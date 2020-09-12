COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: 2 Big 12 upsets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

IThe first full college football Saturday of the season has arrived.

The slate is not as large as normal with the Big Ten, Pac-12 and some other conferences sitting out. However, preseason No. 1 Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and more are in action today.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1 p.m.: Next game about to kick off: Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (-30½, 48½)

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31. Winners: Red Wolves +14½, +450 ML. Over 54½.

12:42 p.m.: Arkansas State (+450) is on the verge of a big upset, leading Kansas State 35-31 with 17 seconds left. Jonathan Adams Jr. caught a 17-yard TD pass for the Red Wolves with 38 seconds left.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10. Winners: Mountaineers -39½ (no ML available), over 59.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20. Winners: Charlotte +16½, Mountaineers -800 ML, under 59½.

12:27 p.m.: The next batch of games getting ready to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (+375) at Florida State (-13, 50½, -450)

— UT-San Antonio (+195) at Texas State (-6, 56½, -230)

— Campbell at Georgia Southern (-29, 57½, no ML)

12:23 p.m.: Duke holds a 3-0 lead over Notre Dame with 13:17 left in the second quarter. Irish still -1,400 on the live line (Duke +800), spread -14½, total 41½.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 31, Iowa State 14. Winners: Ragin Cajuns +13, +400 ML. Under 56½. Big upset.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6. Winners: Tar Heels -23½, under 66½.

12:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -11, total 24.

12:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 17, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Monroe +14, under 27.

11:52 a.m.: Another double-digit Big 12 favorite is teetering. Arkansas State has taken a 28-21 lead with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter. Red Wolves now -160 on the live line, -2½ spread, total 62½.

11:46 a.m.: Kansas State misses a field goal, and the game remains tied at 21 with 14:24 left in the fourth quarter. Kansas State now -170 on the live line, spread -3½, total 58½.

11:39 a.m.: Special teams are destroying Iowa State. Eric Garror returns a punt 83 yards for a touchdown to give Louisiana a 24-14 lead with 13:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns got a 95-yard kickoff return TD from Chris Smith earlier in the game. Louisiana is now -350 on the live line (Iowa State +270), spread -5½, total 51½.

11:32 a.m.: Games are tighening up. Live line updates: Kansas State -280, spread -6½ (tied at 21 with 2:28 left in the third); Iowa State -140, spread -1½ (Louisiana leads 17-14 at the end of the third quarter); Appalachian State -600, spread -7½ (Appalachian leading 14-10 with 6:48 left in the third quarter); North Carolina -4,000, -12½ spread (up 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter).

11:30 a.m.: Next game about to kick off: Duke at Notre Dame (-21½, 51).

11:28 a.m.: Louisiana takes a 17-14 lead on Iowa State on a 78-yard TD catch by Pete LeBlanc with 2:02 to go in the third quarter. Iowa State down to a -140 favorite on the live money line, spread -1½.

11:19 a.m.: Army is out to a fast start, up 14-0 early in the second quarter. Army now -31½ on the live line.

11:08 a.m.: North Carolina’s lead is down to 7-6 over Syracuse early in the third quarter. Tar Heels down to -8½ on the live line.

11:06 a.m.: Make of this what you will. In the four games pitting two FBS teams, underdogs went 4-0 against the first-half spread, though all the favorites were winning straight-up. Unders 3-1.

11:04 a.m.: Louisiana stops Iowa State on fourth down to open the second half. Iowa State down to -7½ on the live line.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -11½, total 23½.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 42, Eastern Kentucky 7. First-half winners: West Virginia -27½, over 37.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -7, total 27½.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 21, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Arkansas State +7½, over 28.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -7½, total 28½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Charlotte 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +9½, under 30½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines: North Carolina -10½, total 30; Iowa State -7, total 27.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 7, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Syracuse +14, under 35.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 14, Louisiana (Lafayette) 10. Louisiana +7 covers the first-half line with a 30-yard field goal on the final play. The half stayed under 28.

10:28 a.m.: Next game is about to kick off: Louisiana-Monroe at Army (-24, total 53½).

10:24 a.m.: Iowa State takes a 14-7 lead with 1:10 left in the first half and is out to -11½ on the live line.

10:18 a.m.: Kansas State has taken control with a 21-7 lead against Arkansas State. The Wildcats are now -20½ on the live line.

9:59 a.m.: Underdogs are trending toward covering the first-half lines. North Carolina (-14 1H) leads Syracuse 7-3; Iowa State (-7 1H) is scoreless with Louisiana; Appalachian State (-9½ 1H) is tied with Charlotte at 7; and Kansas State (-7½ 1H) is tied 7-7 with Arkansas State.

9:40 a.m.: Updated live lines: Appalachian State -6½, Iowa State -10½, Kansas State -16½, North Carolina -27½, West Virginia -45½.

9:32 a.m.: Charlotte takes a 7-0 lead on Appalachian State. Money on Charlotte drove that line down from Appalachian State -17 to -16½ before kickoff.

9:28 a.m.: Arkansas State strikes back to tie Kansas State at 7. The line is back down to Kansas State -16½. With Louisiana driving, Iowa State is down to -8½ on the live line.

9:15 a.m.: Kansas State, which moved from -13½ to -14½ before kickoff, takes a 7-0 lead on Arkansas State and is now -23½ on the live line. North Carolina and West Virginia are also out to 7-0 leads.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway with the first five games. Here are the closing lines:

— Syracuse at North Carolina (-23½, 66½; first half -14, 35)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State (-13, 56½; first half -7, 28)

— Charlotte at Appalachian State (-16½, 59½; first half -9½, 30½)

— Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (-40½, 59; first half -27½, 37)

— Arkansas State at Kansas State (-14½, 54; first half -7½, 28)

8:40 a.m.: Here’s now today’s schedule shapes up. The biggest line moves from overnight include Notre Dame going from -20½ to -22, Iowa State from -11½ to -13, Kansas State from -13 to -14 and Texas from -43 to -44½.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Note: The Associated Press preseason rankings include teams that are not scheduled to play this fall)

(Lines from the Westgate)

COMPLETED GAMES

— No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

The Tar Heels cover as 23½-point home favorites, -2,500 on the money line. The game stayed under 66½.

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 31, No. 23 Iowa State 14

The Ragin’ Cajuns win outright as 13-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game stayed under 56½.

— Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20

The 49ers cover as 16½-point road underdogs. The Mountaineers win at -800 on the money line. The game stayed under 59½.

— West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10

The Mountaineers cover as 39½-point home favorites (no ML available). The game went over 59.

— Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31

The Ragin’ Cajuns win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game went over 54½.

IN PROGRESS

Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at Army (-23, 53½, -2,000), 10:30 a.m.

Duke (+1,000) at No. 10 Notre Dame (-22, 52, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

Georgia Tech (+425) at Florida State (-13½, 51, -550), 12:30 p.m.

UT-San Antonio (+185) at Texas State (-5½, 55, -215), 12:30 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern (-34½, 58½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (-29, 48½, no ML), 1 p.m.

UPCOMING

Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma (-49, 72½, no ML), 4 p.m.

The Citadel (+650) at South Florida (-16½, 54½, -1,000), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Clemson (-34, 61, no ML) at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Tulane (-10½, 52½, -380) at South Alabama (+320), 4:30 p.m.

UT-El Paso at No. 14 Texas (-44½, 57½, no ML), 5 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+400) at Louisville (-12½, 57, -500), 5 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (-41, 80½, no ML), 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (+190) at Kansas (-6, 56½, -220), 7 p.m.

