COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: ‘Hawaii’ Kansas trails

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs from Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown stands on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. No. 18 North Carolina has plenty of hype with quarterback Sam Howell leading an offense full of returning playmakers for Mack Brown's second season. The Tar Heels open Saturday against Syracuse with a chance to prove the hype is deserved. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Iowa State cheerleaders perform in the stands before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

North Carolina's Dyami Brown (2) is stopped at the goal line after a 15-yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett /The News & Observer via AP)

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) dives for extra yardage in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) looks for running room against North Carolina's Eugene Asanti (7) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

North Carolina's Tomari Fox (56) and his teammates celebrate their victory over Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

Kansas State defensive back D.J. Render (23) recovers an on-side kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas State defensive back Wayne Jones (4) recovers an Arkansas State fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The first full college football Saturday of the season has arrived.

The slate is not as large as normal with the Big Ten, Pac-12 and some other conferences sitting out. However, preseason No. 1 Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and more are in action today.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

(Complete list of game results at bottom)

8:27 p.m.: Texas backers can breathe a little easier with the Longhorns (-44½) up 59-3. Over 56 has already been clinched.

8:13 p.m.: FINAL: Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21. Winners: Cardinals -13, -500 ML. Barely over 55.

8:10 p.m.: FINAL: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13. Winners: Demon Deacons +34 (no ML available). Under 59.

8:07 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 27, South Alabama 24. Winners: South Alabama +11, Tulane -400 ML. Under 51½.

8:01 p.m.: No. 1 Clemson will win easily, but it won’t cover 34 tonight. Wake Forest scores to cut the deficit to 37-13 with 2:34 to go.

7:54 p.m.: Tulane has come all the way back from a 24-6 deficit. Amare Jones ran for a 16-yard TD, and the Green Wave got the 2-point conversion. It’s 27-24 Tulane with 3:18 to play. The Green Wave shoot to -900 on the live line (South Alabama +575).

7:43 p.m.: Houston Baptist continues to creep up on Texas Tech, cutting the Red Raiders’ lead to 21-20 with 5:40 left in the third quarter. There’s no live line on the game (or pregame money line), but Houston Baptist was a 40-point underdog.

7:37 p.m.: Coastal Carolina takes a 7-0 lead on Kansas with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Kansas is still favored at -125 on the live line, spread -1½, total 55½. The Jayhawks are in the “Hawaii” role for today’s college football slate — the last game of the day, the last chance for gamblers to get even.

7:20 p.m.: Tulane is mounting a comeback, getting to within 24-19 of South Alabama with 14:42 left in the fourth quarter. South Alabama is -125 on the live line (Tulane -105), spread -1½, total 55½.

7:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -14½, under 23.

7:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 45, UTEP 3. Winners: Texas -28, over 33.

7:13 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0. Winners: Sooners -47½, under 72. No ML. The spread landed in the middle after dropping from 50½ earlier in the day.

7:06 p.m.: FINAL: South Florida 27, The Citadel 6. Winners: Bulls -17, -1,000 ML. Under 51½.

7 p.m.: Last game of the day about to begin:

Coastal Carolina (+180) at Kansas (-6, 55½, -210), 7 p.m.

6:55 p.m.: Blowouts everywhere, though spreads remain in doubt. Closest game is Texas Tech up 11 on Houston Baptist at halftime.

6:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas Tech 21, Houston Baptist 1o. Winners: Huskies +27½, under 48.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisville -6½, total 24.

6:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisville 28, Western Kentucky 7. Winners: Cardinals -7, over 27½.

6:20 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -13½, 24½.

6:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 27, Wake Forest 0. Winners: Tigers -21, under 33½.

6:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -5½, total 27.

6:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Alabama 14, Tulane 6. Winners: Jaguars +7, under 26.

6:02 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13. Winners: Yellow Jackets +13½, +425 ML. Under 51.

5:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -14½, total 26½.

5:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 41, Missouri State 0. Winners: Sooners -33½, under 45.

5:37 p.m.: Georgia Tech kicks a 32-yard field goal to take a 16-13 lead on Florida State with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter. Yellow Jackets now favored at -140 on the live line, spread 2½, total 36½.

5:31 p.m.: Second-half line: South Florida -7, total 24.

5:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: South Florida 20, The Citadel 6. Winners: Bulls -10½, under 27½. First half stays under on missed 36-yard Citadel field goal on final play.

5:22 p.m.: Georgia Tech ties Florida State at 13, but misses the extra point to take the lead with 13:17 left in the fourth quarter. Seminoles now -280 on the live line (Yellow Jackets +225), spread 5½, total 36½.

5:10 p.m.: Florida State is clinging to a 13-7 lead over Georgia Tech going to the fourth quarter. The Seminoles are -400 on the live line (Yellow Jackets +300), spread -6½, total 30½.

5:03 p.m.: Oklahoma is making quick work of Missouri State, up 34-0 with 11:10 left in the second quarter. The Sooners closed as 47½-point favorites. They were as high as 50½ earlier in the day.

5 p.m.: Three more games about to start:

— UT-El Paso at No. 14 Texas (-44½, 56, no ML), 5 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (+400) at Louisville (-13, 55, -500), 5 p.m.

— Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (-40, 81, no ML), 5 p.m.

4:49 p.m.: FINAL: Georgia Southern 27, Campbell 26. Winners: The Fighting Camels +29, under 57½ (no ML). Another wild finish, with Campbell going for 2 and the win with 15 seconds left, but the Camels failed. Didn’t affect the side or total, though, as Campbell covered easily.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: UT-San Antonio 51, Texas State 48 (2OT). Winners: Roadrunners +6, +190 ML. Over 57.

4:24 p.m.: Two more about to kick off amid the Texas State madness, including No. 1 Clemson:

No. 1 Clemson (-34, 59, no ML) at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Tulane (-11, 51½, -400) at South Alabama (+330), 4:30 p.m.

4:07 p.m.: Wild, wild last few minutes in UTSA-Texas State. UTSA seemingly put the game away, up 41-28, though the Roadrunners blundered by not going for 2 and a 14-point lead. Texas State then scored two touchdowns, the last on a 91-yard punt return by Jeremiah Haydel, but missed what would be the game-winning extra point. That miss actually puts Texas State -6½ back in play.

4:02 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0. This will be a refund at most sportsbooks because it didn’t go 55 minutes. The teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half.

4:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -4½, total 23½.

4 p.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 10, Georgia Tech 0. Winners: Seminoles -7, under 24.

3:53 p.m.: Getting close to kickoff for the next two games:

— Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma (-47½, 72, no ML), 4 p.m.

— The Citadel (+650) at South Florida (-17, 51½, -1,000), 4 p.m.

3:46 p.m.: That’ll do it in San Marcos. Rashad Wisdom returns an interception 78 yards for a touchdown, and UTSA leads Texas State 41-28 with 3:24 remaining.

3:37 p.m.: Texas State has risen from the dead. After being down 24-7 at halftime, the Bobcats cut UTSA’s lead to 31-28. The Roadrunners have extended it back to 34-28, but Texas State just picked up a fourth down and is on the move. It will still take something unlikely for the Bobcats to cover -6½.

3:07 p.m.: Likely bad beat for Pittsburgh backers. The game is being shortened to 10-minute quarters for the second half. Rules at most sportsbooks require 55 minutes to be played for action. Refunds coming.

2:57 p.m.: Florida State’s game has resumed, and the Seminoles have taken a 10-0 lead over Georgia Tech with 1:36 left in the first quarter. Florida State is now -2,500 on the live line (Georgia Tech +1,100), spread -19½, total 47½.

2:54 p.m.: FINAL: Notre Dame 27, Duke 13. Winners: Blue Devils +21½, under 51.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Southern -13½, total 27½.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Campbell 13, Georgia Southern 6. Winners: Fighting Camels +18½, under 31½.

2:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -13, total 23.

2:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 42, Austin Peay 0. Winners: Panthers -18½, over 27½.

2:23 p.m.: Notre Dame extends the lead to 24-13 on a 17-yard TD catch from Avery Davis with 10:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Irish are now -11½, total 43½.

2:20 p.m.: Florida State leads Georgia Tech 7-0 with 8:05 left in the first quarter, but the game has been stuck in a weather delay for some time.

2:15 p.m.: Major upset brewing with Campbell leading Georgia Southern 13-3 with 10:49 left in the second quarter. Georgia Southern started the day as a 34½-point favorite. The line crashed to 27 on news of 33 players being inactive because of the coronavirus or other reasons. The line eventually closed 29. No money line was available in Las Vegas.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas State -3, total 27½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 24, Texas State 7. Winners: Roadrunners +3½, +175 ML. Over 28. Dominant first half.

2:07 p.m.: And just like that, Duke is back in it. Chase Brice’s 2-yard touchdown run cuts the Notre Dame lead to 17-13 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Notre Dame now -1,200 on the live line (Duke +700), spread -10½, total 43½.

2:02 p.m.: Notre Dame has taken control, leading Duke 17-6 with 6:22 left in the third quarter. The Irish are -6,000 on the live line (Duke +2,000), spread -15½, total 37½.

1:42 p.m.: FINAL: Army 37, Louisiana-Monroe 7. Winners: Black Knights -24, -2,500 ML. Under 53½.

1:26 p.m.: Army gets outside the number with a 40-yard touchdown run and leads 37-7 with 5:58 to play.

1:23 p.m.: Army is driving for the cover, up 30-7 with under eight minutes to play. The Black Knights closed at -24.

1:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -10½, total 26.

1:12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 10, Duke 6. First-half winners: Duke +12½, under 26½.

1 p.m.: Next game about to kick off: Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (-30½, 48½)

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31. Winners: Red Wolves +14½, +450 ML. Over 54½.

12:42 p.m.: Arkansas State (+450) is on the verge of a big upset, leading Kansas State 35-31 with 17 seconds left. Jonathan Adams Jr. caught a 17-yard TD pass for the Red Wolves with 38 seconds left.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10. Winners: Mountaineers -39½ (no ML available), over 59.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20. Winners: Charlotte +16½, Mountaineers -800 ML, under 59½.

12:27 p.m.: The next batch of games getting ready to kick off:

— Georgia Tech (+375) at Florida State (-13, 50½, -450)

— UT-San Antonio (+195) at Texas State (-6, 56½, -230)

— Campbell at Georgia Southern (-29, 57½, no ML)

12:23 p.m.: Duke holds a 3-0 lead over Notre Dame with 13:17 left in the second quarter. Irish still -1,400 on the live line (Duke +800), spread -14½, total 41½.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 31, Iowa State 14. Winners: Ragin Cajuns +13, +400 ML. Under 56½. Big upset.

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6. Winners: Tar Heels -23½, under 66½.

12:13 p.m.: Second-half line: Army -11, total 24.

12:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Army 17, Louisiana-Monroe 7. First-half winners: Monroe +14, under 27.

11:52 a.m.: Another double-digit Big 12 favorite is teetering. Arkansas State has taken a 28-21 lead with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter. Red Wolves now -160 on the live line, -2½ spread, total 62½.

11:46 a.m.: Kansas State misses a field goal, and the game remains tied at 21 with 14:24 left in the fourth quarter. Kansas State now -170 on the live line, spread -3½, total 58½.

11:39 a.m.: Special teams are destroying Iowa State. Eric Garror returns a punt 83 yards for a touchdown to give Louisiana a 24-14 lead with 13:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns got a 95-yard kickoff return TD from Chris Smith earlier in the game. Louisiana is now -350 on the live line (Iowa State +270), spread -5½, total 51½.

11:32 a.m.: Games are tighening up. Live line updates: Kansas State -280, spread -6½ (tied at 21 with 2:28 left in the third); Iowa State -140, spread -1½ (Louisiana leads 17-14 at the end of the third quarter); Appalachian State -600, spread -7½ (Appalachian leading 14-10 with 6:48 left in the third quarter); North Carolina -4,000, -12½ spread (up 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter).

11:30 a.m.: Next game about to kick off: Duke at Notre Dame (-21½, 51).

11:28 a.m.: Louisiana takes a 17-14 lead on Iowa State on a 78-yard TD catch by Pete LeBlanc with 2:02 to go in the third quarter. Iowa State down to a -140 favorite on the live money line, spread -1½.

11:19 a.m.: Army is out to a fast start, up 14-0 early in the second quarter. Army now -31½ on the live line.

11:08 a.m.: North Carolina’s lead is down to 7-6 over Syracuse early in the third quarter. Tar Heels down to -8½ on the live line.

11:06 a.m.: Make of this what you will. In the four games pitting two FBS teams, underdogs went 4-0 against the first-half spread, though all the favorites were winning straight-up. Unders 3-1.

11:04 a.m.: Louisiana stops Iowa State on fourth down to open the second half. Iowa State down to -7½ on the live line.

10:55 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -11½, total 23½.

10:51 a.m.: HALFTIME: West Virginia 42, Eastern Kentucky 7. First-half winners: West Virginia -27½, over 37.

10:49 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -7, total 27½.

10:46 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kansas State 21, Arkansas State 14. First-half winners: Arkansas State +7½, over 28.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -7½, total 28½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 14, Charlotte 10. First-half winners: Charlotte +9½, under 30½.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half lines: North Carolina -10½, total 30; Iowa State -7, total 27.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: North Carolina 7, Syracuse 3. First-half winners: Syracuse +14, under 35.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 14, Louisiana (Lafayette) 10. Louisiana +7 covers the first-half line with a 30-yard field goal on the final play. The half stayed under 28.

10:28 a.m.: Next game is about to kick off: Louisiana-Monroe at Army (-24, total 53½).

10:24 a.m.: Iowa State takes a 14-7 lead with 1:10 left in the first half and is out to -11½ on the live line.

10:18 a.m.: Kansas State has taken control with a 21-7 lead against Arkansas State. The Wildcats are now -20½ on the live line.

9:59 a.m.: Underdogs are trending toward covering the first-half lines. North Carolina (-14 1H) leads Syracuse 7-3; Iowa State (-7 1H) is scoreless with Louisiana; Appalachian State (-9½ 1H) is tied with Charlotte at 7; and Kansas State (-7½ 1H) is tied 7-7 with Arkansas State.

9:40 a.m.: Updated live lines: Appalachian State -6½, Iowa State -10½, Kansas State -16½, North Carolina -27½, West Virginia -45½.

9:32 a.m.: Charlotte takes a 7-0 lead on Appalachian State. Money on Charlotte drove that line down from Appalachian State -17 to -16½ before kickoff.

9:28 a.m.: Arkansas State strikes back to tie Kansas State at 7. The line is back down to Kansas State -16½. With Louisiana driving, Iowa State is down to -8½ on the live line.

9:15 a.m.: Kansas State, which moved from -13½ to -14½ before kickoff, takes a 7-0 lead on Arkansas State and is now -23½ on the live line. North Carolina and West Virginia are also out to 7-0 leads.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway with the first five games. Here are the closing lines:

— Syracuse at North Carolina (-23½, 66½; first half -14, 35)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State (-13, 56½; first half -7, 28)

— Charlotte at Appalachian State (-16½, 59½; first half -9½, 30½)

— Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (-40½, 59; first half -27½, 37)

— Arkansas State at Kansas State (-14½, 54; first half -7½, 28)

8:40 a.m.: Here’s now today’s schedule shapes up. The biggest line moves from overnight include Notre Dame going from -20½ to -22, Iowa State from -11½ to -13, Kansas State from -13 to -14 and Texas from -43 to -44½.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Note: The Associated Press preseason rankings include teams that are not scheduled to play this fall)

(Lines from the Westgate)

COMPLETED GAMES

— No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

The Tar Heels cover as 23½-point home favorites, -2,500 on the money line. The game stayed under 66½.

— Louisiana (Lafayette) 31, No. 23 Iowa State 14

The Ragin’ Cajuns win outright as 13-point road underdogs, +400 ML. The game stayed under 56½.

— Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20

The 49ers cover as 16½-point road underdogs. The Mountaineers win at -800 on the money line. The game stayed under 59½.

— West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10

The Mountaineers cover as 39½-point home favorites (no ML available). The game went over 59.

— Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31

The Ragin’ Cajuns win outright as 14½-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game went over 54½.

— Army 37, Louisiana-Monroe 7

The Black Knights cover as 24-point home favorites, -2,500 ML. The game stays under 53½.

— Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

The Blue Devils cover as 21½-point road underdogs. The Irish win at -2,500 on the ML. The game stays under 51.

— Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0

Bets on this game will be refunded at most sportsbooks because the game didn’t go 55 minutes. The teams agreed to use 10-minute quarters in the second half.

— UT-San Antonio 51, Texas State 48 (2OT)

The Roadrunners cover in a wild one as 6-point road underdogs, +190 ML. The game goes way over 57.

— Georgia Southern 27, Campbell 26

The Fighting Camels easily cover as 29-point road underdogs. The game stays under 57½. No ML was available. Campbell went for 2 and the win with 15 seconds left and didn’t get it. The spread steamed down from 34½ on the news that 33 Georgia Southern players were inactive for coronavirus and other reasons. Campbell led 13-6 at halftime but couldn’t hang on.

— Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13

The Yellow Jackets won outright as 13½-point road underdogs, +425 ML. The game stays under 51. Georgia Tech rallied after trailing 10-0 at halftime.

— South Florida 27, The Citadel 6

The Bulls cover as 17-point home favorites, -1,000 ML. The game stays under 51½.

— Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0

The Sooners cover as 47½-point home favorites (no ML available). The game stays well under 72. The spread fell in the middle after being 50½ earlier in the day.

— Tulane 27, South Alabama 24

The Jaguars cover as 11-point home underdogs, but the Green Wave win at -400 on the ML. The game stays barely under 51½.

— Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

The Demon Deacons cover as 34-point home underdogs. The game stays under 59. No ML was available for Clemson.

— Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21

The Cardinals hold on to cover as 13-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes just over 55.

IN PROGRESS

UT-El Paso at No. 14 Texas (-44½, 56, no ML), 5 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (-40, 81, no ML), 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (+180) at Kansas (-6, 55½, -210), 7 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.