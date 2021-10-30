COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Wisconsin handling No. 9 Iowa

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Wisconsin's linebackers Leo Chenal (5) and Jack Sanborn (57) stop Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Welcome to Week 9 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, and No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State. There are 49 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:13 a.m.: Iowa cuts Wisconsin’s lead to 20-7 with 8:21 left in the third quarter. Wisconsin is -5,000 on the live line (Iowa +1,300), spread -13½, total 37½.

10:56 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 22 Iowa State (-8, 49, -300) at West Virginia (+250), 11 a.m.

— North Texas (+105) at Rice (-1½, 55, -125), 11 a.m.

10:53 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Michigan -1, total 27

Pitt -7½, total 32½

Liberty -13½, total 24

10:50 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 41, Massachusetts 3. First-half winners: Liberty -22½, over 31½.

10:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 23, Michigan State 14. First-half winners: Michigan -3, over 24½.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 31, Pittsburgh 17. First-half winners: Miami +6½, over 31, Miami +230 ML.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Buffalo -8, total 25½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bowling Green 28, Buffalo 10. First-half winners: Bowling Green +7½, over 26½, Bowling Green +330 ML.

10:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rutgers PK, total 21

Georgia Tech -3, total 26½

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 20, Georgia Tech 7. First-half winners: Virginia Tech +2½, under 27½, Virginia Tech +130 ML.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 14, Rutgers 10. First-half winners: Illinois +½, over 20½.

10:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -½, total 14½

Maryland -1½, total 24

Central Florida -6, total 23

Baylor -½, total 30

Cincinnati -12, total 29½

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 21, Temple 0. First-half winners: Central Florida -7, under 27.

10:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 14, Indiana 10. First-half winners: Maryland -2½, total pushes on 24.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 14, Baylor 10. First-half winners: Texas +1, under 30½.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 0. First-half winners: Wisconsin -1½, over 17.

10:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 14, Tulane 12. First-half winners: Tulane +17½, under 33½.

10:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -7½, total 24.

10:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 17, Texas State 0. First-half winners: Louisiana -11½, under 30½.

10:09 a.m.: Michigan State takes a 14-13 lead on Michigan with 7:16 left in the second quarter. Michigan is still -172 on the live line (Spartans +134), spread -2½, total 59½.

10:04 a.m.: Wisconsin is rolling against Iowa. The Badgers lead 17-0 with 7:40 left in the second quarter and are -4,500 on the live line (Iowa +1,200), spread -19½, total 38½.

9:58 a.m.: Tulane is giving Cincinnati problems. The Green Wave get a safety, then score a TD on the subsequent drive to take a 9-7 lead with 7:58 left in the second quarter. Cincinnati is -1,400 on the live line (Tulane +700), spread -15½, total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Michigan State gets into the game. The Spartans cut Michigan’s lead to 10-7 with 14:52 left in the second quarter. Michigan is -265 on the live line (Spartans +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:47 a.m.: Wisconsin leads Iowa 10-0 with 12:18 left in the second quarter. The Badgers are -720 on the live line (Hawkeyes +450), spread -10½, total 33½.

9:42 a.m.: Michigan adds a field goal to take a 10-0 lead on Michigan State with 1:18 left in the first quarter. The Wolverines are -460 on the live line (Spartans +320), spread -10½, total 50½.

9:39 a.m.: Miami has come to play. The Hurricanes lead Pittsburgh 21-7 with 6:21 left in the first quarter and are -148 on the live line (Pitt +116), spread -3½, total 82½.

9:14 a.m.: Michigan strikes first with a 93-yard TD pass. The Wolverines lead Michigan State 7-0 with 11:03 left in the first quarter and are -430 on the live line (Spartans +300), spread -10½, total 54½.

8:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-28½, 61½, -6,000) at Tulane (+1,600), 9 a.m.

— No. 6 Michigan (-4, 50½, -190) at No. 8 Michigan State (+170), 9 a.m.

— No. 9 Iowa (+130) at Wisconsin (-3, 35, -150), 9 a.m.

— Texas (+110) at No. 16 Baylor (-2, 61½, -130), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (+290) at No. 17 Pittsburgh (-9½, 61, -350), 9 a.m.

— Virginia Tech (+145) at Georgia Tech (-3½, 55½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Rutgers (-1½, 41½, -125) at Illinois (+105), 9 a.m.

— Indiana (+145) at Maryland (-3½, 48, -165), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (+4,000) at Liberty (-35, 56, -100,000), 9 a.m.

— Central Florida (-11½, 52½, -450) at Temple (+375), 9 a.m.

— Bowling Green (+425) at Buffalo (-13½, 51½, -550), 9 a.m.

— Texas State (+850) at Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21, 58, -1,500), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Central Florida from -10½ to -11½

Hawaii-Utah State total from 65 to 66

Mississippi State from -1 to -2

Oregon State from -1½ to -2½

— No. 22 Iowa State (-8, 49, -300) at West Virginia (+250), 11 a.m.

— North Texas (+105) at Rice (-1½, 55, -125), 11 a.m.

— Missouri (-16, 63, -800) at Vanderbilt (+550), noon

— Washington State (+525) at Arizona State (-16½, 54, -750), noon

— Hawaii (+175) at Utah State (-5, 66, -200), noon

— No. 1 Georgia (-14, 51, -600) vs. Florida (+450) (at Jacksonville, Fla.), 12:30 p.m.

— Texas Tech (+700) at No. 4 Oklahoma (-19½, 67, -1,100), 12:30 p.m.

— Colorado (+1,400) at No. 7 Oregon (-24½, 49½, -4,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida International (+900) at Marshall (-22, 64, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 52, -180) at Old Dominion (+160), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern Mississippi (+400) at Middle Tennessee (-13, 47½, -500), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+290) at Clemson (-9, 47, -350), 12:30 p.m.

— Boston College (+200) at Syracuse (-6½, 51, -240), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (-7½, 43½, -300) at Northwestern (+250), 12:30 p.m.

— Purdue (+240) at Nebraska (-7½, 53½, -280), 12:30 p.m.

— TCU (+150) at Kansas State (-3½, 58, -170), 12:30 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,800) at Appalachian State (-27, 57½, -8,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Duke (+525) at No. 13 Wake Forest (-16½, 71½, -750), 1 p.m.

— Charlotte (+600) at Western Kentucky (-17½, 72½, -900), 1 p.m.

— Wyoming (+130) at San Jose State (-3, 40, -150), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+290) at South Alabama (-9, 65½, -350), 2 p.m.

— UTEP (+350) at Florida Atlantic (-11, 48½, -420), 3 p.m.

— Georgia State (-6, 55, -220) at Georgia Southern (+190), 3 p.m.

— No. 10 Mississippi (+130) at No. 18 Auburn (-3, 66½, -150), 4 p.m.

— No. 12 Kentucky (+115) at Mississippi State (-2, 47, -135), 4 p.m.

— Kansas (no ML) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-29½, 54½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— No. 19 SMU (-110) at Houston (PK, 61½, -110), 4 p.m.

— Oregon State (-2½, 55, -130) at California (+110), 4 p.m.

— Arizona (+850) at Southern California (-22, 55, -1,500), 4 p.m.

— Boise State (-2, 51½, -130) at Colorado State (+110), 4 p.m.

— No. 20 Penn State (+700) at No. 5 Ohio State (-19, 60½, -1,100), 4:30 p.m.

— North Carolina (+150) at No. 11 Notre Dame (-3½, 62½, -170), 4:30 p.m.

— Louisville (+190) at North Carolina State (-6, 56, -220), 4:30 p.m.

— UCLA (+200) at Utah (-6½, 60½, -240), 7 p.m.

— Virginia (+115) at No. 25 Brigham Young (-2½, 66, -135), 7:15 p.m.

— Fresno State (-1, 44½, -115) vs. No. 21 San Diego State (-105) (at Carson, Calif.), 7:30 p.m.

— Washington (+120) at Stanford (-2½, 46½, -140), 7:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.