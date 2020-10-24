COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Wake Forest scores upset at +320

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State hosts Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Now this is a college football schedule.

The Big Ten and Mountain West join the fray this week, boosting the slate to 42 games. Top games include No. 5 Ohio State hosting Nebraska, No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State and UNLV opening the Marcus Arroyo era vs. San Diego State.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:59 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

South Carolina (+170) at LSU (-4½, 55, -190), 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+475) at South Alabama (-14½, 57, -650), 4 p.m.

Utah State (+600) at Boise State (-17, 51½, -900), 4 p.m.

Wyoming (-3, 54, -150) at UNR (+130), 4 p.m.

3:56 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17. The Crimson Tide cover as 22-point road favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays just under 66½.

3:55 p.m.: Penn State has come all the way back. Jahan Dotson catches a 60-yard strike, and the Nittany Lions take a 21-20 lead on Indiana with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.

3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16. The Demon Deacons win outright as 10½-point home underdogs, +320 ML. The game stays way under 68.

3:17 p.m.: Notre Dame is destroying Pittsburgh. The Irish lead 45-3 late in the third quarter and are headed to an easy cover as 10-point road favorites. The live line has been taken off the board.

2:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9. The Owls cover as 19-point road underdogs, but the Thundering Herd win outright at -1,100 ML. The game stays way under 51.

2:48 p.m.: FINAL: Central Florida 51, Tulane 34. The Green Wave cover as 21-point road underdogs, but the Knights win outright at -1,500 ML. The game goes over 71. Central Florida had the ball inside the Tulane 5 in the final minute but didn’t score.

2:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -½, total 25½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 34, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Boston College -2½, over 28.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -½, total 31.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 21, Georgia State 13. First-half winners: Troy -1, under 34½.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -½, total 21½.

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 10, Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Missouri +1½, under 23½.

2:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

West Virginia (-2½, 54, -140) at Texas Tech (+120), 2:30 p.m.

2:23 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Notre Dame -3½, total 20

Penn State -5, total 28½

Western Kentucky -7½, total 24½

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chattanooga 7, Western Kentucky 3. First-half winners: Chattanooga +7½, under 27, Chattanooga +320 ML.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 17, Penn State 7. First-half winners: Indiana +3½ (+100), under 31, Indiana +165 ML.

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 28, Pittsburgh 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame -6½, over 22.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -½, total 25½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 17, Purdue 14. First-half winners: Iowa -2, over 26½.

2:16 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -8, total 30½

Houston -6½, total 27½

Iowa State -1½, total 27½

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Tennessee 10. First-half winners: Alabama -13½, over 34½.

2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 16, Navy 13. First-half winners: Navy +7½, total pushes on 29.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 14, Iowa State 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -2, under 26½.

2:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -4½, total 28.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 13, Baylor 3. First-half winners: Texas -7, under 31.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -7, total 32

Rice -2½, total 24

2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 14, Rice 13. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee +2½ (+100), over 24. Middle Tennessee scored a TD with 30 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

2:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 17, Virginia Tech 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest +6½, under 34½, Wake Forest +250 ML.

1:39 p.m.: There’s no hangover for Alabama after its big win over Georgia. The Crimson Tide lead Tennessee 21-3 with 8:12 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -20,000 on the live line (Tennessee +4,000), spread -28½, total 65½.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 56, Southern Mississippi 35. The Flames cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game flies over 60. Liberty led 35-7 at halftime, then Southern Miss roared back to cut the lead to 35-28 before Liberty pulled away late.

1:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Marshall -9, total 24.

1:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 7, Florida Atlantic 6. First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +11, under 26½.

12:59 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Georgia State (+120) at Troy (-2½, 68½, -140), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+145) at Boston College (-3½, 57, -165), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (+475) at Western Kentucky (-14½, 53½, -650), 1 p.m.

Kentucky (-3, 47, -160) at Missouri (+140), 1 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -7, total 31½.

12:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 37, Tulane 14. First-half winners: Central Florida -12½, over 37.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: Memphis 41, Temple 29. The Owls cover as 14-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright at -600 ML. The game stays just under 70½.

12:42 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 North Carolina State 21. The Tar Heels cover easily as 15½-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game goes over 61½.

12:41 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 48, Florida State 16. The Cardinals cover easily as 5½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game goes just over 62½.

12:40 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 33, TCU 14. The Sooners cover easily as 6½-point road favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 59.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14. The Wildcats cover easily as 19½-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game sails over 45½.

12:37 p.m.: FINAL: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27. The Scarlet Knights win outright as 10-point road underdogs, +280 ML. The game sails over 44½.

12:34 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21. The Orange cover easily as 47-point road underdogs. No ML was available on Clemson. The game goes over 63. Clemson led only 27-21 in the third quarter before finishing off the win.

12:33 p.m.: FINAL: Charlotte 38, UTEP 28. The Miners cover as 17½-point road underdogs, but the 49ers win outright at -1,000 ML. The game goes over 50.

12:30 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

No. 2 Alabama (-22, 66½, -2,000) at Tennessee (+1,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (-10, 44, -380) at Pittsburgh (+320), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa State (+125) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3, 52½, -145), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Penn State (-6½, 62, -260) at Indiana (+220), 12:30 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10½, 68, -380) at Wake Forest (+320), 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+155) at Rice (-4, 49, -175), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-15, 56½, -600) at Navy (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Baylor (+320) at Texas (-11, 61½, -380), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (-3½, 51½, -160) at Purdue (+140), 12:30 p.m.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17. The Buckeyes dominated the second half to cover as 27½-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The total pushes on 69. Ohio State led 24-14 at halftime.

12:19 p.m.: FINAL: No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14. The Chanticleers win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays under 48½. Sharp bettors got burned after taking Georgia Southern +5½ before Coastal Carolina’s quarterback was ruled out.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Auburn 35, Mississippi 28. The Tigers cover as 3½-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 73½.

12:05 p.m.: Auburn is about to pull one out of the fire for itself — and its bettors. Seth Williams catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Tigers go in front of Mississippi 35-28 with 1:11 left (2-point conversion good). Auburn (-3½) missed a conversion earlier in the quarter and trailed 28-27.

11:56 a.m.: FINAL: Army 49, Mercer 3. The Knights cover as 30-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game goes over 47½ on an Army TD with 1:00 left in the fourth quarter.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -6½, total 24.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 35, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: Liberty -7½, over 30½.

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida Atlantic (+700) at No. 22 Marshall (-19, 51, -1,100), 11:30 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: Syracuse is making Clemson work. Nykiem Johnson catches an 83-yard TD pass, and the Orange have cut Clemson’s lead to 27-21 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Clemson is still -22½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 69½.

10:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tulane (+850) at Central Florida (-21, 71, -1,500), 11 a.m.

10:54 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -1½, total 30½

Clemson -19½, total 28½

Kansas State -7½, total 20½

Oklahoma -1, total 27

10:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 31, Florida State 14. First-half winners: Louisville -3½, over 31.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 17, TCU 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma -3½, under 29.

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 34, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Kansas State -10½, over 24.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 27, Syracuse 14. First-half winners: Syracuse +30½, over 37½.

10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

North Carolina -7 (-120), total 29½

Michigan State -7 (-120), total 23½

Ohio State -13, total 34

Memphis -8, total 33½

10:44 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 15, Memphis 10. First-half winners: Temple +7½, under 35½, Temple +320 ML.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 28, Michigan State 13. First-half winners: Rutgers +5½, over 22½, Rutgers +270 ML.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 24, Nebraska 14. First-half winners: Nebraska +17, over 37.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 17, North Carolina State 7. First-half winners: North Carolina -9½, under 30½. North Carolina kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Charlotte -7 (-120), total 24

Coastal Carolina -2½, total 23½

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 14, Georgia Southern 14. First-half winners: Spread pushes at PK, over 24.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Charlotte 14, UTEP 14. First-half winners: UTEP +10 (+100), over 27.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -3, total 37½

Army -11, total 19½

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 14, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Mississippi +2½, under 37½.

10:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 21, Mercer 3. First-half winners: Mercer +20, under 28½. Army missed a 39-yard field goal on the final play that would have covered the first-half spread.

10:02 a.m.: Oklahoma has jumped out to a 17-0 lead at TCU with 13:40 left in the second quarter. The Sooners are -1,800 on the live line (Horned Frogs +940), spread -19½, total 59½.

10 a.m.: Nebraska ties Ohio State at 14 with 8:24 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is still -1,600 on the live line (Nebraska +830), spread -17½, total 73½.

9:58 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Southern Mississippi (+450) at Liberty (-14, 60, -600), 10 a.m.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State leads Nebraska 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -6,000 on the live line (Cornhuskers +2,700), spread -28½, total 73½.

9:27 a.m.: Rutgers has jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Michigan State with 6:57 left in the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights are now -140 on the live line (Michigan State +110), spread -2½, total 53½.

9:08 a.m.: The line for Coastal Carolina crashed from -5½ to pick’em this morning when starting quarterback Grayson McCall was declared out with an upper body injury.

9 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Syracuse (no ML) at No. 1 Clemson (-47, 63, no ML), 9 a.m.

Nebraska (+1,500) at No. 5 Ohio State (-27½, 69, -5,000), 9 a.m.

No. 23 North Carolina State (+525) at No. 14 North Carolina (-15½, 61½, -750), 9 a.m.

Kansas (+800) at No. 20 Kansas State (-19½, 45½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

Georgia Southern (-110) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (PK, 48½, -110), 9 a.m.

Mercer (+2,000) at Army (-30, 47½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

Auburn (-3½, 73½, -170) at Mississippi (+150), 9 a.m.

Oklahoma (-6½, 59, -250) at TCU (+210), 9 a.m.

Temple (+450) at Memphis (-14, 70½, -600), 9 a.m.

UTEP (+650) at Charlotte (-17½, 50, -1,000), 9 a.m.

Florida State (+190) at Louisville (-5½, 62½, -220), 9 a.m.

Rutgers (+280) at Michigan State (-10, 44½, -340), 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Georgia Southern from +5½ to +1

Georgia Southern-Coastal Carolina total from 51 to 48½

Auburn-Mississippi total from 71½ to 73

Charlotte from -16 to -17½

Tulane-Central Florida total from 72 to 70

Georgia State from +2½ to +1

Utah State-Boise State total from 53 to 51½

Wyoming-UNR total from 51 to 53

Texas State-BYU total from 60 to 61½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: Syracuse +47, over 63, no ML available

First-half winners: Syracuse +30½, over 37½ (Clemson 27-14)

Second-half winners: Syracuse +19½, under 28½ (Clemson 20-7)

— No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (at Ohio State)

Full-game winners: Ohio State -27½, total pushes on 69, Ohio State -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Nebraska +17, over 37 (Ohio State 24-14)

Second-half winners: Ohio State -13, under 34 (Ohio State 28-3)

— No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 North Carolina State 21 (at North Carolina)

Full-game winners: North Carolina -15½, over 61½, North Carolina -750 ML

First-half winners: North Carolina -9½, under 30½ (North Carolina 17-7)

Second-half winners: North Carolina -7 (-120), over 29½ (North Carolina 31-14)

— Kansas (+800) at No. 20 Kansas State (-19½, 45½, -1,400), 9 a.m.

— Georgia Southern (-110) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (PK, 48½, -110), 9 a.m.

— Mercer (+2,000) at Army (-30, 47½, -10,000), 9 a.m.

— Auburn (-3½, 73½, -170) at Mississippi (+150), 9 a.m.

— Oklahoma (-6½, 59, -250) at TCU (+210), 9 a.m.

— Temple (+450) at Memphis (-14, 70½, -600), 9 a.m.

— UTEP (+650) at Charlotte (-17½, 50, -1,000), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+190) at Louisville (-5½, 62½, -220), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+280) at Michigan State (-10, 44½, -340), 9 a.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+450) at Liberty (-14, 60, -600), 10 a.m.

— Tulane (+850) at Central Florida (-21, 71, -1,500), 11 a.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+700) at No. 22 Marshall (-19, 51, -1,100), 11:30 a.m.

IN PROGRESS

No. 2 Alabama (-22, 66½, -2,000) at Tennessee (+1,000), 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (-10, 44, -380) at Pittsburgh (+320), 12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa State (+125) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3, 52½, -145), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Penn State (-6½, 62, -260) at Indiana (+220), 12:30 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (-10½, 68, -380) at Wake Forest (+320), 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (+155) at Rice (-4, 49, -175), 12:30 p.m.

Houston (-15, 56½, -600) at Navy (+450), 12:30 p.m.

Baylor (+320) at Texas (-11, 61½, -380), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (-3½, 51½, -160) at Purdue (+140), 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State (+120) at Troy (-2½, 68½, -140), 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech (+145) at Boston College (-3½, 57, -165), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (+475) at Western Kentucky (-14½, 53½, -650), 1 p.m.

Kentucky (-3, 47, -160) at Missouri (+140), 1 p.m.

West Virginia (-2½, 54, -140) at Texas Tech (+120), 2:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

South Carolina (+170) at LSU (-4½, 55, -190), 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+475) at South Alabama (-14½, 57, -650), 4 p.m.

Utah State (+600) at Boise State (-17, 51½, -900), 4 p.m.

Wyoming (-3, 54, -150) at UNR (+130), 4 p.m.

No. 18 Michigan (-3, 53, -160) at No. 21 Minnesota (+140), 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii (+125) at Fresno State (-2½, 65½, -145), 4:30 p.m.

Maryland (+375) at Northwestern (-12, 53, -450), 4:30 p.m.

Virginia (+425) at No. 11 Miami (-14, 54½, -550), 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (-2½, 53½, -140) at UTSA (+120), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Cincinnati (+100) at No. 16 SMU (-1, 56½, -120), 6 p.m.

Texas State (+1,500) at No. 12 BYU (-28½, 61½, -5,000), 7:15 p.m.

UNLV (+450) vs. San Diego State (-14, 50½, -600), 7:30 p.m. at Carson, California

Air Force (-7½, 63½, -300) at San Jose State (+250), 7:30 p.m.

