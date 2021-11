COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Washington bettors saved in final seconds

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor, No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State, and No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Mississippi. There are 54 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17. The Cowboys romp as 11½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 54.

8:15 p.m.: Texas and Kansas are going to overtime tied at 49.

8:13 p.m.: Texas finally ties Kansas at 49 with 22 seconds to play. Bettors who took the Jayhawks at 16-1 on the money line are sweating, but not those who took Kansas +31.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT). The spread pushes on 3, but the Razorbacks kick a 37-yard field goal to win outright in overtime at -140 ML. The game stays well under 59.

7:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Mississippi 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19. The Rebels win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 57.

7:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 7 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3. The Fighting Irish cover as 9-point road favorites, -340 ML. The game stays well under 62.

7:52 p.m.: Texas is running out of time. The Longhorns cut Kansas’ lead to 49-42 with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter. Kansas is -220 on the live line (Texas +180).

7:44 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -12½, total 31.

7:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 20, UCLA 10. First-half winners: Colorado +10½, over 29½, Colorado +450 ML. UCLA kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

7:38 p.m.: SPREAD DRAMA: Bettors went on a wild ride in Arizona State-Washington. The Huskies (+6) led 24-14 going to the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils rallied to take a 28-24 lead with 1:11 to play, then seemingly crushed Washington bettors by returning an interception for a TD and a 35-24 lead with 32 seconds left. However, Washington quickly moved down the field and scored on a 2-yard TD pass with three seconds left to get the backdoor cover in a 35-30 loss.

7:37 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 35, Washington 30. After a wild finish (see above), the Huskies cover as 6-point home underdogs, but the Sun Devils win outright at -220 ML. The game goes over 45½.

7:31 p.m.: The last games are about to kick off:

— Washington State (+400) at No. 5 Oregon (-13, 58, -500), 7:30 p.m.

— UNR (+120) vs. San Diego State (-2½, 45½, -140), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

— Utah State (+160) at San Jose State (-4, 58, -180), 7:30 p.m.

7:18 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17. The Commodores cover as 22½-point home underdogs, but the Wildcats win outright at -2,000 ML. The game stays just under 52½.

FINAL: Air Force 35, Colorado State 21. The Falcons cover as 3½-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 45.

FINAL: Fresno State 34, New Mexico 7. The Bulldogs cover as 24-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 51.

6:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

N.C. State -½, total 33½

Oklahoma State -2½, total 24

6:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 28, TCU 3. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -6½, over 27.

6:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, N.C. State 20. First-half winners: Wake Forest -½, over 32.

6:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas -17½, total 37

Notre Dame -4, total 24

Arkansas -3, total 27

6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 35, Texas 14. First-half winners: Kansas +19, over 33½.

6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 21, Virginia 0. First-half winners: Notre Dame -6½, under 30½.

6:04 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 10, Arkansas 3. First-half winners: LSU +½, under 28½.

5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Colorado (+700) at UCLA (-18½, 57, -1,100), 6 p.m.

5:47 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 35, Stanford 14. The Beavers cover as 13-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 56.

5:45 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Texas A&M -1, total 25½

Air Force -½, total 24

5:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi 15, Texas A&M 0. First-half winners: Mississippi +½, under 28.

5:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 21, Colorado State 14. First-half winners: Air Force -2, over 21½.

5:37 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arizona State -6, total 23½

Kentucky -10, total 23

5:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 3. First-half winners: Kentucky -12½, over 27½.

5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 17, Arizona State 7. First-half winners: Washington +3, over 22, Washington +155 ML. Washington kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Fresno State -11, total 21½.

5:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Fresno State 24, New Mexico 0. First-half winners: Fresno State -14, under 27½.

5:18 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24. The Red Wolves rally to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 66½.

5:10 p.m.: Mississippi has started fast. The Rebels lead Texas A&M 13-0 with 9:34 left in the second quarter. Ole Miss is -400 on the live line (Texas A&M +300), spread -10½, total 51½.

4:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— TCU (+375) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11½, 54, -450), 5 p.m.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21. The Spartans cover as 11½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes just over 60½.

4:37 p.m.: Catching up on some more finals:

FINAL: No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) 35, Troy 21. The Ragin’ Cajuns cover as 6½-point road favorites, -250 ML. The game goes over 48.

FINAL: Missouri 31, South Carolina 28. The Tigers hold on to win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game goes just over 57½.

FINAL: North Texas 20, UTEP 17. The Mean Green win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game stays under 55.

FINAL: Tulsa 20, Tulane 13 (OT). The Golden Hurricane cover in overtime as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55½. The Green Wave missed a 26-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have won the game.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17. The Bulldogs cover as 20-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 55½ on a Tennessee TD with 3:38 left.

4:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-9, 62, -340) at Virginia (+280), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina State (+100) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-1, 64½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas (-3, 59, -140) at LSU (+120), 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas (+1,600) at Texas (-31, 61½, -6,000), 4:30 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: No. 15 UTSA 27, Southern Mississippi 17. The Golden Eagles cover easily as 32½-point road underdogs, but the Roadrunners win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 54½.

FINAL: Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32. The Bulldogs cover as 7-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game goes over 58½.

FINAL: Old Dominion 30, Florida Atlantic 16. The Monarchs win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: Florida State 31, Miami (Fla.) 28. The Seminoles score a TD with 26 seconds left to win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 61½.

FINAL: Boston College 41, Georgia Tech 30. The Eagles cover as 1-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 55.

FINAL: Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17. The Hokies cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes over 50½.

FINAL: Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38. The Red Raiders blow a 31-14 lead but kick a 62-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 11½-point home underdogs, +375 ML. The game goes over 56.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22. The Hawkeyes hold on to cover as 4-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game goes over 37. Some early bettors won with Minnesota +5½ or better or pushed with +5.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Ohio State 59, Purdue 31. The Buckeyes cover as 19-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game goes over 65½.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: UNLV 27, Hawaii 13. The Rebels post their second straight victory, winning outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game stays under 55.

4:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon State -6½, total 26½.

4:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 14, Stanford 0. First-half winners: Oregon State -7½, under 28.

4:02 p.m.: Georgia is going to win and cover -20. The Bulldogs extend their lead to 41-10 over Tennessee with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.

3:57 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-1½, 57, -125) at No. 12 Mississippi (+105), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-22½, 52½, -2,000) at Vanderbilt (+1,000), 4 p.m.

— Arizona State (-6, 45½, -220) at Washington (+190), 4 p.m.

— Air Force (-3½, 45, -165) at Colorado State (+145), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,200) at Fresno State (-24, 51, -3,000), 4 p.m.

3:53 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30. The Eagles win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game goes over 52.

3:48 p.m.: FINAL: Middle Tennessee 50, Florida International 10. The Blue Raiders roll as 11-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 55.

3:46 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 21, Marshall 14. The Blazers win outright as 4½-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 55.

3:37 p.m.: Georgia is finally outside the number. The Bulldogs take a 34-10 lead on Tennessee with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter and are now covering -20.

3:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Monroe -2, total 31½.

3:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas State 10, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Arkansas State +1½, under 33½.

3:10 p.m.: UNLV might be headed for its second straight win. The Rebels extend their lead to 20-10 over Hawaii with 5:39 left in the third quarter and are -390 on the live line (Hawaii +280), spread -6½, total 50½.

2:49 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:

FINAL: Utah 38, Arizona 29. The Wildcats cover as 24-point home underdogs, but the Utes win outright at -3,000 ML. The game goes over 54½.

FINAL: Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21. The Hilltoppers cover as 19-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game goes just over 62 on a Rice TD with 55 seconds left.

FINAL: Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7. The Mountaineers return an interception for a TD with 2:37 left to cover as 22-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 51.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -4, total 30.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 27, Maryland 14. First-half winners: Michigan State -7, over 31.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:

North Texas -1, total 24½

Tulane -1, total 26

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 7, North Texas 3. First-half winners: UTEP PK, under 27½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 13, Tulane 3. First-half winners: Tulsa -1½, under 27½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -7, total 31½

Hawaii -1½, total 27

Missouri -½, total 28

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 17, South Carolina 14. First-half winners: Missouri PK, over 28.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: UNLV 10, Hawaii 10. First-half winners: UNLV +1½, under 27½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 45, Purdue 17. First-half winners: Ohio State -11, over 35.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -7½, total 26.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Tennessee 10. First-half winners: Georgia -11, over 29½. Georgia scored a TD with 37 seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

2:25 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Stanford (+425) at Oregon State (-13, 56, -550), 2:30 p.m.

2:22 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40. The Panthers stop a 2-point conversion wit 1:09 left to win outright as 12-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game sails over 53.

2:18 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Iowa State -10, total 28½

Florida Atlantic -4, total 23

Miami -1½, total 30

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 14. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7, over 28½, Texas Tech +270 ML.

2:14 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 20, Miami (Fla.) 7. First-half winners: Florida State +½, under 30½.

2:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 11, Florida Atlantic 3. First-half winners: Old Dominion +3½, under 24, Old Dominion +175 ML.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Virginia Tech -4½, total 21½

Georgia Tech -½, total 28

Louisiana Tech -3, total 28

Louisiana -3½, total 23

UTSA -15½, total 27½

Iowa -3, total 20

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 17, Duke 3. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -7, under 24½.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Minnesota 13, Iowa 10. First-half winners: Minnesota +3, over 17½, Minnesota +160 ML.

2:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 10, Southern Mississippi 10. First-half winners: Southern Miss +20½, under 30.

2:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 14, Charlotte 7. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -4, under 28½.

2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 28, Georgia Tech 21. First-half winners: Boston College -½, over 27½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Troy 13. First-half winners: Troy +3½, over 24.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Marshall -4, total 27½

Middle Tennessee, total 21½

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Middle Tennessee 34, Florida International 3. First-half winners: Middle Tennessee -6½, over 28.

1:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 14, Marshall 7. First-half winners: UAB +3, under 28, UAB +150 ML.

1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Arkansas State (+130) at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½, -150), 2 p.m.

1:48 p.m.: No problems for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead Purdue 35-7 with 13:28 left in the second quarter and are -38½ on the live spread (no ML available), total 88½.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas State PK, total 26½.

1:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Georgia Southern 17. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +½, over 26½.

1:43 p.m.: Georgia ties Tennessee at 10 with 9:42 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs are -620 on the live line (Volunteers +400), spread -10½, total 57½.

1:10 p.m.: Catching up on some earlier finals:

FINAL: Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34. The Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 33-6 in the second half to win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +180 ML. The game goes over 51.

FINAL: Florida 70, Samford 52. The Bulldogs cover easily as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright. No ML was available. The game sails over 68.

FINAL: Clemson 44, Connecticut 7. The Huskies cover as 40½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers win outright. No ML was available. The total pushes on 51.

FINAL: Rutgers 38, Indiana 3. The Scarlet Knights roll to the outright win as 6½-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game stays under 42½.

FINAL: SMU 55, Central Florida 28. The Mustangs cover as 7-point home favorites, -265 ML. The game goes over 61½.

FINAL: East Carolina 30, Memphis 29 (OT). The Pirates stop a 2-point conversion to win outright in overtime as 4-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The total pushes on 59 in OT.

FINAL: No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8. The Cougars cover as 25-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 53.

FINAL: Army 63, Bucknell 10. The Black Knights score a TD with 3:59 left to cover as 52-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 58.

1:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -8½, total 23½.

1:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, South Alabama 7. First-half winners: South Alabama +13 under 27.

12:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 60½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-110) at Missouri (PK, 57½, -110), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-110) at North Texas (PK, 55, -110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Western Kentucky -6½, total 24½

Coastal Carolina -4½, total 29½

Utah -10, total 28

12:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 21, Arizona 17. First-half winners: Arizona +14, over 29½.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Kentucky 28, Rice 0. First-half winners: Western Kentucky -10½, under 31½.

12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 28, Coastal Carolina 23. First-half winners: Georgia State +7, over 27, Georgia State +280 ML.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17. The Wolverines cover as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML. The game stays under 48.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

12:25 p.m.: FINAL: No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14. The Bears win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 63.

12:21 p.m.: Michigan retakes the lead at 21-17 on a 47-yard TD pass with 3:29 to play. The Wolverines are -350 on the live line (Penn State +255).

12:16 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17. The Wildcats cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 47.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7. The Badgers cover as 25½-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game goes just over 41½.

12:14 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3. The Crimson Tide cover as 50-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game stays under 67½.

12:12 p.m.: Penn State takes a 17-14 lead on Michigan with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions are -245 on the live line (Wolverines +186).

12:06 p.m.: FINAL: Maine 35, Massachusetts 10. The Black Bears dominate the second half to cover as 4½-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 59.

12:02 p.m.: Baylor is going to knock off Oklahoma. The Bears take a 24-7 lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter.

12:01 p.m.: Penn State gets a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie Michigan at 14 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan is -128 on the live line (Penn State +100).

11:59 a.m.: FINAL: Louisville 41, Syracuse 3. The Cardinals roll as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

11:40 a.m.: Florida has finally righted the ship a bit. The Gators lead Samford 56-42 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

11:37 a.m.: Oklahoma is in trouble. Baylor takes a 17-7 lead with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -520 on the live line (Sooners +350), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— South Alabama (+1,100) at Appalachian State (-22, 51, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

11:21 a.m.: Baylor maintains a 10-7 lead over Oklahoam with 3:21 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -136 on the live line (Sooners +106), spread -2½, total 36½.

11:11 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 14-6 over Penn State with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are -320 on the live line (Nittany Lions +250), spread -6½, total 40½.

10:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Utah (-24, 54½, -3,000) at Arizona (+1,200), 11 a.m.

— Western Kentucky (-19, 62, -1,000) at Rice (+650), 11 a.m.

— Georgia State (+400) at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-12, 53, -500), 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Clemson -15½, total 21

Auburn -½, total 24½

10:54 a.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 30, Connecticut 7. First-half winners: UConn +25½, over 29½.

10:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 28, Mississippi State 10. First-half winners: Auburn -3, over 24½.

10:52 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -17, total 25½

Florida -17½, total 33

SMU -½, total 27½

10:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 38, Central Florida 14. First-half winners: SMU -4, over 30½.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Samford 42, Florida 35. First-half winners: Samford +22½, over 38.

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 49, New Mexico State 3. First-half winners: Alabama -33, over 38½.

10:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -1½, total 23½.

10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 7, Penn State 6. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Kansas State -1½, total 22

Indiana -4, total 20½

Houston -10½, total 23½

Memphis -½, total 28

Maine -1, total 28½

Army -17, total 21½

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 17, West Virginia 3. First-half winners: Kansas State -3½, under 23½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rutgers 17, Indiana 3. First-half winners: Rutgers +3½, under 21, Rutgers +180 ML.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maine 14, Massachusetts 10. First-half winners: Maine -3, under 29.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 10, Temple 0. First-half winners: Temple +14, under 28½.

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 42, Bucknell 0. First-half winners: Army -33½, over 35.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 16, Memphis 13. First-half winners: East Carolina +3, over 28½, East Carolina +150 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Louisville -½, total 23

Oklahoma -2½, total 30

Wisconsin -12½, total 17½

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 35, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Louisville -1½, over 27½.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -14, under 22½.

10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 7, Oklahoma 7. First-half winners: Baylor +2½, under 31½.

10:13 a.m.: Baylor ties Oklahoma at 7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma is -156 on the live line (Baylor +122), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:58 a.m.: Oklahoma takes the lead. Caleb Williams scores on a 2-yard run with 10:20 left in the second quarter, and the Sooners go in front of Baylor 7-0. Oklahoma is -295 on the live line (Baylor +220), spread -6½, total 49½.

9:36 a.m.: Penn State fails on a fake field goal but still leads Michigan 3-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter. Michigan is -120 on the live line (Penn State -110), total 41½.

9:32 a.m.: Missed opportunities early for Baylor. The Bears fail on fourth-and-goal at the 2, then miss a 51-yard field goal after an interception. The game remains scoreless with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Oklahoma is -196 on the live line (Baylor +150), spread -3½, total 53½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— New Mexico State (no ML) at No. 3 Alabama (-50, 67½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Michigan (-2½, 48, -140) at No. 23 Penn State (+120), 9 a.m.

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-3½, 63, -170) at No. 18 Baylor (+150), 9 a.m.

— Mississippi State (+180) at No. 16 Auburn (-5½, 51, -210), 9 a.m.

— Northwestern (+1,200) at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25½, 41½, -3,000), 9 a.m.

— Samford (no ML) at Florida (-36½, 68, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Clemson (-40½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Syracuse (+130) at Louisville (-3, 55½, -150), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (+210) at Indiana (-6½, 42½, -250), 9 a.m.

— Maine (-4½, 59, -200) at Massachusetts (+175), 9 a.m.

— West Virginia (+195) at Kansas State (-6, 47, -230), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (+225) at SMU (-7, 61½, -265), 9 a.m.

— East Carolina (+155) at Memphis (-4, 59, -175), 9 a.m.

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53, -3,000) at Temple (+1,200), 9 a.m.

— Bucknell (no ML) at Army (-52, 58, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Michigan from -1½ to -2½

Baylor from +5½ to +3½

Wisconsin from -24 to -25½

East Carolina from +5 to +4

Army from -51 to -52

Coastal Carolina from -11½ to -12½

Georgia State-Coastal Carolina total from 52 to 53

Georgia Southern from +2½ to +1½

Purdue-Ohio State total from 63½ to 65½

Charlotte-Louisiana Tech total from 57 to 58½

Middle Tennessee from -10 to -11

UAB from +5 to +4

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 (at Alabama)

Full-game winners: Alabama -50, under 67½, no ML

— No. 9 Michigan 21, N0. 23 Penn State 17 (at Penn State)

Full-game winners: Michigan -2½, under 48, Michigan -140 ML

— No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor +3½, under 63, Baylor +150 ML

— Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State +5½, over 51, Mississippi State +180 ML

— No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7 (at Wisconsin)

Full-game winners: Wisconsin -25½, over 41½, Wisconsin -3,000 ML

— Florida 70, Samford 52 (at Florida)

Full-game winners: Samford +36½, over 68, no ML

— Clemson 44, Connecticut 7 (at Clemson)

Full-game winners: UConn +40½, total pushes on 51, no ML

— Louisville 41, Syracuse 3 (at Louisville)

Full-game winners: Louisville -3, under 55½, Louisville -150 ML

— Rutgers 38, Indiana 3 (at Indiana)

Full-game winners: Rutgers +6½, under 42½, Rutgers +210 ML

— Maine 35, Massachusetts 10 (at Massachusetts)

Full-game winners: Maine -4½, under 59, Maine -200 ML

— Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17 (at Kansas State)

Full-game winners: Kansas State -6, over 47, Kansas State -230 ML

— SMU 55, Central Florida 28 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -7, over 61½, SMU -265 ML

— East Carolina 30, Memphis 29 (OT) (at Memphis)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +4, total pushes on 59, East Carolina +155 ML

— No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8 (at Temple)

Full-game winners: Houston -25, under 53, Houston -3,000 ML

— Army 63, Bucknell 10 (at Army)

Full-game winners: Army -52, over 58, no ML

— Utah 38, Arizona 29 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Arizona +24, over 54½, Utah -3,000 ML

— Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21 (at Rice)

Full-game winners: Western Kentucky -19, over 62, Western Kentucky -1,000 ML

— Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40 (at Coastal Carolina)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +12, over 53, Georgia State +400 ML

— Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Appalachian State -22, under 51, Appalachian State -2,500 ML

— Georgia Southern (-105) at Texas State (-1, 52, -115), noon

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½, -1,600) at Tennessee (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+800) at No. 6 Ohio State (-19, 65½, -1,400), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (+155) at No. 19 Iowa (-4, 37, -175, 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 15 UTSA (-32½, 54½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Charlotte (+210) at Louisiana Tech (-7, 58½, -250), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+340) at Middle Tennessee (-11, 55, -410), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49, -250) at Old Dominion (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at Marshall (-4½, 55, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 61½, -135) at Florida State (+115), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (-1, 55, -125) at Georgia Tech (+105), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+400) at Virginia Tech (-12½, 50½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Iowa State (-11½, 56, -450) at Texas Tech (+375), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 48, -250) at Troy (+210), 12:30 p.m.

— Maryland (+400) at No. 8 Michigan State (-11½, 60½, -500), 1 p.m.

— South Carolina (-110) at Missouri (PK, 57½, -110), 1 p.m.

— UTEP (-110) at North Texas (PK, 55, -110), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (-3, 55½, -150) at Tulane (+130), 1 p.m.

— Hawaii (-3½, 55, -160) at UNLV (+140), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24 (at Monroe)

Full-game winners: Arkansas State +3, under 66½, Arkansas State +130 ML

— Oregon State 35, Stanford 14 (at Oregon State)

Full-game winners: Oregon State -13, under 56, Oregon State -550 ML

IN PROGRESS

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-1½, 57, -125) at No. 12 Mississippi (+105), 4 p.m.

— Kentucky (-22½, 52½, -2,000) at Vanderbilt (+1,000), 4 p.m.

— Arizona State (-6, 45½, -220) at Washington (+190), 4 p.m.

— Air Force (-3½, 45, -165) at Colorado State (+145), 4 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,200) at Fresno State (-24, 51, -3,000), 4 p.m.

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-9, 62, -340) at Virginia (+280), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 21 North Carolina State (+100) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-1, 64½, -120), 4:30 p.m.

— Arkansas (-3, 59, -140) at LSU (+120), 4:30 p.m.

— Kansas (+1,600) at Texas (-31, 61½, -6,000), 4:30 p.m.

— TCU (+375) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-11½, 54, -450), 5 p.m.

— Colorado (+700) at UCLA (-18½, 57, -1,100), 6 p.m.

— Washington State (+400) at No. 5 Oregon (-13, 58, -500), 7:30 p.m.

— UNR (+120) vs. San Diego State (-2½, 45½, -140), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

— Utah State (+160) at San Jose State (-4, 58, -180), 7:30 p.m.

