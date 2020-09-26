COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: LSU down double digits

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma defensive backs Pat Fields (10) and Tre Brown (6) during an during an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama allowed 18.6 points per game nationally last season, good enough for 13th nationally. But it’s still the most the Tide has given up since 2007, Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) catches a pass as Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The subpar college football slates are over.

The Southeastern Conference joins the fray Saturday, and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 jump into league play.

3:47 p.m.: Georgia has righted the ship. The Bulldogs get a 7-yard TD pass to John FitzPatrick to take a 20-10 lead over Arkansas with 3:20 left in the third quarter. Georgia is now -6,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,000), spread -14½.

3:43 p.m.: LSU is in trouble. Mississippi State scores again to take a 34-24 lead with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State is now -300 on the live line (LSU +240). The Bulldogs were +450 pregame against the defending national champions.

3:39 p.m.: The big ‘dogs are barking today. Texas Tech (+17½) has taken a 42-38 lead over Texas at the end of the third quarter. Texas is -160 on the live line (Texas Tech +130).

3:35 p.m.: Georgia has finally taken the lead. George Pickens catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs add a 2-point conversion to take a 13-10 lead over Arkansas with 6:00 left in the third quarter. Georgia shoots to -700 on the live line (Arkansas +475).

3:28 p.m.: Arkansas gets a 25-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-5 over Georgia with 8:23 left in the third quarter. Georgia is down to -230 on the live line (Arkansas +185), spread -3½, total 34½. Fourth-ranked Georgia was -6,000 on the money line and -28 on the spread before kickoff.

3:21 p.m.: It’s getting wild in Baton Rouge. Kylin Hill scores on a 75-yard TD pass, and Mississippi State is back in front of LSU at 27-24 with 4:46 left in the third quarter. LSU falls back to -160 on the live line (Mississippi State +130), spread -3½, total 68½.

3:17 p.m.: LSU takes the lead on a 37-yard TD pass to Terrance Marshall Jr. with 5:01 left in the third quarter. LSU leads 24-20 and is now -400 on the live line (Mississippi State +300), spread -6½, total 60½.

3:15 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 66, Southern Mississippi 24. Tulane covers easily as a 3½-point road favorite, -170 ML. The game goes way over 54½.

3:12 p.m.: Mississippi State kicks a field goal to take a 20-17 lead on LSU with 6:23 left in the third quarter. LSU is still -200 on the live line (Mississippi State +165), spread -3½, total 56½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -10½, total 24.

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 7, Georgia 5. First-half winners: Arkansas +17, under 28½, Arkansas ML +1,000.

2:55 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Texas State (+1,100) at Boston College (-21½, 57½, -2,500), 3 p.m.

2:42 p.m.: Second-half line: PK, total 22½.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 17, Duke 10. First-half winners: Virginia -3 (+100), over 22½.

2:36 p.m.: Down 17-14 at halftime, LSU is still a -200 favorite on the live line (Mississippi State +165).

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -6½, total 27.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, LSU 14. First-half winners: Mississippi State +7½, over 28½, Mississippi State +350 ML.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -7 (+100), total 35.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 31, Texas Tech 21. First-half winners: Spread pushes on Texas -10, over 36½.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -½, total 23½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3½, over 24½.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -4, total 20½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 10, Army 7. First-half winners: Army +7, under 22½.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana-Monroe -4½, total 21½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 24, Louisiana-Monroe 0. First-half winners: UTEP +6, under 24½, UTEP +250 ML.

1:59 p.m.: FINAL: Iowa State 37, TCU 34. The Horned Frogs score on a 31-yard TD pass on the final play to get the backdoor cover as 4-point home underdogs. Iowa State wins outright at -200 ML. The game goes way over 43.

1:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -½, total 28.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 31, Southern Mississippi 21. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 27½.

1:26 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 36, Florida International 34. FIU covers as a 9-point road underdog, but the Flames win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 60½.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20. The Orange win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +235 ML. The game goes over 52.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28. The Pirates cover as 28-point home underdogs; UFC wins outright at -5,000 ML. The game goes over 77½. East Carolina scored with 19 seconds left to earn the cover and push the game over.

12:57 p.m.: Two more games are about to kick off:

No. 4 Georgia (-28, 53, -6,000) at Arkansas (+1,600), 1 p.m.

Duke (+170) at Virginia (-4, 45½, -190), 1 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35. The Wildcats shock the Sooners as 27½-point road underdogs and 16-1 on the money line. The game goes over 61. Oklahoma led 35-14 in the third quarter, then the Wildcats scored the final 24 points.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 52, Campbell 21. Campbell covers (barely) as a 33½-point road underdog. The game goes over 54. No money line was available.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35. The Gators hold on to cover as 14-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 59½. Florida stopped Mississippi in the red zone in the final seconds to preserve the cover.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20. The spread pushes on Panthers -3, though some won with -2½. Pittsburgh was -145 ML. The game stays under 54.

12:31 p.m.: Kansas State has taken the lead. Blake Lynch boots a 50-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 38-35 lead on Oklahoma with 4:32 to play. For the first time all game, Kansas State is favored on the live line at -150 (Oklahoma +120). Kansas State was a 16-1 underdog pregame.

12:27 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+450) at No. 6 LSU (-14, 57, -600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas (-17½, 71½, -900) at Texas Tech (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Army (+400) at No. 14 Cincinnati (-12½, 45, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-6½, 50, -250), 12:30 p.m.

UTEP (+280) at Louisiana-Monroe (-9½, 50, -340), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13. The Tigers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, Georgia Southern 18. Nate Snyder kicks a 53-yard field goal at the gun to save the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Eagles cover as 11½-point road underdogs; Louisiana wins at -450 ML. The game stays under 49½.

12:16 p.m.: Wow. Kansas State has come all the way back to tie Oklahoma at 28 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are down to -300 on the live line (Kansas State +240). Kansas State was a 27½-point road underdog (+28 at some books) and +1,600 on the money line pregame.

12:10 p.m.: Georgia Southern is on the verge of a big upset, going for 2 to take an 18-17 lead on Louisiana (Lafayette) with 54 seconds left. The Eagles are 11½-point road underdogs, +375 on the money line.

12:07 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -½ (+100), total 21.

12:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Iowa State -3, over 21.

12:02 p.m.: Defending national champion LSU has fallen from a -16½ favorite against Mississippi State to -14 today at some Las Vegas sportsbooks. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out because of an illness. The Tigers are expected to take a step (or several) back this season with Heisman Tropy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow gone to the NFL.

11:58 a.m.: Kansas State is making Oklahoma sweat a little bit. The Wildcats have cut the Sooners’ lead to 35-28 with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma is still -3,000 on the live line at William Hill (Kansas State +1,200), spread -9½, total 76½. Kansas State +28 backers are looking good.

11:54 a.m.: Auburn has all but salted away the win (and likely cover of -6½) now, taking a 29-13 lead with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.

11:44 a.m.: Auburn finally gets some breathing room, taking a 22-13 lead on Kentucky with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -3,000 on the live line at Boyd (Kentucky +1,000).

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -5½, total 28½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 14, Florida International 14. First-half winners: FIU +6, under 30½.

11:31 a.m.: Oklahoma continues to stay a few steps ahead of Kansas State. The Sooners lead 35-14 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -24½ on the live spread and still have some work to do to cover the pregame line of -28.

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tulane (-3½, 54½, -170) at Southern Mississippi (+150), 11:30 a.m.

11:24 a.m.: Florida has extended its lead to 38-21 over Mississippi with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Gators are -20,000 on the live line at Boyd Gaming, -20½ spread.

11:18 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Tech -5, total 27.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 23, Georgia Tech 13. First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 25½, Syracuse +175 ML.

11:01 a.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -10½, total 35.

10:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 27, East Carolina 7. First-half winners: Central Florida -17, under 41½.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -15½, total 24½

Pittsburgh -1, total 27

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -1, over 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 17, Campbell 13. First-half winners: Campbell +19½, under 30½.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -6½, total 30.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 28, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), over 30½. The Gators scored with five seconds left in the second quarter to cover the first-half line.

10:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -2, total 23

Louisiana -6½ (-120), total 24

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 8, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, under 23½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 7, Georgia Southern 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7, under 25½.

10:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -11, total 28.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Iowa State (-4, 43, -200) at TCU (+175), 10:30 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida International (+290) at Liberty (-9, 60½, -350), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma is having no problems so far with Kansas State. The Sooners lead 14-0 with 14:50 left in the second quarter and are now 31½-point favorites on the live line (no money line available).

9:44 a.m.: The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game is underway after a delay for additional coronavirus testing.

9:29 a.m.: Two top-five teams are out to early leads. No. 3 Oklahoma is up 7-0 on Kansas State, and No. 5 Florida has a 7-0 lead at Mississippi.

9:25 a.m.: Auburn strikes back on a 1-yard from D.J. Williams, and the Tigers add a 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead on Kentucky with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Auburn is now -250 on the live line (Kentucky +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:17 a.m.: Kavosiey Smoke scores on a 35-yard run, and Kentucky takes a 7-0 lead on Auburn with 6:44 left in the first quarter. Auburn is a -140 favorite on the live line (Kentucky +110), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway.

8:55 a.m.: Here’s the first set of games that are about to kick off:

Kansas State (+1,600 ML) at No. 3 Oklahoma (-27½, 61, -6,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Florida (-14, 59½, -600) at Mississippi (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Kentucky (+210) at No. 8 Auburn (-6½, 47, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 13 Central Florida (-28, 77½, -5,000) at East Carolina (+1,500), 9 a.m.

Georiga Southern (+375) at No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-11½, 49½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 24 Louisville (+125) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (-3, 54, -145), 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech (-7, 52, -275) at Syracuse (+235), 9 a.m.

Campbell at Appalachian State (-33½, 54, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— Florida-Mississippi total 58 to 59½

— Kentucky-Auburn total 48½ to 47½

— Central Florida -27 to -28

— Georgia Southern-Louisiana (Lafayette) total 51 to 49½

— Louisville-Pittsburgh total 54½ to 53½

— Boston College -19 to -20½

— Troy-BYU total 60½ to 58½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Odds at the Westgate)

COMPLETED

— Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Kansas State +27½, over 61, Kansas State +1,600 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½ (Oklahoma 21-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 28 (Kansas State 31-14)

— No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Florida -14, over 59½, Florida -600 ML

First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), over 30½ (Florida 28-14)

Second-half winners: Mississippi +6½, over 30 (Florida 23-21)

— No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn -6½, under 47, Auburn -250 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, under 23½ (Auburn 8-7)

Second-half winners: Auburn -2, over 23 (Auburn 21-6)

— No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +28, over 77½, Central Florida -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -17, under 41½ (Central Florida 27-7)

Second-half winners: East Carolina +10½, over 35 (Central Florida 24-21)

— No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, Georgia Southern 18

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +11½, under 49½, Louisiana -450 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7, under 25½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia Southern +6½ (+100), total pushes on 24 (Louisiana 13-11)

— No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on -3, under 54, Pittsburgh -145 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh -1, over 27 (Pittsburgh 20-17)

Second-half winners: Louisville +1, under 27 (tied 3-3)

— Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20

Full-game winners: Syracuse +7, over 52, Syracuse +235 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 25½ (Syracuse 23-13)

Second-half winners: Syracuse +5, under 27 (Syracuse 14-7)

— Appalachian State 52, Campbell 21

Full-game winners: Campbell +33½, over 54, no ML

First-half winners: Campbell +19½, under 30½ (Appalachian State 17-13)

Second-half winners: Appalachian State -15½, over 24½ (Appalachian State 35-8)

— Liberty 36, Florida International 34

Full-game winners: FIU +9, over 60½, Liberty -350 ML

First-half winners: FIU +6, under 30½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: FIU +5½, over 28½ (Liberty 22-20)

— Iowa State 37, TCU 34

Full-game winners: TCU +4, over 43, Iowa State -200 ML

First-half winners: Iowa State -3, over 21 (Iowa State 16-7)

Second-half winners: TCU -½ (+100), over 21 (TCU 27-21)

— Tulane 66, Southern Mississippi 24

Full-game winners: Tulane -3½, over 54½, Tulane -170 ML

First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 27½ (Tulane 31-21)

Second-half winners: Tulane -½, over 28 (Tulane 35-3)

IN PROGRESS

Mississippi State (+450) at No. 6 LSU (-14, 57, -600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas (-17½, 71½, -900) at Texas Tech (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Army (+400) at No. 14 Cincinnati (-12½, 45, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-6½, 50, -250), 12:30 p.m.

UTEP (+280) at Louisiana-Monroe (-9½, 50, -340), 12:30 p.m.

No. 4 Georgia (-28, 53, -6,000) at Arkansas (+1,600), 1 p.m.

Duke (+170) at Virginia (-4, 45½, -190), 1 p.m.

Texas State (+1,100) at Boston College (-21½, 57½, -2,500), 3 p.m.

UPCOMING

No. 2 Alabama (-29, 56, -6,000) at Missouri (+1,600), 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist (+1,400), at Louisiana Tech (-23½, 76½, -4,000), 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SMU (-38½, 63½), 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt (+2,000) at No. 10 Texas A&M (-31, 46½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+375) at No. 12 Miami (-11, 53½, -450), 4:30 p.m.

No. 16 Tennessee (-4½, 45, -190) at South Carolina (+170), 4:30 p.m.

Kansas (+550) at Baylor (-17, 61, -800), 4:30 p.m.

N.C. State (+200) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (-6½, 56½, -240), 5 p.m.

Troy (+450) at No. 18 BYU (-14½, 58½, -600), 7:15 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.