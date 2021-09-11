85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Betting

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Virginia races to two-TD lead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2021 - 7:39 am
 
Updated September 11, 2021 - 8:27 am
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. ...
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

Welcome to Week 2 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State; No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State; and No. 21 Utah at Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action at No. 23 Arizona State. There are 78 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:27 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

8:16 a.m.: Virginia has jumped all over Illinois. The Cavaliers lead 14-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter and are now -1,600 on the live line (Illini +850), spread -22½, total 66½.

7:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

7:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Kent State from -17½ to -19½

UTSA from -37 to -38½

North Carolina Central from +44½ to +42½

Old Dominion from -17½ to -20

McNeese State-LSU total from 67½ to 65½

7:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Illinois (+330) at Virginia (-10½, 56½, -400), 8 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (+185) at Army (-6, 52, -215), 8:30 a.m.

— Virginia Military (+800) at Kent State (-19½, 72, -1,400), 8:30 a.m.

— No. 12 Oregon (+500) at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½, 64, -700), 9 a.m.

— Alabama State (no ML) at No. 25 Auburn (-49, 60, no ML), 9 a.m.

— South Carolina (-2½, 56½, -135) at East Carolina (+115), 9 a.m.

— Pittsburgh (-4, 56, -175) at Tennessee (+155), 9 a.m.

— Kennesaw State (+650) at Georgia Tech (-18, 53, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— Norfolk State (no ML) at Wake Forest (-43, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Youngstown State (no ML) at Michigan State (-27½, 52½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (+700) at Minnesota (-18½, 54, -1,100), 9 a.m.

— Indiana State (no ML) at Northwestern (-28½, 46, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Tulsa (+400) at Oklahoma State (-12½, 51, -500), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Florida (-28½, 57½, no ML) at South Florida (no ML), 10 a.m.

— Morgan State (no ML) at Tulane (-47, 58, no ML) (at Birmingham, Ala.), 10 a.m.

— Wyoming (-7, 44½, -270) at Northern Illinois (+230), 10:30 a.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+800) at No. 19 Virginia Tech (-20½, 54, -1,400), 11 a.m.

— Rutgers (-2½, 51, -135) at Syracuse (+115), 11 a.m.

— Duquesne (no ML) at Ohio (-28½, 50, no ML), 11 a.m.

— Toledo (+650) at No. 8 Notre Dame (-16½, 55½, -1,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Purdue (-34½, 57, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), noon

— Robert Morris (no ML) at Central Michigan (-37½, 54, no ML), noon

— UAB (+1,300) at No. 2 Georgia (-23, 44, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Texas A&M (-17½, 50, -900) vs. Colorado (+600) (at Denver), 12:30 p.m.

— Murray State (no ML) at No. 7 Cincinnati (-36½, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Ball State (+1,000) at No. 11 Penn State (-22½, 58, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+220) at Florida Atlantic (-7, 48, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-38, 57, no ML) at Massachusetts (no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Buffalo (+450) at Nebraska (-14, 54½, -600), 12:30 p.m.

— California (+375) at TCU (-11½, 47½, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Temple (-6½, 52½, -250) at Akron (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Air Force (-6, 40, -220) at Navy (+190), 12:30 p.m.

— Mercer (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-54, 60, no ML), 1 p.m.

— South Alabama (-14, 48, -600) at Bowling Green (+450), 1 p.m.

— No. 10 Iowa (+170) at No. 9 Iowa State (-4½, 46, -190), 1:30 p.m.

— South Carolina State (no ML) at No. 6 Clemson (-50, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at West Virginia (-48½, 56½, no ML), 2 p.m.

— Illinois State (+400) at Western Michigan (-11½, 57, -500), 2 p.m.

— Gardner-Webb (no ML) at Charlotte (-23, 58, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Lamar (no ML) at UTSA (-38½, 65, no ML), 3 p.m.

— Portland State (no ML) at Washington State (-31, 66, no ML), 3 p.m.

— North Carolina Central (no ML) at Marshall (-42½, 51, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Houston (-8, 51½, -340) at Rice (+280), 3:30 p.m.

— Bethune-Cookman (no ML) at Central Florida (-46, 67, no ML), 3:30 p.m.

— Western Carolina (no ML) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-51, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 15 Texas (-6½, 56½, -250) at Arkansas (+210), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (+1,600) at No. 18 Wisconsin (-26, 52, -6,000), 4 p.m.

— Appalachian State (+260) at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (-8½, 54½, -310), 4 p.m.

— North Carolina State (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 4 p.m.

— Texas State (+115) at Florida International (-2, 55, -135), 4 p.m.

— Southeastern Louisiana (+375) at Louisiana Tech (-11½, 71, -450), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (+1,100) at SMU (-22½, 74, -2,500), 4 p.m.

— Hampton (+800) at Old Dominion (-20, 55, -1,400), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (+1,200) at Southern Mississippi (-23, 48, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— Eastern Kentucky (no ML) at Louisville (-30½, 62, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Liberty (-4, 61, -185) at Troy (+165), 4 p.m.

— Texas Southern (no ML) at Baylor (-44½, 53½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Southern Illinois (+600) at Kansas State (-18, 55, -900), 4 p.m.

— Stephen F. Austin (no ML) at Texas Tech (-32, 51½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Memphis (-5½, 65, -210) at Arkansas State (+180), 4 p.m.

— Nicholls State (no ML) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-26½, 65, no ML), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico State (+750) at New Mexico (-19, 56, -1,200), 4 p.m.

— Austin Peay (no ML) at No. 20 Mississippi (-35, 70, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Georgia State (+1,500) at No. 24 North Carolina (-26, 66, -5,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Missouri (+185) at Kentucky (-5½, 57, -215), 4:30 p.m.

— Idaho (no ML) at Indiana (-31, 52½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— Howard (no ML) at Maryland (-49, 55½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— McNeese State (no ML) at LSU (-39½, 65½, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Jacksonville State (no ML) at Florida State (-26½, 57, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Washington (+220) at Michigan (-6½, 48, -260), 5 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (+225) at Colorado State (-7, 51½, -265), 7 p.m.

— San Diego State (+110) at Arizona (-2, 46½, -130), 7 p.m.

— Cal Poly (no ML) at Fresno State (-31½, 58, no ML), 7 p.m.

— No. 21 Utah (-7, 49½, -265) at BYU (+225), 7:15 p.m.

— Stanford (+650) at No. 14 Southern California (-17, 53, -1,000), 7:30 p.m.

— UNLV (no ML) at No. 23 Arizona State (-34, 54½, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Idaho State (no ML) at UNR (-34½, 54, no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Hawaii (+360) at Oregon State (-11, 65, -430), 8 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
2
$128K slot jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$128K slot jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
3
Judge tosses murder charge against woman who hit boyfriend with car
Judge tosses murder charge against woman who hit boyfriend with car
4
Nevada sees biggest 1-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22
Nevada sees biggest 1-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22
5
8 foodie festivals in Las Vegas this fall
8 foodie festivals in Las Vegas this fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) runs past Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill ( ...
Texas-Arkansas under among college football best bets
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Christopher Smith went 4-1 ATS in his Week 1 college football picks for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He has five more plays this week.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with referee John Hussey during the second half ...
NFL betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Seahawks are 4-8 against the spread in their past 12 games as favorites and dropped their last six ATS on the road. Colts coach Frank Reich is 10-6 ATS as an underdog.