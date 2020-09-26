COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: Oklahoma, LSU upsets highlight day

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The subpar college football slates are over.

The Southeastern Conference joins the fray Saturday, and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 jump into league play.

UPDATES

10:35 p.m.: That’s it for a wild day that saw No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU fall to unranked teams. The Sooners gave up a 35-14 lead and lost 38-35 to Kansas State, and the defending national champion Tigers were taken out by Mississippi State 44-34.

10:32 p.m.: FINAL: BYU 48, Troy 7. The Cougars cover easily as 14½-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 58½. BYU knelt out the clock on the goal line instead of punching it in to push the total over.

8:53 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -7, total 27½.

8:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: BYU 24, Troy 7. First-half winners: BYU -7½, over 30. The total went over on Jake Oldroyd’s 54-yard field goal for BYU on the final play.

8:34 p.m.: We’re down to one game left. BYU leads Troy 14-0 approaching halftime. BYU is -28½ (+110) on the live spread, total 52½.

8:26 p.m.: FINAL: No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24. The Hokies easily cover as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game goes over 56½.

8:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 12 Miami 52, Florida State 10. The Hurricanes easily cover as 11½-point home favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 53½.

8:05 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 47, Kansas 14. The Bears cover as 17-point home favorites, -800 ML. The game pushes on the total of 61.

7:58 p.m.: FINAL: No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27. The Gamecocks cover (barely) as 4½-point home underdogs, but Tennessee wins outright at -190 ML. The game goes over 45.

7:48 p.m.: FINAL: No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12. Vanderbilt easily covers as a 31-point road underdog, but Texas A&M holds on to win outright at -10,000 ML. The game stays under 46½.

7:42 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana Tech 66, Houston Bapist 38. Louisiana Tech covers as a 23½-point home favorite, -4,000 ML. The game goes way over 77.

7:29 p.m.: FINAL: No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19. The Tigers cover as 29-point home underdogs, but the Crimson Tide win outright at -6,000 ML. The game goes over 56. Missouri’s Connor Bazelak ran for a 7-yard TD on the final play to push the total over.

7:15 p.m.: FINAL: SMU 50, Stephen F. Austin 7. SMU covers as a 39-point home favorite (no ML available). The game stays under 65½.

7:13 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to start:

Troy (+450) at No. 18 BYU (-14½, 58½, -600), 7:15 p.m.

7:01 p.m.: Alabama backers are sweating. Tyler Badie catches a 54-yard TD pass, and Missouri cuts the Tide’s lead to 35-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Alabama has some work to do to cover -29.

6:58 p.m.: Tennessee retakes the lead at 24-21 with 2:18 left in the third quarter. The Volunteers are now -230 on the live line (South Carolina +185).

6:51 p.m.: South Carolina has drawn even with Tennessee at 21 with 4:32 left in the third quarter after trailing 21-7. Tennessee is -170 on the live line (South Carolina +140), spread -2½ (-150), total 56½.

6:46 p.m.: Alabama is having no problems with the Missouri, but the spread remains in doubt. The Crimson Tide are up 35-6 early in the fourth quarter, putting them right on the number of -29.

6:38 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Miami -3½, total 23½

Virginia Tech -1½, total 24

6:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 31, N.C. State 10. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -3½, over 28½.

6:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 38, Florida State 3. First-half winners: Miami -6½ (-120), over 27½. The Hurricanes are embarrassing their rivals.

6:22 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 24, Texas State 21. Texas State covers easily as a 21½-point road underdog, but blows a 21-7 third-quarter lead for the outright win. Boston College wins straight-up at -2,500 ML. The game stays under 57½.

6:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -7, total 27½.

6:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Kansas 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 31.

6:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -½, total 21½.

6:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 14, South Carolina 7. First-half winners: Tennessee -2½ (-120), under 22½.

6:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -13½, total 21.

6:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas A&M 7, Vanderbilt 5. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +18½, under 26.

5:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana Tech -11, total 36½.

5:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana Tech 38, Houston Baptist 17. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -13½, over 41.

5:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -10½, total 24.

5:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 28, Missouri 3. First-half winners: Alabama -17½, over 30½.

5:29 p.m.: Second-half line: SMU -14½, total 28.

5:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 29, Stephen F. Austin 0. First-half winners: SMU -24, under 38.

5:11 p.m.: The next game has just started:

N.C. State (+200) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (-6½, 56½, -240), 5 p.m.

4:57 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT). Texas Tech covers as a 17½-point home underdog, but Texas pulls out a miraculous victory at -900 on the money line. The game went way over 71½. Texas trailed 56-41 with 3:13 left and got a score, onside kick, score and 2-point conversion to force overtime.

No. 8 Texas (-17½, 71½, -900) at Texas Tech (+600), 12:30 p.m.

4:47 p.m.: FINAL: No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10. Arkansas hangs on to cover as a 28-point home underdog. Georgia wins straight-up at -6,000 ML. The game stays under 53. Georgia trailed 10-5 in the third quarter before coming back, and the Bulldogs almost ended up covering the four-touchdown spread.

4:44 p.m.: Texas and Texas Tech are going to overtime tied at 56 after Texas Tech led 56-41 with 3:13 to go. The Boyd Gaming live line has Texas a -166 favorite in OT (Tech +130).

4:42 p.m.: FINAL: Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34. The Bulldogs win outright as 14-point road underdogs, +450 ML. The game goes over 57. LSU rallied to tie the game at 34 in the fourth quarter, but Mississippi State earned the victory.

4:40 p.m.: FINAL: Virginia 38, Duke 20. The Cavaliers roll in the fourth quarter to cover as 4-point home favorites, -190 ML. The game goes over 45½.

4:35 p.m.: Somehow, Texas has tied Texas Tech at 56 with 40 seconds to play. The Longhorns scored, got an onside kick, scored and got a 2-point conversion.

4:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Boston College -10½, total 27.

4:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 14, Boston College 7. First-half winners: Texas State +13, under 30, Texas State +650 ML.

4:30 p.m.: And now Texas has life. The Longhorns get a TD and recover the onside kick. They are driving down 56-48 with under two minutes to play.

4:28 p.m.: And now LSU is dead again. Mississippi State goes back in front 44-34 with 3:39 to play.

4:27 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Vanderbilt (+2,000) at No. 10 Texas A&M (-31, 46½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+375) at No. 12 Miami (-11½, 53½, -450), 4:30 p.m.

No. 16 Tennessee (-4½, 45, -190) at South Carolina (+170), 4:30 p.m.

Kansas (+550) at Baylor (-17, 61, -800), 4:30 p.m.

4:22 p.m.: That should do it in Lubbock. SaRodorick Thompson runs for a 75-yard touchdown to put Texas Tech ahead of Texas 56-41 with 3:13 to go.

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13. The Cowboys cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 50.

4:16 p.m.: Georgia woke up, and now Arkansas backers have to worry about their +28 tickets. Georgia is up 34-10 with the ball midway through the fourth quarter after trailing 10-5 in the third quarter. Georgia is -26½ on the live spread.

4:13 p.m.: Texas Tech extends its lead to 49-41 over Texas with 6:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Texas Tech is now -400 on the live line (Texas +300). The Red Raiders were +600 pregame as a 17½-point underdogs.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: UTEP 31, Louisiana-Monroe 6. The Miners romp as 9½-point road underdogs, +280 ML. The game stays under 50.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10. The Bearcats hold on to cover as 12½-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game stayed under 45. Cincinnati had to stop Army in the red zone in the final minutes to preserve the cover.

4:05 p.m.: LSU has risen from the dead, taking advantage of two turnovers to tie Mississippi State at 34 with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter. LSU is now -230 on the live line (Mississippi State +185).

3:55 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

No. 2 Alabama (-29, 56, -6,000) at Missouri (+1,600), 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist (+1,400), at Louisiana Tech (-23½, 77, -4,000), 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SMU (-39, 65½), 4 p.m.

3:52 p.m.: Texas kicks a field goal but still trails Texas Tech 42-41 with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter. Texas is still the -145 favorite on the live line (Texas Tech +115).

3:47 p.m.: Georgia has righted the ship. The Bulldogs get a 7-yard TD pass to John FitzPatrick to take a 20-10 lead over Arkansas with 3:20 left in the third quarter. Georgia is now -6,000 on the live line (Arkansas +2,000), spread -14½.

3:43 p.m.: LSU is in trouble. Mississippi State scores again to take a 34-24 lead with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State is now -300 on the live line (LSU +240). The Bulldogs were +450 pregame against the defending national champions.

3:39 p.m.: The big ‘dogs are barking today. Texas Tech (+17½) has taken a 42-38 lead over Texas at the end of the third quarter. Texas is -160 on the live line (Texas Tech +130).

3:35 p.m.: Georgia has finally taken the lead. George Pickens catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Bulldogs add a 2-point conversion to take a 13-10 lead over Arkansas with 6:00 left in the third quarter. Georgia shoots to -700 on the live line (Arkansas +475).

3:28 p.m.: Arkansas gets a 25-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-5 over Georgia with 8:23 left in the third quarter. Georgia is down to -230 on the live line (Arkansas +185), spread -3½, total 34½. Fourth-ranked Georgia was -6,000 on the money line and -28 on the spread before kickoff.

3:21 p.m.: It’s getting wild in Baton Rouge. Kylin Hill scores on a 75-yard TD pass, and Mississippi State is back in front of LSU at 27-24 with 4:46 left in the third quarter. LSU falls back to -160 on the live line (Mississippi State +130), spread -3½, total 68½.

3:17 p.m.: LSU takes the lead on a 37-yard TD pass to Terrance Marshall Jr. with 5:01 left in the third quarter. LSU leads 24-20 and is now -400 on the live line (Mississippi State +300), spread -6½, total 60½.

3:15 p.m.: FINAL: Tulane 66, Southern Mississippi 24. Tulane covers easily as a 3½-point road favorite, -170 ML. The game goes way over 54½.

3:12 p.m.: Mississippi State kicks a field goal to take a 20-17 lead on LSU with 6:23 left in the third quarter. LSU is still -200 on the live line (Mississippi State +165), spread -3½, total 56½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -10½, total 24.

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 7, Georgia 5. First-half winners: Arkansas +17, under 28½, Arkansas ML +1,000.

2:55 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Texas State (+1,100) at Boston College (-21½, 57½, -2,500), 3 p.m.

2:42 p.m.: Second-half line: PK, total 22½.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 17, Duke 10. First-half winners: Virginia -3 (+100), over 22½.

2:36 p.m.: Down 17-14 at halftime, LSU is still a -200 favorite on the live line (Mississippi State +165).

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -6½, total 27.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Mississippi State 17, LSU 14. First-half winners: Mississippi State +7½, over 28½, Mississippi State +350 ML.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -7 (+100), total 35.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 31, Texas Tech 21. First-half winners: Spread pushes on Texas -10, over 36½.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -½, total 23½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 7. First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3½, over 24½.

2:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -4, total 20½.

2:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 10, Army 7. First-half winners: Army +7, under 22½.

2:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana-Monroe -4½, total 21½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTEP 24, Louisiana-Monroe 0. First-half winners: UTEP +6, under 24½, UTEP +250 ML.

1:59 p.m.: FINAL: Iowa State 37, TCU 34. The Horned Frogs score on a 31-yard TD pass on the final play to get the backdoor cover as 4-point home underdogs. Iowa State wins outright at -200 ML. The game goes way over 43.

1:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -½, total 28.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 31, Southern Mississippi 21. First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 27½.

1:26 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 36, Florida International 34. FIU covers as a 9-point road underdog, but the Flames win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 60½.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20. The Orange win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +235 ML. The game goes over 52.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28. The Pirates cover as 28-point home underdogs; UFC wins outright at -5,000 ML. The game goes over 77½. East Carolina scored with 19 seconds left to earn the cover and push the game over.

12:57 p.m.: Two more games are about to kick off:

No. 4 Georgia (-28, 53, -6,000) at Arkansas (+1,600), 1 p.m.

Duke (+170) at Virginia (-4, 45½, -190), 1 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35. The Wildcats shock the Sooners as 27½-point road underdogs and 16-1 on the money line. The game goes over 61. Oklahoma led 35-14 in the third quarter, then the Wildcats scored the final 24 points.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 52, Campbell 21. Campbell covers (barely) as a 33½-point road underdog. The game goes over 54. No money line was available.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35. The Gators hold on to cover as 14-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 59½. Florida stopped Mississippi in the red zone in the final seconds to preserve the cover.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20. The spread pushes on Panthers -3, though some won with -2½. Pittsburgh was -145 ML. The game stays under 54.

12:31 p.m.: Kansas State has taken the lead. Blake Lynch boots a 50-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 38-35 lead on Oklahoma with 4:32 to play. For the first time all game, Kansas State is favored on the live line at -150 (Oklahoma +120). Kansas State was a 16-1 underdog pregame.

12:27 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+450) at No. 6 LSU (-14, 57, -600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas (-17½, 71½, -900) at Texas Tech (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Army (+400) at No. 14 Cincinnati (-12½, 45, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-6½, 50, -250), 12:30 p.m.

UTEP (+280) at Louisiana-Monroe (-9½, 50, -340), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13. The Tigers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, Georgia Southern 18. Nate Snyder kicks a 53-yard field goal at the gun to save the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Eagles cover as 11½-point road underdogs; Louisiana wins at -450 ML. The game stays under 49½.

12:16 p.m.: Wow. Kansas State has come all the way back to tie Oklahoma at 28 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are down to -300 on the live line (Kansas State +240). Kansas State was a 27½-point road underdog (+28 at some books) and +1,600 on the money line pregame.

12:10 p.m.: Georgia Southern is on the verge of a big upset, going for 2 to take an 18-17 lead on Louisiana (Lafayette) with 54 seconds left. The Eagles are 11½-point road underdogs, +375 on the money line.

12:07 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -½ (+100), total 21.

12:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Iowa State -3, over 21.

12:02 p.m.: Defending national champion LSU has fallen from a -16½ favorite against Mississippi State to -14 today at some Las Vegas sportsbooks. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out because of an illness. The Tigers are expected to take a step (or several) back this season with Heisman Tropy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow gone to the NFL.

11:58 a.m.: Kansas State is making Oklahoma sweat a little bit. The Wildcats have cut the Sooners’ lead to 35-28 with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma is still -3,000 on the live line at William Hill (Kansas State +1,200), spread -9½, total 76½. Kansas State +28 backers are looking good.

11:54 a.m.: Auburn has all but salted away the win (and likely cover of -6½) now, taking a 29-13 lead with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.

11:44 a.m.: Auburn finally gets some breathing room, taking a 22-13 lead on Kentucky with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -3,000 on the live line at Boyd (Kentucky +1,000).

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -5½, total 28½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 14, Florida International 14. First-half winners: FIU +6, under 30½.

11:31 a.m.: Oklahoma continues to stay a few steps ahead of Kansas State. The Sooners lead 35-14 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -24½ on the live spread and still have some work to do to cover the pregame line of -28.

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tulane (-3½, 54½, -170) at Southern Mississippi (+150), 11:30 a.m.

11:24 a.m.: Florida has extended its lead to 38-21 over Mississippi with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Gators are -20,000 on the live line at Boyd Gaming, -20½ spread.

11:18 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Tech -5, total 27.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 23, Georgia Tech 13. First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 25½, Syracuse +175 ML.

11:01 a.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -10½, total 35.

10:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 27, East Carolina 7. First-half winners: Central Florida -17, under 41½.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -15½, total 24½

Pittsburgh -1, total 27

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -1, over 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 17, Campbell 13. First-half winners: Campbell +19½, under 30½.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -6½, total 30.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 28, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), over 30½. The Gators scored with five seconds left in the second quarter to cover the first-half line.

10:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -2, total 23

Louisiana -6½ (-120), total 24

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 8, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, under 23½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 7, Georgia Southern 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7, under 25½.

10:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -11, total 28.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Iowa State (-4, 43, -200) at TCU (+175), 10:30 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida International (+290) at Liberty (-9, 60½, -350), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma is having no problems so far with Kansas State. The Sooners lead 14-0 with 14:50 left in the second quarter and are now 31½-point favorites on the live line (no money line available).

9:44 a.m.: The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game is underway after a delay for additional coronavirus testing.

9:29 a.m.: Two top-five teams are out to early leads. No. 3 Oklahoma is up 7-0 on Kansas State, and No. 5 Florida has a 7-0 lead at Mississippi.

9:25 a.m.: Auburn strikes back on a 1-yard from D.J. Williams, and the Tigers add a 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead on Kentucky with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Auburn is now -250 on the live line (Kentucky +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:17 a.m.: Kavosiey Smoke scores on a 35-yard run, and Kentucky takes a 7-0 lead on Auburn with 6:44 left in the first quarter. Auburn is a -140 favorite on the live line (Kentucky +110), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway.

8:55 a.m.: Here’s the first set of games that are about to kick off:

Kansas State (+1,600 ML) at No. 3 Oklahoma (-27½, 61, -6,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Florida (-14, 59½, -600) at Mississippi (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Kentucky (+210) at No. 8 Auburn (-6½, 47, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 13 Central Florida (-28, 77½, -5,000) at East Carolina (+1,500), 9 a.m.

Georiga Southern (+375) at No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-11½, 49½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 24 Louisville (+125) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (-3, 54, -145), 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech (-7, 52, -275) at Syracuse (+235), 9 a.m.

Campbell at Appalachian State (-33½, 54, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— Florida-Mississippi total 58 to 59½

— Kentucky-Auburn total 48½ to 47½

— Central Florida -27 to -28

— Georgia Southern-Louisiana (Lafayette) total 51 to 49½

— Louisville-Pittsburgh total 54½ to 53½

— Boston College -19 to -20½

— Troy-BYU total 60½ to 58½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Odds at the Westgate)

COMPLETED

— Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35 (at Oklahoma)

Full-game winners: Kansas State +27½, over 61, Kansas State +1,600 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½ (Oklahoma 21-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 28 (Kansas State 31-14)

— No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35 (at Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Florida -14, over 59½, Florida -600 ML

First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), over 30½ (Florida 28-14)

Second-half winners: Mississippi +6½, over 30 (Florida 23-21)

— No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13 (at Auburn)

Full-game winners: Auburn -6½, under 47, Auburn -250 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, under 23½ (Auburn 8-7)

Second-half winners: Auburn -2, over 23 (Auburn 21-6)

— No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28 (at East Carolina)

Full-game winners: East Carolina +28, over 77½, Central Florida -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -17, under 41½ (Central Florida 27-7)

Second-half winners: East Carolina +10½, over 35 (Central Florida 24-21)

— No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, Georgia Southern 18 (at Louisiana)

Full-game winners: Georgia Southern +11½, under 49½, Louisiana -450 ML

First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7, under 25½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia Southern +6½ (+100), total pushes on 24 (Louisiana 13-11)

— No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on -3, under 54, Pittsburgh -145 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh -1, over 27 (Pittsburgh 20-17)

Second-half winners: Louisville +1, under 27 (tied 3-3)

— Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20 (at Syracuse)

Full-game winners: Syracuse +7, over 52, Syracuse +235 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 25½ (Syracuse 23-13)

Second-half winners: Syracuse +5, under 27 (Syracuse 14-7)

— Appalachian State 52, Campbell 21 (at Appalachian State)

Full-game winners: Campbell +33½, over 54, no ML

First-half winners: Campbell +19½, under 30½ (Appalachian State 17-13)

Second-half winners: Appalachian State -15½, over 24½ (Appalachian State 35-8)

— Liberty 36, Florida International 34 (at Liberty)

Full-game winners: FIU +9, over 60½, Liberty -350 ML

First-half winners: FIU +6, under 30½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: FIU +5½, over 28½ (Liberty 22-20)

— Iowa State 37, TCU 34 (at TCU)

Full-game winners: TCU +4, over 43, Iowa State -200 ML

First-half winners: Iowa State -3, over 21 (Iowa State 16-7)

Second-half winners: TCU -½ (+100), over 21 (TCU 27-21)

— Tulane 66, Southern Mississippi 24 (at Southern Mississippi)

Full-game winners: Tulane -3½, over 54½, Tulane -170 ML

First-half winners: Tulane -2½, over 27½ (Tulane 31-21)

Second-half winners: Tulane -½, over 28 (Tulane 35-3)

— Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34 (at LSU)

Full-game winners: Mississippi State +14, over 57, Mississippi State +450 ML

First-half winners: Mississippi State +7½, over 28½ (Mississippi State 17-14)

Second-half winners: Mississippi State +6½, over 27 (Mississippi State 27-20)

— No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT) (at Texas Tech)

Full-game winners: Texas Tech +17½, over 71½, Texas -900 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on Texas -10, over 36½ (Texas 31-21)

Second-half winners: Texas Tech +7 (-120), over 35 (Texas Tech 35-32)

— No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Cincinnati -12½, under 45, Cincinnati -500 ML

First-half winners: Army +7, under 22½ (Cincinnati 10-7)

Second-half winners: Cincinnati -4, under 20½ (Cincinnati 14-3)

— No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13 (at Oklahoma State)

Full-game winners: Oklahoma State -6½, under 50, Oklahoma State -250 ML

First-half winners: Oklahoma State -3½, over 24½ (Oklahoma State 20-7)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State -½, under 23½ (Oklahoma State 7-6)

— UTEP 31, Louisiana-Monroe 6 (at Monroe)

Full-game winners: UTEP +9½, under 50, UTEP +280 ML

First-half winners: UTEP +6, under 24½ (UTEP 24-0)

Second-half winners: UTEP +4½, under 21½ (UTEP 7-6)

— No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10 (at Arkansas)

Full-game winners: Arkansas +28, under 53, Georgia -6,000 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas +17, under 28½ (Arkansas 7-5)

Second-half winners: Georgia -10½, over 24 (Georgia 32-3)

— Virginia 38, Duke 20 (at Virginia)

Full-game winners: Virginia -4, over 45½, Virginia -190 ML

First-half winners: Virginia -3 (+100), over 22½ (Virginia 17-10)

Second-half winners: Virginia PK, over 22½ (Virginia 21-10)

— Boston College 24, Texas State 21 (at Boston College)

Full-game winners: Texas State +21½, under 57½, Boston College -2,500 ML

First-half winners: Texas State +13, under 30 (Texas State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Texas State +10½, under 27 (Boston College 17-7)

— SMU 50, Stephen F. Austin 7 (at SMU)

Full-game winners: SMU -39, under 65½, no ML available

First-half winners: SMU -24, under 38 (SMU 29-0)

Second-half winners: Stephen F. Austin +14½, total pushes on 28 (SMU 21-7)

— No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19 (at Missouri)

Full-game winners: Missouri +29, over 56, Alabama -6,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -17½, over 30½ (Alabama 28-3)

Second-half winners: Missouri +10½, over 24 (Missouri 16-10)

— Louisiana Tech 66, Houston Baptist 38 (at Louisiana Tech)

Full-game winners: Louisiana Tech -23½, over 77, Louisiana Tech -4,000 ML

First-half winners: Louisiana Tech -13½, over 41 (Louisiana Tech 38-17)

Second-half winners: Houston Baptist +11, over 36½ (Louisiana Tech 28-21)

— No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12 (at Texas A&M)

Full-game winners: Vanderbilt +31, under 46½, Texas A&M -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Vanderbilt +18½, under 26 (Texas A&M 7-5)

Second-half winners: Vanderbilt +13½, under 21 (Texas A&M 10-7)

— No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27 (at South Carolina)

Full-game winners: South Carolina +4½, over 45, Tennessee -190 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -2½ (-120), under 22½ (Tennessee 14-7)

Second-half winners: South Carolina +½, over 21½ (South Carolina 20-17)

— Baylor 47, Kansas 14 (at Baylor)

Full-game winners: Baylor -17, total pushes on 61, Baylor -800 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 31 (Baylor 17-7)

Second-half winners: Baylor -7, over 27½ (Baylor 30-7)

— No. 12 Miami 52, Florida State 10 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Miami -11½, over 53½, Miami -450 ML

First-half winners: Miami -6½ (-120), over 27½ (Miami 38-3)

Second-half winners: Miami -3½, under 23½ (Miami 14-7)

— No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24 (at Virginia Tech)

Full-game winners: Virginia Tech -6½, over 56½, Virginia Tech -240 ML

First-half winners: Virginia Tech -3½, over 28½ (Virginia Tech 31-10)

Second-half winners: N.C. State +1½, over 24 (tied 14-14)

— No. 18 BYU 48, Troy 7

Full-game winners: BYU -14½, under 58½, BYU -600 ML

First-half winners: BYU -7½, over 30 (BYU 24-7)

Second-half winners: BYU -7, under 27½ (BYU 24-0)

