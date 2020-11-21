COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: USC, Boise State in control

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indiana defensive lineman Jerome Johnson, bottom, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Saturday brings a top-10 matchup between Ohio State and … Indiana?

The surprisingly 4-0 Hoosiers have moved up to No. 9 in The Associated Press rankings and now face the No. 3 Buckeyes to open a strong Saturday slate.

There are 34 games overall. Other top games include No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern, No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 20 Southern California at Utah.

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State was a late cancellation because of a positive coronavirus test.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:22 p.m.: USC stops Utah on fourth down and maintains a 30-17 lead with 9:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Trojans are -1,300 on the live line (Utes +750).

10:03 p.m.: Southern California is cruising, leading Utah 30-17 with 3:21 left in the third quarter.

9:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -4½, total 24.

9:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 19, Hawaii 3. First-half winners: Boise State -7 (-115), under 28.

9:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah -½, total 29.

9:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern California 24, Utah 17. First-half winners: USC PK, over 29½.

9:06 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (3OT). The Wolverines get an interception in the end zone to finish the game in the third overtime. Rutgers covers as a 12½-point home underdog, but Michigan wins outright at -400 ML. The game goes way over 52 (70 at the end of regulation).

9:02 p.m.: Michigan scores on fourth-and-goal at the 1, but the 2-point try (required now) is no good. The Wolverines lead 48-42, and now Rutgers has a chance to win.

8:50 p.m.: Michigan scores. We’re going to the third overtime tied at 42.

8:44 p.m.: Rutgers scores a TD and leads 42-35. Michigan has to match it to stay alive.

8:43 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 44, Arizona 27. The Huskies cover as 11½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 53.

8:42 p.m.: Now Rutgers misses. Going to the second overtime.

8:36 p.m.: Michigan misses a field goal on its possession. Now Rutgers can win with any score.

8:28 p.m.: Michigan and Rutgers will go to overtime tied at 35. Michigan is favored at -190 (Rutgers +155).

8:24 p.m.: Rutgers lives. Aron Cruickshank catches an 11-yard TD, then quarterback Noah Vedral gets in on a QB draw on the 2-point conversion, and Rutgers has tied Michigan at 35 with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

8:09 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma State 13. The Sooners cover easily as 6½-point home favorites, -245 ML. The game stays under 60½.

8:02 p.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 35-27 over Rutgers with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -3,500 on the live line (Rutgers +1,480). Rutgers is still covering +12½.

8:01 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 17, South Carolina 10. The Tigers hang on to cover as 5-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays way under 57.

7:59 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to kick off:

Boise State (-13½, 55, -500) at Hawaii (+400), 8 p.m.

7:58 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14. The Flames cover as 4½-point road underdogs, but the Wolfpack win outright at -185 ML. The game stays way under 66. Liberty loses its first game of the season to fall to 8-1.

7:54 p.m.: Liberty is headed for its first defeat. North Carolina State blocks a 39-yard field goal to preserve a 15-14 lead with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter. Liberty is still in position to cover as a 4½-point underdog.

7:44 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24. Mississippi State covers easily as a 26-point road underdog, but Georgia holds on to win outright at -3,000 ML. The game goes over 44.

7:40 p.m.: Michigan has taken the lead. Mike Sainristil catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Wolverines lead Rutgers 28-27 with 13:38 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -280 on the live line (Rutgers +205), spread -1½, total 64½.

7:33 p.m.: FINAL: Auburn 30, Tennessee 17. The Tigers kick a field goal with 1:32 remaining to cover as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 51.

7:29 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

No. 20 Southern California (-110) at Utah (PK, 58½, -110), 7:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.: Georgia takes a 31-24 lead on Mississippi State with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter. Georgia is -1,450 on the live line (Mississippi State +780).

7:01 p.m.: Michigan is trying to rally. The Wolverines cut Rutgers’ lead to 24-21 with 10:07 left in the third quarter. Michigan is now favored at -156 on the live line (Rutgers +122), spread -2½, total 66½.

6:50 p.m.: Georgia’s disappointing season is continuing. The Bulldogs are 26-point favorites but are tied with Mississippi State at 24 with 2:35 left in the third quarter. Georgia is -400 on the live line (Mississippi State +300), spread -6½, total 61½.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -4½, total 21½.

6:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 24, Arizona 0. First-half winners: Washington -7 (+100), under 27.

6:29 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -7½ (-105), total 27½

Oklahoma -2, total 28

6:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 13. First-half winners: Oklahoma -4, over 30½.

6:22 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 17, Michigan 7. First-half winners: Rutgers +7, under 27, Rutgers +275 ML.

6:10 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Georgia -12½, total 26

N.C. State -3, total 28

Missouri -3, total 24

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 17, South Carolina 0. First-half winners: Missouri -3, under 28½.

6:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 7, North Carolina State 7. First-half winners: Liberty +3, under 33.

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 17, Mississippi State 17. First-half winners: Mississippi State +14½, over 23½.

5:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Auburn -6, total 26.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 10, Tennessee 10. First-half winners: Tennessee +6½, under 25½.

5:38 p.m.: Michigan continues to go down the tubes. Rutgers leads the Wolverines 14-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter. Rutgers is -166 on the live line (Michigan +130), spread -3½, total 48½.

5:15 p.m.: Still all Sooners. Oklahoma takes a 21-0 lead on Oklahoma State with 6:09 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -3,500 on the live line (Cowboys +1,550), spread -26½, total 74½.

5:03 p.m.: Oklahoma is off to a hot start, taking a 14-0 lead on Oklahoma State with 8:26 left in the first quarter. The Sooners are -1,200 on the live line (Cowboys +670), spread -18½, total 69½.

4:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Arizona (+375) at Washington (-11½, 53, -450), 5 p.m.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Cincinnati 36, Central Florida 33. The Knights stopped Cincinnati at the goal line in the final seconds to cover as 4-point home underdogs. The Bearcats win outright at -170 ML. The game goes over 66½.

4:32 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+1,200) at No. 13 Georgia (-26, 44, -3,000), 4:30 p.m.

No. 14 Oklahoma State (+205) at No. 18 Oklahoma (-6½, 60½, -245), 4:30 p.m.

No. 21 Liberty (+165) at North Carolina State (-4½, 66, -185), 4:30 p.m.

Missouri (-5, 57, -190) at South Carolina (+170), 4:30 p.m.

Michigan (-12½, 52, -400) at Rutgers (+330), 4:30 p.m.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14. The Panthers dominate and win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +200 ML. The game goes over 52½.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15. The Cavaliers return an interception 84 yards for a touchdown on the final play to cover as 38½-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 61. Abilene Christian had scored with 1:33 remaining to get inside the number.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3. The Crimson Tide roll as 31½-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 57½.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7. The Wildcats win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +240 ML. The game stays under 43.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 31, California 27. The Beavers win outright as 1-point home underdogs, -105 ML. The game goes over 47.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35. The Bruins cover as 18½-point road underdogs, but the Ducks hold on to win outright at -1,100 ML. The game goes over 61½.

4:05 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Iowa 41, Penn State 21. The Hawkeyes easily win a road pick’em game, -110 ML. The game sails over 45½.

FINAL: Georgia State 31, South Alabama 14. The Panthers cover as 3½-point road favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: UNR 26, San Diego State 21. The Wolf Pack win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes just over 46½.

FINAL: No. 17 Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0. The Cyclones roll as 13½-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 48.

3:58 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tennessee (+330) at No. 23 Auburn (-10½, 51, -400), 4 p.m.

3:29 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 20, Troy 17. The Blue Raiders win outright as 11-point road underdogs, +325 ML. The game stays well under 60.

3:26 p.m.: Northwestern is heading to an upset of Wisconsin. A field goal extends Northwestern’s lead to 17-7 with 11:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats are 7-point home underdogs. Northwestern is -800 on the live line (Wisconsin +525).

3:20 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 23, Southern Mississippi 20. The Golden Eagles cover as 9-point home underdogs, but the Roadrunners win outright at -350 ML. The game stays under 53.

3:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14. The spread pushes on 52. No ML was available on the Cougars. The game goes over 63.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia Tech -5, total 28.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 23, Virginia Tech 14. First-half winners: Pittsburgh +3½, over 27, Pittsburgh +175 ML.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -14, total 25½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 28, Abilene Christian 7. First-half winners: Abilene Christian +25½, under 36.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -12, total 24½

Iowa State -4½, total 20

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Alabama -21, under 31½.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 35, Kansas State 0. First-half winners: Iowa State -7 (-120), over 24.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -2½, total 32.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 19, Central Florida 17. First-half winners: Central Florida +3 (-120), over 34. Central Florida hit a field goal with one second left to cover the first-half spread and push the total over after blowing an early 14-3 lead.

2:21 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 38, Florida International 21. The Hilltoppers cover as 7-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game goes over 42½.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Oregon -6½, total 30½

Penn State -1, total 21½

California -½, total 24

Wisconsin -4½, total 21½

San Diego State -½, total 24½

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 20, Oregon State 14. First-half winners: California -½, over 23½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 21, UNR 16. First-half winners: San Diego State -½ (+100), over 23½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 14, Wisconsin 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +4, under 21½, Northwestern +190 ML.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 24, UCLA 21. First-half winners: UCLA +10½, over 32½. Oregon returned an interception for a TD on the final play to take the lead at the break. Bad beat for bettors who had UCLA +475 ML.

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 24, Penn State 7. First-half winners: Iowa PK, over 22½.

2:09 p.m.: FINAL: North Texas 27, Rice 17. The Mean Green cover as 2½-point home favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 64½.

2:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -3, total 27½.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 7, South Alabama 7. First-half winners: South Alabama +2½, under 28½.

1:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Troy -5½, total 30½.

1:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 17, Troy 10. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +6½, under 30½, Middle Tennessee +250 ML.

1:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

UTSA -3½, total 23

BYU -17, total 23½

1:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 42, North Alabama 7. First-half winners: North Alabama +37½, over 41.

1:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 10, UTSA 9. First-half winners: Southern Mississippi +5, under 26½, Southern Mississippi +200 ML.

1:03 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Kentucky (+2,000) at No. 1 Alabama (-31½, 57½, -10,000), 1 p.m.

Kansas State (+425) at No. 17 Iowa State (-13½, 48, -550), 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian (no ML) at Virginia (-38½, 61, no ML), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech (-6½, 52½, -240) at Pittsburgh (+200), 1 p.m.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35. The Hoosiers cover as 21-point road underdogs, but the Buckeyes win outright at -1,400 ML. The game goes over 67½.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: East Carolina 28, Temple 3. The Pirates roll as 7-point road favorites, -270 ML. The game stays well under 53.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 27, Arkansas 24. The Tigers cover as 2-point road favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 65.

12:44 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23. The Illini win outright easily as 16½-point road underdogs, +550 ML. The game goes over 61.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23. The Chanticleers cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 48½.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Texas State 47, Arkansas State 45. The Bobcats win outright as 4½-point home underdogs, +170 ML. The game goes over 69.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14. The Tigers cover as 31-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 61.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17. The Commodores cover as 31½-point home underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 68.

12:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Kentucky 3½, total 21

Rice -½, total 30½

12:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida International 13, Western Kentucky 10. First-half winners: FIU +4, over 21, FIU +190 ML.

12:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 14, Rice 10. First-half winners: North Texas -1½, under 33½.

12:33 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 7 Cincinnati (-4, 66½, -170) at Central Florida (+150), 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 Wisconsin (-7, 43, -280) at No. 19 Northwestern (+240), 12:30 p.m.

UCLA (+700) at No. 11 Oregon (-18½, 61½, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State (-3½, 58½, -175) at South Alabama (+155), 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+325) at Troy (-11, 60, -390), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (-110) at Penn State (PK, 45½, -110), 12:30 p.m.

San Diego State (-1½, 46½, -120) at UNR (+100), 12:30 p.m.

California (-1, 47, -115) at Oregon State (-105), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: Army 28, Georgia Southern 27. The Eagles cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Knights win outright at -160 ML. The game goes over 39.

12:20 p.m.: Indiana is making Ohio State sweat. Ty Fryfogle catches a 56-yard TD, and the Hoosiers cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 42-35 with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State is -5,000 on the live line (Indiana +1,950).

12:15 p.m.: Ohio State hasn’t put Indiana away yet. The Buckeyes punt with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter, leading 42-28. Ohio State is -6,000 on the live line (Indiana +2,600).

11:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

North Alabama (no ML) at No. 8 BYU (-52, 63, no ML), noon

UTSA (-9, 53, -350) at Southern Mississippi (+290), noon

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: East Carolina -3½, total 23½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 21, Temple 3. First-half winners: East Carolina -4, under 27.

11:15 a.m.: Ohio State is cruising now. The Buckeyes lead Indiana 35-7 with 12:10 left in the third quarter. Ohio State is -35½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 67½.

10:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Florida International (+225) at Western Kentucky (-7, 42½, -265), 11 a.m.

Rice (+120) at North Texas (-2½, 64½, -140), 11 a.m.

10:53 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -10, total 30½

Nebraska -7½, total 31

Arkansas PK, total 31½

Memphis -12, total 27½

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 28, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Ohio State -12½, total pushes on 35.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 20, Arkansas 14. First-half winners: LSU -½, over 33. LSU kicked a 24-yard field goal with four seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 28, Nebraska 10. First-half winners: Illinois +9½, over 31, Illinois +400 ML.

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 20, Stephen F. Austin 14. First-half winners: Stephen F. Austin +19½, under 34½.

10:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Coastal Carolina -3, total 24

Florida -14, total 31½

Arkansas State -3½, total 37

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 27, Arkansas State 24. First-half winners: Texas State +3, over 35.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 17, Coastal Carolina 9. First-half winners: Appalachian State +2½, over 24.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 17, Vanderbilt 10. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +19, under 37½.

10:32 a.m.: Teague scores from 2 yards out, and Ohio State extends its lead to 21-7 over Indiana with 4:32 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -8,000 on the live line (Hoosiers +2,600), spread -25½, total 63½.

10:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Army -3, total 20.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 21, Army 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +2½, over 19½.

10:17 a.m.: Master Teague runs for a 41-yard TD, and Ohio State takes a 14-7 lead on Indiana with 8:57 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -3,000 on the live line (Hoosiers +1,340), spread -20½, total 62½.

10:06 a.m.: Indiana ties Ohio State at 7 with 11:03 left in the second quarter. The Buckeyes are -800 on the live line (Indiana +490), spread -13½, total 58½.

9:58 a.m.: Ohio State leads Indiana 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -2,400 on the live line (Indiana +1,120), spread -21½, total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Illinois was a 16½-point underdog but is taking it to Nebraska so far. The Illini lead the Cornhuskers 21-7 with 13:48 left in the second quarter. Nebraska is still -160 on the live line (Illinois +128), spread -2½, total 74½.

9:33 a.m.: East Carolina-Temple is delayed while waiting for coronavirus test results, according to reports.

9:15 a.m.: Ohio State strikes first, taking a 7-0 lead on Indiana with 12:32 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -4,500 on the live line (Indiana +1,600), spread -28½, total 70½.

9:01 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

No. 9 Indiana (+800) at No. 3 Ohio State (-21, 67½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Florida (-31½, 68, -10,000) at Vanderbilt (+2,000), 9 a.m.

Appalachian State (+145) at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-3½, 48½, -165), 9 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin (+2,000) at Memphis (-31, 61, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Illinois (+550) at Nebraska (-16½, 61, -800), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (-4½, 69, -190) at Texas State (+170), 9 a.m.

East Carolina (-7, 53, -270) at Temple (+230), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (+140) at Army (-3, 39, -160), 9 a.m.

LSU (-2, 65, -130) at Arkansas (+110), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Appalachian State from +5 to +3

Stephen F. Austin-Memphis total from 59½ to 61

Illinois-Nebraska total from 59 to 60½

Texas State from +6 to +4½

East Carolina from -3½ to -6½

East Carolina-Temple total from 57½ to 54

Georgia Southern-Army total from 40½ to 39

LSU-Arkansas total from 63½ to 65

BYU from -47½ to -49½

North Alabama-BYU total from 59½ to 61½

UCLA-Oregon total from 64 to 61½

Penn State from +1 to -1½

Iowa State from -11½ to -13

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Indiana +21, over 67½, Ohio State -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Ohio State -12½, total pushes on 35 (Ohio State 28-7)

Second-half winners: Indiana +10, over 30½ (Indiana 28-14)

— No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +31½, under 68, Florida -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Vanderbilt +19, under 37½ (Florida 17-10)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 31½ (Florida 21-7)

— No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina -3½, over 48½, Coastal Carolina -165 ML

First-half winners: Appalachian State +2½, over 24 (Appalachian State 17-9)

Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina -3, over 24 (Coastal Carolina 25-6)

— Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14 (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: Memphis -31, over 61, Memphis -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Stephen F. Austin +19½, under 34½ (Memphis 20-14)

Second-half winners: Memphis -12, over 27½ (Memphis 36-0)

— Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (at Nebraska)

Full-game winners: Illinois +16½, over 61, Illinois +550 ML

First-half winners: Illinois +9½, over 31 (Illinois 28-10)

Second-half winners: Illinois +7½, under 31 (tied 13-13)

— Texas State 47, Arkansas State 45 (at Texas State)

Full-game winners: Texas State +4½, over 69, Texas State +170 ML

First-half winners: Texas State +3, over 35 (Texas State 27-24)

Second-half winners: Texas State +3½, over 37 (Arkansas State 21-20)

— East Carolina 28, Temple 3 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: East Carolina -7, under 53, East Carolina -270 ML

First-half winners: East Carolina -4, under 27 (East Carolina 21-3)

Second-half winners: East Carolina -3½, under 23½ (East Carolina 7-0)

— Army 28, Georgia Southern 27 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +3, over 39, Army -160 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Southern +2½, over 19½ (Georgia Southern 21-7)

Second-half winners: Army -3, over 20 (Army 21-6)

— LSU 27, Arkansas 24 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: LSU -2, under 65, LSU -130 ML

First-half winners: LSU -½, over 33 (LSU 20-14)

Second-half winners: Arkansas PK, under 31½ (Arkansas 10-7)

— Western Kentucky 38, Florida International 21 (at Western Kentucky)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -7, over 42½, Western Kentucky -265 ML

First-half winners: FIU +4, over 21 (FIU 13-10)

Second-half winners: Western Kentucky 3½, over 21 (Western Kentucky 28-8)

— North Texas 27, Rice 17 (at North Texas)

Full-game winners: North Texas -2½, under 64½, North Texas -140 ML

First-half winners: North Texas -1½, under 33½ (North Texas 14-10)

Second-half winners: North Texas +½, under 30½ (North Texas 13-7)

— No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14 (at BYU)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 52, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: North Alabama +37½, over 41 (BYU 42-7)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 17, over 23½ (BYU 24-7)

— UTSA 23, Southern Mississippi 20 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Southern Mississippi +9, under 53, UTSA -350 ML

First-half winners: Southern Mississippi +5, under 26½ (Southern Mississippi 10-9)

Second-half winners: UTSA -3½, over 23 (UTSA 14-10)

— No. 7 Cincinnati 36, Central Florida 33 (at Central Florida)

Full-game winners: Central Florida +4, over 66½, Cincinnati -170 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida +3 (-120), over 34 (Cincinnati 19-17)

Second-half winners: Central Florida +2½, over 32 (Cincinnati 17-16)

— No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7 (at Northwestern)

Full-game winners: Northwestern +7, under 43, Northwestern +240

First-half winners: Northwestern +4, under 21½ (Northwestern 14-7)

Second-half winners: Northwestern +4½, under 21½ (Northwestern 3-0)

— No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35 (at Oregon)

Full-game winners: UCLA +18½, over 61½, Oregon -1,100 ML

First-half winners: UCLA +10½, over 32½ (Oregon 24-21)

Second-half winners: UCLA +6½, under 30½ (tied 14-14)

— Georgia State 31, South Alabama 14 (at South Alabama)

Full-game winners: Georgia State -3½, under 58½, Georgia State -175 ML

First-half winners: South Alabama +2½, under 28½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia State -3, over 27½ (Georgia State 24-7)

— Middle Tennessee 20, Troy 17 (at Troy)

Full-game winners: Middle Tennessee +11, under 60, Middle Tennessee +325 ML

First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +6½, under 30½ (Middle Tennessee 17-10)

Second-half winners: Middle Tennessee +5½, under 30½ (Troy 7-3)

— Iowa 41, Penn State 21 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Iowa PK, over 45½, Iowa -110 ML

First-half winners: Iowa PK, over 22½ (Iowa 24-7)

Second-half winners: Iowa +1, over 21½ (Iowa 17-14)

— UNR 26, San Diego State 21 (at UNR)

Full-game winners: UNR +1½, over 46½, UNR +100 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State -½ (+100), over 23½ (San Diego State 21-16)

Second-half winners: UNR +½, under 24½ (UNR 10-0)

— Oregon State 31, California 27 (at Oregon State)

Full-game winners: Oregon State +1, over 47, Oregon State -105 ML

First-half winners: California -½, over 23½ (California 20-14)

Second-half winners: Oregon State +½, total pushes on 24 (Oregon State 17-7)

— No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -31½, over 57½, Alabama -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -21, under 31½ (Alabama 28-3)

Second-half winners: Alabama -12, over 24½ (Alabama 35-0)

— No. 17 Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0 (at Iowa State)

Full-game winners: Iowa State -13½, under 48, Iowa State -550 ML

First-half winners: Iowa State -7 (-120), over 24 (Iowa State 35-0)

Second-half winners: Iowa State -4½, under 20 (Iowa State 10-0)

— Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia -38½, over 61, no ML available

First-half winners: Abilene Christian +25½, under 36 (Virginia 28-7)

Second-half winners: Virginia -14, over 25½ (Virginia 27-8)

— Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Pittsburgh +6½, over 52½, Pittsburgh +200 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh +3½, over 27 (Pittsburgh 23-14)

Second-half winners: Pittsburgh +5, under 28 (Pittsburgh 24-0)

— No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn -10½, under 51, Auburn -400 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee +6½, under 25½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Auburn -6, over 26 (Auburn 20-7)

— No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24 (at Georgia)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State +26, over 44, Georgia -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi State +14½, over 23½ (tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Mississippi State +12½, under 26 (Georgia 14-7)

— No. 18 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma State 13 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma -6½, under 60½, Oklahoma -245 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma -4, over 30½ (Oklahoma 27-13)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma -2, under 28 (Oklahoma 14-0)

— North Carolina State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14 (at N.C. State)

Full-game winners: Liberty +4½, under 66, N.C. State -185

First-half winners: Liberty +3, under 33 (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Liberty +3, under 28 (N.C. State 8-7)

— Missouri 17, South Carolina 10 (at South Carolina)

Full-game winners: Missouri -5, under 57, Missouri -190 ML

First-half winners: Missouri -3, under 28½ (Missouri 17-0)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +3, under 24 (South Carolina 10-0)

— Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (3OT) (at Rutgers)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +12½, over 52, Michigan -400 ML

First-half winners: Rutgers +7, under 27 (Rutgers 17-7)

Second-half winners: Michigan -7½ (-105), over 27½ (Michigan 41-25)

— Washington 44, Arizona 27 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington -11½, over 53, Washington -450 ML

First-half winners: Washington -7 (+100), under 27 (Washington 24-0)

Second-half winners: Arizona +4½, over 21½ (Arizona 27-20)

IN PROGRESS

— No. 20 Southern California (-110) at Utah (PK, 58½, -110), 7:30 p.m.

— Boise State (-13½, 55, -500) at Hawaii (+400), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.