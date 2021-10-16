COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: UNLV upsets Utah State in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is tackled by Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Indiana's Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) scores a touchdown against LSU safety Jay Ward (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas, and Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas. Also, UNLV, still seeking its first win under coach Marcus Arroyo, hosts Utah State.

There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -½, total 24½.

6:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 10, Boston College 7. First-half winners: N.C. State -1½, under 25½.

5:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -3, total 24.

5:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 20, Kansas State 7. First-half winners: Iowa State -4, over 24½. Iowa State kicked a field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

5:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (-6½, 55½, -265) at UTEP (+225), 6 p.m.

— Air Force (+140) at Boise State (-3½, 52, -160), 6 p.m.

5:45 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -8, total 26½

Utah State -6½, total 31½

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Mississippi State 6. First-half winners: Alabama -11½, under 31½.

5:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 17, Utah State 14. First-half winners: UNLV +4½, under 32, UNLV +190 ML.

5:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado State -7, total 20.

5:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 13, New Mexico 7. First-half winners: New Mexico +7, under 23.

5:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -13, total 24½.

5:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 14, Louisiana-Monroe 0. First-half winners: Monroe +20½, under 31½.

5:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— UCLA (+105) at Washington (-1½, 55½, -125), 5:30 p.m.

4:58 p.m.: Utah State cuts UNLV’s lead to 17-14 with 12:53 left in the second quarter. The Aggies are -196 on the live line (Rebels +152), spread -3½, total 78½.

4:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Army (+450) at Wisconsin (-14, 37½, -600), 5 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: UNLV is off to a strong start. Utah State fumbles on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Rebels maintain a 17-7 lead with 14:57 left in the second quarter.

4:31 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -6½, total 21½.

4:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 31, Rice 0. First-half winners: UTSA -10, over 27½. The Roadrunners scored a TD with 26 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

4:28 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— TCU (+400) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-11½, 65, -500), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 13 Mississippi (-1, 81½, -115) at Tennessee (-105), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 North Carolina State (-3, 51, -155) at Boston College (+135), 4:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-6½, 50½, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Stanford (-105) at Washington State (-1, 53½, -115), 4:30 p.m.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20. The Commodores cover as 19-point road underdogs, but the Gamecocks score a TD with 37 seconds left to survive outright at -1,100 ML. The game stays under 50½.

4:18 p.m.: FINAL: Central Michigan 26, Toledo 23 (OT). The Chippewas win outright in overtime as 5½-point home underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays under 53.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14. The Red Raiders cover as 18½-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 67½.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 45, Miami (Fla.) 42. The Hurricanes cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Tar Heels hang on to win outright at -300 ML. The game goes over 63½.

4:05 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Western Kentucky 43, Old Dominion 20. The Hilltoppers cover as 13½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 67.

FINAL: Northern Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26. The Falcons cover as 9-point road underdogs, but the Huskies win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 44½.

FINAL: Western Michigan 64, Kent State 31. The Broncos cover as 6½-point home favorites, -255 ML. The game sails over 68½.

FINAL: Colorado 34, Arizona 0. The Buffaloes roll to victory as 6-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 46½.

FINAL: Fresno State 17, Wyoming 0. The Bulldogs cover as 3½-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays well under 53½.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 38, No. 19 Brigham Young 24. The Bears cover as 5½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game goes over 52½.

4:02 p.m.: Wouldn’t call that a bad beat for Georgia backers after Kentucky covered for almost the entire game, but it was certainly dramatic.

4:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13. The Wildcats punch in a TD with four seconds left to cover as 22-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs win outright at -2,500 ML. The game stays under 44½.

3:59 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7. The Boilermakers roll to the upset as 11-point road underdogs, +360 ML. The game stays under 42½.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 5 Alabama (-17½, 59½, -1,000) at Mississippi State (+650), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-32½, 56½, -20,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+3,000), 4 p.m.

— Colorado State (-13, 44½, -500) at New Mexico (+400), 4 p.m.

— Utah State (-7, 64, -290) at UNLV (+245), 4 p.m.

3:48 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 28, Virginia Tech 7. The Panthers cover as 6-point road favorites, -230 ML. The game stays under 55½.

3:43 p.m.: Baylor does over bettors a favor. The Bears punch in a TD on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Bears extend their lead to 38-17 over BYU and push the total over 52½ with 3:55 to play. A field goal would have kept the total under.

3:37 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 34, Southern Mississippi 0. The Blazers build a 31-0 halftime lead and cruise to the cover as 17-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game stays under 43½.

3:27 p.m.: No. 1 Georgia is going to beat No. 11 Kentucky, and now the Bulldogs are in position to cover -22. Georgia extends its lead to 30-7 with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter and is cruising toward victory.

3:12 p.m.: Iowa is going down. Purdue extends its lead to 24-7 with 12:29 left in the fourth quarter, and the Boilermakers are -6,000 on the live line (Hawkeyes +1,400). Purdue was +360 on the money line pregame.

3:09 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 31, Texas State 28. The Bobcats cover as 7½-point home underdogs, but the Trojans pull out the outright win at -280 ML. The game goes over 48½.

2:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Rice (+600) at UTSA (-17, 53, -900), 3 p.m.

2:46 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21. The Zips cover as 20-point road underdogs, but the RedHawks win outright at -1,200 ML. The game goes over 50½.

— Akron (+750) at Miami (Ohio) (-20, 50½, -1,200), 11:30 a.m.

2:38 p.m.: Catching up on an earlier final:

FINAL: Ball State 38, Eastern Michigan 31. The Cardinals cover as 2-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 54½.

2:37 p.m.: Iowa is in trouble. Purdue leads 17-7 and has the ball back, leading 17-7 with 8:39 left in the third quarter. Purdue is -210 on the live line (Iowa +162), spread -3½, total 41½.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: South Carolina -6½, total 23½.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Carolina 14, Vanderbilt 10. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +10½, under 26½.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas Tech -6½, total 26½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, Kansas 0. First-half winners: Texas Tech -10½, under 36.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -4, total 28½

Western Kentucky -3½, total 27½

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 31, Miami (Fla.) 17. First-half winners: North Carolina -4, over 32.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 30, Old Dominion 3. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -7, under 34.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Pitt -1, total 23

Toledo -4, total 24

Georgia -10½, total 21

Western Michigan -2, total 35½

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 23, Kent State 17. First-half winners: Western Michigan -4, over 34½.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 17, Toledo 3. First-half winners: Central Michigan +3, under 26½, Central Michigan +150 ML.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 21, Virginia Tech 0. First-half winners: Pitt -3½, under 28.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 14, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +13½, under 23½.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Northern Illinois -5, total 23

Baylor -½, total 24½

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, BYU 7. First-half winners: Baylor -3, under 26½.

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 21, Bowling Green 13. First-half winners: Northern Illinois -5½, over 23.

2:05 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wyoming -½, total 24

UAB -6½, total 17½

Iowa -5½, total 22½

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 14, Iowa 7. First-half winners: Purdue +6½, under 21½, Purdue +275 ML.

2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 7, Wyoming 0. First-half winners: Fresno State -2½, under 27.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 31, Southern Mississippi 0. First-half winners: UAB -9½, over 22½.

1:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado -3, total 20½.

1:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 6, Arizona 0. First-half winners: Colorado -3, under 23½.

1:44 p.m.: Georgia gets some breathing room. The Bulldogs lead Kentucky 14-0 with 10:35 left in the second quarter and are -26½ on the live spread, total 41½.

1:42 p.m.: Iowa is battling back after a slow start. The Hawkeyes tie Purdue at 7 with 3:20 left in the second quarter. Iowa is -265 on the live line (Boilermakers +200), spread -4½, total 37½.

1:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Troy -4, total 23½.

1:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 17, Texas State 14. First-half winners: Texas State +4, over 24½.

1:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -7½, total 24.

12:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 21, Akron 7. First-half winners: Miami -11, over 27.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vanderbilt (+700) at South Carolina (-19, 50½, -1,100), 1 p.m.

— Texas Tech (-18½, 67½, -1,000) at Kansas (+650), 1 p.m.

12:54 p.m.: Catching up on the other early finals:

FINAL: No. 3 Cincinnati 56, Central Florida 21. The Bearcats cover as 22-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 56½.

FINAL: No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15. The Spartans cover as 3½-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 48½.

FINAL: No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24. The Cowboys rally from a 17-3 deficit to win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game stays under 61.

FINAL: No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14. The Aggies cover as 11½-point road favorites, -430 ML. The game stays under 59.

FINAL: Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7. The Wildcats win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 45.

FINAL: Connecticut 21, Yale 15. The Huskies win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 47.

FINAL: Tulsa 32, South Florida 31. The Bulls cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Golden Hurricane score a TD with 47 seconds left to win outright at -280 ML. The game goes over 55½.

FINAL: Virginia 48, Duke 0. The Cavaliers romp as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 69½.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42. The Tigers win outright as 12½-point home underdogs, +375 ML. The game sails over 60.

12:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Eastern Michigan -½, total 28.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 17, Eastern Michigan 14. First-half winners: Ball State -½, over 27.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 11 Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 1 Georgia (-22, 44½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+360) at No. 2 Iowa (-11, 42½, -430), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 19 Brigham Young (+190) at Baylor (-5½, 52½, -220), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-13½, 67, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (-17, 43½, -800) at Southern Mississippi (+550), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+250) at North Carolina (-7½, 63½, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Pittsburgh (-6, 55½, -230) at Virginia Tech (+195), 12:30 p.m.

— Toledo (-5½, 53, -200) at Central Michigan (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Bowling Green (+290) at Northern Illinois (-9, 44½, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+215) at Western Michigan (-6½, 68½, -255), 12:30 p.m.

— Arizona (+200) at Colorado (-6, 46½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (-3½, 53½, -160) at Wyoming (+140), 12:30 p.m.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23. The Tigers win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game goes over 54.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23. The Golden Gophers win outright as 4½-point home underdogs, +165 ML. The game goes over 48 on a Nebraska TD with 1:12 to play.

12:16 p.m.: Florida ties LSU at 42 with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Gators are -170 on the live line (LSU +132).

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 27, Ohio 26. The Bobcats cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Bulls kick a 26-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -310 ML. The game stays under 54½. Buffalo rallied from a 26-10 deficit in the fourth quarter.

12:10 p.m.: Oklahoma State kicks a field goal to take a 25-24 lead on Texas with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are -128 on the live line (Longhorns +100).

11:59 a.m.: LSU retakes the lead at 35-28 on Florida with 14:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -230 on the live line (Gators +176), spread -3½, total 91½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Troy (-7½, 48½, -280) at Texas State (+240), noon

11:53 a.m.: Oklahoma State draws closer. The Cowboys score a TD but miss the 2-point conversion, and Texas clings to a 24-22 lead with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns are -225 on the live line (Cowboys +172), total 54½.

11:46 a.m.: Florida has rallied. The Gators tie LSU at 35 with 3:45 left in the third quarter, and Florida is now -235 on the live line (LSU +180), spread -3½, total 90½.

11:37 a.m.: Michigan State has erased a halftime deficit and is now in position to cover. The Spartans lead Indiana 17-9 with 1:49 left in the third quarter and are -560 on the live line (Hoosiers +370), spread -7½, total 39½.

11:30 a.m.: Auburn is in control against Arkansas. The Tigers extend their lead to 28-17 with 4:16 left in the third quarter and are -430 on the live line (Razorbacks +300), spread -6½, total 61½.

11:27 a.m.: LSU extends its lead to 35-21 with 10:08 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are -265 on the live line (Gators +200), spread -6½, total 83½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Akron (+750) at Miami (Ohio) (-20, 50½, -1,200), 11:30 a.m.

11:18 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -2½, total 27½.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 34, Duke 0. First-half winners: Virginia -7, under 36.

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Ball State (-2, 54½, -125) at Eastern Michigan (+105), 11 a.m.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cincinnati -8½, total 22½

Texas PK, total 30

Florida -8½, total 30½

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 21, Florida 13. First-half winners: LSU +7, over 31, LSU +290 ML. Florida threw a 42-yard TD pass on the final play to push the first-half total over.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 35, Central Florida 7. First-half winners: Cincinnati -13, over 30½.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 17, Oklahoma State 13. First-half winners: Texas -2½, under 31.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Arkansas -3½, total 27

Tulsa -7, total 28½

Michigan State -½, total 22½

Rutgers -1½, total 23

Texas A&M -6, total 26

Yale -4½, total 21½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 14, Yale 0. First-half winners: UConn +2½, under 23½, UConn +130 ML.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 28, Missouri 7. First-half winners: Texas A&M -6½, over 30.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Rutgers 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +½, under 22½, Northwestern +105 ML.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 9, Michigan State 7. First-half winners: Indiana +2½, under 23½, Indiana +130 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, Arkansas 10. First-half winners: Auburn +3, under 28, Auburn +140 ML.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 24, Tulsa 20. First-half winners: South Florida +4, over 28, South Florida +190 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Nebraska -4, total 23½.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 9. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 24, Minnesota +145 ML.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -6, total 28.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 21, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Ohio +4½, over 27, Ohio +195 ML.

10:22 a.m.: Reports of LSU’s demise have been exaggerated. The Tigers lead Florida 21-6 with 6:51 left in the second quarter and are -178 on the live line (Gators +138), spread -3½, total 64½.

10:11 a.m.: Indiana takes a 9-7 lead on Michigan State with 6:55 left in the second quarter. The game is even on the live line (-113 both sides), total 46½.

9:54 a.m.: Auburn starts strongly. The Tigers lead Arkansas 14-3 with 9:59 left in the second quarter and are -205 on the live line (Razorbacks +154), spread -4½, total 54½.

9:39 a.m.: No hangover for Texas A&M after last week’s upset of Alabama. The Aggies lead Missouri 21-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter and are -20,000 on the live line (Missouri +2,500), spread -32½, total 66½.

9:32 a.m.: Michigan State shakes off a slow start by returning an interception for a TD. The Spartans lead Indiana 7-3 with 4:33 left in the first quarter and are -280 on the live line (Hoosiers +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Duke (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 69½, -400), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Central Florida (+900) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-22, 56½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 10 Michigan State (-3½, 48½, -165) at Indiana (+145), 9 a.m.

— No. 12 Oklahoma State (+145) at No. 25 Texas (-3½, 61, -165), 9 a.m.

— Auburn (+155) at No. 17 Arkansas (-4, 54, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 20 Florida (-12½, 60, -450) at LSU (+375), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Texas A&M (-11½, 59, -430) at Missouri (+360), 9 a.m.

— Nebraska (-4½, 48, -185) at Minnesota (+165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 45, -130) at Northwestern (+110), 9 a.m.

— Yale (-3, 47, -150) at Connecticut (+130), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (-7, 55½, -280) at South Florida (+240), 9 a.m.

— Ohio (+260) at Buffalo (-7½, 54½, -310), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Florida-LSU total from 59 to 60½

Pittsburgh from -5 to -6½

Utah State-UNLV total from 62½ to 64

Tennessee from +2½ to +1

Army-Wisconsin total from 39 to 37½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Cincinnati 56, Central Florida 21 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -22, over 56½, Cincinnati -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Michigan State -3½, under 48½, Michigan State -165 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24 (at Texas)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State +3½, under 61, Oklahoma State +145 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Auburn +4, over 54, Auburn +155 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42 (at LSU)

Full-game winners: LSU +12½, over 60, LSU +375 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Texas A&M -11½, under 59, Texas A&M -430 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Minnesota +4½, over 48, Minnesota +165 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7 (at Northwestern)

Full-game winners: Northwestern +2½, under 45, Northwestern +110 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Connecticut 21, Yale 15 (at Connecticut)

Full-game winners: UConn +3, under 47, UConn +130 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Tulsa 32, South Florida 31 (at South Florida)

Full-game winners: South Florida +7, over 55½, Tulsa -280 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Buffalo 27, Ohio 26 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Ohio +7½, under 54½, Buffalo -310 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Virginia 48, Duke 0 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia -10½, under 69½, Virginia -400 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Ball State 38, Eastern Michigan 31 (at Eastern Michigan)

Full-game winners: Ball State -2, over 54½, Ball State -125 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Akron +20, over 50½, Miami -1,200 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Troy 31, Texas State 28 (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Texas State +7½, over 48½, Troy -280 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Kentucky +22, under 44½, Georgia -2,500 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7 (at Iowa)

Full-game winners: Purdue +11, under 42½, Purdue +360 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Baylor 38, No. 19 Brigham Young 24 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor -5½, over 52½, Baylor -220 ML

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Western Kentucky (-13½, 67, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— UAB (-17, 43½, -800) at Southern Mississippi (+550), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Miami (Fla.) (+250) at North Carolina (-7½, 63½, -300), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Pittsburgh (-6, 55½, -230) at Virginia Tech (+195), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Toledo (-5½, 53, -200) at Central Michigan (+175), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Bowling Green (+290) at Northern Illinois (-9, 44½, -350), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Kent State (+215) at Western Michigan (-6½, 68½, -255), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Arizona (+200) at Colorado (-6, 46½, -240), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Fresno State (-3½, 53½, -160) at Wyoming (+140), 12:30 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Vanderbilt (+700) at South Carolina (-19, 50½, -1,100), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

— Texas Tech (-18½, 67½, -1,000) at Kansas (+650), 1 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxxx (xxx)

IN PROGRESS

— Rice (+600) at UTSA (-17, 53, -900), 3 p.m.

— No. 5 Alabama (-17½, 59½, -1,000) at Mississippi State (+650), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-32½, 56½, -20,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+3,000), 4 p.m.

— Colorado State (-13, 44½, -500) at New Mexico (+400), 4 p.m.

— Utah State (-7, 64, -290) at UNLV (+245), 4 p.m.

— TCU (+400) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-11½, 65, -500), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 13 Mississippi (-1, 81½, -115) at Tennessee (-105), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 North Carolina State (-3, 51, -155) at Boston College (+135), 4:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-6½, 50½, -260) at Kansas State (+220), 4:30 p.m.

— Stanford (-105) at Washington State (-1, 53½, -115), 4:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Army (+450) at Wisconsin (-14, 37½, -600), 5 p.m.

— UCLA (+105) at Washington (-1½, 55½, -125), 5:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-6½, 55½, -265) at UTEP (+225), 6 p.m.

— Air Force (+140) at Boise State (-3½, 52, -160), 6 p.m.

— No. 18 Arizona State (+105) at Utah (-1½, 52, -125), 7 p.m.

— Hawaii (+450) at UNR (-14½, 61½, -600), 7:30 p.m.

