COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UNLV builds lead in 2nd half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) pushes Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) out of bounds during a NCAA football in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington (4) is tripped up by Florida safety Rashad Torrence II after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Samford tight end Michael Vice (88) celebrates as he heads to the end zone on a 58-yard pass play for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor, No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State, and No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Mississippi. There are 54 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:48 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 50, Florida International 10. The Blue Raiders roll as 11-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 55.

3:46 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, Marshall 14. The Blazers win outright as 4½-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 55.

3:37 p.m.: Georgia is finally outside the number. The Bulldogs take a 34-10 lead on Tennessee with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter and are now covering -20.

3:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Monroe -2, total 31½.

3:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 10, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Arkansas State +1½, under 33½.

3:10 p.m.: UNLV might be headed for its second straight win. The Rebels extend their lead to 20-10 over Hawaii with 5:39 left in the third quarter and are -390 on the live line (Hawaii +280), spread -6½, total 50½.

2:49 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Utah 38, Arizona 29. The Wildcats cover as 24-point home underdogs, but the Utes win outright at -3,000 ML. The game goes over 54½.

FINAL: Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21. The Hilltoppers cover as 19-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game goes just over 62 on a Rice TD with 55 seconds left.

FINAL: Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7. The Mountaineers return an interception for a TD with 2:37 left to cover as 22-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 51.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -4, total 30.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 27, Maryland 14. First-half winners: Michigan State -7, over 31.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas -1, total 24½

Tulane -1, total 26

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 7, North Texas 3. First-half winners: UTEP PK, under 27½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 13, Tulane 3. First-half winners: Tulsa -1½, under 27½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7, total 31½

Hawaii -1½, total 27

Missouri -½, total 28

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 17, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Missouri PK, over 28.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 10, Hawaii 10. First-half winners: UNLV +1½, under 27½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Purdue 17. First-half winners: Ohio State -11, over 35.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -7½, total 26.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Tennessee 10. First-half winners: Georgia -11, over 29½. Georgia scored a TD with 37 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

2:25 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Stanford (+425) at Oregon State (-13, 56, -550), 2:30 p.m.

2:22 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40. The Panthers stop a 2-point conversion wit 1:09 left to win outright as 12-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game sails over 53.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -10, total 28½

Florida Atlantic -4, total 23

Miami -1½, total 30

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 14. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7, over 28½, Texas Tech +270 ML.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 20, Miami (Fla.) 7. First-half winners: Florida State +½, under 30½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 11, Florida Atlantic 3. First-half winners: Old Dominion +3½, under 24, Old Dominion +175 ML.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -4½, total 21½

Georgia Tech -½, total 28

Louisiana Tech -3, total 28

Louisiana -3½, total 23

UTSA -15½, total 27½

Iowa -3, total 20

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 17, Duke 3. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -7, under 24½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 13, Iowa 10. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 17½, Minnesota +160 ML.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 10, Southern Mississippi 10. First-half winners: Southern Miss +20½, under 30.

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 14, Charlotte 7. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -4, under 28½.

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 28, Georgia Tech 21. First-half winners: Boston College -½, over 27½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Troy 13. First-half winners: Troy +3½, over 24.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Marshall -4, total 27½

Middle Tennessee, total 21½

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 34, Florida International 3. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -6½, over 28.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 14, Marshall 7. First-half winners: UAB +3, under 28, UAB +150 ML.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Arkansas State (+130) at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½, -150), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: No problems for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead Purdue 35-7 with 13:28 left in the second quarter and are -38½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 88½.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas State PK, total 26½.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Georgia Southern 17. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +½, over 26½.

1:43 p.m.: Georgia ties Tennessee at 10 with 9:42 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -620 on the live line (Volunteers +400), spread -10½, total 57½.

1:10 p.m.: Catching up on some earlier finals:

FINAL: Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34. The Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 33-6 in the second half to win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +180 ML. The game goes over 51.

FINAL: Florida 70, Samford 52. The Bulldogs cover easily as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright. No ML was available. The game sails over 68.

FINAL: Clemson 44, Connecticut 7. The Huskies cover as 40½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright. No ML was available. The total pushes on 51.

FINAL: Rutgers 38, Indiana 3. The Scarlet Knights roll to the outright win as 6½-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 42½.

FINAL: SMU 55, Central Florida 28. The Mustangs cover as 7-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game goes over 61½.

FINAL: East Carolina 30, Memphis 29 (OT). The Pirates stop a 2-point conversion to win outright in overtime as 4-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The total pushes on 59 in OT.

FINAL: No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8. The Cougars cover as 25-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 53.

FINAL: Army 63, Bucknell 10. The Black Knights score a TD with 3:59 left to cover as 52-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 58.

1:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -8½, total 23½.

1:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, South Alabama 7. First-half winners: South Alabama +13 under 27.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 60½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-110) at Missouri (PK, 57½, -110), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-110) at North Texas (PK, 55, -110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Kentucky -6½, total 24½

Coastal Carolina -4½, total 29½

Utah -10, total 28

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 21, Arizona 17. First-half winners: Arizona +14, over 29½.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 28, Rice 0. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -10½, under 31½.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 28, Coastal Carolina 23. First-half winners: Georgia State +7, over 27, Georgia State +280 ML.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17. The Wolverines cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 48.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14. The Bears win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 63.

12:21 p.m.: Michigan retakes the lead at 21-17 on a 47-yard TD pass with 3:29 to play. The Wolverines are -350 on the live line (Penn State +255).

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17. The Wildcats cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 47.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7. The Badgers cover as 25½-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game goes just over 41½.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3. The Crimson Tide cover as 50-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game stays under 67½.

12:12 p.m.: Penn State takes a 17-14 lead on Michigan with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions are -245 on the live line (Wolverines +186).

12:06 p.m.: FINAL: Maine 35, Massachusetts 10. The Black Bears dominate the second half to cover as 4½-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 59.

12:02 p.m.: Baylor is going to knock off Oklahoma. The Bears take a 24-7 lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter.

12:01 p.m.: Penn State gets a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie Michigan at 14 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -128 on the live line (Penn State +100).

11:59 a.m.: FINAL: Louisville 41, Syracuse 3. The Cardinals roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

11:40 a.m.: Florida has finally righted the ship a bit. The Gators lead Samford 56-42 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

11:37 a.m.: Oklahoma is in trouble. Baylor takes a 17-7 lead with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -520 on the live line (Sooners +350), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— South Alabama (+1,100) at Appalachian State (-22, 51, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: Baylor maintains a 10-7 lead over Oklahoam with 3:21 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -136 on the live line (Sooners +106), spread -2½, total 36½.

11:11 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 14-6 over Penn State with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Nittany Lions +250), spread -6½, total 40½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Utah (-24, 54½, -3,000) at Arizona (+1,200), 11 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-19, 62, -1,000) at Rice (+650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+400) at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-12, 53, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -15½, total 21

Auburn -½, total 24½

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 30, Connecticut 7. First-half winners: UConn +25½, over 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 28, Mississippi State 10. First-half winners: Auburn -3, over 24½.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -17, total 25½

Florida -17½, total 33

SMU -½, total 27½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 38, Central Florida 14. First-half winners: SMU -4, over 30½.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Samford 42, Florida 35. First-half winners: Samford +22½, over 38.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 49, New Mexico State 3. First-half winners: Alabama -33, over 38½.

10:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -1½, total 23½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kansas State -1½, total 22

Indiana -4, total 20½

Houston -10½, total 23½

Memphis -½, total 28

Maine -1, total 28½

Army -17, total 21½

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, West Virginia 3. First-half winners: Kansas State -3½, under 23½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 17, Indiana 3. First-half winners: Rutgers +3½, under 21, Rutgers +180 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maine 14, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: Maine -3, under 29.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 10, Temple 0. First-half winners: Temple +14, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 42, Bucknell 0. First-half winners: Army -33½, over 35.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 16, Memphis 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +3, over 28½, East Carolina +150 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -½, total 23

Oklahoma -2½, total 30

Wisconsin -12½, total 17½

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 35, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Louisville -1½, over 27½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -14, under 22½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, Oklahoma 7. First-half winners: Baylor +2½, under 31½.

10:13 a.m.: Baylor ties Oklahoma at 7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is -156 on the live line (Baylor +122), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:58 a.m.: Oklahoma takes the lead. Caleb Williams scores on a 2-yard run with 10:20 left in the second quarter, and the Sooners go in front of Baylor 7-0. Oklahoma is -295 on the live line (Baylor +220), spread -6½, total 49½.

9:36 a.m.: Penn State fails on a fake field goal but still leads Michigan 3-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter. Michigan is -120 on the live line (Penn State -110), total 41½.

9:32 a.m.: Missed opportunities early for Baylor. The Bears fail on fourth-and-goal at the 2, then miss a 51-yard field goal after an interception. The game remains scoreless with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -196 on the live line (Baylor +150), spread -3½, total 53½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— New Mexico State (no ML) at No. 3 Alabama (-50, 67½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 48, -140) at No. 23 Penn State (+120), 9 a.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-3½, 63, -170) at No. 18 Baylor (+150), 9 a.m.

— Mississippi State (+180) at No. 16 Auburn (-5½, 51, -210), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,200) at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25½, 41½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

— Samford (no ML) at Florida (-36½, 68, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Clemson (-40½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+130) at Louisville (-3, 55½, -150), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+210) at Indiana (-6½, 42½, -250), 9 a.m.

— Maine (-4½, 59, -200) at Massachusetts (+175), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+195) at Kansas State (-6, 47, -230), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (+225) at SMU (-7, 61½, -265), 9 a.m.

— East Carolina (+155) at Memphis (-4, 59, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53, -3,000) at Temple (+1,200), 9 a.m.

— Bucknell (no ML) at Army (-52, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Michigan from -1½ to -2½

Baylor from +5½ to +3½

Wisconsin from -24 to -25½

East Carolina from +5 to +4

Army from -51 to -52

Coastal Carolina from -11½ to -12½

Georgia State-Coastal Carolina total from 52 to 53

Georgia Southern from +2½ to +1½

Purdue-Ohio State total from 63½ to 65½

Charlotte-Louisiana Tech total from 57 to 58½

Middle Tennessee from -10 to -11

UAB from +5 to +4

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -50, under 67½, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 9 Michigan 21, N0. 23 Penn State 17 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Michigan -2½, under 48, Michigan -140 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor +3½, under 63, Baylor +150 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State +5½, over 51, Mississippi State +180 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7 (at Wisconsin)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -25½, over 41½, Wisconsin -3,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Florida 70, Samford 52 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Samford +36½, over 68, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Clemson 44, Connecticut 7 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: UConn +40½, total pushes on 51, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Louisville 41, Syracuse 3 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Louisville -3, under 55½, Louisville -150 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Rutgers 38, Indiana 3 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +6½, under 42½, Rutgers +210 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Maine 35, Massachusetts 10 (at Massachusetts)

Full-game winners: Maine -4½, under 59, Maine -200 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State -6, over 47, Kansas State -230 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— SMU 55, Central Florida 28 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -7, over 61½, SMU -265 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— East Carolina 30, Memphis 29 (OT) (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +4, total pushes on 59, East Carolina +155 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Houston -25, under 53, Houston -3,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Army 63, Bucknell 10 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -52, over 58, no ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Utah 38, Arizona 29 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Arizona +24, over 54½, Utah -3,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21 (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -19, over 62, Western Kentucky -1,000 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +12, over 53, Georgia State +400 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

— Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Appalachian State -22, under 51, Appalachian State -2,500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxxxx)

IN PROGRESS

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 60½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-110) at Missouri (PK, 57½, -110), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-110) at North Texas (PK, 55, -110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+130) at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½, -150), 2 p.m.

— Stanford (+425) at Oregon State (-13, 56, -550), 2:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-2½, 56½, -135) at No. 12 Mississippi (+115), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-22½, 52½, -2,000) at Vanderbilt (+1,000), 4 p.m.

— Arizona State (-6, 45, -220) at Washington (+190), 4 p.m.

— Air Force (-2½, 45, -140) at Colorado State (+120), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,200) at Fresno State (-24½, 51, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-6½, 63½, -240) at Virginia (+200), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina State (+105) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-1½, 64½, -125), 4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas (-2½, 59, -130) at LSU (+110), 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas (no ML) at Texas (-31, 62, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— TCU (+375) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11½, 54, -450), 5 p.m.

— Colorado (+650) at UCLA (-18, 57, -1,000), 6 p.m.

— Washington State (+425) at No. 5 Oregon (-13½, 58, -550), 7:30 p.m.

— UNR (+130) vs. San Diego State (-3, 45½, -150), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

— Utah State (+170) at San Jose State (-4½, 57½, -190), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.