU pushes its lead to 41-22 with 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter. TCU is -1000 on the live line (Michigan +625), spread -12½, total 77½.

3:48 p.m.: J.J. McCarthy does it with his legs on that drive, and we’ve got an old-fashioned, 1980s style shootout developing in the Fiesta Bowl. McCarthy’s 20-yard touchdown run brings the Wolverines within 34-22 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. TCU is -320 on the live line (Michigan +250), spread -5½, total 70½.

3:43 p.m.: It’s another pick six for the Horned Frogs. This time, Dee Winters picks off J.J. McCarthy and brings it back 29 yards for the touchdown. TCU leads Michigan 34-16 with 2:52 left in the third quarter. TCU is -650 on the live line (Michigan +450), spread -10½, total 66½.

3:40 p.m.: TCU is not expected to have running back Keandre Miller available the rest of the way. Miller is at 57 rushing yards unofficially, under the 69½ rushing yards prop.

3:37 p.m.: Quick response from TCU and Emari Demercado caps the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Horned Frogs lead Michigan 28-16. TCU is -200 on the live line (Michigan +165), spread -4½, total 63½.

3:29 p.m.: Michigan takes advantage of the turnover, as Ronnie Bell breaks free down the middle and J.J. McCarthy hits him on the flea flicker for a 34-yard touchdown. TCU’s lead is now 21-16 over the Wolverines with 6:32 left in the third quarter. Michigan is -135 on the live line (TCU +105), total 57½.

3:27 p.m.: Max Duggan is intercepted for the second time and Michigan takes over in plus territory. TCU is -140 on the live line (Michigan +110), spread -2½, total 52½.

3:16 p.m.: The Wolverines continue to struggle in the red zone and they have to settle for Jake Moody’s short field goal. TCU leads 21-9 with 9:29 to go in the third quarter. TCU is -220 on the live line (Michigan +180), spread -5½, total 52½.

3:08 p.m.: The second half is underway. TCU gets the ball to open the third quarter.

2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -8, total 28.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Christian 21, Michigan 6. First-half winners: TCU +5, under 28. QB Max Duggan accounted for two scores, and the Horned Frogs added a defensive TD for the outright first-half cover. The Wolverines were held out of the end zone and hurt by a video review that overturned a touchdown when TCU led 14-3. Michigan fumbled the next play, one of two turnovers committed by the Wolverines, who also were stopped on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive.

2:39 p.m.: This is not a good look for the Big Ten. Michigan looks plodding right now.

2:21 p.m.: Taye Barber finds room on the crossing route, and Max Duggan finds him for a 6-yard touchdown reception. TCU leads Michigan 21-3 with 4:56 left in the second quarter. TCU is -260 on the live line (Michigan +210), spread -8½, total 57½.

MAX DUGGAN ARE YOU SERIOUS? TCU with ANOTHER touchdown to take a commanding 20-3 lead in the first half 🐸

2:12 p.m.: TCU is -130 on the live line (Michigan even), spread -2½, total 54½.

2:04 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -1½, total 57½.

2:01 p.m.: Another mistake by Michigan, as J.J. McCarthy and Kalel Mullings fumble the exchange, and TCU recovers at the goal line. Wild sequence.

1:57 p.m.: The Wolverines with a sudden change after the Rod Moore interception. J.J. McCarthy hits Roman Wilson for the long gain and he’s ruled just short of the end zone after video review.

1:55 p.m.: Michigan’s drive stalls and Jake Moody hits from 42 yards to put the Wolverines on the board. TCU leads 14-3 with 13:46 left in the second quarter. TCU is -125 on the live line (Michigan -105), spread -3½, total 58½.

1:52 p.m.: TCU is -110 on the live line (Michigan -120), spread -2½, total 59½.

1:51 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: TCU 14, Michigan 0. First-quarter winners: TCU +3, over 12½.

1:42 p.m.: Max Duggan caps off a long, smashmouth drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge and TCU leads Michigan 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. TCU is -145 on the live line (Michigan +115), spread -3½, total 59½.

1:30 p.m.: Clark (the field) was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

1:27 p.m.: TCU makes the first big play of the game, as Bud Clark intercepts Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and returns it 39 yards for a touchdown. The Horned Frogs lead 7-0 with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

TCU PICK-SIX FOR THE FIRST TD OF THE GAME‼️#CFBPlayoff

1:25 p.m.: Michigan is -8 on the live line, -365 on the money line; TCU is +275 on the money line, total 50½.

1:21 p.m.: The Wolverines try to get tricky on fourth down and TCU sniffs it out. It’s Horned Frogs ball with 10:30 left in the first quarter.

1:18 p.m.: Someone liked the Horned Frogs.

JUST IN: A bettor at @CaesarsPalace just put $110K on TCU +8 (-110) vs Michigan 😱

1:14 p.m.: The Edwards run went for 54 yards unofficially.

1:12 p.m.: Donovan Edwards nearly hits a home run on the first play of the game for the Wolverines.

1:11 p.m.: And we’re off. Michigan gets the ball first.

1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Texas Christian-Michigan game:

Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -120), Michigan 32½.

Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+400), +3½ (+175), +10½ (-155); -14½ (-240); Michigan +3½ (-500), -3½ (-200), -10½ (+135), -14½ (+200).

Alternate totals: 65½ (Over +235/Under -275); 51½ (Over -215/Under +185).

TCU props: Max Duggan 245½ passing yards; Keandre Miller 69½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 68½ receiving yards.

Michigan props: J.J. McCarthy 211½ passing yards; Donovan Edwards 134½ rushing yards; Ronnie Bell 54½ receiving yards.

12:55 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Michigan-TCU betting at @BetMGM@UMichFootball open -9.5, now -8

▪️ 67% of bets, 72% of money on Michigan Total open 59.5, now 56

▪️ 44% of bets, 56% of money on Under@TCUFootball open +290, now +260

▪️ 61% of bets, 38% of money on TCU — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 31, 2022

12:50 p.m.: Money continues to pour in on Ohio State.

Big money is coming in on the Buckeyes once again today at @CaesarsSports, including $100,000 on Ohio State +6 (-110) and $50,000 on Ohio State ML +210. Georgia was moved down to -5.5 today after sitting at -6.5 less than 24 hours ago.

12:45 p.m.: Live parlay from Caesars Sportsbook:

A Nevada bettor placed this $20K parlay to win $120,000 💰 Alabama -7.5 (-110)

Michigan -7.5 (-110)

Georgia -6 (-110) Does this cash? pic.twitter.com/nTODy8y57w — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 31, 2022

12:30 p.m.: The rundown of today’s College Football Playoff games:

— Texas Christian (+270) vs. Michigan (-8, 56, -330) 1:20 p.m.

— Ohio State (+175) vs. Georgia (-4½, 62½, -200), 5:20 p.m.

Today’s line movement:

Georgia from -6 to -4½

Michigan from -7½ to -8 about an hour before kickoff

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— No. 3 Texas Christian 51, No. 2 Michigan 45 (Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona)

Full-game winners: Texas Christian +8, over 56, Texas Christian +270 ML

First-half winners: TCU +5, under 28 (TCU 21-6)

Second-half winners: Michigan -8, over 28 (Michigan 39-30)

— Georgia 42, Ohio State 41 (Peach Bowl at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Ohio State +4½, over 62, Georgia -220 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State +3, over 31 (Ohio State 28-24)

Second-half winners: Ohio State +7, under 35 (Georgia 18-13)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.