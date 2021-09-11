COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Virginia races to two-TD lead

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

Welcome to Week 2 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State; No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State; and No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action at No. 23 Arizona State. There are 78 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:27 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

8:16 a.m.: Virginia has jumped all over Illinois. The Cavaliers lead 14-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter and are now -1,600 on the live line (Illini +850), spread -22½, total 66½.

7:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

7:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State from -17½ to -19½

UTSA from -37 to -38½

North Carolina Central from +44½ to +42½

Old Dominion from -17½ to -20

McNeese State-LSU total from 67½ to 65½

7:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

— No. 12 Oregon (+500) at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½, 64, -700), 9 a.m.

— Alabama State (no ML) at No. 25 Auburn (-49, 60, no ML), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (-2½, 56½, -135) at East Carolina (+115), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-4, 56, -175) at Tennessee (+155), 9 a.m.

— Kennesaw State (+650) at Georgia Tech (-18, 53, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Wake Forest (-43, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Youngstown State (no ML) at Michigan State (-27½, 52½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+700) at Minnesota (-18½, 54, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Indiana State (no ML) at Northwestern (-28½, 46, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (+400) at Oklahoma State (-12½, 51, -500), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Florida (-28½, 57½, no ML) at South Florida (no ML), 10 a.m.

— Morgan State (no ML) at Tulane (-47, 58, no ML) (at Birmingham, Ala.), 10 a.m.

— Wyoming (-7, 44½, -270) at Northern Illinois (+230), 10:30 a.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at No. 19 Virginia Tech (-20½, 54, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 51, -135) at Syracuse (+115), 11 a.m.

— Duquesne (no ML) at Ohio (-28½, 50, no ML), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (+650) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-16½, 55½, -1,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Purdue (-34½, 57, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), noon

— Robert Morris (no ML) at Central Michigan (-37½, 54, no ML), noon

— UAB (+1,300) at No. 2 Georgia (-23, 44, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Texas A&M (-17½, 50, -900) vs. Colorado (+600) (at Denver), 12:30 p.m.

— Murray State (no ML) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-36½, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+1,000) at No. 11 Penn State (-22½, 58, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+220) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 48, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-38, 57, no ML) at Massachusetts (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (+450) at Nebraska (-14, 54½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

— California (+375) at TCU (-11½, 47½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Temple (-6½, 52½, -250) at Akron (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-6, 40, -220) at Navy (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— Mercer (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-54, 60, no ML), 1 p.m.

— South Alabama (-14, 48, -600) at Bowling Green (+450), 1 p.m.

— No. 10 Iowa (+170) at No. 9 Iowa State (-4½, 46, -190), 1:30 p.m.

— South Carolina State (no ML) at No. 6 Clemson (-50, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at West Virginia (-48½, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Illinois State (+400) at Western Michigan (-11½, 57, -500), 2 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (no ML) at Charlotte (-23, 58, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (no ML) at UTSA (-38½, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Portland State (no ML) at Washington State (-31, 66, no ML), 3 p.m.

— North Carolina Central (no ML) at Marshall (-42½, 51, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Houston (-8, 51½, -340) at Rice (+280), 3:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (no ML) at Central Florida (-46, 67, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-51, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 15 Texas (-6½, 56½, -250) at Arkansas (+210), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (+1,600) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-26, 52, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— Appalachian State (+260) at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (-8½, 54½, -310), 4 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 4 p.m.

— Texas State (+115) at Florida International (-2, 55, -135), 4 p.m.

— Southeastern Louisiana (+375) at Louisiana Tech (-11½, 71, -450), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+1,100) at SMU (-22½, 74, -2,500), 4 p.m.

— Hampton (+800) at Old Dominion (-20, 55, -1,400), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+1,200) at Southern Mississippi (-23, 48, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Kentucky (no ML) at Louisville (-30½, 62, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-4, 61, -185) at Troy (+165), 4 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Baylor (-44½, 53½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Southern Illinois (+600) at Kansas State (-18, 55, -900), 4 p.m.

— Stephen F. Austin (no ML) at Texas Tech (-32, 51½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-5½, 65, -210) at Arkansas State (+180), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (no ML) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-26½, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+750) at New Mexico (-19, 56, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Austin Peay (no ML) at No. 20 Mississippi (-35, 70, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,500) at No. 24 North Carolina (-26, 66, -5,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Missouri (+185) at Kentucky (-5½, 57, -215), 4:30 p.m.

— Idaho (no ML) at Indiana (-31, 52½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Howard (no ML) at Maryland (-49, 55½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— McNeese State (no ML) at LSU (-39½, 65½, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Jacksonville State (no ML) at Florida State (-26½, 57, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Washington (+220) at Michigan (-6½, 48, -260), 5 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+225) at Colorado State (-7, 51½, -265), 7 p.m.

— San Diego State (+110) at Arizona (-2, 46½, -130), 7 p.m.

— Cal Poly (no ML) at Fresno State (-31½, 58, no ML), 7 p.m.

— No. 21 Utah (-7, 49½, -265) at BYU (+225), 7:15 p.m.

— Stanford (+650) at No. 14 Southern California (-17, 53, -1,000), 7:30 p.m.

— UNLV (no ML) at No. 23 Arizona State (-34, 54½, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at UNR (-34½, 54, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Hawaii (+360) at Oregon State (-11, 65, -430), 8 p.m.

