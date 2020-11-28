COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Utah rips Washington in 1st-half upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Texas Tech running back Xavier White (14) is tackled by Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix plays against Ohio State and during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) scores a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Top-ranked Alabama won’t have coach Nick Saban on the sidelines for the Iron Bowl against No. 22 Auburn after he tested postive for the coronavirus.

Despite his absence, Alabama is still a 24½-point favorite over the Tigers in Saturday’s only matchup of top 25 teams.

There are 35 games overall (37 before two games were canceled Saturday morning). Other top games include Maryland against No. 12 Indiana, Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson in the return of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Louisiana State at No. 5 Texas A&M.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:15 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Duke -2, total 28½

Texas A&M -6, total 24½

Washington -6½, total 22½

Georgia -9, total 26

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 28, South Carolina 10. First-half winners: Georgia -12½, over 27.

6:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 21, Washington 0. First-half winners: Utah +5, under 24, Utah +210 ML.

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 13, LSU 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -8½, under 31.

6:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 28, Duke 26. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +½ (-115), over 28½.

5:57 p.m.: FINAL: Colorado 20, San Diego State 10. The Buffaloes cover as 6-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game stays under 51.

5:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -4½, total 21.

5:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, Baylor 6. First-half winners: Kansas State +3, over 22½, Kansas State +170 ML.

5:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Memphis -6½, total 28.

5:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 7, Navy 7. First-half winners: Navy +7 (+100), under 31½.

4:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Arizona (+265) at UCLA (-8½, 70, -320), 5 p.m.

TCU (-23, 51½, -1,500) at Kansas (+850), 5 p.m.

4:45 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 37, Purdue 30. The Scarlet Knights win outright as 12½-point road underdogs, +375 ML. The game goes over 61.

4:39 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi 31, Mississippi State 24. The Bulldogs cover as 9½-point road underdogs, but the Rebels win outright at -350 ML. The game stays under 70½.

4:32 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17. The Tigers cover as 24-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game goes over 59.

4:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 13 Georgia (-22, 49½, -1,600) at South Carolina (+900), 4:30 p.m.

Utah (+250) at Washington (-8, 47, -300), 4:30 p.m.

4:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Colorado -3, total 21½.

4:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 14, San Diego State 10. First-half winners: Colorado -3 (-120), under 25.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan State 29, No. 11 Northwestern 20. The Spartans win outright as 13½-point home underdogs, +450 ML. The game goes over 40½. Michigan State recovered a fumble on the end zone on the final play to push the second-half total over 21½. It didn’t affect the full-game spread or total.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 34, Louisville 27. The Eagles cover as 1½-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game goes over 56½.

4:03 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

LSU (+500) at No. 5 Texas A&M (-15½, 60½, -700), 4 p.m.

Memphis (-13, 62½, -450) at Navy (+375), 4 p.m.

Duke (-2, 58, -130) at Georgia Tech (+110), 4 p.m.

Kansas State (+190) at Baylor (-5½, 44½, -220), 4 p.m.

3:56 p.m.: Michigan State kicks a field goal to take a 23-20 lead on Northwestern with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan State is -200 on the live line (Northwestern +165).

3:46 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13. The Crimson Tide cover as 24½-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 64½. Auburn was driving for a late cover but let the final seconds run out.

3:43 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 47, Troy 10. The Mountaineers cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 50½.

3:42 p.m.: FINAL: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31. The Jaguars make a late stand to win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 62.

3:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) 70, Louisiana-Monroe 20. The Ragin’ Cajuns dominate as 29½-point road favorites, -6,000 ML. The game goes way over 59.

3:15 p.m.: Northwestern has rallied from a 17-0 deficit to take a 20-17 lead on Michigan State with 13:54 left in the fourth quarter. Northwestern is -300 on the live line (Michigan State +240).

3:12 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 49, North Texas 17. The Roadrunners win easily as 2-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays just under 66½.

3:05 p.m.: Alabama is cruising in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, leading 35-6 going to the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide is covering the 24½-point spread, but Alabama bettors are not out of danger.

3:02 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14. The Chanticleers cover easily as 17-point road favorites, -800 ML. The game goes over 58.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -4, total 29.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 23, Rutgers 13. First-half winners: Purdue -7, over 30½.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi -3, total 35.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 21, Mississippi State 14. First-half winners: Mississippi -6, under 36½.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -10, total 26.

2:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 38, Pittsburgh 10. First-half winners: Clemson -14, over 31½.

2:29 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

San Diego State (+190) at Colorado (-6, 51, -220), 2:30 p.m.

2:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College PK, total 27.

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 13, Louisville 10. First-half winners: Boston College -½ (+100), under 28.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -6, total 25

Northwestern -8, total 21½

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 17, Northwestern 6. First-half winners: Michigan State +7, over 20½, Michigan State +320 ML.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 34, Troy 10. First-half winners: Appalachian State -7 (-120), over 26½.

2:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -11, total 28½.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Auburn 3. First-half winners: Alabama -14½, under 34½. An Auburn receiver dropped a likely TD pass in the final minute that would have covered the first-half spread.

1:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana (Lafayette) -10, total 27.

1:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 49, Louisiana-Monroe 14. First-half winners: Louisiana (Lafayette) -17½, over 32.

1:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas State -4, total 31.

1:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 17, South Alabama 14. First-half winners: South Alabama +4½, under 31½.

1:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -7 (-120), total 28.

1:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 7. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -10, over 29½.

1:33 p.m.: Second-half line: North Texas -1½, total 33½.

1:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 28, North Texas 7. First-half winners: UTSA -½ (+100), over 33½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7. The RedHawks cover as 14-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 55½.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+290) at Mississippi (-9½, 70½, -350), 1 p.m.

Rutgers (+375) at Purdue (-12½, 61, -450), 1 p.m.

Louisville (+100) at Boston College (-1½, 56½, -120), 1 p.m.

12:50 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 70, Kent State 41. The Bulls roll to the cover as 7-point home favorites, -260 ML. The game goes way, way over 70½.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 36, Syracuse 29. The Orange cover as 17-point home underdogs, but the Wolfpack win outright at -900 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Ball State 27, Toledo 24. The Cardinals hang on to win outright as 10-point road underdogs, +300 ML. The game stays under 66½. Ball State led 24-3 before Toledo mounted a rally.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44. The Red Raiders cover as 12-point road underdogs, but the Cowboys win outright at -430 ML. The game goes way over 57. Oklahoma State could have covered in the final seconds, but the runner went down on purpose inside the 5 instead of scoring, allowing the Cowboys to run out the clock. Texas Tech scored two TDs in the last 4:04 to pull out the cover.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: East Carolina 52, SMU 38. The Pirates survive the Mustangs’ comeback attempt to win outright as 12-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 72. East Carolina led 45-7 at halftime, then held on in the second half.

12:31 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 22 Auburn (+1,100) at No. 1 Alabama (-24½, 64½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+1,100) at No. 4 Clemson (-24, 59, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Northwestern (-13½, 40½, -600) at Michigan State (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Troy (+450) at Appalachian State (-14, 50½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Western Michigan 30, Northern Illinois 27. The Huskies cover comfortably as 19-point road underdogs, but the Broncos win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays under 64½.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11. The Hoosiers pull away to cover as 11½-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game stays well under 65.

12:23 p.m.: FINAL: Penn State 27, Michigan 17. The Nittany Lions win on the road in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 56½.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10. The spread pushes on 24, but the Gators win outright at -2,500 ML. The game stays under 59½. Florida knelt on the ball at the Kentucky 2 in the final seconds. Bettors who got the best of the number could have won with either team. Florida was available at -23½ at times, and Kentucky was available at +24½ and higher earlier in the week.

12:17 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10. The Bobcats cover as 23-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes over 55½.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 24. The Panthers rally from 14-3 and 24-13 deficits to cover as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 51 on a field goal with 1:53 to play.

12:08 p.m.: FINAL: Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0. The Tigers cover easily as 14½-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 51½.

11:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-17, 58, -800) at Texas State (+550), noon

No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-29½, 59, -6,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,600), noon

North Texas (+105) at UTSA (-2, 66½, -125), noon

South Alabama (+250) at Arkansas State (-7½, 62, -300), noon

11:55 a.m.: Penn State has just about put away Michigan. The Nittany Lions score to take a 27-17 lead with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State is -1,800 on the live line (Michigan +940).

11:45 a.m.: Missed this one getting to halftime:

HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 24, Akron 0. First-half winners: Miami -7½ (+100), under 28.

Second-half line: Miami -7, total 23.

11:42 a.m.: Points are flying in Stillwater. Oklahoma State leads Texas Tech 41-31 with 1:22 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -1,200 on the live line (Red Raiders +680).

11:24 a.m.: Florida started slowly but is now rolling against Kentucky. Kyle Pitts catches a 7-yard TD, his third score of the day, and the Gators lead 31-10 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Florida is -50,000 on the live line (Kentucky +2,600), spread -25½, total 55½.

11:21 a.m.: Texas Tech takes a 24-21 lead on Oklahoma State with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma State is -146 on the live line (Tech +114), spread -2½, total 65½.

10:59 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina State -10½, total 26½

Buffalo -2, total 36

10:56 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Kent State 24. First-half winners: Buffalo -4, over 35½.

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 22, North Carolina State 14. First-half winners: Syracuse +10, over 25½, Syracuse +450 ML.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Toledo -7 (-120), total 32

Ohio -6½ (-120), total 24½

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio 45, Bowling Green 10. First-half winners: Ohio -13½, over 28½.

10:48 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ball State 17, Toledo 3. First-half winners: Ball State +6½, under 34½, Ball State +240 ML.

10:47 a.m.: UTEP-Rice has been canceled because of positive coronavirus tests. That’s the third game that was canceled today, joining Virginia-Florida State and San Jose State-Boise State.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

SMU -7 (+100), total 33½

Michigan -1, total 27

Indiana -3½, total 29½

Western Michigan -9, total 31

Oklahoma State -6½ (-120), total 28½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 45, SMU 7. First-half winners: East Carolina +7, total 36½, East Carolina +260 ML. The Pirates crushed the Mustangs as big underdogs in the first half.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, Northern Illinois 17. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +10½, over 34.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Michigan 7. First-half winners: Penn State PK, under 28.

10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 7, Maryland 3. First-half winners: Maryland +7, under 33½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 21, Texas Tech 17. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7, over 28½.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida -11, total 28½

Missouri -7, total 21½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 14, Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Kentucky +14, under 31. Florida got a 50-yard punt return for a TD with 42 seconds left to avoid a massive upset by Kentucky at +700. Florida was -1,100 to lead at halftime.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 21, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Missouri -7½, under 26.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern PK, total 26½.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Southern 14, Georgia State 13. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +1½, over 26. Georgia State scored a TD with 46 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:09 a.m.: Kentucky kicks a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on Florida with 2:13 left in the second quarter. Florida is -800 on the live line (Kentucky +480), spread -10½, total 48½.

9:59 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

UTEP (+320) at Rice (-10, 42, -380), 10 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) (-14, 55½, -600) at Akron (+450), 10 a.m.

9:52 a.m.: Kentucky is a 24-point underdog, but it is battling No. 6 Florida early, tying the Gators at 7 with 11:18 left in the second quarter. Florida is -1,200 on the live line (Kentucky +670), spread -15½, total 56½.

9:42 a.m.: Michigan responds. Hassan Haskins scores on a 2-yard run, and the Wolverines tie Penn State at 7 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. The game is pick’em on the live line (-115 both sides), total 58½.

9:37 a.m.: Penn State misses a field goal, but the Nittany Lions still lead Michigan 7-0 with 2:32 left in the first quarter. Penn State is -166 on the live line (Michigan +130), spread -3½, total 52½.

9:34 a.m.: East Carolina is a 12-point underdog, but the Pirates have jumped all over SMU. The Pirates lead the Mustangs 14-0 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. SMU is still favored at -134 on the live line (East Carolina +106), spread -1½, total 77½.

9:31 a.m.: Texas Tech takes a 7-0 lead on Oklahoma State with 7:01 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma State is -235 on the live line (Texas Tech +180).

9:03 a.m.: Two cancellations this morning for coronavirus reasons: Virginia-Florida State and San Jose State-Boise State.

9 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 6 Florida (-24, 59½, -2,500), 9 a.m.

Maryland (+340) at No. 12 Indiana (-11½, 65, -410), 9 a.m.

Texas Tech (+360) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (-12, 57, -430), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-110) at Michigan (PK, 56½, -110), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+650) at Western Michigan (-19, 64½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Bowling Green (+1,000) at Ohio (-23, 55½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

Kent State (+220) at Buffalo (-7, 70½, -260), 9 a.m.

Ball State (+300) at Toledo (-10, 66½, -360), 9 a.m.

SMU (-12, 72, -400) at East Carolina (+330), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (+125) at Georgia State (-2½, 51, -145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (-17, 50, -900) at Syracuse (+600), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+450) at Missouri (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Texas Tech-Oklahoma State total from 53½ to 56

Penn State-Michigan total from 58 to 56½

Kent State-Buffalo total from 68 to 69½

Ball State-Toledo total from 64½ to 66½

SMU-East Carolina total from 68 to 70½

Georgia Southern-Georgia State total from 52½ to 51

North Carolina State from -15 to -17

UTEP-Rice total from 44½ to 43

Louisiana (Lafayette) from -28 to -29½

South Alabama-Arkansas State total from 64 to 62

LSU-Texas A&M total from 62½ to 61

Kansas State-Baylor total from 46 to 44½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

Kentucky (+1,100) at No. 6 Florida (-24, 59½, -2,500), 9 a.m.

Maryland (+340) at No. 12 Indiana (-11½, 65, -410), 9 a.m.

Texas Tech (+360) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (-12, 57, -430), 9 a.m.

Penn State (-110) at Michigan (PK, 56½, -110), 9 a.m.

Northern Illinois (+650) at Western Michigan (-19, 64½, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Bowling Green (+1,000) at Ohio (-23, 55½, -2,000), 9 a.m.

Kent State (+220) at Buffalo (-7, 70½, -260), 9 a.m.

Ball State (+300) at Toledo (-10, 66½, -360), 9 a.m.

SMU (-12, 72, -400) at East Carolina (+330), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (+125) at Georgia State (-2½, 51, -145), 9 a.m.

North Carolina State (-17, 50, -900) at Syracuse (+600), 9 a.m.

Vanderbilt (+450) at Missouri (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) (-14, 55½, -600) at Akron (+450), 10 a.m.

No. 16 Coastal Carolina (-17, 58, -800) at Texas State (+550), noon

No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-29½, 59, -6,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,600), noon

North Texas (+105) at UTSA (-2, 66½, -125), noon

South Alabama (+250) at Arkansas State (-7½, 62, -300), noon

No. 22 Auburn (+1,100) at No. 1 Alabama (-24½, 64½, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+1,100) at No. 4 Clemson (-24, 59, -2,500), 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Northwestern (-13½, 40½, -600) at Michigan State (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Troy (+450) at Appalachian State (-14, 50½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (+290) at Mississippi (-9½, 70½, -350), 1 p.m.

Rutgers (+375) at Purdue (-12½, 61, -450), 1 p.m.

Louisville (+100) at Boston College (-1½, 56½, -120), 1 p.m.

San Diego State (+190) at Colorado (-6, 51, -220), 2:30 p.m.

IN PROGRESS

LSU (+500) at No. 5 Texas A&M (-15½, 60½, -700), 4 p.m.

Memphis (-13, 62½, -450) at Navy (+375), 4 p.m.

Duke (-2, 58, -130) at Georgia Tech (+110), 4 p.m.

Kansas State (+190) at Baylor (-5½, 44½, -220), 4 p.m.

No. 13 Georgia (-22, 49½, -1,600) at South Carolina (+900), 4:30 p.m.

Utah (+250) at Washington (-8, 47, -300), 4:30 p.m.

Arizona (+265) at UCLA (-8½, 70, -320), 5 p.m.

TCU (-23, 51½, -1,500) at Kansas (+850), 5 p.m.

UPCOMING

UNR (-7½, 61½, -280) at Hawaii (+240), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.