COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Utah State builds lead on Aztecs
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 14 — championship week — of the college football season.
There are eight conference titles on the line and four College Football Playoff berths to be secured. The marquee game is in Atlanta, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama meet for the SEC title. Other games with playoff implications include No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati in the American Athletic title game, and No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
1:22 p.m.: Utah State is taking control. The Aggies lead San Diego State 14-0 with 4:57 left in the second quarter and are -430 on the live line (Aztecs +300), spread -7½, total 43½.
1:21 p.m.: Cincinnati takes a 7-3 lead on Houston with 9:38 left in the first quarter. The Bearcats are -750 on the live line (Houston +460), spread -13½, total 58½.
1:15 p.m.: Georgia gets one first down and punts with 13:32 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs are -205 on the live line (Alabama +158), spread -3½, total 47½.
1:08 p.m.: Utah State takes a 7-0 lead on San Diego State with 9:06 left in the second quarter. The Aggies are -128 on the live line (Aztecs +100), spread -1½, total 40½.
12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6, 49, -220) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+190), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)
— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.
12:53 p.m.: San Diego State and Utah State are scoreless after the first quarter of the Mountain West title game. San Diego State is -230 on the live line (Utah State +176), spread -4½, total 37½.
12:34 p.m.: A wild finish, as Oklahoma State comes up inches short on fourth-and-goal at the 1. Cincinnati now has a clear path to the College Football Playoff with a win, and Notre Dame will likely be in with an Alabama loss to Georgia.
12:33 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Baylor 21, No. 5 Oklahoma State 16. The Bears win outright as 7-point underdogs, +225 ML in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 45½.
12:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
12:25 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Illinois 41, Kent State 23. The Huskies win outright as 3½-point underdogs, +145 ML in the MAC title game in Detroit. The game stays under 75½.
12:19 p.m.: One last shot for Oklahoma State, as Baylor punts with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -480 on the live line (Cowboys +330).
12:09 p.m.: Oklahoma State punts with 3:51 to play. Baylor is -500 on the live line (Cowboys +340).
12:03 p.m.: Oklahoma State has its shot. The Cowboys force a punt and have the ball back, trailing Baylor 21-16 with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor is -290 on the live line (Oklahoma State +215).
11:57 a.m.: Oklahoma State draws closer. The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 21-16 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -310 on the live line (Cowboys +230).
11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+200) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6½, 49½, -240), noon (at Carson, Calif.)
11:52 a.m.: Northern Illinois is going to win the MAC title. The Huskies extend their lead to 31-10 over Kent State with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter. Northern Illinois was +145 on the money line pregame.
11:45 a.m.: Baylor misses a 39-yard field goal, and Oklahoma State remains in the game, trailing 21-13 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor is -310 on the live line (Cowboys +230), spread -4½, total 45½.
11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State forces a punt and has the ball back, trailing 21-13 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -260 on the live line (Cowboys +196), spread -4½, total 47½.
11:21 a.m.: Oklahoma State is back in the game. Baylor fails on fourth down on its end of the field, and the Cowboys cash in to cut the Bears’ lead to 21-13 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Baylor is -360 on the live line (Oklahoma State +260), spread -6½, total 50½.
10:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -6, total 22.
10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6. First-half winners: Baylor +4, over 22½, Baylor +185 ML.
10:31 a.m.: Oklahoma State cuts Baylor’s lead to 21-6 with 3:34 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -460 on the live line (Oklahoma State +320).
10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -6½, total 35.
10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 17, Kent State 0. First-half winners: Northern Illinois +2½, under 37½, Northern Illinois +125 ML.
10:17 a.m.: Baylor is destroying Oklahoma State. The Bears extend their lead to 21-3 with 5:29 left in the second quarter and are -650 on the live line (Cowboys +420), spread -11½, total 51½.
9:59 a.m.: Northern Illinois is rolling. The Huskies extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:33 left in the second quarter and are -390 on the live line (Kent State +280), spread -8½, total 65½.
9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma State is in trouble. Drew Estrada catches a 4-yard TD, and Baylor leads 14-3 with 14:54 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -178 on the live line (Oklahoma State +138), spread -3½, total 52½.
9:43 a.m.: Spencer Sanders throws another interception, and Baylor has the ball again in Oklahoma State territory.
9:36 a.m.: Northern Illinois is out to a 10-0 lead over Kent State with 2:09 left in the first quarter. The Huskies are -160 on the live line (Kent State +124), spread -2½, total 72½.
9:35 a.m.: Baylor gets an interception and cashes in on a 2-yard TD pass to Ben Sims. The Bears lead 7-3 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma State is still favored at -184 on the live line (Baylor +142), spread -3½, total 47½.
9:22 a.m.: Oklahoma State takes a 3-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -440 on the live line (Baylor +310), spread -9½, total 42½.
8:56 a.m.: The first two games are about to kick off:
— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)
8:40 a.m.: Bet MGM has reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:
— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Oklahoma State -5½
— $165,000 to win $150,000 on Michigan -10½
Caesars Sports also reported three large wagers:
— $180,000 to win $72,000 on Georgia ML (-250)
— $130,000 to win $100,000 on Utah State +7 (-130)
— $99,000 to win $90,000 on Kent State -3
8:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Kent State-Northern Illinois total from 74½ to 75½
Michigan from -11 to -12½
8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:
— Big 12 title game: No. 9 Baylor (+225) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7, 45½, -265), 9 a.m. (at Arlington, Texas)
— MAC title game: Kent State (-3½, 75½, -165) vs. Northern Illinois (+145), 9 a.m. (at Detroit)
— Mountain West title game: Utah State (+200) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (-6½, 49½, -240), noon (at Carson, Calif.)
— Sun Belt title game: Appalachian State (-2½, 52, -135) at No. 20 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+115), 12:30 p.m.
— SEC title game: No. 1 Georgia (-6, 49, -220) vs. No. 4 Alabama (+190), 1 p.m. (at Atlanta)
— American Athletic title game: No. 16 Houston (+350) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10½, 52½, -420), 1 p.m.
— Big Ten title game: No. 2 Michigan (-12½, 43½, -500) vs. No. 15 Iowa (+400), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)
— ACC title game: No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3½, 72, -165) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest (+145), 5 p.m. (at Charlotte, N.C.)
— Regular-season makeup game: Southern California (+170) at California (-4½, 57½, -190), 8 p.m.
