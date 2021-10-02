COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UNLV covers; Kentucky upsets Florida

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) and Joel Dublanko (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson blocks the punt in the endzone by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer and Georgia recovered for the touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) tries to run past Arkansas defensive backs Simeon Blair (15) and Joe Foucha (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder runs from Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Stanford's Elijah Higgins runs after a catch against Oregons' Mykael Wright during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Welcome to Week 5 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, and No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. There are 57 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:59 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 24, Southern Miss 19. The Owls cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 45.

6:58 p.m.: FINAL: Air Force 38, New Mexico 10. The Falcons cover as 11½-point road favorites, -420 ML. The game goes over 45½.

6:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -3½, total 26.

6:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, South Alabama 6. First-half winners: Louisiana -6½, under 26½. Two missed extra points kept the first-half total under.

6:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 North Carolina State 34, Louisiana Tech 27. The Bulldogs cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the Wolfpack hold on to win outright at -1,000 ML. The game goes over 56.

6:30 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Penn State -5½, total 23½

Michigan State -3½, total 29½

6:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 42, Western Kentucky 16. First-half winners: Michigan State -6½, over 33½.

6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 14, Indiana 0. First-half winners: Penn State -7, under 27½.

6:23 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13. The Wildcats stop a late drive to win outright as 7½-point home underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays well under 56.

6:17 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 24, UNLV 17. The Rebels cover as 21½-point road underdogs, but the Roadrunners hold on to win outright at -1,600 ML. The game stays under 55.

6:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Vanderbilt -6½, total 26.

6:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vanderbilt 17, Connecticut 16. First-half winner: UConn +8, over 26½.

6:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -7½, total 23

Nebraska -3½, total 24

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Nebraska 35, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Nebraska -6½, over 26.

6:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 13, Boston College 6. First-half winners: Boston College +8½, under 24.

5:59 p.m.: FINAL: Washington State 21, California 6. The Cougars win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays well under 52.

5:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 22 Auburn (+135) at LSU (-3, 56, -155), 6 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+195) at UTEP (-5½, 48½, -230), 6 p.m.

— Washington (+110) at Oregon State (-2, 58, -130), 6 p.m.

5:52 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -10, total 23½

Marshall -7½, total 33½

5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 28, Marshall 14. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +6½, over 32½, Middle Tennessee +250 ML.

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 38, Kansas 0. First-half winners: Iowa State -21, over 31½.

5:43 p.m.: Kentucky is headed toward an upset win. The Wildcats extend their lead to 20-10 over Florida with 11:32 left in the fourth quarter. Kentucky is -590 on the live line (Florida +390).

5:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -5, total 23½

UAB -2, total 23½

5:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, Texas A&M 13. First-half winners: Mississippi State +4, over 23, Mississippi State +200 ML.

5;33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 3, UAB 3. First-half winners: Liberty +1, under 24.

5:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -1½, total 20½.

5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 14, Baylor 0. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3, under 23½.

5:28 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Illinois 27, Eastern Michigan 20. The Huskies win outright as 1-point home underdogs, -105 ML in a game that had a long weather delay in the first half. The game stays under 62½.

5:17 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 28, Army 16. The Cardinals jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and win outright as 10-point home underdogs, +320 ML. The game stays under 47.

5:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Rice -½, total 21½.

5:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 10, Southern Miss 7. First-half winners: Rice -½, under 21½.

4:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -5½, total 20½.

4:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 24, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: Air Force -6½, over 23. The Falcons scored a TD with 1:03 left to push the first-half total over.

4:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-12, 53, -450) at South Alabama (+375), 5 p.m.

4:45 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: UNR 41, Boise State 31. The Wolf Pack win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 57½.

FINAL: Navy 34, Central Florida 30. The Midshipmen outscore the Knights 17-0 in the fourth quarter to win outright as 15½-point home underdogs, +500 ML. The game goes over 52½.

FINAL: East Carolina 52, Tulane 29. The Pirates romp as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 64½.

FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 28, Central Michigan 17. The RedHawks prevail as 2-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 56.

FINAL: Ohio 34, Akron 17. The Bobcats pull away in the second half to cover as 9½-point road favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 55.

FINAL: Kent State 27, Bowling Green 20. The Falcons cover as 17-point road underdogs, but the Golden Flashes win outright at -900 ML. The game stays under 56.

FINAL: SMU 41, South Florida 17. The Mustangs pull away in the second half to cover as 22-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 68½.

FINAL: Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas State 33. The Eagles roll as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game sails over 66½.

4:43 p.m.: FINAL: Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24. The Cardinal force overtime on the final play of regulation and win outright as 8½-point-home underdogs, +270 ML. The game stays under 57½.

4:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:

UTSA -9, total 25

N.C. State -7, total 27

4:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 13, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +10, under 28½.

4:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 17, UNLV 10. First-half winners: UNLV +12, under 29½.

4:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida -2½, total 27.

4:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 10, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +4, under 28.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Indiana (+400) at No. 4 Penn State (-12½, 53½, -500), 4:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (+300) at No. 17 Michigan State (-10½, 66, -360), 4:30 p.m.

— Boston College (+500) at No. 25 Clemson (-15½, 46½, -700), 4:30 p.m.

— Connecticut (+475) at Vanderbilt (-15, 51½, -650), 4:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+330) at Nebraska (-11½, 51½, -400), 4:30 p.m.

4:24 p.m.: Stanford scores a TD on the final play of the game to force overtime with Oregon, tied at 24.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31. The Wildcats cover as 11½-point home underdogs in a wild finish, but the Sooners win outright at -430 ML. The game goes over 53½. Tons of late spread drama. Oklahoma kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:33 left to get outside the number at 37-24, but Kansas State returned the kickoff 93 yards for a TD to cover. Oklahoma recoverd the subsequent onside kick to finish off the victory.

4:10 p.m.: Second-half line: California -5½, total 26½.

4:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington State 14, California 6. First-half winners: Washington State +4½, under 26½, Washington State +195 ML.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 33, Syracuse 30. The Orange cover as 5-point road underdogs, but the Seminoles kick a 34-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -210 ML. The game goes over 51.

4:04 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: No. 11 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13. The Buckeyes romp as 15½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game goes over 59.

FINAL: South Carolina 23, Troy 14. The Gamecocks kick a 37-yard field goal with 2:20 left to cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 43½.

FINAL: Florida Atlantic 58, Florida International 21. The Owls cover easily as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game goes over 52.

3:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Mississippi 21. The Crimson Tide lead 28-0 at halftime and 42-7 in the fourth quarter to cruise to the cover as 15-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 79½.

3:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Mississippi State (+250) at No. 15 Texas A&M (-7, 45½, -300), 4 p.m.

— No. 21 Baylor (+160) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (-4, 47, -180), 4 p.m.

— Marshall (-11, 65½, -420) at Middle Tennessee (+350), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (+130) at UAB (-3, 49, -150), 4 p.m.

— Kansas (no ML) at Iowa State (-34½, 57½, no ML), 4 p.m.

3:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Eastern Michigan -3, total 26½.

3:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 17, Eastern Michigan 3. First-half winners: Northern Illinois PK, under 31. This game had a long weather delay.

3:49 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20. The Red Raiders kick a 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game stays under 55½.

3:45 p.m.: Oregon finally leads. The Ducks go in front of Stanford 24-17 with 9:32 left in the fourth quarter and are now -1,000 on the live line (Cardinal +560).

3:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Southern Mississippi (+100) at Rice (-1, 45, -120), 3:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-11½, 45½, -420) at New Mexico (+350), 3:30 p.m.

3:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -8, total 26.

3:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 21, Army 14. First-half winners: Ball State +6½, over 23½, Ball State +260 ML.

3:20 p.m.: Oregon kicks a field goal to tie Stanford at 17 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter. Oregon is -178 on the live line (Stanford +138).

3:07 p.m.: Oregon is rallying. The Ducks have cut Stanford’s lead to 17-14 with 7:09 left in the third quarter and have the ball back.

2:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 24, No. 9 Notre Dame 13. The Bearcats cover as 2-point road favorites, -125 ML and stay on track to be in the College Football Playoff discussion. The game stays under 50.

2:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 10 Florida (-7½, 56, -300) at Kentucky (+250), 3 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (+650) at No. 23 North Carolina State (-17½, 56, -1,000), 3 p.m.

— UNLV (+900) at UTSA (-21½, 55, -1,600), 3 p.m.

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern -½, total 34½.

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 31, Arkansas State 19. First-half winners: Georgia Southern -½, over 32½.

2:45 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Southern California 37, Colorado 14. The Trojans cover as 9-point road favorites, -330 ML. The total pushes on 51.

FINAL: Appalachian State 45, Georgia State 16. The Mountaineers cover as 10-point road favorites, -380 ML. The game goes over 54.

FINAL: No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6. The Chanticleers romp to the cover as 33½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 57½.

2:41 p.m.: Cincinnati all but slams the door. The Bearcats extend their lead to 24-13 over Notre Dame with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter and are -7,000 on the live line (Irish +1,500).

2:39 p.m.: Second-half line: SMU -6, total 30½.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 17, South Florida 3. First-half winners: SMU -12½, under 35.

2:35 p.m.: Notre Dame is mounting a comeback. The Irish cut Cincinnati’s lead to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter (extra point missed). Cincinnati is -460 on the live line (Notre Dame +320).

2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -7, total 27½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Stanford 17, Oregon 7. First-half winners: Stanford +4½, under 28½, Stanford +210 ML.

2:28 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Washington State (+250) at California (-7½, 52, -300), 2:30 p.m.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7½, total 23½

Florida Atlantic -4, total 27

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 6. First-half winners: Ohio State -9, over 29½.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida Atlantic 34, Florida International 21. First-half winners: -6½, over 26½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida State -2½, total 24

Boise State -2, total 31

Central Michigan -½, total 28

Oklahoma -3½, total 27

Tulane -4½, total 28½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 31, Tulane 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +1½, over 31½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 16, Syracuse 13. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, over 25½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 21, UNR 20. First-half winners: UNR +2½, over 28½.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 14, Central Michigan 7. First-half winners: Miami +½, under 27½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 13, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: Kansas State +7, under 27.

2:07 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Kent State -6½, total 24½

Alabama -6½, total 34

Ohio -3½, total 27

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Mississippi 0. First-half winners: Alabama -9½, under 41½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Akron 10, Ohio 10. First-half winners: Akron +6, under 27½.

2:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 13, Bowling Green 6. First-half winners: Bowling Green +10, under 29.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half lines:

West Virginia -6½, total 24½

South Carolina -½, total 21

Central Florida -7½, total 27

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 23, Navy 17. First-half winners: Navy +8, over 27½.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 17, Troy 7. First-half winners: South Carolina -3½, over 22. South Carolina returned an interception for a TD in the final minute to push the first-half total over.

1:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 0. First-half winners: Texas Tech +4½, under 27½, Texas Tech +200 ML.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Army (-10, 47, -380) at Ball State (+320), 2 p.m.

1:52 p.m.: Oregon is in trouble. Stanford scores a TD to extend its lead to 17-7 with 8:02 left in the second quarter. The teams are even at -113 on the live line.

1:50 p.m.: Notre Dame fails on fourth down, and the Cincinnati maintains a 17-0 lead with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats are -6,000 on the live line (Irish +1,400).

1:38 p.m.: Cincinnati misses a short field goal to open the second half. The Bearcats lead Notre Dame 17-0 with 11:58 left in the third quarter and are -2,500 on the live line (Irish +900), spread -16½, total 37½.

1:34 p.m.: Oregon cuts Stanford’s lead to 10-7 with 14:34 left in the second quarter.

1:28 p.m.: No. 3 Oregon trails Stanford 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Ducks are deep in the red zone. Oregon is -200 on the live line (Stanford +154), spread -3½, total 58½.

1:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -½, total 21½.

1:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0. First-half winners: Cincinnati -1, under 24½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34. The Cardinals cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Demon Deacons kick a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to win outright at -275 ML. The game goes over 65.

1:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -12½, total 27.

12:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 38, Louisiana-Monroe 3. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -21, over 31.

12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— South Florida (+900) at SMU (-22, 68½, -1,600), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+110) at Georgia Southern (-2, 66½, -130), 1 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17. The Wolverines dominate the second half to win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 43½.

FINAL: Tennessee 62, Missouri 24. The Volunteers romp as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 66.

FINAL: Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21. The Panthers roll to the cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 57½.

FINAL: Texas 32, TCU 27. The Longhorns cover as 4-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 65½. Early bettors pushed with TCU +5.

FINAL: Temple 34, Memphis 31. The Owls pull off the outright win as 11½-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 58½.

FINAL: Western Michigan 24, Buffalo 17. The spread pushes on 7, but the Broncos win outright at -260 ML. The game stays under 59½.

12:42 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -4½, total 24

USC -6, total 22½

12:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: USC 20, Colorado 7. First-half winners: USC -5½, over 24½.

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Georgia State 6. First-half winners: Appalachian State -6½, under 27½.

12:39 p.m.: Cincinnati is out to a 10-0 lead on Notre Dame with 10:32 left in the second quarter. The Bearcats are -310 on the live line (Irish +230), spread -7½, total 45½.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 12 Mississippi (+450) at No. 1 Alabama (-15, 79½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 3 Oregon (-8½, 57½, -330) at Stanford (+270), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 6 Oklahoma (-11½, 53½, -430) at Kansas State (+360), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 11 Ohio State (-15½, 59, -700) at Rutgers (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Troy (+210) at South Carolina (-6½, 43½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+330) at Florida Atlantic (-10½, 52, -400), 12:30 p.m.

— Syracuse (+180) at Florida State (-5, 51, -210), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+240) at West Virginia (-7½, 55½, -280), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Florida (-15½, 52½, -700) at Navy (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulane (-3, 64½, -150) at East Carolina (+130), 12:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (-2, 56, -135) at Miami (Ohio) (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Ohio (-9½, 55, -360) at Akron (+300), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+600) at Kent State (-17, 56, -900), 12:30 p.m.

— UNR (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 12:30 p.m.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0. The Bulldogs roll as 16½-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 48½.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13. The Golden Gophers win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 46½.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7. The Rockets cover as 27-point road favorites, -6,000 ML. The game stays under 56½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 38, Duke 7. The Tar Heels cover as 19½-point home favorites, -1,100 ML. The game stays well under 74.

12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 24, Charlotte 14. The game pushes on 10, but the Illini win outright at -360 ML. The game stays under 54. Some early bettors won with Charlotte +10½ or better.

12:01 p.m.: Michigan is cruising to victory over Wisconsin, leading 31-10 with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter. And so is Georgia, leading Arkansas 34-0 with 5:15 to play.

11:59 a.m.: Texas is headed toward a victory and likely a cover -4. The Longhorns force a punt and have the ball back with a 32-20 lead on TCU with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is -2,500 on the live line (TCU +900).

11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 7 Cincinnati (-2, 50, -125) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+105), 11:30 a.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+2,500) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-33½, 57½, -10,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-1, 62½, -115) at Northern Illinois (-105), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -1, total 33½.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Louisville +4, over 32½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -2½, total 30.

10:58 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 45, Missouri 10. First-half winners: Tennessee +1½, over 32½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Appalachian State (-10, 54, -380) at Georgia State (+320), 11 a.m.

— Southern California (-9, 51, -330) at Colorado (+270), 11 a.m.

10:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Texas -1, total 33.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 23, TCU 17. First-half winners: Texas -2½, over 32½.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -½, total 21

Georgia Tech -1, total 24

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Pitt -2, over 29.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10. First-half winners: Michigan +½, over 21. Wisconsin scored a TD with seven seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -6½, total 20½.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Arkansas 0. First-half winners: Georgia -10, under 24½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -6½, total 29

Memphis -6½, total 30

Toledo -7½, total 23½

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Temple 17. First-half winners: Temple +6½, over 30.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 31, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Toledo -16½, total pushes on 31.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 24, Duke 0. First-half winners: North Carolina -11½, under 38½.

10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue PK, total 23½

Illinois -3, total 27½

Western Michigan -3½, total 30

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 7, Western Michigan 7. First-half winners: Buffalo +3½, under 29½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, Illinois 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +6, under 27½, Charlotte +250 ML.

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 13, Minnesota 10. First-half winners: Purdue -½, total pushes on 23.

10:23 a.m.: TCU kicks a field goal to take a 17-16 lead on Texas with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Texas is -205 on the live line (TCU +158), spread -4½, total 76½.

9:58 a.m.: Michigan exends its lead to 10-0 with 13:17 left in the second quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Wisconsin +235), spread -6½, total 42½.

9:52 a.m.: TCU retakes the lead on Texas at 14-13 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Texas is -180 on the live line (TCU +150), spread -3½, total 78½.

9:48 a.m.: Georgia continues to roll, taking a 21-0 lead on Arkansas with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -100,000 on the live line (Razorbacks +5,500), spread -31½, total 59½.

9:45 a.m.: After falling behind 7-0, Texas has taken a 13-7 lead on TCU with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns are -350 on the live line (Horned Frogs +255), spread -8½, total 73½.

9:41 a.m.: Michigan takes a 7-0 lead on Wisconsin with 4:17 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -210 on the live line (Wisconsin +162), spread -4½, total 43½.

9:37 a.m.: Georgia has jumped on Arkansas. The Bulldogs lead 14-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter and are -10,000 on the live line (Arkansas +1,700), spread -24½, total 55½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisville (+235) at No. 24 Wake Forest (-7, 65, -275), 9:30 a.m.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 8 Arkansas (+650) at No. 2 Georgia (-16½, 48½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— No. 14 Michigan (+110) at Wisconsin (-2, 43½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee (+120) at Missouri (-2½, 66, -140), 9 a.m.

— Charlotte (+300) at Illinois (-10, 54, -360), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-3, 57½, -150) at Georgia Tech (+130), 9 a.m.

— Duke (+700) at North Carolina (-19½, 74, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Minnesota (+110) at Purdue (-2, 46½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Toledo (-27, 56½, -6,000) at Massachusetts (+1,600), 9 a.m.

— Texas (-4, 65½, -190) at TCU (+170), 9 a.m.

— Memphis (-11½, 58½, -400) at Temple (+330), 9 a.m.

— Western Michigan (-7, 59½, -260) at Buffalo (+220), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here’s the biggest line move this morning (the only one that moved more than a point):

Eastern Michigan-Northern Illinois total from 60½ to 62½

