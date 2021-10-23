COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Virginia backers avoid terrible loss

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oregon running back Travis Dye is stopped just short of the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is tackled by Kansas cornerback Jeremy Webb (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) is tackled by Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) and Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) chase a fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Welcome to Week 8 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, and Southern California at No. 13 Notre Dame. There are 45 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:16 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 31, No. 18 North Carolina State 30. The Hurricanes prevail in a back-and-forth battle, winning outright as 4-point home underdogs, +155 ML. The game goes over 54½.

8:07 p.m.: That would have been an awful beat for Virginia backers after Georgia Tech recovered two onside kicks in the final minute. The Cavaliers still had to knock down a throw into the end zone on the final play.

8:06 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 40. The Cavaliers stop a 2-point conversion with 22 seconds left to cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game goes over 65½.

7:57 p.m.: Some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 5 Ohio State 54, Indiana 7. The Buckeyes romp as 21-point road favorites, -1,300 ML. The game goes over 59½.

FINAL: No. 17 Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14. The Aggies cover easily as 19½-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 45½.

FINAL: West Virginia 29, TCU 17. The Mountaineers win outright as 4½-point road underdogs, +170 ML. The game stays under 58½.

FINAL: Oregon State 42, Utah 34. The Beavers dominate the second half to win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +135 ML. The game goes over 58.

7:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -6½, total 26½.

7:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 24, East Carolina 10. First-half winners: Houston -7½, over 29½.

7:51 p.m.: FINAL: Fresno State 34, UNR 32. The Wolf Pack score a TD with two seconds left to cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs stop the subsequent 2-point conversion to win outright at -170 ML. The game goes over 64 on the final TD.

7:45 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Notre Dame 31, Southern California 16. The Fighting Irish cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game stays under 60.

7:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Alabama 52, Tennessee 24. The Crimson Tide score 28 points in the fourth quarter to cover as 25-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The game goes over 68. Alabama punched in the covering score with 5:01 left.

7:31 p.m.: Poor Tennessee backers. Alabama punches in another score to take a 52-24 lead with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are now covering -25 for the first time all game.

7:22 p.m.: FINAL: Western Kentucky 34, Florida International 19. The Panthers cover as 16½-point home underdogs, but the Hilltoppers win outright at -750 ML. The game stays under 78.

7:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16. The Roadrunners cover easily as 5½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 59½ on a UTSA field goal with 1:06 left.

7:20 p.m.: Big extra point miss for USC backers. The Trojans’ missed PAT leaves them trailing Notre Dame 24-16 with 8:51 left in the fourth quarter. The line was Notre Dame -7 for most of the week and hit -7½ before kickoff.

7:17 p.m.: Alabama seems to have finally put Tennessee away. The Crimson Tide cash in after an interception to extend their lead to 45-24 with 8:51 left in the fourth quarter. Now Volunteers backers will try to hang on +25.

7:11 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana-Monroe 41, South Alabama 31. The Warhawks score a big upset for a second straight week, winning outright as 13½-point home underdogs, +425 ML. The game goes over 51. Monroe defeated Liberty last week as a 30-1 underdog.

7:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 San Diego State 20, Air Force 14. The Aztecs win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 39.

7:05 p.m.: Alabama comes right back, extending its lead to 38-24 with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are -100,000 on the live line (Tennessee +5,000).

6:58 p.m.: FINAL: South Florida 34, Temple 14. The Bulls cover as 1½-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 55.

6:56 p.m.: Tennessee strikes right back. The Volunteers hit a 70-yard TD pass to cut Alabama’s lead to 31-24 with 14:30 left in the fourth quarter. Alabama is -6,000 on the live line (Tennessee +1,400)

6:54 p.m.: Alabama finally has some breathing room. Bryce Young scrambles in for a 6-yard TD, and the Crimson Tide extend their lead to 31-17 over Tennessee with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Tennessee +2,000). The Volunteers are still safely covering +25.

6:30 p.m.: Alabama kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 24-17 over Tennessee with 6:22 left in the third quarter. Alabama is -3,500 on the live line (Tennessee +1,060), spread -13½, total 62½.

6:20 p.m.: Second-half line: N.C. State -½, total 28.

6:18 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina State 17, Miami (Fla.) 14. First-half winners: N.C. State -2½, over 27. The Wolfpack scored on a 27-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

6:17 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— East Carolina (+425) at Houston (-13½, 56½, -550), 6:20 p.m. (after weather delay)

6:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -7½, total 23.

6:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 44, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Ohio State -11½, over 30½.

6:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia -3, total 33½

Oregon State -1½, total 28½

TCU -2, total 30

Texas A&M -7½, total 20

Notre Dame -2, total 27½

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 20, TCU 17. First-half winners: West Virginia +3, over 28½, West Virginia +145 ML.

6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 24, Georgia Tech 16. First-half winners: Virginia -4, over 33½.

6:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 24, Oregon State 14. First-half winners: Utah -1½, over 29.

6:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 0. First-half winners: Texas A&M -11, over 24.

6:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 17, USC 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -4½, under 29½.

5:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -1½, total 30½.

5:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 14, UNR 10. First-half winners: Fresno State -2½, under 31½.

5:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -13½, total 33½.

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 21, Tennessee 14. First-half winners: Tennessee +16½, under 37.

5:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -6½, total 35½.

5:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 17, Florida International 12. First-half winners: FIU +9½, under 40½.

5:36 p.m.: Second-half lines:

South Alabama -6, total 28

UTSA -2½, total 27½

5:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 21, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: UTSA -3½, over 30.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana-Monroe 24, South Alabama 17. First-half winners: Monroe +7½, under 26½, Monroe +320 ML.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Air Force -1, total 18.

5:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 13, Air Force 0. First-half winners: San Diego State +3, under 20, San Diego State +125 ML.

5:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Temple -2½, total 26½.

5:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 17, Temple 7. First-half winners: South Florida -½, under 27.

5:07 p.m.: Alabama ties Tennessee at 14 with 9:27 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide are -2,000 on the live line (Volunteers +830), spread -18½, total 76½.

4:46 p.m.: Tennessee has shown up in Tuscaloosa. The Volunteers lead Alabama 14-7 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide are -1,100 on the live line (Tennessee +600), spread -17½, total 76½.

4:43 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 35, North Texas 26. The Mean Green cover as 21½-point home underdogs, but the Flames rally in the second half to win at -1,600 ML. The game goes barely over 60½.

4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 5 Ohio State (-21, 59½, -1,300) at Indiana (+775), 4:30 p.m.

— Southern California (+250) at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7½, 60, -300), 4:30 p.m.

— South Carolina (+900) at No. 17 Texas A&M (-19½, 45½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 18 North Carolina State (-4, 54½, -175) at Miami (Fla.) (+155), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 65½, -250), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+170) at TCU (-4½, 58½, -190), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah (-3, 58, -155) at Oregon State (+135), 4:30 p.m.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Oregon 34, UCLA 31. The Ducks hang on to win on the road in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game goes over 62½. Oregon turned a 14-0 deficit into a 34-17 lead, then had to hang on late with an interception on the Bruins’ final drive.

4:15 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: No. 12 Mississippi 31, LSU 17. The Rebels hold on to cover as 9-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game stays well under 76½.

FINAL: Minnesota 34, Maryland 16. The Golden Gophers cover as 4-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game stays under 53.

FINAL: Toledo 34, Western Michigan 15. The Rockets dominate the second half to win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 54½.

FINAL: Mississippi State 45, Vanderbilt 6. The Bulldogs pull away in the second half to cover as 20½-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 53.

FINAL: Louisville 28, Boston College 14. The Cardinals cover as 4-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game stays under 57.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 30, UAB 24. The Owls pull off a stunner, winning outright as 24-point road underdogs, +1,200 ML. The game goes over 44½. UAB’s apparent game-winning 40-yard TD pass with 11 seconds left was nullified by a holding penalty.

3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Tennessee (+1,500) at No. 4 Alabama (-25, 68, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 22 San Diego State (+135) at Air Force (-3, 39, -155), 4 p.m.

— No. 24 UTSA (-5½, 59½, -210) at Louisiana Tech (+180), 4 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-16½, 78, -750) at Florida International (+525), 4 p.m.

— Temple (+105) at South Florida (-1½, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-13½, 51, -550) at Louisiana-Monroe (+425), 4 p.m.

— UNR (+150) at Fresno State (-3½, 64, -170), 4 p.m.

3:57 p.m.: UCLA isn’t done. The Bruins cut Oregon’s lead to 34-31 with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Ducks are -280 on the live line (Bruins +225).

3:52 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17. The Panthers cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 47.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21. The Cowboys cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Cyclones win outright at -270 ML. The game stays under 47.

3:48 p.m.: FINAL: Buffalo 45, Akron 10. The Bulls roll as 13-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 57½.

3:43 p.m.: FINAL: Brigham Young 21, Washington State 19. Washington State covers as a 3½-point home underdog, but BYU stops a 2-point conversion with 4:14 left to win outright at -175 ML. The game stays under 56½.

3:41 p.m.: FINAL: California 26, Colorado 3. The Golden Bears cover as 8½-point home favorites, -335 ML. The game stays under 44.

3:35 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Ohio) 24, Ball State 17. The RedHawks win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 53.

3:29 p.m.: Going to be too little, too late for Clemson. The Tigers score a TD but still trail Pittsburgh 27-17 with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter. Pitt is -7,000 on the live line (Clemson +1,500).

3:22 p.m.: FINAL: New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3. The Lobos pull off the upset, winning outright as 20-point road underdogs, +800 ML. The game stays well under 40½.

3:13 p.m.: FINAL: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13. The Badgers pull away to cover as 3-point road favorites, -155 ML. The game goes over 41 on a Wisconsin field goal with 4:06 left.

3:01 p.m.: Oregon is pulling away from UCLA after the Bruins took an early 14-0 lead. The Ducks take a 27-17 lead with 8:52 left in the third quarter (extra point failed). Oregon is -380 on the live line (UCLA +290), spread -7½, total 68½.

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -7½, total 26½.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 20, Liberty 14. First-half winners: North Texas +13, over 32½.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -7, total 21.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 3. First-half winners: Mississippi State -11½, under 27½.

2:29 p.m.: East Carolina and Houston are still waiting to start because of a weather delay.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisville -3, total 27½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 21, Boston College 7. First-half winners: Louisville -3, under 28½.

2:21 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 28, Texas State 16. The Panthers cover as 10½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 58½.

2:20 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Michigan -½, total 27½

Oregon -½, total 30½

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 15, Toledo 13. First-half winners: Western Michigan -½, over 27.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 17, Oregon 14. First-half winners: UCLA PK, total pushes on 31.

2:15 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -½, total 23

UAB -12, total 25½

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 20, UAB 14. First-half winners: Rice +14, over 24.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 14, Clemson 7. First-half winners: Pitt -2½, under 23½.

2:09 p.m.: Second-half lines:

California -5½, total 20

Minnesota -½, total 27

Mississippi -1, total 34

Buffalo -6½, total 26

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 24, Akron 10. First-half winners: Buffalo -7, over 29½.

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 17, LSU 7. First-half winners: Mississippi -5½, under 39½.

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 17, Maryland 10. First-half winners: Minnesota -2½, total pushes on 27.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: California 23, Colorado 3. First-half winners: California -5½, over 21½.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -3½, total 23½.

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 14, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State +4, under 23½, Oklahoma State +195 ML.

2:02 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -3, total 27.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 7, Washington State 7. First-half winners: Washington State +2½, under 28.

1:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Ball State -2, total 26½.

1:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Ohio) 16, Ball State 10. First-half winners: Miami +2½, under 26½, Miami +135 ML. Miami missed an extra point with 1:44 left that would have pushed the first-half total over.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -8½, total 21½.

1:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3. First-half winners: New Mexico +11, under 21.

1:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Wisconsin -3, total 20½.

1:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 13, Purdue 13. First-half winners: Purdue +1½, over 20½.

1:28 p.m.: Oregon cuts UCLA’s lead to 14-7 with 13:46 left in the second quarter. UCLA is -210 on the live line (Ducks +170), spread -5½, total 66½.

1:21 p.m.: Kent State 34, Ohio 27. The Golden Flashes cover as 5-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 69.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Illinois 20, Penn State 18 (9OT). The Illini convert in the ninth overtime to win outright as 24½-point road underdogs, +1,300 ML. The game still stays under 46.

1:08 p.m.: Going to seventh overtime between Penn State and Illinois. They’ve each failed on four straight 2-point tries.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 41, Virginia Tech 36. The Orange throw a 45-yard TD pass with 19 seconds left to win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +150 ML. The game sails over 45½.

— Syracuse (+150) at Virginia Tech (-3½, 45½, -170), 9:30 a.m.

12:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Mississippi State (-20½, 53, -1,600) at Vanderbilt (+900), 1 p.m.

— Liberty (-21½, 60½, -1,600) at North Texas (+900), 1 p.m.

— Boston College (+165) at Louisville (-4, 57, -185), 1 p.m.

— East Carolina (+425) at Houston (-13½, 56½, -550), 1 p.m.

12:53 p.m.: Penn State and Illinois are going to triple overtime tied at 16. The teams will alternate 2-point tries from here on out.

12:43 p.m.: FINAL: Northern Illinois 39, Central Michigan 38. The Huskies rally from a 35-18 third-quarter deficit to win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +195 ML. The game goes over 56.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Wake Forest 70, Army 56. The Demon Deacons cover as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML in a wild shootout. The game more than doubles the total of 53.

12:41 p.m.: Penn State and Illinois are going to double overtime tied at 13.

12:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -5, total 27½.

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 14, Texas State 13. First-half winners: Texas State +6½, under 30½.

12:32 p.m.: FINAL: Eastern Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24. The Eagles roll as 4-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7. The Wolverines pull away to cover as 23½-point road favorites, -3,500 ML. The game stays under 51.

12:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Cincinnati 27, Navy 20. The Midshipmen cover as 28-point home underdogs, but the Bearcats win outright at -8,000 ML. The game stays under 49.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 8 Oklahoma State (+230) at Iowa State (-7, 47, -270), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 10 Oregon (PK, 62½, -110) at UCLA (-110), 12:30 p.m.

— LSU (+280) at No. 12 Mississippi (-9, 76½, -340), 12:30 p.m.

— Clemson (+145) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (-3½, 47, -165), 12:30 p.m.

— Rice (+1,200) at UAB (-24, 44½, -3,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+155) at Minnesota (-4, 53, -175), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+150) at Ball State (-3½, 53, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Michigan (-1½, 54½, -125) at Toledo (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (-13, 57½, -500) at Akron (+400), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+275) at California (-8½, 44, -335), 12:30 p.m.

— Brigham Young (-3½, 56½, -175) at Washington State (+155), 12:30 p.m.

— New Mexico (+800) at Wyoming (-20, 40½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

12:28 p.m.: Penn State and Illinois are going to overtime tied at 10.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23. The Jayhawks cover as 39-point home underdogs, but the Sooners rally to win outright at -20,000 ML. The game stays under 66½.

12:13 p.m.: FINAL: Florida State 59, Massachusetts 3. The Seminoles cover as 35½-point home favorites, -20,000 ML. The game goes over 59.

12:11 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 25, Texas Tech 24. The Wildcats rally from a 24-10 halftime deficit to win on the road in a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game stays under 60.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3. The Golden Lions cover as 50½-point road underdogs, but the Razorbacks cruise to the outright win. No ML was available. The game stays under 59½. Arkansas led 45-0 at halftime, then pulled up the reins sharply in the second half.

12:07 p.m.: Penn State is struggling. The Nittany Lions are tied at 10 with Illinois with 8:16 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State is -186 on the live line (Illinois +144)

11:58 a.m.: Kansas is still fighting. The Jayhawks cut Oklahoma’s lead to 28-23 with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Sooners are -4,500 on the live line (Kansas +1,200).

11:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Wisconsin (-3, 41, -155) at No. 25 Purdue (+135), noon

11:51 a.m.: Finally some breathing room for Oklahoma. The Sooners take a 28-17 lead on Kansas with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter.

11:36 a.m.: Oklahoma finally takes the lead at 21-17 with 12:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are -4,000 on the live line (Kansas +1,100), spread -8½, total 51½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Kent State -1½, total 31½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 17, Ohio 7. First-half winners: Kent State -3, under 35.

11:19 a.m.: Oklahoma cuts Kansas’ lead to 17-14 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -620 on the live line (Jayhawks +400), spread -4½, total 46½.

11:12 a.m.: Kansas isn’t going away. The Jayhawks extend their lead to 17-7 over Oklahoma with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -235 on the live line (Kansas +176), spread -3½, total 44½.

11:08 a.m.: Second-half line: Syracuse -½, total 23.

11:05 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 19, Syracuse 13. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -2½, over 22½.

10:58 a.m.: Oklahoma is finally on the board. The Sooners cut Kansas’ lead to 10-7 with 7:57 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma is -900 on the live line (Kansas +520), spread -7½, total 41½.

10:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Texas State (+330) at Georgia State (-10½, 58½, -400), 11 a.m.

10:48 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Central Michigan -½, total 28

Arkansas -17½, total 21½

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Michigan 28, Northern Illinois 18. First-half winners: Central Michigan -3½, over 28.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0. First-half winners: Arkansas -31½, over 35.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wake Forest PK, total 27½

Eastern Michigan -½, total 21½

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 28, Army 21. First-half winners: Wake Forest -2½, over 26½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 24, Bowling Green 10. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -3, over 24½.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Florida State -13, total 23½

Penn State -10½, total 21½

Michigan -10, total 24

Cincinnati -11, total 23½

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 10, Illinois 7. First-half winners: Illinois +14½, under 24.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 13, Navy 10. First-half winners: Navy +17, under 27.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 10, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Northwestern +14, under 27½.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 38, Massachusetts 3. First-half winners: Florida State -23, over 34.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -2½, total 29.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, Kansas State 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech PK, over 30.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -17½, total 34½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 10, Oklahoma 0. First-half winners: Kansas +24½, under 38. No first-half money line was available for the Jayhawks, who were 30-1 underdogs pregame.

10:14 a.m.: Cincinnati ties Navy at 10 with 4:07 left in the second quarter. Cincinnati is -1,000 on the live line (Navy +560), spread -11½, total 47½.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Kent State (-5, 69, -200) at Ohio (+175), 10 a.m.

9:49 a.m.: Kansas extends its lead to 10-0 on Oklahoma with 11:24 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is still -2,500 on the live line (Kansas +900), spread -17½, total 58½.

9:48 a.m.: Navy takes a 10-7 lead on Cincinnati with 14:15 left in the second quarter. Cincinnati is -4,500 on the live line (Navy +1,200), spread -20½, total 55½.

9:36 a.m.: Didn’t take long for Cincinnati to tie it. Navy failed on an onside kick, then the Bearcats quickly cashed in. It’s 7-7 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

9:27 a.m.: Navy strikes first on Cincinnati. The Midshipmen lead 7-0 with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Cincinnati is -1,450 on the live line (Navy +700), spread -16½, total 48½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Syracuse (+150) at Virginia Tech (-3½, 45½, -170), 9:30 a.m.

9:22 a.m.: Kansas scores first against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks lead 7-0 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -6,000 on the live line (Kansas +1,400), spread -26½, total 65½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28, 49, -8,000) at Navy (+1,800), 9 a.m.

— No. 3 Oklahoma (-39, 66½, -20,000) at Kansas (+3,000), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,300) at No. 6 Michigan (-23½, 51, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— Illinois (+1,300) at No. 7 Penn State (-24½, 46, -3,500), 9 a.m.

— No. 16 Wake Forest (-3, 53, -160) at Army (+140), 9 a.m.

— Arkansas-Pine Bluff (no ML) at Arkansas (-50½, 59½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+3,000) at Florida State (-35½, 59, -20,000), 9 a.m.

— Kansas State (-110) at Texas Tech (PK, 60, -110), 9 a.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-4, 49½, -180) at Bowling Green (+160), 9 a.m.

— Northern Illinois (+195) at Central Michigan (-6, 56, -230), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Arkansas from -49 to -50½

Central Michigan from -5 to -6

Oregon from +1 to -1

Mississippi from -7½ to -9

Miami (Ohio)-Ball State total from 52 to 53

Mississippi State-Vanderbilt total from 52 to 53

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 2 Cincinnati 27, Navy 20 (at Navy)

Full-game winners: Navy +28, under 49, Cincinnati -8,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23 (at Kansas)

Full-game winners: Kansas +39, under 66½, Oklahoma -20,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7 (at Michigan)

Full-game winners: Michigan -23½, under 51, Michigan -3,500 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Illinois 20, No. 7 Penn State 18 (9OT) (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Illinois +24½, under 46, Illinois +1,300 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 16 Wake Forest 70, Army 56 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Wake Forest -3, over 53, Wake Forest -160 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Pine Bluff +50½, under 59½, no ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Florida State 59, Massachusetts 3 (at Florida State)

Full-game winners: Florida State -35½, over 59, Florida State -20,000 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Kansas State 25, Texas Tech 24 (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Kansas State PK, under 60, Kansas State -110 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Eastern Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24 (at Bowling Green)

Full-game winners: Eastern Michigan -4, over 49½, Eastern Michigan -180 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Northern Illinois 39, Central Michigan 38 (at Central Michigan)

Full-game winners: Northern Illinois +6, over 56, Northern Illinois +195 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Syracuse 41, Virginia Tech 36 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Syracuse +3½, over 45½, Syracuse +150 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Kent State 34, Ohio 27 (at Ohio)

Full-game winners: Kent State -5, under 69, Kent State -200 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Georgia State 28, Texas State 16 (at Georgia State)

Full-game winners: Georgia State -10½, under 58½, Georgia State -400 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Wisconsin 30, No. 25 Purdue 13 (at Purdue)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -3, over 41, Wisconsin -155 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21 (at Iowa State)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State +7, under 47, Iowa State -270 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 10 Oregon 34, UCLA 31 (at UCLA)

Full-game winners: Oregon PK, over 62½, Oregon -110 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 12 Mississippi 31, LSU 17 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Mississippi -9, under 76½, Mississippi -340 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— No. 23 Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Pitt -3½, under 47, Pitt -165 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Rice 30, UAB 24 (at UAB)

Full-game winners: Rice +24, over 44½, Rice +1,200 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Minnesota 34, Maryland 16 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Minnesota -4, under 53, Minnesota -175 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Miami (Ohio) 24, Ball State 17 (at Ball State)

Full-game winners: Miami +3½, under 53, Miami +150 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Toledo 34, Western Michigan 15 (at Toledo)

Full-game winners: Toledo +1½, under 54½, Toledo +105 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Buffalo 45, Akron 10 (at Akron)

Full-game winners: Buffalo -13, under 57½, Buffalo -500 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— California 26, Colorado 3 (at California)

Full-game winners: California -8½, under 44, California -335 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Brigham Young 21, Washington State 19 (at Washington State)

Full-game winners: Washington State +3½, under 56½, BYU -175 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3 (at Wyoming)

Full-game winners: New Mexico +20, under 40½, New Mexico +800 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Mississippi State 45, Vanderbilt 6 (at Vanderbilt)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State -20½, under 53, Mississippi State -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Liberty 35, North Texas 26 (at North Texas)

Full-game winners: North Texas +21½, over 60½, Liberty -1,600 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

— Louisville 28, Boston College 14 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Louisville -4, under 57, Louisville -185 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

IN PROGRESS

— Tennessee (+1,500) at No. 4 Alabama (-25, 68, -5,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 22 San Diego State (+135) at Air Force (-3, 39, -155), 4 p.m.

— No. 24 UTSA (-5½, 59½, -210) at Louisiana Tech (+180), 4 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-16½, 78, -750) at Florida International (+525), 4 p.m.

— Temple (+105) at South Florida (-1½, 55, -125), 4 p.m.

— South Alabama (-13½, 51, -550) at Louisiana-Monroe (+425), 4 p.m.

— UNR (+150) at Fresno State (-3½, 64, -170), 4 p.m.

— No. 5 Ohio State (-21, 59½, -1,300) at Indiana (+775), 4:30 p.m.

— Southern California (+250) at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7½, 60, -300), 4:30 p.m.

— South Carolina (+900) at No. 17 Texas A&M (-19½, 45½, -1,600), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 18 North Carolina State (-4, 54½, -175) at Miami (Fla.) (+155), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 65½, -250), 4:30 p.m.

— West Virginia (+170) at TCU (-4½, 58½, -190), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah (-3, 58, -155) at Oregon State (+135), 4:30 p.m.

— East Carolina (+425) at Houston (-13½, 56½, -550), 6:20 p.m. (after weather delay)

UPCOMING

— New Mexico State (+650) at Hawaii (-18, 62½, -1,000), 9 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.