COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Wins by 25-1, 12-1 underdogs highlight day
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season.
Top matchups include No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas. There are 62 games overall.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
11:45 p.m.: That’s it for today — a dominant one for underdogs. Favorites went only 25-36 against the spread, with one game closing at pick’em. Thirteen underdogs won outright, led by Bowling Green’s stunning 14-10 victory over Minnesota at 25-1. Louisiana-Monroe pulled off its own 12-1 shocker later in the day, handling Troy 29-16.
Other big upsets included Georgia Tech (+450 vs. North Carolina), North Carolina State (+330 vs. Clemson), Oregon State (+325 at Southern California) and SMU (+300 at TCU). Totals went 33-28 to the under (with one push).
Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.
Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the NFL.
11:18 p.m.: All the games are over. We’ll be back in a little bit to wrap up the day.
11:17 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 45, Southern California 27. The Beavers take control in the second half to win outright as 10½-point road underdogs, +325 ML. The game goes over 64.
11:07 p.m.: FINAL: No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19. The Wildcats cover as 29½-point road underdogs, but the Ducks pull away to win at -6,000 ML. The game goes just over 59.
10:39 p.m.: FINAL: Arizona State 35, Colorado 13. The Sun Devils cover as 14-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 45½
10:38 p.m.: Oregon has finally put some distance on Arizona, taking a 34-19 lead with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats remain in great position to cover as 29½-point underdogs.
10:29 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 BYU 35, South Florida 27. The Bulls cover as 23½-point road underdogs, but the Cougars win outright at -2,500 ML. The game goes over 54½.
10:20 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 31, California 24 (OT). The Golden Bears cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Huskies recover a fumble at the goal line in overtime to win outright at -300 ML. The game goes over 47½.
10:03 p.m.: Oregon State is taking it to USC. The Beavers extend their lead to 35-17 with 6:33 left in the third quarter and are now -720 on the live line (USC +450), spread -10½, total 77½.
10:01 p.m.: California misses a 55-yard field goal on the final play, and the Golden Bears and Washington are going to overtime tied at 24. Washington is -132 on the live line (Cal +104).
9:24 p.m.: FINAL: UTEP 20, New Mexico 13. The Miners win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 54½.
9:23 p.m.: Second-half line: USC -5½, total 34.
9:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 21, USC 17. First-half winners: Oregon State +6½, over 33, Oregon State +250 ML.
9:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -10, total 27½.
9:13 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 24, Arizona 10. First-half winners: Arizona +17½, over 31½.
9:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona State -6½, total 21.
8:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 14, Colorado 3. First-half winners: Arizona State -7½, under 23.
8:55 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -7, total 23.
8:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 28, South Florida 6. First-half winners: BYU -13½, over 28½. BYU scored a TD with 1:06 left to push the first-half total over.
8:44 p.m.: FINAL: Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31. The Hilltoppers cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Hoosiers hang on to win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 63 on a Western Kentucky TD with 2:43 to play.
8:27 p.m.: FINAL: UAB 28, Tulane 21. The Blazers build a 21-0 lead, then hang on to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 54½. UAB was one of the sharper plays this week, moving steadily down from +4 to +2½ today.
8:24 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana-Monroe 29, Troy 16. The Warhawks earn the outright upset as 23½-point home underdogs, +1,200 ML. The game stays under 49½.
8:23 p.m.: Hawaii becomes the latest big favorite to score in the final minutes to get the cover, joining Alabama and Ohio State.
8:22 p.m.: FINAL: Hawaii 41, New Mexico State 21. The Rainbow Warriors score a TD with 1:52 remaining to cover as 17-point road favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays just under 63.
8:09 p.m.: FINAL: Air Force 31, Florida Atlantic 7. The Falcons roll to the cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 55.
8:07 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22. The Yellow Jackets romp to the outright win as 14½-point underdogs, +450 ML at a quasi-neutral site in Atlanta. The game goes over 65 on a 50-yard Georgia Tech TD run with 1:13 to play.
8:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -½, total 23½.
8:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 21, California 10. First-half winners: Washington -4½, over 23½.
8:01 p.m.: Alabama and Ohio State took care of their backers tonight, scoring late in blowouts to cover big spreads.
7:59 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Ohio State 59, Akron 7. The Buckeyes score a final TD with 2:47 remaining to cover as 48-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game stays under 66½. Akron had a chance to score at the end to flip the winners to underdog and over, but Ohio State got sacks on the final two plays deep in Buckeye territory.
7:56 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13. The Mountaineers cover easily as 17½-point road underdogs, bu the Sooners kick a 29-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -900 ML. The game stays well under 56½. The final score was Oklahoma’s only lead in the game.
7:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Alabama 63, Southern Mississippi 14. The Crimson Tide punch in a TD with 2:49 remaining to cover as 45-point home favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 58.
7:40 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT). The Cornhuskers cover as 3½-point underdogs, but the Spartans win outright in overtime at -165 ML. The game stays under 54½. Michigan State nearly punched in what would have been a covering TD in OT but settled for a field goal, to the delight of Nebraska backers.
7:36 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20. The Cowboys cover as 6-point home favorites, -230 ML. The game goes over 47.
7:34 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Florida scores a TD with 1:45 left to cover -19 for the first time all game in a 38-14 victory over Tennessee. The Volunteers were outscored 21-0 in the second half.
7:33 p.m.: FINAL: No. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14. The Gators punch in a TD with 1:45 left to cover as 19-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game stays under 64½.
7:32 p.m.: Second-half line: UTEP -½, total 23½.
7:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico 13, UTEP 3. First-half winners: New Mexico -1½, under 27.
7:29 p.m.: Oklahoma ties West Virginia at 13 with 8:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are -188 on the live line (West Virginia +146).
7:28 p.m.: The last games of the day are about to kick off:
— Arizona (+1,600) at No. 3 Oregon (-29½, 59, -6,000), 7:30 p.m.
— Oregon State (+325) at Southern California (-10½, 64, -390), 7:30 p.m.
— Colorado (+450) at Arizona State (-14, 45½, -600), 7:30 p.m.
7:20 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17. The Mean Green score the last 17 points of the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to get the backdoor cover as 9½-point road underdogs, but the Bulldogs hold on to win outright at -340 ML. The game stays under 65.
7:17 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 48, Texas Southern 34. The Tigers cover as 37-point road underdogs, but the Owls win outright at -100,000 ML. The game sails over 54.
7:15 p.m.: FINAL: Houston 28, Navy 20. The Midshipmen cover as 20-point road underdogs, but the Cougars rally in the second half to win outright at -1,400 ML. The game goes just over 47.
7:14 p.m.: FINAL: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10. The Wildcats cover as 4½-point road favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 48½.
7:12 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— South Florida (+1,100) at No. 15 Brigham Young (-23½, 54½, -2,500), 7:15 p.m.
7:08 p.m.: West Virginia still leads Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are up 13-10 going to the fourth quarter, but the Sooners are still favored at -162 on the live line (West Virginia +126).
6:54 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:
FINAL: Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34. The Monarchs mount a huge rally to cover as 13-point home underdogs, but they miss an extra point with 19 seconds left, allowing the Bulls to escape with the outright win at -500 ML. The game goes over 50½. Old Dominion outscored Buffalo 27-0 in the second half.
FINAL: East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28. The Buccaneers cover as 25-point road underdogs, but the Pirates win outright at -3,000 ML. The total pushes on 59.
FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 28, Georgia Southern 20. The Eagles cover as 14½-point home underdogs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns win outright at -650 ML. The game stays under 54½.
6:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Indiana -2, total 30.
6:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Indiana 23,Western Kentucky 14. First-half winners: Indiana -5, over 32.
6:43 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Air Force -2½, total 27
Troy -10½, total 24
Hawaii -7, total 30½
Tulane -3, total 28
6:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Hawaii 17, New Mexico State 13. First-half winners: New Mexico State +9½, under 31½.
6:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: UAB 21, Tulane 14. First-half winners: UAB +1½, over 27.
6:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Air Force 24, Florida Atlantic 7. First-half winners: Air Force -2½, over 27.
6:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana-Monroe 10, Troy 3. First-half winners: Monroe +13½, under 27.
6:28 p.m.: FINAL: No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24. The Bruins score a TD with 2:30 left to secure the cover as 4-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game stays just under 60.
6:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— California (+250) at Washington (-7½, 47½, -300), 6:30 p.m.
6:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Ohio State -17, total 27½.
6:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ohio State 38, Akron 7. First-half winners: Ohio State -30½, over 38. The Buckeyes kicked a field goal with two seconds left to cover the first-half spread.
6:12 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Oklahoma -8, total 27½
Alabama -14, total 21½
North Carolina -7, total 30
6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia Tech 13, North Carolina 7. First-half winners: Georgia Tech +8, under 33, Georgia Tech +320 ML.
6:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 42, Southern Mississippi 7. First-half winners: Alabama -29½, over 34½. Alabama scored a TD with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.
6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 10, Oklahoma 7. First-half winners: West Virginia +10, under 29½, West Virginia +425 ML.
5:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— New Mexico (-2½, 54½, -140) at UTEP (+120), 6 p.m.
5:49 p.m.: FINAL: Tulsa 41, Arkansas State 34. The Red Wolves cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but the Golden Hurricane win outright at -600 ML. The game goes over 65.
5:47 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Florida -7½, total 31½
Michigan State -½, total 26½
5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 13, Nebraska 10. First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, under 25½. A blocked field goal on the final play kept the first-half total under.
5:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 17, Tennessee 14. First-half winners: Tennessee +10½, under 32½.
5:42 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -1½, total 24½.
5:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 31, Kansas State 13. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3, over 23.
5:32 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Kentucky PK, total 21½
Louisiana Tech -4½, total 28½
5:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 7. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -6, under 31½.
5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kentucky 10, South Carolina 0. First-half winners: Kentucky -3, under 24.
5:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -7, total 26.
5:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Houston 7. First-half winners: Navy +11, under 24½.
5:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Rice -14½, total 22.
5:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 20, Texas Southern 6. First-half winners: Texas Southern +23, under 30½.
4:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Florida Atlantic (+145) at Air Force (-3½, 55, -165), 5 p.m.
— UAB (+120) at Tulane (-2½, 54½, -140), 5 p.m.
— Indiana (-9½, 63, -350) at Western Kentucky (+290), 5 p.m.
— Troy (-23½, 49½, -3,000) at Louisiana-Monroe (+1,200), 5 p.m.
— Hawaii (-17, 63, -1,000) at New Mexico State (+650), 5 p.m.
4:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -5½, total 23.
4:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 7. First-half winners: Buffalo -7, over 26.
4:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Louisiana -6, total 27
East Carolina -12½, total 27½
4:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: East Carolina 24, Charleston Southern 14. First-half winners: Charleston Southern +15½, over 32½.
4:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Georgia Southern 13. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7½, under 27½. A blocked extra point kept the first half under.
4:41 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -½, total 27
4:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 21, Stanford 7. First-half winners: UCLA -2½, under 29½.
4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Duke 52, Kansas 33. The Blue Devils erase a 24-21 halftime deficit and end up covering as 16-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game goes over 57½. Kansas was stopped at the Duke 13 on the final play as the Jayhawks were driving for the score to cover.
4:31 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Auburn returned an interception 36 yards for a TD with 31 seconds left to push the total over 57½ in a 34-24 victory over Georgia State.
4:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24. The Panthers cover easily as 27½-point road underdogs, but the Tigers score with 45 seconds left to win outright at -8,000 ML. The game goes over 57½ on an Auburn interception return for a TD with 31 seconds left that provided the final margin.
4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 31, Florida State 23. The Cardinals build a 31-13 halftime lead, then cruise to the win as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays under 60½.
4:27 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Southern Mississippi (no ML) at No. 1 Alabama (-45, 58, no ML), 4:30 p.m.
— West Virginia (+600) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17½, 56½, -900), 4:30 p.m.
— Akron (no ML) at No. 10 Ohio State (-48, 66½, no ML), 4:30 p.m.
— No. 21 North Carolina (-14½, 65, -600) vs. Georgia Tech (+450) (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.
4:24 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: It took 20 points in overtime and double overtime for Clemson-N.C. State to sneak over 46½ in a 27-21 Wolfpack win.
4:23 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina State 27, Clemson 21 (2OT). The Wolfpack prevail in double overtime as 10½-point home underdogs, +330 ML. The game goes over 46½ in double overtime.
— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 46½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.
4:15 p.m.: Some other recent finals:
FINAL: Maryland 37, Kent State 16. The Terrapins cover as 13-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game stays under 71½.
FINAL: Wyoming 24, Connecticut 22. The Huskies cover as 31½-point home underdogs, but the Cowboys stop a 2-point conversion try with four seconds left to hold on for the outright win. No ML was available. The game stays under 53½.
4:12 p.m.: Clemson and N.C. State are going to double overtime tied at 21. Clemson is -145 on the live line (Wolfpack +115).
4:10 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10. The Razorbacks win outright as 4½-point underdogs, +170 ML in the neutral-site game in Arlington, Texas. The game stays under 47.
4:06 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 31, Memphis 28. The Roadrunners kick a 42-yard field goal on the final play after rallying from a 21-0 deficit to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 67.
4:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Iowa 24, Colorado State 14. The Rams cover as 24-point road underdogs, but the Hawkeyes win outright at -3,500 ML. The game stays under 43½.
4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29. The Bears stop a 2-point conversion with 24 seconds left to win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +225 ML. The game goes over 46.
4:03 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13. The Scarlet Knights cover as 20-point road underdogs, but the Wolverines hold on to win outright at -1,200 ML. The game stays under 50.
3:59 p.m.: Clemson and N.C. State are in overtime tied at 14 after N.C. State missed a 39-yard field goal to win on the final play of regulation.
3:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Tennessee (+750) at No. 11 Florida (-19, 64½, -1,200), 4 p.m.
— Nebraska (+145) at No. 20 Michigan State (-3½, 54½, -165), 4 p.m.
— No. 25 Kansas State (+195) at Oklahoma State (-6, 47, -230), 4 p.m.
— Kentucky (-4½, 48½, -180) at South Carolina (+160), 4 p.m.
— North Texas (+280) at Louisiana Tech (-9½, 65, -340), 4 p.m.
— Navy (+800) at Houston (-20, 47, -1,400), 4 p.m.
3:51 p.m.: FINAL: Purdue 13, Illinois 9. The Illini cover as 10½-point road underdogs, but the Boilermakers rally to win outright at -400 ML. The game stays way under 53.
3:50 p.m.: FINAL: San Diego State 48, Towson 21. The Aztecs cover as 23½-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game goes over 40½.
3:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Tulsa -6½, total 33.
3:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 24, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Tulsa -8, over 32½. Tulsa kicked a field goal in the final seconds to cover the first-half spread.
3:27 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Texas Southern (+3,000) at Rice (-37, 54, -100,000), 3:30 p.m.
3:23 p.m.: Clemson ties N.C. State at 14 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter. Clemson is -180 on the live line (Wolfpack +150).
3:22 p.m.: Arkansas is holding onto a 17-10 lead over Texas A&M at the end of the third quarter. The Razorbacks are -450 on the live line (Aggies +340), spread -6½, total 40½.
3:15 p.m.: Clemson does not look like Clemson this season. The Tigers trail North Carolina State 14-7 with 13:33 left in the fourth quarter.
3:05 p.m.: Catching up some recent finals:
FINAL: Western Michigan 23, San Jose State 3. The Broncos cover as 3-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game stays easily under 62.
FINAL: Toledo 22, Ball State 12. The Rockets cover as 4½-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 56½.
FINAL: Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21. The Eagles pull away to cover as 7½-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game goes over 62½.
FINAL: Northern Illinois 41, Maine 14. The Huskies score 17 in the fourth quarter to cover as 21½-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 61½.
FINAL: Utah 24, Washington State 13. The Cougars cover as 15-point road underdogs, but the Utes rally to win outright at -700 ML. The game stays under 53½.
2:58 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— No. 24 UCLA (-4, 60, -170) at Stanford (+150), 3 p.m.
— Buffalo (-13, 50½, -500) at Old Dominion (+400), 3 p.m.
— Charleston Southern (+1,200) at East Carolina (-25, 59, -3,000), 3 p.m.
— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-14½, 54½, -650) at Georgia Southern (+475), 3 p.m.
2:39 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Duke -7½, total 31
Auburn -14, total 30
2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 24, Auburn 12. First-half winners: Georgia State +16½, over 31.
2:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas 24, Duke 21. First-half winners: Kansas +9, over 30, Kansas +400 ML.
2:24 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Maryland -3, total 34½
Florida State -½, total 30½
Texas A&M -1½, total 23
2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 17, Texas A&M 3. First-half winners: Arkansas +3, under 23, Arkansas +150 ML.
2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 24, Kent State 9. First-half winners: Maryland -7, under 35½.
2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 31, Florida State 13. First-half winners: Louisville PK, over 30½.
2:14 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Wyoming -14½, total 26½
Iowa State -4½, total 23
Clemson -4½, total 22½
Michigan -7, total 21½
2:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Connecticut 13, Wyoming 3. First-half winners: UConn +19, under 29½.
2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 20, Rutgers 3. First-half winners: Michigan -11, under 27.
2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 21, Iowa State 13. First-half winners: Baylor +3½, over 23, Baylor +180 ML.
2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 7, North Carolina State 7. First-half winners: N.C. State +6, under 23½.
2:08 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Purdue -4, total 24
Iowa -12, total 23
UTSA -½, total 31
San Diego State -10, total 20½
2:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado State 14, Iowa 7. First-half winners: Colorado State +13½, under 23½.
2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Memphis 21, UTSA 7. First-half winners: Memphis -2½, under 32.
2:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 6, Illinois 3. First-half winners: Illinois +6½, under 27½.
2:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: San Diego State 21, Towson 14. First-half winners: Towson +14½, over 21.
1:56 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Arkansas State (+450) at Tulsa (-14½, 65, -600), 2 p.m.
1:44 p.m.: FINAL: Miami (Fla) 69, Central Connecticut 0. The Hurricanes roll as 46-point home favorites, -100,000 ML. The game goes over 55½.
1:19 p.m.: Arkansas starts fast. Treylon Burks hauls in an 85-yard TD pass, and the Razorbacks lead Texas A&M 10-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Arkansas is -170 on the live line (A&M +140), spread -4½, total 47½.
1:09 p.m.: Catching up on some finals:
FINAL: Central Michigan 31, Florida International 27. The Panthers cover easily as 12-point road underdogs, but the Chippewas score a TD with 1:18 remaining to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 55½ on the final TD.
FINAL: No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53, Massachusetts 3. The Chanticleers cover as 36-point home favorites, -10,000 ML. The game stays under 66.
1:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Northern Illinois -10, total 29½.
1:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Northern Illinois 21, Maine 14. First-half winners: Maine +13, over 32½.
12:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Utah -6, total 24.
12:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Utah 7, Washington State 6. First-half winners: Washington State +7½, under 27½.
12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Georgia State (+1,800) at No. 23 Auburn (-27½, 57½, -8,000), 1 p.m.
— Kansas (+525) at Duke (-16, 57½, -750), 1 p.m.
12:54 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Tough one for under 44 backers in Notre Dame-Wisconsin. The Irish scored 31 points in the fourth quarter with a kickoff return for a TD and two interception returns for TDs, making for a deceptive final score.
12:53 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13. The Fighting Irish pull away to win outright as 6½-point underdogs, +200 ML in the neutral-site game in Chicago. The game goes over 44 with 34 points in the fourth quarter.
12:42 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:
FINAL: Boise State 27, Utah State 3. The Broncos roll as 9½-point road favorites, -350 ML. The game stays way under 69½.
FINAL: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35. The Longhorns romp as 9-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game goes well over 62½.
FINAL: SMU 42, TCU 34. The Mustangs win outright as 9½-point road underdogs, +300 ML. The game goes over 65½.
FINAL: Boston College 41, Missouri 34 (OT). The Eagles win in overtime in a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game goes over 58.
FINAL: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25. The Tigers hold on to win as 1-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 55½.
12:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:
Toledo -1½, total 28
Eastern Michigan -2½, total 31½
12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Michigan 28, Texas State 14. First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -4½, over 31.
12:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 14, Ball State 9. First-half winners: Toledo -3, under 27½.
12:33 p.m.: Second-half line: San Jose State -1½, total 27.
12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Western Michigan 20, San Jose State 3. First-half winners: Western Michigan -1½, under 31.
12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Colorado State (+1,300) at No. 5 Iowa (-24, 43½, -3,500), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 7 Texas A&M (-4½, 47, -190) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (+170) (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 9 Clemson (-10½, 46½, -400) at North Carolina State (+330), 12:30 p.m.
— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 46, -265) at Baylor (+225), 12:30 p.m.
— Rutgers (+750) at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 50, -1,200), 12:30 p.m.
— UTSA (+130) at Memphis (-3, 67, -150), 12:30 p.m.
— Louisville (-105) at Florida State (-1, 60½, -115), 12:30 p.m.
— Illinois (+330) at Purdue (-10½, 53, -400), 12:30 p.m.
— Kent State (+375) at Maryland (-13, 71½, -450), 12:30 p.m.
— Wyoming (-31½, 53½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 12:30 p.m.
— Towson (+1,000) at San Diego State (-23½, 40½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.
12:21 p.m.: FINAL: Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10. The Falcons shock the Golden Gophers as 30½-point road underdogs and 25-1 on the money line. The game stay well under 51.
12:14 p.m.: FINAL: Northwestern 35, Ohio 6. The Wildcats cover as 14-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game stays under 47.
12:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0. The Bulldogs romp as 36-point road favorites. No ML was available. The game goes over 54.
12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10. The Black Knights cover as 8-point home favorites, -310 ML. The game stays under 48½.
12:09 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7. The Panthers crush the Wildcats as 29-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game goes over 53.
12:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17. The Wildcats cover as 30-point road underdogs, but the Nittany Lions win outright at -10,000 ML. The game goes just over 53 on a Villanova TD with 1:28 remaining.
12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10. The Spiders cover easily as 30-point road underdogs, but the Hokies win outright at -8,000 ML. The game stays under 50.
12:03 p.m.: FINAL: Temple 41, Wagner 7. The Seahawks cover as 36½-point road underdogs, but the Owls win outright. No ML was available. The game stays under 55½.
11:55 a.m.: There’s an answer from Notre Dame. Chris Tyree returns the kickoff 96 yards for a TD, and Notre Dame retakes the lead at 17-13 on Wisconsin with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Irish are -190 on the live line (Badgers +155), spread -3½, total 39½.
11:54 a.m.: Wisconsin takes a 13-10 lead with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Badgers are -290 on the live line (Notre Dame +215), total 32½.
11:38 a.m.: Wisconsin and Notre Dame are tied at 10 with 4:43 left in the third quarter. The Badgers are -158 on the live line (Irish +124), spread -2½, total 36½.
11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Coastal Carolina -10½, total 28½.
11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Coastal Carolina 36, Massachusetts 0. First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -22½, under 37½.
11:28 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— Maine (+1,100) at Northern Illinois (-21½, 61½, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.
— Washington State (+500) at Utah (-15, 53½, -700), 11:30 a.m.
11:07 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -15, total 20½.
11:06 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 49, Central Connecticut 0. First-half winners: Miami -31, over 33½.
10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:
— San Jose State (+125) at Western Michigan (-3, 62, -145), 11 a.m.
— Toledo (-4½, 56½, -190) at Ball State (+170), 11 a.m.
— Texas State (+250) at Eastern Michigan (-7½, 62½, -300), 11 a.m.
10:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Wisconsin -3, total 20½
Central Michigan -6½, total 27
Texas -2½, total 28
Pittsburgh -7, total 23½
Boise State -3, total 31½
10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boise State 10, Utah State 0. First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 35.
10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3. First-half winners: Notre Dame +3½, under 20½, Notre Dame +170 ML.
10:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 42, Texas Tech 14. First-half winners: Texas -5½, over 31½.
10:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 49, New Hampshire 7. First-half winners: Pitt -18½, over 27½.
10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida International 14, Central Michigan 10. First-half winners: FIU +7, under 28½, FIU +290 ML.
10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Minnesota -13½, total 24½
Army -4, total 21½
Boston College -2½, total 31
Northwestern -4½, total 22
Georgia -14, total 23½
TCU -6, total 34½
10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 0. First-half winners: Georgia -23, over 30½.
10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: TCU 21, SMU 21. First-half winners: SMU +6½, over 32.
10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 17, Missouri 17. First-half winners: Boston College +½, over 28.
10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Northwestern 17, Ohio 0. First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 24.
10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 7, Minnesota 3. First-half winners: Bowling Green +19, under 28½.
10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 17, Miami (Ohio) 3. First-half winners: Army -5, under 24½.
10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Mississippi State -½, total 26½.
10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 7, Mississippi State 3. First-half winners: LSU -½, under 27.
10:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:
Temple -17, total 24
Penn State -12½, total 21½
Virginia Tech -13, total 21
10:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Temple 17, Wagner 7. First-half winners: Wagner +23½, under 31½.
10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 14, Richmond 7. First-half winners: Richmond +19, under 28½.
10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Villanova 3. First-half winners: Villanova +19, under 30½.
10:22 a.m.: Notre Dame takes the lead. Kevin Austin Jr. makes a tough 36-yard TD catch, and the Irish lead Wisconsin 10-3 with 4:48 left in the second quarter. Notre Dame is -172 on the live line (Wisconsin +134), spread -3½, total 37½.
10:04 a.m.: Stronger start for Texas. An interception return for a TD gives Texas a 28-7 lead over Texas Tech with 9:49 left in the second quarter. The Longhorns are -4,000 on the live line (Red Raiders +1,400), spread -25½, total 76½.
9:59 a.m.: Strong start for Texas. The Longhorns lead Texas Tech 21-7 with 10:16 left in the second quarter. Texas is -1,600 on the live line (Texas Tech +850), spread -18½, total 70½.
9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Massachusetts (+2,500) at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66, -10,000), 10 a.m.
9:43 a.m.: Strong start for under bettors in Chicago. Wisconsin lead Notre Dame 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Badgers on -250 on the live line (Irish +190), spread -5½, total 35½.
9:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:
— Central Connecticut (+3,000) at Miami (Fla.) (-46, 55½, -100,000), 9:30 a.m.
9:05 a.m.: Some big bets reported this morning:
— $366,971 to win $143,632 at Caesars Sports on a six-team money-line parlay of big favorites Iowa, Michigan, Auburn, BYU, Oregon and Utah.
— $220,000 to win $200,000 at William Hill on Boston College PK in the first half.
— $220,000 to win $200,000 at Caesars on Georgia-Vanderbilt over 30 in the first half.
8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:
— No. 2 Georgia (-36, 54, no ML) at Vanderbilt (no ML), 9 a.m.
— Villanova (+2,500) at No. 6 Penn State (-30, 53, -10,000), 9 a.m.
— No. 12 Notre Dame (+200) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6½, 44, -240) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.
— LSU (-1, 55½, -120) at Mississippi State (+100), 9 a.m.
— Missouri (PK, 58, -110) at Boston College (-110), 9 a.m.
— Florida International (+375) at Central Michigan (-12, 55½, -450), 9 a.m.
— New Hampshire (+1,800) at Pittsburgh (-29, 53, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Richmond (+1,800) at Virginia Tech (-30, 50, -8,000), 9 a.m.
— Bowling Green (no ML) at Minnesota (-30½, 51, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Ohio (+475) at Northwestern (-14, 47, -650), 9 a.m.
— SMU (+300) at TCU (-9½, 65½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Texas Tech (+300) at Texas (-9, 62½, -360), 9 a.m.
— Wagner (no ML) at Temple (-36½, 55½, no ML), 9 a.m.
— Miami (Ohio) (+260) at Army (-8, 48½, -310), 9 a.m.
— Boise State (-9½, 69½, -350) at Utah State (+290), 9 a.m.
8:45 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Villanova-Penn State total from 54½ to 52½
Richmond-Virginia Tech total from 52 to 50
Temple from -35 to -36½
Miami (Fla.) from -44 to -46
Maine-Northern Illinois total from 59½ to 61½
Towson-San Diego State total from 42 to 40½
Rice from -35 to -38
Nebraska-Michigan State total from 52½ to 54
— No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0 (at Vanderbilt)
Full-game winners: Georgia -36, over 54, no ML
First-half winners: Georgia -23, over 30½ (Georgia 38-0)
Second-half winners: Georgia -14, over 23½ (Georgia 24-0)
— No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17 (at Penn State)
Full-game winners: Villanova +30, over 53, Penn State -10,000 ML
First-half winners: Villanova +19, under 30½ (Penn State 17-3)
Second-half winners: Villanova +12½, over 21½ (Penn State 21-14)
— No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13 (at Chicago)
Full-game winners: Notre Dame +6½, over 44, Notre Dame +200 ML
First-half winners: Notre Dame +3½, under 20½ (Notre Dame 10-3)
Second-half winners: Notre Dame +3, over 20½ (Notre Dame 31-10)
— LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 (at Mississippi State)
Full-game winners: LSU -1, under 55½, LSU -120 ML
First-half winners: LSU -½, under 27 (LSU 7-3)
Second-half winners: Mississippi State -½, over 26½ (Mississippi State 22-21)
— Boston College 41, Missouri 34 (OT) (at Boston College)
Full-game winners: Boston College PK, over 58, Boston College -110 ML
First-half winners: Boston College +½, over 28 (tied 17-17)
Second-half winners: Boston College -2½, over 31 (Boston College 24-17)
— Central Michigan 31, Florida International 27 (at Central Michigan)
Full-game winners: FIU +12, over 55½, Central Michigan -450 ML
First-half winners: FIU +7, under 28½ (FIU 14-10)
Second-half winners: Central Michigan -6½, over 27 (Central Michigan 21-13)
— Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7 (at Pittsburgh)
Full-game winners: Pitt -29, over 53, Pitt -8,000 ML
First-half winners: Pitt -18½, over 27½ (Pitt 49-7)
Second-half winners: Pitt -7, over 23½ (Pitt 28-0)
— Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10 (at Virginia Tech)
Full-game winners: Richmond +30, under 50, Virginia Tech -8,000 ML
First-half winners: Richmond +19, under 28½ (Virginia Tech 14-7)
Second-half winners: Richmond +13, under 21 (Virginia Tech 7-3)
— Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 (at Minnesota)
Full-game winners: Bowling Green +30½, under 51, Bowling Green +2,500 ML
First-half winners: Bowling Green +19, under 28½ (Bowling Green 7-3)
Second-half winners: Bowling Green +13½, under 24½ (tied 7-7)
— Northwestern 35, Ohio 6 (at Northwestern)
Full-game winners: Northwestern -14, under 47, Northwestern -650 ML
First-half winners: Northwestern -7, under 24 (Northwestern 17-0)
Second-half winners: Northwestern -4½, over 22 (Northwestern 18-6)
— SMU 42, TCU 34 (at TCU)
Full-game winners: SMU +9½, over 65½, SMU +300 ML
First-half winners: SMU +6½, over 32 (tied 21-21)
Second-half winners: SMU +6, under 34½ (SMU 21-13)
— Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 (at Texas)
Full-game winners: Texas -9, over 62½, Texas -360 ML
First-half winners: Texas -5½, over 31½ (Texas 42-14)
Second-half winners: Texas -2½, over 28 (Texas 28-21)
— Temple 41, Wagner 7 (at Temple)
Full-game winners: Wagner +36½, under 55½, no ML
First-half winners: Wagner +23½, under 31½ (Temple 17-7)
Second-half winners: Temple -17, total pushes on 24 (Temple 24-0)
— Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10 (at Army)
Full-game winners: Army -8, under 48½, Army -310 ML
First-half winners: Army -5, under 24½ (Army 17-3)
Second-half winners: Miami +4, under 21½ (Miami 7-6)
— Boise State 27, Utah State 3 (at Utah State)
Full-game winners: Boise State -9½, under 69½, Boise State -350 ML
First-half winners: Boise State -5½, under 35 (Boise State 10-0)
Second-half winners: Boise State -3, under 31½ (Boise State 17-3)
— Miami (Fla.) 69, Central Connecticut 0 (at Miami)
Full-game winners: Miami -46, over 55½, Miami -100,000 ML
First-half winners: Miami -31, over 33½ (Miami 49-0)
Second-half winners: Miami -15, under 20½ (Miami 20-0)
— No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53, Massachusetts 3 (at Coastal Carolina)
Full-game winners: Coastal Carolina -36, under 66, Coastal Carolina -10,000 ML
First-half winners: Coastal Carolina -22½, under 37½ (Coastal Carolina 36-0)
Second-half winners: Coastal Carolina -10½, under 28½ (Coastal Carolina 17-3)
— Western Michigan 23, San Jose State 3 (at Western Michigan)
Full-game winners: Western Michigan -3, under 62, Western Michigan -145 ML
First-half winners: Western Michigan -1½, under 31 (Western Michigan 20-3)
Second-half winners: Western Michigan +1½, under 27 (Western Michigan 3-0)
— Toledo 22, Ball State 12 (at Ball State)
Full-game winners: Toledo -4½, under 56½, Toledo -190 ML
First-half winners: Toledo -3, under 27½ (Toledo 14-9)
Second-half winners: Toledo -1½, under 28 (Toledo 8-3)
— Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21 (at Eastern Michigan)
Full-game winners: Eastern Michigan -7½, over 62½, Eastern Michigan -300 ML
First-half winners: Eastern Michigan -4½, over 31 (Eastern Michigan 28-14)
Second-half winners: Eastern Michigan -2½, over 31½ (Eastern Michigan 31-7)
— Northern Illinois 41, Maine 14 (at Northern Illinois)
Full-game winners: Northern Illinois -21½, under 61½, Northern Illinois -2,500 ML
First-half winners: Maine +13, over 32½ (Northern Illinois 21-14)
Second-half winners: Northern Illinois -10, under 29½ (Northern Illinois 20-0)
— Utah 24, Washington State 13 (at Utah)
Full-game winners: Washington State +15, under 53½, Utah -700 ML
First-half winners: Washington State +7½, under 27½ (Utah 7-6)
Second-half winners: Utah -6, total pushes on 24 (Utah 17-7)
— No. 5 Iowa 24, Colorado State 14 (at Iowa)
Full-game winners: Colorado State +24, under 43½, Iowa -3,500 ML
First-half winners: Colorado State +13½, under 23½ (Colorado State 14-7)
Second-half winners: Iowa -12, under 23 (Iowa 17-0)
— No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10 (at Arlington, Texas)
Full-game winners: Arkansas +4½, under 47, Arkansas +170 ML
First-half winners: Arkansas +3, under 23 (Arkansas 17-3)
Second-half winners: Texas A&M -1½, under 23 (Texas A&M 7-3)
— North Carolina State 27, No. 9 Clemson 21 (2OT) (at N.C. State)
Full-game winners: N.C. State +10½, over 46½, N.C. State +330 ML
First-half winners: N.C. State +6, under 23½ (tied 7-7)
Second-half winners: N.C. State +4½, over 22½ (N.C. State 20-14)
— Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29 (at Baylor)
Full-game winners: Baylor +7, over 46, Baylor +225 ML
First-half winners: Baylor +3½, over 23 (Baylor 21-13)
Second-half winners: Iowa State -4½, over 23 (Iowa State 16-10)
— No. 19 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 (at Michigan)
Full-game winners: Rutgers +20, under 50, Michigan -1,200 ML
First-half winners: Michigan -11, under 27 (Michigan 20-3)
Second-half winners: Rutgers +7, under 21½ (Rutgers 10-0)
— UTSA 31, Memphis 28 (at Memphis)
Full-game winners: UTSA +3, under 67, UTSA +130 ML
First-half winners: Memphis -2½, under 32 (Memphis 21-7)
Second-half winners: UTSA -½, total pushes on 31 (UTSA 24-7)
— Louisville 31, Florida State 23 (at Florida State)
Full-game winners: Louisville +1, under 60½, Louisville -105 ML
First-half winners: Louisville PK, over 30½ (Louisville 31-13)
Second-half winners: Florida State -½, under 30½ (Florida State 10-0)
— Purdue 13, Illinois 9 (at Purdue)
Full-game winners: Illinois +10½, under 53, Purdue -400 ML
First-half winners: Illinois +6½, under 27½ (Purdue 6-3)
Second-half winners: Illinois +4, under 24 (Purdue 7-6)
— Maryland 37, Kent State 16 (at Maryland)
Full-game winners: Maryland -13, under 71½, Maryland -450 ML
First-half winners: Maryland -7, under 35½ (Maryland 24-9)
Second-half winners: Maryland -3, under 34½ (Maryland 13-7)
— Wyoming 24, Connecticut 22 (at Connecticut)
Full-game winners: UConn +31½, under 53½, no ML
First-half winners: UConn +19, under 29½ (UConn 13-3)
Second-half winners: UConn +14½, over 26½ (Wyoming 21-9)
— San Diego State 48, Towson 21 (at San Diego State)
Full-game winners: San Diego State -23½, over 40½, San Diego State -2,000 ML
First-half winners: Towson +14½, over 21 (San Diego State 21-14)
Second-half winners: San Diego State -10, over 20½ (San Diego State 27-7)
— No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24 (at Auburn)
Full-game winners: Georgia State +27½, over 57½, Auburn -8,000 ML
First-half winners: Georgia State +16½, over 31 (Georgia State 24-12)
Second-half winners: Auburn -14, under 30 (Auburn 22-0)
— Duke 52, Kansas 33 (at Duke)
Full-game winners: Duke -16, over 57½, Duke -750 ML
First-half winners: Kansas +9, over 30 (Kansas 24-21)
Second-half winners: Duke -7½, over 31 (Duke 31-9)
— Tulsa 41, Arkansas State 34 (at Tulsa)
Full-game winners: Arkansas State +14½, over 65, Tulsa -600 ML
First-half winners: Tulsa -8, over 32½ (Tulsa 24-14)
Second-half winners: Arkansas State +6½, over 33 (Arkansas State 20-17)
— No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24 (at Stanford)
Full-game winners: UCLA -4, under 60, UCLA -170 ML
First-half winners: UCLA -2½, under 29½ (UCLA 21-7)
Second-half winners: Stanford +½, over 27 (Stanford 17-14)
— Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34 (at Old Dominion)
Full-game winners: Old Dominion +13, over 50½, Buffalo -500 ML
First-half winners: Buffalo -7, over 26 (Buffalo 35-7)
Second-half winners: Old Dominion +5½, over 23 (Old Dominion 27-0)
— East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28 (at East Carolina)
Full-game winners: Charleston Southern +25, total pushes on 59, East Carolina -3,000 ML
First-half winners: Charleston Southern +15½, over 32½ (East Carolina 24-14)
Second-half winners: Charleston Southern +12½, under 27½ (Charleston Southern 14-7)
— Louisiana (Lafayette) 28, Georgia Southern 20 (at Georgia Southern)
Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +14½, under 54½, Louisiana -650 ML
First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7½, under 27½ (Louisiana 14-13)
Second-half winners: Louisiana -6, under 27 (Louisiana 14-7)
— Rice 48, Texas Southern 34 (at Rice)
Full-game winners: Texas Southern +37, over 54, Rice -100,000 ML
First-half winners: Texas Southern +23, under 30½ (Rice 20-6)
Second-half winners: Texas Southern +14½, over 22 (tied 28-28)
— No. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14 (at Florida)
Full-game winners: Florida -19, under 64½, Florida -1,200 ML
First-half winners: Tennessee +10½, under 32½ (Florida 17-14)
Second-half winners: Florida -7½, under 31½ (Florida 21-0)
— No. 20 Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT) (at Michigan State)
Full-game winners: Nebraska +3½, under 54½, Michigan State -165 ML
First-half winners: Michigan State -2½, under 25½ (Michigan State 13-10)
Second-half winners: Nebraska +½, under 26½ (tied 10-10)
— Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20 (at Oklahoma State)
Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -6, over 47, Oklahoma State -230 ML
First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3, over 23 (Oklahoma State 31-13)
Second-half winners: Kansas State +1½, under 24½ (Kansas State 7-0)
— Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 (at South Carolina)
Full-game winners: Kentucky -4½, under 48½, Kentucky -180 ML
First-half winners: Kentucky -3, under 24 (Kentucky 10-0)
Second-half winners: South Carolina PK, under 21½ (South Carolina 10-6)
— Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17 (at Louisiana Tech)
Full-game winners: North Texas +9½, under 65, Louisiana Tech -340 ML
First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -6, under 31½ (Louisiana Tech 24-7)
Second-half winners: North Texas +4½, under 28½ (North Texas 10-0)
— Houston 28, Navy 20 (at Houston)
Full-game winners: Navy +20, over 47, Houston -1,400 ML
First-half winners: Navy +11, under 24½ (Navy 17-7)
Second-half winners: Houston -7, under 26 (Houston 21-3)
— No. 1 Alabama 63, Southern Mississippi 14 (at Alabama)
Full-game winners: Alabama -45, over 58, no ML
First-half winners: Alabama -29½, over 34½ (Alabama 42-7)
Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 14, over 21½ (Alabama 21-7)
— No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13 (at Oklahoma)
Full-game winners: West Virginia +17½, under 56½, Oklahoma -900 ML
First-half winners: West Virginia +10, under 29½ (West Virginia 10-7)
Second-half winners: West Virginia +8, under 27½ (Oklahoma 9-3)
— No. 10 Ohio State 59, Akron 7 (at Ohio State)
Full-game winners: Ohio State -48, under 66½, no ML
First-half winners: Ohio State -30½, over 38 (Ohio State 38-7)
Second-half winners: Ohio State -17, under 27½ (Ohio State 21-0)
— Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22 (at Atlanta)
Full-game winners: Georgia Tech +14½, over 65, Georgia Tech +450 ML
First-half winners: Georgia Tech +8, under 33 (Georgia Tech 13-7)
Second-half winners: Georgia Tech +7, over 30 (Georgia Tech 32-15)
— Air Force 31, Florida Atlantic 7 (at Air Force)
Full-game winners: Air Force -3½, under 55, Air Force -165 ML
First-half winners: Air Force -2½, over 27 (Air Force 24-7)
Second-half winners: Air Force -2½, under 27 (Air Force 7-0)
— UAB 28, Tulane 21 (at Tulane)
Full-game winners: UAB +2½, under 54½, UAB +120 ML
First-half winners: UAB +1½, over 27 (UAB 21-14)
Second-half winners: UAB +3, under 28 (tied 7-7)
— Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31 (at Western Kentucky)
Full-game winners: Western Kentucky +9½, over 63, Indiana -350 ML
First-half winners: Indiana -5, over 32 (Indiana 23-14)
Second-half winners: Western Kentucky +2, under 30 (Western Kentucky 17-10)
— Louisiana-Monroe 29, Troy 16 (at Monroe)
Full-game winners: Monroe +23½, under 49½, Monroe +1,200 ML
First-half winners: Monroe +13½, under 27 (Monroe 10-3)
Second-half winners: Monroe +10½, over 24 (Monroe 19-13)
— Hawaii 41, New Mexico State 21 (at New Mexico State)
Full-game winners: Hawaii -17, under 63, Hawaii -1,000 ML
First-half winners: New Mexico State +9½, under 31½ (Hawaii 17-13)
Second-half winners: Hawaii -7, over 30½ (Hawaii 24-8)
— UTEP 20, New Mexico 13 (at UTEP)
Full-game winners: UTEP +2½, under 54½, UTEP +120 ML
First-half winners: New Mexico -1½, under 27 (New Mexico 13-3)
Second-half winners: UTEP -½, under 23½ (UTEP 17-0)
— Washington 31, California 24 (OT) (at Washington)
Full-game winners: California +7½, over 47½, Washington -300 ML
First-half winners: Washington -4½, over 23½ (Washington 21-10)
Second-half winners: California +½, over 23½ (California 14-10)
— No. 15 Brigham Young 35, South Florida 27 (at BYU)
Full-game winners: South Florida +23½, over 54½, BYU -2,500 ML
First-half winners: BYU -13½, over 28½ (BYU 28-6)
Second-half winners: South Florida +7, over 23 (South Florida 21-7)
— No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19 (at Oregon)
Full-game winners: Arizona +29½, over 59, Oregon -6,000 ML
First-half winners: Arizona +17½, over 31½ (Oregon 24-10)
Second-half winners: Arizona +10, under 27½ (Oregon 17-9)
— Oregon State 45, Southern California 27 (at USC)
Full-game winners: Oregon State +10½, over 64, Oregon State +325 ML
First-half winners: Oregon State +6½, over 33 (Oregon State 21-17)
Second-half winners: Oregon State +5½, total pushes on 34 (Oregon State 24-10)
— Arizona State 35, Colorado 13 (at Arizona State)
Full-game winners: Arizona State -14, over 45½, Arizona State -600 ML
First-half winners: Arizona State -7½, under 23 (Arizona State 14-3)
Second-half winners: Arizona State -6½, over 21 (Arizona State 21-10)
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.