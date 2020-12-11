55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

College football best bets: Fade feel-good Colorado team

By Christopher Smith Special to the Review-Journal
December 11, 2020 - 2:25 pm
 
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA colleg ...
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Stanford wide receiver Connor Wedington (5) runs against Colorado cornerback Nigel Bethel Jr. ( ...
Stanford wide receiver Connor Wedington (5) runs against Colorado cornerback Nigel Bethel Jr. (27) during an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Colorado running back Jaren Mangham, center, runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the s ...
Colorado running back Jaren Mangham, center, runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Colorado defensive end Terrance Lang, right, tackles Stanford running back Casey Filkins during ...
Colorado defensive end Terrance Lang, right, tackles Stanford running back Casey Filkins during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, center, runs against Stanford during the second half of ...
Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, center, runs against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) and wide ...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) and wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) against Stanford during of an NCAA college football ...
Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) against Stanford during of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A lot of sharp bettors had Colorado on a list of “bet against” teams before the season.

Mark Dantonio’s resignation as Michigan State coach, followed by an intense courtship between Michigan State and then-Colorado coach Mel Tucker, led to a late February hiring in Boulder.

Colorado hired Karl Dorrell, an NFL receivers coach with Pac-12 ties, after Tucker took the Spartans job. Dorrell compiled a winning record as UCLA coach from 2003 to 2007. But the coronavirus pandemic started disrupting sports soon after Colorado hired Dorrell, who had not worked for a college program in 13 years.

At 4-0, the Buffaloes (4-0 ATS) are a tremendous story. But Colorado has benefited from a poor schedule, beating teams ranked Nos. 40, 57, 66 and 102 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings.

Utah, decimated by COVID-19 in a loss to Southern California and unlucky in a defeat at Washington, is 21st in those rankings. Colorado has scored only 20 and 24 points in its last two wins. Despite losing so much talent, the Utes’ defense is good at preventing efficiency.

The market has overreacted to a relatively small sample size for Utah and Colorado. Throw in a 10 a.m. kickoff in Boulder and the wrong team is favored. Take Utah +2½.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

Louisiana State (+23½) over FLORIDA: The headlines in Baton Rouge tell of a doomsday after a magical 2019 season. Things are going as poorly as anyone could have imagined for LSU less than one year after Joe Burrow led an extremely talented team to a national championship. But I made this line Florida -18. Even if the Gators dominate, they should be looking toward next week’s Southeastern Conference title game against Alabama and pulling their starters in the second half. LSU’s progress has been two steps forward, 1½ steps back since a season-opening loss to Mississippi State. But despite some blowout losses, the Tigers are playing slightly better football, especially on defense.

WASHINGTON STATE (+2½) over California: Before Cal’s 21-17 victory over Oregon last week, the Bears looked like a strong candidate for a winless season. Washington State gave up four first-quarter touchdowns — including on drives of 4, 31 and 34 yards — in a deceivingly bad loss to USC. Cal is 119th in passing success rate allowed and doesn’t have the offense to fully exploit the Cougars.

Wisconsin (-1½) over IOWA: According to Pro Football Focus, Wisconsin has the fifth-best rush defense in the country, grading behind only Clemson among Power 5 programs. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras ranks ahead of only Northwestern’s Peyton Ramsey in quarterback rating among Big Ten starters. This is a matchup of similar teams, but the Badgers are slightly better at executing this style of play. Wisconsin’s defense, rush offense and short passing game will be enough to win and cover.

Southern Cal (-2½) over UCLA: The Bruins have played surprisingly well against the pass, ranking 10th in sack rate and 24th in passing success rate allowed. But UCLA opponents Cal and Arizona rank in the triple digits in passing success rate and explosiveness, and Arizona State ranks 116th in passing success rate. USC is 26th in that stat.

Last week: 1-4

Season: 28-35

Christopher Smith of AL.com and BetOnline is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow @cfblocksmith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
5 bicyclists killed, 4 others injured in crash involving truck
5 bicyclists killed, 4 others injured in crash involving truck
2
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
3
Nearly 167K jobless claims found ineligible as Nevada fights fraud
Nearly 167K jobless claims found ineligible as Nevada fights fraud
4
Summerlin cyclist killed in crash remembered as ‘go-getter’
Summerlin cyclist killed in crash remembered as ‘go-getter’
5
2020 NFR Texas 8th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 8th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes past Atlanta Falcons defensive tackl ...
NFL betting trends for Week 14
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Three of the last four Colts games have gone over the total, and the over is 7-5 in Indianapolis games. The over is 8-3-1 in Raiders games and 3-1-1 at Allegiant Stadium.

Appalachian State running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against L ...
College football betting trends — Week 14
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Appalachian State is 2-9 against the spread this season and 2-10 in its last 12 games on the board.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates intercepting a pass intended for Cincin ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight games against the spread this season, improving to 9-3 ATS this season. Miami has the best ATS record in the NFL.